Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market by Type (AC, DC, and Servo), End-Users (Industrial, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, and P...
The global variable frequency drive market is projected to reach USD 24.3 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 19.2 billi...
The AC Drives segment, by type, is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing segment during the forecast period. “AC...
Research Coverage: The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global variable frequency drive market, end user, appl...
The global variable frequency drive market is projected to reach USD 24.3 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 19.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as growing regulations towards energy efficiency, upgradation & modernization of aging infrastructure for safe & secure electrical distribution systems, and increasing rate of industrialization and urbanization.

Variable frequency drive (vfd) market 2021-2025- Future Demand and Growth

  Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market by Type (AC, DC, and Servo), End-Users (Industrial, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, and Power Generation), Application (Pumps, Fans, Compressors, and Conveyors), Power Range, Voltage, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 Published: Feb 2021 Pages - 202
  The global variable frequency drive market is projected to reach USD 24.3 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 19.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
  The AC Drives segment, by type, is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing segment during the forecast period. "AC" stands for alternating current. AC drives are also known as adjustable frequency drives, adjustable speed drives, and variable speed drives. The medium voltage segment, by voltage, is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Medium voltage variable frequency drives account for a voltage range of more than 690 V. These are majorly used to minimize the operating and maintenance costs associated with relatively large rotating equipment, which can range in size from 200 Hp to 100,000 Hp.
  Research Coverage: The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global variable frequency drive market, end user, application, power rating, type, voltage, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
  ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

