Infecciones por leptospira

1886. Dr: alemán Adolf Weil. primera descripción de la infección y forma ictérica de la enfermedad. Leptospiras HISTORIA D...
TAXONOMÍA El género está dividido en 17 especies basadas en estudios de hibridación de ADN Dominio: Bacteria Phylum: Spiro...
LEPTOSPIRA La especificidad de serovar viene conferida por los antígenos O del lipopolisacárido (LPS) Se han identificado ...
LEPTOSPIRA
Estructura  Espiroquetas delgadas y enroscadas  0,1μm de diámetro y 6 -20 μm de longitud Gancho Flagelo periplasmático M...
CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES  BGN, Aerobios, móviles  Temperatura 28-30ºC  Medios de cultivo suplementados con vitaminas (...
LEPTOSPIRA EPIDEMIOLOGÍA Leptopirosis -zoonosis  Mayor incidencia en las zonas tropicales (estación lluviosa), especialme...
LEPTOSPIRA EPIDEMIOLOGÍA Reservorios Medio ambiente
EPIDEMIOLOGÍA LEPTOSPIRA Transmisión  Directo  Indirecto Contacto con la orina y tejidos de animales infectados Casos ai...
EPIDEMIOLOGÍA LEPTOSPIRA Grupos de riesgo Puede adquirirse a través actividades profesionales, recreativas, o exposiciones...
EPIDEMIOLOGÍA LEPTOSPIRA Ciclo de transmisión
FACTORES ASOCIADOS A VIRULENCIA Hemolisina Esfingomielinasa C y H Proteína de unión a la fibronectina para la adherencia e...
PATOGENIA Túbulos renales Lesiones en piel, mucosa, conjuntiva Torrente sanguíneo L.C.R y riñón Meningitis, disfunsión hep...
Penetración por PE Diseminación hematógena generalizada Barreras hísticas (SNC y humor acuoso) Migración transendotelial M...
El periodo de incubación es de 7 a 26 días, con un promedio de 12 días LEPTOSPIRA En la primera semana, la Leptospira se p...
LEPTOSPIRA
LEPTOSPIRA MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS Asintomática Sintomática  Fase leptospirémica  Fase inmune Formas clínicas  Anictér...
MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS Periodo de incubación: 5-14 días Forma sistémica autolimitada (90%) Forma grave o enfermedad de W...
MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS Leptospirosis anictérica Fiebre elevada y cefaleas intensas, nauseas, vómitos, mialgias, exantema...
MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS LEPTOSPIRA La fase septicémica evoluciona a una enfermedad ictérica grave, con disfunción renal, ...
Forma grave o enfermedad de Weil (10%)  Producida por especie L. interrogans cualquiera de sus serovars  Presenta: • Ict...
Fase septicémica: fiebre intermitente elevada, derrame conjuntival, mialgias. Duración: 5-7 días con posterior mejoría clí...
Fase septicémica Hemocultivo LCR* Orina (7 días posterior al inicio) Proteinuria Piuria Con o sin hematuria LEPTOSPIRA MAN...
• Ictericia • Injuria renal • Trastornos del ritmo • Meningitis aséptica • Neumonitis • Hepatoesplenomegalia • Dolor abdom...
LEPTOSPIRA MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS Meningitis Aséptica (80%) • Cefalea o trastorno confusional. • Pleocitosis linfocítica...
Alteraciones Hepáticas • La alteración función hepática es deproporcionada a los hallazgos anatomopatológicos. • Bil. dire...
Alteraciones Renales • Injuria renal no oligoúrica + ↓K + alt reabsorción de Na. • Injuria renal oligoúrica. • Se acompaña...
Sx HPG • Puede ocurrir sin insuficiencia hepática ni renal. • Disnea, tos, hemoptisis. • Radiológica: infiltrados alveolar...
Trastornos del ritmo (50%) • Arritmias cardíacas, fibrilación, taquicardia auricular, extrasístoles ventriculares y taquic...
LEPTOSPIRA MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS Manifestaciones digestivas Nauseas, vómitos, dolor abdominal, diarrea, anorexia. Hemor...
Enfermedad de Weil † 10% Enfermedad fulminante Mortalidad del 40% Signos de mal pronóstico Edad avanzada (> 40 años) Estad...
Muestra Centrifugar Lamina y laminilla. Observar al microscopio LEPTOSPIRA DIAGNÓSTICO DE LABORATORIO  Directo Microscopi...
LEPTOSPIRA DIAGNÓSTICO DE LABORATORIO  Directo El diagnóstico histológico tradicionalmente se basa en la tinción mediante...
