Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kashmiri/ Jaipuri Rugs In Dubai
Kashmiri/ Jaipuri Rugs In Dubai Groups of Persian floor covering producers settled in Kashmir and have started fabricating...
Kashmiri/ Jaipuri Rugs In Dubai
Kashmiri/ Jaipuri Rugs In Dubai Since the kashmiri rugs creation began in the hands of Persian floor covering producers, m...
Kashmiri/ Jaipuri Rugs In Dubai
Contact Us Risala furniture LLC Al Quoz 1 same warehouse entrance of Mr. CAP Warehouse number 1 Dubai United Arab Emirates...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kashmiri rugs and jaipuri rugs

13 views

Published on

kashmiri rugs Dubai is known for lovely and unpredictable structures with a wide scope of hues. A quality kashmiri rugs Dubai ought to be carefully assembled or hand hitched from unadulterated fleece or unadulterated silk. kashmiri rugs Dubai arrive in a scope of hues, plans, and sizes. https://rugsdubai.ae/product-category/rugs-dubai/kashmiri-rugs-jaipuri-rugs/ Phone: 056-600-9626 Email: sales@rugsdubai.ae

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kashmiri rugs and jaipuri rugs

  1. 1. Kashmiri/ Jaipuri Rugs In Dubai
  2. 2. Kashmiri/ Jaipuri Rugs In Dubai Groups of Persian floor covering producers settled in Kashmir and have started fabricating kashm iri rugs and jaipuri rugs.
  3. 3. Kashmiri/ Jaipuri Rugs In Dubai
  4. 4. Kashmiri/ Jaipuri Rugs In Dubai Since the kashmiri rugs creation began in the hands of Persian floor covering producers, most structures are unmistakably Persian with some nearby varieties.
  5. 5. Kashmiri/ Jaipuri Rugs In Dubai
  6. 6. Contact Us Risala furniture LLC Al Quoz 1 same warehouse entrance of Mr. CAP Warehouse number 1 Dubai United Arab Emirates E-mail us at: sales@rugsdubai.ae Call us at: 056-600-9626, 04-2959449 & 0566776789 Website: https://rugsdubai.ae

×