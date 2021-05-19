Infecciones por treponemas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Popular para la Salud Programada en Bacteriología Clínica
Reino: Bacteria Filo: Spirochaete Clase: Spirochaetes. Orden: Spirochaetales. Familia: Spirochaetaceae. Género: Treponema ...
 Helicoidales y Gram negativas  Con extremos rectos puntiagudos.  En cada extremo se insertan tres flagelos periplasmát...
3 flagelos
La sífilis es una enfermedad infecciosa sistémica y de evolución crónica con cortos periodos sintomáticos y largos periodo...
• En la actualidad, existen dos teorías acerca de la historia de las treponematosis: La teoría unitaria o del Viejo Mundo ...
• El nombre de Sífilis se la da el médico y poeta veronés Girolamo Fracastoro, en su publicación, el año 1530, de un poema.
Penicilina Finales de la década 1940
• Amplia distribución mundial • Transmisión sexual, Grupo etario 15-30 años - Individuos con múltiples parejas sexuales • ...
Reservorio: El humano Puertas de Salida y Entrada: Cutánea, mucosa, transplacentaria; ocasionalmente por vía parenteral Me...
 Membrana externa con pocas proteínas, pero con capacidad de formar una capa anfolítica a su alrededor recubriéndose con ...
Inmunidad humoral: Se estimula precozmente al comienzo de la infección Acs inespecíficos o reaginas (no treponémicos): No ...
 La adherencia de los treponemas a fibronectina, sumada a la interacción de componentes lipoproteicos con células endotel...
Período de incubación: 10-60 días; moda 21 días • Se caracteriza por la aparición y permanencia del chancro sifilítico en ...
La lesión primaria se produce por la degradación de la sustancia intercelular por la mucopolisacaridasa del Treponema que ...
Surco balanoprepuciacial Hombre Mujer vulva Labios menores Ubicación mas frecuente Se manifiesta por la lesión localizada ...
Endarteritis obliterativa
PRIMER LAPSO DE INACTIVIDAD Las 3-10 semanas que suceden a la desaparición del chancro no se evidencias signos clínicos, y...
Aparecería como consecuencia de la inmunodepresión debido a la acción directa de la capsula y a la presencia de los inmuno...
 Se caracteriza por la aparición y permanencia de eritemas o lesiones maculopapulares en la piel del tronco, palmas y pla...
 Los síntomas constitucionales también están presentes incluyen febrícula, malestar, faringitis, laringitis, anorexia, ad...
 Una prueba para la detección de anticuerpos treponémicos específicos es POSITIVO (presencia de anticuerpos)  Ausencia d...
Puede afectar a cualquier órgano del cuerpo y producir enfermedad clínica 5 a 30 años después de la infección inicial Se d...
Neurosífilis Estudio del LCR
Sífilis cardiovascular Endarteritis obliterativa en la aorta Necrosis de la media con destrucción de tejido elástico y la ...
Sífilis gomosa El goma es una lesión granulomatosa inespecífica. Pueden ser únicas o múltiples y su tamaño varía desde def...
Sífilis gomosa
Aparece por alteración del sistema inmunitario del hospedador que permitiría la multiplicación de los treponemas, así como...
 A partir de 4to mes de gestación  Según la gravedad de la infección:  Aborto tardío  Recién nacido muerto  Enfermeda...
 Rinitis.  Erupción maculopapular  Insuficiencias hepática.  Anemia.  Glomerulonefritis  Tibia sable.  Deformidades...
No se cultiva in vitro Métodos directos Muestra: exudado o “raspado” del chancro  Observación en campo oscuro  Tinción n...
Pruebas serológicas FTA-ABS Prueba de absorción de anticuerpos treponémicos fluorescentes No treponémicas (EIA) ENZIMOINMU...
Ventajas de la prueba FTA-ABS  Es confiable para efectuar el diagnóstico del padecimiento desde la etapa primaria  Es la...
T. pallidum es sensible a la penicilina (antibiótico de elección) •Se utilizan tetraciclinas o macrólidos en pacientes alé...
Países tropicales húmedos y clima caliente es ENDEMICA  Lesión primaria: pápula ulcerativa.  Niños menores de 15 años. ...