 Medio semi-sólido Fletcher: Medio de cultivo liquido conteniendo peptona y extracto de buey enriquecido con un 20% de su...
Muestras Durante la 1° semana LCR Sangre Orina Fase inmune. 1 mes Orina Fluorouracilo 1500 rpm X 30min Pura y diluida 1/10...
Cultivos Oscuridad a 30ºC ± 1 6semanas Examinar cada semana LEPTOSPIRA DIAGNÓSTICO DE LABORATORIO Cultivo 1 o 2 gotas de ...
LEPTOSPIRA DIAGNÓSTICO DE LABORATORIO Serología  Microaglutinación  Enzimoinmunoanálisis. IgM  Inmunofluorescencia ind...
LEPTOSPIRA DIAGNÓSTICO DE LABORATORIO Detección de ácidos nucleicos  PCR  Hibridación  MLST
 Casos leves: no necesitan el uso de antibióticos. Doxiciclina oral  Casos moderados: doxiciclina oral.  Casos graves: ...
Infecciones por leptospira
Infecciones por leptospira
Infecciones por leptospira
Infecciones por leptospira

INFECCIONES POR LEPTOSPIRAS

Infecciones por leptospira

  1. 1. 1886. Dr: alemán Adolf Weil. primera descripción de la infección y forma ictérica de la enfermedad. Leptospiras HISTORIA Del griego leptos: delgado Del latín spira: espiral LEPTOSPIRA
  2. 2. TAXONOMÍA El género está dividido en 17 especies basadas en estudios de hibridación de ADN Dominio: Bacteria Phylum: Spirochaetes Clase: Spirochaetia Orden: Spirochaetales Familia: Leptospiraceae Género: Leptospira Por sus determinantes antigénicos, está constituido por dos especies: L. interrogans L. biflexa LEPTOSPIRA Patógenas Saprófitas
  3. 3. LEPTOSPIRA La especificidad de serovar viene conferida por los antígenos O del lipopolisacárido (LPS) Se han identificado serovares utilizando anticuerpos aglutinantes L. interrogans Más de 240 serovares L. biflexa Más de 60 serovares Los serovares homólogos antigénicamente han sido agrupados en serogrupos
  4. 4. LEPTOSPIRA
  5. 5. Estructura  Espiroquetas delgadas y enroscadas  0,1μm de diámetro y 6 -20 μm de longitud Gancho Flagelo periplasmático Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014. LEPTOSPIRA Las leptospiras son microrganismos helicoidales constituidos por un cuerpo citoplasmático y un axostilo (motilidad) que se disponen en forma espiral. Una membrana envolvente recubre ambas estructuras.
  6. 6. CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES  BGN, Aerobios, móviles  Temperatura 28-30ºC  Medios de cultivo suplementados con vitaminas (B2,B12)  No se tiñe con facilidad, pero si con tinción de plata  Sensibles a la desecación, calor y frío, pH ácido.  pH óptimo 7,2 – 7,4 Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014. LEPTOSPIRA
  7. 7. LEPTOSPIRA EPIDEMIOLOGÍA Leptopirosis -zoonosis  Mayor incidencia en las zonas tropicales (estación lluviosa), especialmente en países en vía de desarrollo
  8. 8. LEPTOSPIRA EPIDEMIOLOGÍA Reservorios Medio ambiente
  9. 9. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA LEPTOSPIRA Transmisión  Directo  Indirecto Contacto con la orina y tejidos de animales infectados Casos aislados Contacto con agua, suelos o alimentos contaminados Brotes epidémicos Puertas de entrada:  Las abrasiones  Cortes en la piel  vía conjuntiva  Después de la inmersión prolongada en el agua.
