Mass spectrometry market Analysis by Top Key Players

Based on end user, the mass spectrometry market has been segmented into is pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry...
Research coverage: The report defines, describes, and forecasts the mass spectrometry market, by technology, application, ...
The mass spectrometry market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 4.1 billion in 2020 to USD 5.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Published in: Health & Medicine
  Mass Spectrometry Market by Technology [Hybrid (Triple Quadrupole, QTOF, FTMS), Single (Quadrupole, TOF, Ion Trap), Others], Application (Life Science Research, Clinical Diagnostics), Enduser (Pharma-Biotech, Environmental, F&B) - Global Forecasts to 2025 Published: Feb 2021
  The mass spectrometry market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 4.1 billion in 2020 to USD 5.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5%.
  Based on end user, the mass spectrometry market has been segmented into is pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, research & academic institutes, environmental testing industry, food & beverage testing industry, petrochemical industry among and other end users. Pharmaceutical industries are among the key end-users of mass spectrometers. Based on the product, the mass spectrometry market is segmented into hybrid mass spectrometry, single mass spectrometry and other technologies. The hybrid mass spectrometry segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
  Research coverage: The report defines, describes, and forecasts the mass spectrometry market, by technology, application, end user and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
×