PAÍSES: África, medio Oriente, Sureste de Asia.  Lesiones cutáneas muy infectantes.  Complicaciones viscerales tardías s...
 Patología: Mal del Pinto.  Población: todos los grupos de edades.  Países: México, Centro y Sudámerica, Filipinas y al...
Penincilinas Alternativos:  G benzatínica.  G sódica  Doxiciclina.  Macrólidos.  Cloramfenicol.  Ceftriaxona
treponemas e infecciones asociadas

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Popular para la Salud Programada en Bacteriología Clínica
  2. 2. Reino: Bacteria Filo: Spirochaete Clase: Spirochaetes. Orden: Spirochaetales. Familia: Spirochaetaceae. Género: Treponema Especies: Treponema carateum T. pallidum T. pertenue T. endemicum Treponema pallidum Sífilis Frambesia o pian Bejel o sífilis endémica Pinta Trepo, giro; nema, hebra ( hebra que gira) y pallidum (en referencia a la ausencia de tinción)
  3. 3.  Helicoidales y Gram negativas  Con extremos rectos puntiagudos.  En cada extremo se insertan tres flagelos periplasmáticos.  Son espiroquetas delgadas enroscadas (0,1 a 0,2 x 6 a 20 µm)  Son móviles (rotación o translación).  Microarófilas o anaerobias  En fresco solo pueden observarse con un microscopio de campo oscuro.
  4. 4. 3 flagelos
  5. 5. La sífilis es una enfermedad infecciosa sistémica y de evolución crónica con cortos periodos sintomáticos y largos periodos asintomáticos provocada por la espiroqueta Treponema pallidum y trasmitida por contacto sexual, transmisión congénita y perinatal. Organización Mundial de la Salud. 2017 Son otro grupo de enfermedades no venéreas, endémicas entre la población rural de regiones tropicales y subtropicales
  6. 6. • En la actualidad, existen dos teorías acerca de la historia de las treponematosis: La teoría unitaria o del Viejo Mundo La teoría colombina o del Nuevo Mundo
  7. 7. • El nombre de Sífilis se la da el médico y poeta veronés Girolamo Fracastoro, en su publicación, el año 1530, de un poema.
  8. 8. Penicilina Finales de la década 1940
  9. 9. • Amplia distribución mundial • Transmisión sexual, Grupo etario 15-30 años - Individuos con múltiples parejas sexuales • Transmisión vertical • Otras formas de transmisión: inoculación directa accidental, transfusional (muy rara en la actualidad) • No existen portadores sanos • Estimaciones de la OMS plantean que anualmente se presentan cerca de 250 millones de casos nuevos de infecciones de transmisión sexual en el mundo, y de ese total 3,5 millones son por sífilis.
  10. 10. Reservorio: El humano Puertas de Salida y Entrada: Cutánea, mucosa, transplacentaria; ocasionalmente por vía parenteral Mecanismo de transmisión: Contacto directo con lesiones primarias o secundarias por relaciones sexuales (besos incluidos), transmisión transplacentaria, transfusiones, inoculación. Período de Incubación: De 10 días a tres meses, generalmente unas tres a cuatro semanas. Transmisibilidad: Durante la fase primaria y secundaria de la enfermedad; puede haber transmisión en la fase latente NO se transmite en las fase terciaria
  11. 11.  Membrana externa con pocas proteínas, pero con capacidad de formar una capa anfolítica a su alrededor recubriéndose con proteínas del huésped  LPS atóxico  No posee exotoxinas  No libera productos con actividad enzimática  Adhesina que tiene la capacidad de unirse por sus extremos a moléculas de fibronectina de la pared de las células eucariotas del endotelio vascular  Induce la producción de citoquinas proinflamatorias y otros intermediarios proinflamatorios. Factores del Microorganismo
  12. 12. Inmunidad humoral: Se estimula precozmente al comienzo de la infección Acs inespecíficos o reaginas (no treponémicos): No están dirigidos frente a T. pallidium sino frente a los lípidos de los tejidos destruidos por este (cardiolipina), que actúan por haptenos al combinarse con las espiroqueta, se detectan de 1-3 semanas después de la aparición del chancro primario. En los periodos de latencia suele haber negatividad (monitorear el tratamiento) Acs específicos o treponémicos: Dirigidos contra polisacáridos de superficie. Aparecen inmediatamente después que las reaginas, y permanecen positivos toda la vida si el paciente no se trata, el tratamiento los negativiza muy lentamente. (confirman diagnostico de sífilis) Factores del huésped