  10. 10. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA LEPTOSPIRA Grupos de riesgo Puede adquirirse a través actividades profesionales, recreativas, o exposiciones involuntarias. Pescadores
  11. 11. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA LEPTOSPIRA Ciclo de transmisión
  12. 12. FACTORES ASOCIADOS A VIRULENCIA Hemolisina Esfingomielinasa C y H Proteína de unión a la fibronectina para la adherencia e invasión Lipopolisacárido y proteína de la membrana externa Hialuronidasa: Favorece la invasión de los tejidos vasculares No producen exotoxinas. Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014. Bailey & Scott. Diagnóstico Microbiológico. 12ª Edición. 2007 LEPTOSPIRA
  13. 13. PATOGENIA Túbulos renales Lesiones en piel, mucosa, conjuntiva Torrente sanguíneo L.C.R y riñón Meningitis, disfunsión hepática o renal Contacto con animales LEPTOSPIRA
  14. 14. Penetración por PE Diseminación hematógena generalizada Barreras hísticas (SNC y humor acuoso) Migración transendotelial Mecanismos autoinmunes (LPS) Producción de toxinas hemolíticas Vasculitis sistémica Hemorragia pulmonar, isquemia renal Necrosis tubular y lesión hepatocelular LEPTOSPIRA PATOGENIA
  15. 15. El periodo de incubación es de 7 a 26 días, con un promedio de 12 días LEPTOSPIRA En la primera semana, la Leptospira se puede encontrar en sangre y LCR, sin ocasionar síntomas neurológicos. Órgano afectado Efectos Hígado ↑ de los niveles de bilirrubina ↓ de los niveles de albúmina sérica Incremento de los niveles de inmunoglobulina ↓ de los factores dependientes de vitamina K Riñón Hipoxia o el depósito de complejos antígeno-anticuerpo-complemento en los glomérulos Músculo Infiltrado discreto de polimorfonucleares en el tejido muscular ↑ de CK Patogenia Daño en el endotelio de los pequeños vasos
  16. 16. LEPTOSPIRA
  17. 17. LEPTOSPIRA MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS Asintomática Sintomática  Fase leptospirémica  Fase inmune Formas clínicas  Anictérica  Ictérica Leptospirosis Bifásica
  18. 18. MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS Periodo de incubación: 5-14 días Forma sistémica autolimitada (90%) Forma grave o enfermedad de Weil (10%) Manifestaciones generales: fiebre aguda, cefalea, inyección conjuntival y mialgias.
  19. 19. MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS Leptospirosis anictérica Fiebre elevada y cefaleas intensas, nauseas, vómitos, mialgias, exantema macular que dura 3-7 días y que es seguido por el estadio de inmunidad Síntomas asociados con el estadio de inmunidad (aparición de IgM):  Variados pero en general mas leves que el estadio septicémico. Céspedez, M. Leptospirosis: Enfermedad Zoonótica Reemergente. Rev Peru Med Exp Salud Publica 22(4), 2005 LEPTOSPIRA Son muy pocos los pacientes que pasan a la segunda fase (fase inmune), donde sólo hay fiebre ligera, la cefalea es intensa, señal de meningitis sin signos neurológicos, y con dolor retro-ocular, mialgias. Puede desarrollarse uveítis a partir de la 2da semana
  20. 20. MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS LEPTOSPIRA La fase septicémica evoluciona a una enfermedad ictérica grave, con disfunción renal, fenómenos hemorrágicos, alteraciones hemodinámicas cardiacas, pulmonares y del estado de conciencia, asociados a tasas de letalidad que varían de 5 a 20%. En esta forma de la enfermedad, el curso bifásico es raro. Forma ictérica: Enfermedad de Weil
  21. 21. Forma grave o enfermedad de Weil (10%)  Producida por especie L. interrogans cualquiera de sus serovars  Presenta: • Ictericia temprana • Deterioro de la función renal • Hemorragias • Colapso vascular • Alteraciones de conciencia • Hiperbilirrubinermia: directa de 20 mg/dl • Aumento marcado de CPK MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS LEPTOSPIRA
  22. 22. Fase septicémica: fiebre intermitente elevada, derrame conjuntival, mialgias. Duración: 5-7 días con posterior mejoría clínica. Fase inmune: aparece a los 14 días (IgM). Autolimita o Complicaciones** LEPTOSPIRA MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS
  23. 23. Fase septicémica Hemocultivo LCR* Orina (7 días posterior al inicio) Proteinuria Piuria Con o sin hematuria LEPTOSPIRA MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS
  24. 24. • Ictericia • Injuria renal • Trastornos del ritmo • Meningitis aséptica • Neumonitis • Hepatoesplenomegalia • Dolor abdominal, • Pancreatitis Fase Inmune LEPTOSPIRA MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS
  25. 25. LEPTOSPIRA MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS Meningitis Aséptica (80%) • Cefalea o trastorno confusional. • Pleocitosis linfocítica (< 500 cel/mm3). • Proteinorraquia moderada. • Glucorraquia normal. • Complicaciones: GB, Mielitis Transversa, coma, meningoencefalitis
  26. 26. Alteraciones Hepáticas • La alteración función hepática es deproporcionada a los hallazgos anatomopatológicos. • Bil. directa 80 mg/dl. • Transaminasas no mayores de 200 U/l. ↑ de ALP • Sin necrosis hepatocelular. • Mortalidad aislada infrecuente. LEPTOSPIRA MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS
  27. 27. Alteraciones Renales • Injuria renal no oligoúrica + ↓K + alt reabsorción de Na. • Injuria renal oligoúrica. • Se acompaña de trombocitopenia sin CID. • Nefritis intersticial aguda. • Glomerulonefritis por CIC. • Necrosis tubular. LEPTOSPIRA MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS  Azotemia, oliguria, anuria  Orina: piuria, hematuria, cilindros granulosos y hemáticos
  28. 28. Sx HPG • Puede ocurrir sin insuficiencia hepática ni renal. • Disnea, tos, hemoptisis. • Radiológica: infiltrados alveolares en parches. • Fisiopatología: SDRA + alt intercambio Av-Ar y shock séptico. • Hemorragia intersticial + daño alveolar difuso. LEPTOSPIRA MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS
  29. 29. Trastornos del ritmo (50%) • Arritmias cardíacas, fibrilación, taquicardia auricular, extrasístoles ventriculares y taquicardia ventricular. • Shock cardiogénico. • Miocarditis intersticial. • Afectación inflamatoria del sistema de conducción. LEPTOSPIRA MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS Miocarditis: arritmias, insuficiencia cardíaca congestiva.