  13. 13.  La adherencia de los treponemas a fibronectina, sumada a la interacción de componentes lipoproteicos con células endoteliales y macrófagos desencadena la migración de monocitos y linfocitos circulantes TCD4+ y TCD8+  La presencia de una hialuronidasa treponémica contribuye al daño de tejido y permite la diseminación de los treponemas.  Formación del chancro  Inmunidad adaptativa 10 millones de treponemas
  14. 14. Período de incubación: 10-60 días; moda 21 días • Se caracteriza por la aparición y permanencia del chancro sifilítico en los genitales • El chancro:  Erupción plana, rojiza e indolora, con bordes duros, que drena un escaso exudado gris o transparente  Suele ser único, si bien pueden aparecer 3-5, y pasa inadvertido en la mujer  Desaparece 2-8 semanas después, al manifestarse la inmunidad local de los genitales  Pocas espiroquetas sobreviven al emigrar “oportunamente” a los nódulos linfáticos inguinales
  15. 15. La lesión primaria se produce por la degradación de la sustancia intercelular por la mucopolisacaridasa del Treponema que da lugar a la desestructuración de los vasos, endartertis obliterante, necrosis y ulceración. El hospedador responde con un infiltrado linfocitario y células plasmáticas activados, que destruyen los treponemas cicatrizando las lesiones. Una proporción de MO permanece viable, en zonas no accesibles al sistema inmunitario “Ojo y cerebro”, lo que explicaría la cronicidad y las reactivaciones de la enfermedad. Chancro blando Enfermedad de Friedländer
  16. 16. Surco balanoprepuciacial Hombre Mujer vulva Labios menores Ubicación mas frecuente Se manifiesta por la lesión localizada en la entrada del microorganismo luego de10 a 90 días tras la infección
  17. 17. Endarteritis obliterativa
  18. 18. PRIMER LAPSO DE INACTIVIDAD Las 3-10 semanas que suceden a la desaparición del chancro no se evidencias signos clínicos, ya que las pocas espiroquetas sobrevivientes a la etapa primaria pasan del sistema linfático a la sangre, “diluyéndose” pero también diseminándose.
  19. 19. Aparecería como consecuencia de la inmunodepresión debido a la acción directa de la capsula y a la presencia de los inmunocomplejos circulantes con lo que los MO intracelulares podrían salir al exterior, multiplicarse y producir la lesiones secundarias.
  20. 20.  Se caracteriza por la aparición y permanencia de eritemas o lesiones maculopapulares en la piel del tronco, palmas y plantas, así como en diversas mucosas  Condilomas planos, parches mucosos  También es muy contagiosa  Linfadenopatías  La generalización de la respuesta inmune determina la desaparición de dichas lesiones, en dos o varias semanas Forma diseminada
  21. 21.  Los síntomas constitucionales también están presentes incluyen febrícula, malestar, faringitis, laringitis, anorexia, adelgazamiento, artralgias y linfadenopatía indolora generalizada.  El sistema nervioso central puede estar involucrado, se manifiesta con cefalea y aumento de proteínas y linfocitos en el líquido cefalorraquídeo, en donde además pueden detectarse treponemas en un 30-40% de los pacientes.  Compromiso en otros órganos
  22. 22.  Una prueba para la detección de anticuerpos treponémicos específicos es POSITIVO (presencia de anticuerpos)  Ausencia de signos y síntomas clínicos  La enfermedad sigue progresando  Recidiva. 90 % de los pacientes al año de la sífilis secundarias  Recidivas sucesivas menos severas. Puede transmitirse de una mujer embarazada al feto o por sangre contaminada
  23. 23. Puede afectar a cualquier órgano del cuerpo y producir enfermedad clínica 5 a 30 años después de la infección inicial Se divide en Neurosífilis Sífilis cardiovascular Sífilis gomosa
  24. 24. Neurosífilis Estudio del LCR
  25. 25. Sífilis cardiovascular Endarteritis obliterativa en la aorta Necrosis de la media con destrucción de tejido elástico y la consiguiente aortitis, con formación de un aneurisma secular. Hay afectación preferente de la aorta ascendente, lo que produce debilidad del anillo de la válvula aórtica y distorsión de las cúspides e insuficiencia aórtica y estenosis arterial coronaria.