  30. 30. LEPTOSPIRA MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS Manifestaciones digestivas Nauseas, vómitos, dolor abdominal, diarrea, anorexia. Hemorragia gastrointestinal exteriorizada por hematemesis, melena o enterorragia.
  31. 31. Enfermedad de Weil † 10% Enfermedad fulminante Mortalidad del 40% Signos de mal pronóstico Edad avanzada (> 40 años) Estado mental alterado Injuria renal aguda Insuficiencia respiratoria Hipotensión y TRC LEPTOSPIRA MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS
  32. 32. Muestra Centrifugar Lamina y laminilla. Observar al microscopio LEPTOSPIRA DIAGNÓSTICO DE LABORATORIO  Directo Microscopia de campo oscuro  Sangre  LCR  Orina Falsos positivos Fibrillas eritrocíticas o eritrocitos crenados se interpretan equivocadamente como espiroquetas. Eliminar restos celulares
  33. 33. LEPTOSPIRA DIAGNÓSTICO DE LABORATORIO  Directo El diagnóstico histológico tradicionalmente se basa en la tinción mediante impregnación con plata, pero la tinción inmunohistoquímica tiene mayor sensibilidad y especificidad
  34. 34.  Medio semi-sólido Fletcher: Medio de cultivo liquido conteniendo peptona y extracto de buey enriquecido con un 20% de suero fresco de conejo para el aislamiento, cultivo y mantenimiento de leptospira  Medio liquido de Korthof Digestión péptica del tejido animal Cloruro de sodio Bicarbonato de sodio Cloruro de potasio Cloruro de calcio Hidrogenofosfato de monopotasio Hidrogenofosfato disódico PH final (a 25 ° C) LEPTOSPIRA DIAGNÓSTICO DE LABORATORIO Cultivo  Medio Albúmina Sérica Bovina-Tween 80 Líquido o sólido
  35. 35. Muestras Durante la 1° semana LCR Sangre Orina Fase inmune. 1 mes Orina Fluorouracilo 1500 rpm X 30min Pura y diluida 1/10 Sangre con heparina 500 rpm X 15min Ruptura de los G.R LEPTOSPIRA DIAGNÓSTICO DE LABORATORIO Cultivo Presencia de Leptospira LCR 0,5 ml a 5 ml
  36. 36. Cultivos Oscuridad a 30ºC ± 1 6semanas Examinar cada semana LEPTOSPIRA DIAGNÓSTICO DE LABORATORIO Cultivo 1 o 2 gotas de Muestra 4 tubos de 5ml de medio
  37. 37. LEPTOSPIRA DIAGNÓSTICO DE LABORATORIO Serología  Microaglutinación  Enzimoinmunoanálisis. IgM  Inmunofluorescencia indirecta
  38. 38. LEPTOSPIRA DIAGNÓSTICO DE LABORATORIO Detección de ácidos nucleicos  PCR  Hibridación  MLST
  39. 39.  Casos leves: no necesitan el uso de antibióticos. Doxiciclina oral  Casos moderados: doxiciclina oral.  Casos graves: penicilina G (parenteral), ceftriaxona.  Pacientes alérgicos: ceftriaxona, tetraciclina TRATAMIENTO