  26. 26. Sífilis gomosa El goma es una lesión granulomatosa inespecífica. Pueden ser únicas o múltiples y su tamaño varía desde defectos microscópicos hasta grandes masas con aspecto tumoral . Causa de destrucción local Aparición del goma
  27. 27. Sífilis gomosa
  28. 28. Aparece por alteración del sistema inmunitario del hospedador que permitiría la multiplicación de los treponemas, así como la presencia de los linfocitos sensibilizados frente a antígenos propios que darían lugar a la lesiones gomosas por autoagresion. La inmunidad celular seria responsable de los granulomas y de las recidivas locales de la sífilis terciarias.
  29. 29.  A partir de 4to mes de gestación  Según la gravedad de la infección:  Aborto tardío  Recién nacido muerto  Enfermedad neonatal  Infección latente La infección del feto durante la vida intrauterina se puede producir en cualquier fase de la infección en la madre no tratada o tratada inadecuadamente Un VDRL reactivo 16 dils y la sífilis primaria, secundaria o latente temprana en la madre durante la gestación o más de 30 días después del tratamiento se asocian a infección congénita del neonato
  30. 30.  Rinitis.  Erupción maculopapular  Insuficiencias hepática.  Anemia.  Glomerulonefritis  Tibia sable.  Deformidades en la nariz  Queratitis intersticial  Dientes de hutchinson.  Neurosífilis
  31. 31. No se cultiva in vitro Métodos directos Muestra: exudado o “raspado” del chancro  Observación en campo oscuro  Tinción negativa (obsoleto)  Impregnación argéntica  PCR
  32. 32. Pruebas serológicas FTA-ABS Prueba de absorción de anticuerpos treponémicos fluorescentes No treponémicas (EIA) ENZIMOINMUNOANALISIS Treponémicas U.S.R Prueba de la reagina sérica no calentada R.P.E Reagina plasmática rápida V.D.R.L .Venereal Disease Research Laboratory T.R.U.S.T Prueba sérica con rojo de toluidina no calentada
  33. 33. Ventajas de la prueba FTA-ABS  Es confiable para efectuar el diagnóstico del padecimiento desde la etapa primaria  Es la única que puede establecer la etapa en la que se encuentra la enfermedad  Es la única que puede determinar si ha ocurrido o no la plena curación del paciente.
  34. 34. T. pallidum es sensible a la penicilina (antibiótico de elección) •Se utilizan tetraciclinas o macrólidos en pacientes alérgicos a la penicilina •No existe una vacuna contra la sífilis •Control de la enfermedad: campañas de educación sanitaria, uso de preservativos
  35. 35. Países tropicales húmedos y clima caliente es ENDEMICA  Lesión primaria: pápula ulcerativa.  Niños menores de 15 años.  Transmisión: por contacto de una persona a otra. (no sexual)  No hay infección congénita.  Formación de cicatrices en las lesiones cutáneas y destrucción del hueso.  Inmunidad cruzada entre la Frambesia y la Sífilis.
  36. 36. PAÍSES: África, medio Oriente, Sureste de Asia.  Lesiones cutáneas muy infectantes.  Complicaciones viscerales tardías son poco comunes.  Frecuente en niños.  Es tratada con PENICILINA.
  37. 37.  Patología: Mal del Pinto.  Población: todos los grupos de edades.  Países: México, Centro y Sudámerica, Filipinas y algunas reiones del Pacífico.  Razas de color oscura.  Transmisión: medios no sexuales, por contacto directo o mediante moscas o jejenes. Etapa Primaria Etapa Secundaria Etapa terciaria Lesión primaria, pápula no ulcerativa, se presenta en las áreas expuestas. Meses después aparición de lesiones planas hiperpigmentadas sobre la piel. Años después se presenta la despigmentación de las lesiones e hiperqueratosis
  38. 38. Penincilinas Alternativos:  G benzatínica.  G sódica  Doxiciclina.  Macrólidos.  Cloramfenicol.  Ceftriaxona

