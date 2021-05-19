infecciones po Borrelias spp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Taxonomía Dominio: Bacteria Phylum: Spirochaetes Clase: Spirochaetes Orden: Spirochaetales Familia: Spirochaetaceae Género...
Miden (0,2 a 0,5 X 8 a 30 )μm.  Bacterias helicoidales con 3 a 10 espiras flojas  Móviles  Poseen entre 7 a 20 flagel...
Poseen una membrana externa similar a las bacterias Gramnegativas Se tiñen mal con la coloración de Gram Se tiñen bien con...
Enfermedad epidémica  Enfermedad endémica Dos formas: Washigton C. Winn y col. Koneman Diagnóstico microbiológico Texto...
Epidemiología  Transmitida por piojos Asociada con:  Pobreza  Hacinamiento  Carencia de servicios sanitarios  Guerras...
Epidemiología  Transmitida por garrapatas  Distribución mundial  Vector más frecuente Ornithodoros hermsii  Restos de ...
Patogenia Torrente sanguíneo Períodos febriles Períodos afebriles  En órganos  Sistema inmune Actividad humoral del sist...
Cuadros súbitos de escalofríos, fiebre, mialgias, cefalea.  Son frecuentes la esplenomegalia y la hepatomegalia  Dura ...
Manifestaciones clínicas
Tratamiento Tetraciclinas Eritromicina Cloranfenicol Penicilina Las meningitis o encefalitis:  Cefotaxime  Ceftriaxo...
Historia  1883 Alfred Buchwald  1902 Karl Herxheimer y Kuno Hartman en pacientes con acrodermatitis crónica atrófica  B...
Historia Burgdorfer 1982  1976 Brote semejante a artritis rematoide juvenil en la ciudad de Lyme  Se conocía como eritem...
Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato  Genoma pequeño 1 Mb, numerosos plásmidos lineales y circulares  Parásitos obligados  C...
Epidemiología  Zoonosis de distribución mundial  Más frecuente en Estados unidos, Europa y Asia  Enfermedad transmitida...
Se presenta en individuos de cualquier edad  Factor de riesgo:  Permanencia en zonas boscosas (turismo)  Enfermedad p...
Borrelia burgdorferi Factores asociados a virulencia  Expresa proteína OspA, OspC  Flagelos  Transmisión genética por m...
Patogenia La bacteria vuelve a la piel Eritema migrans Diseminarse en forma hematógena A los órganos Se adhiere a integrin...
Manifestaciones clínicas  Fase temprana:  Eritema migratorio  Formación de vesículas  Necrosis central  Síntomas: mal...
Fase tardía:  Meses y años después de la infección inicial  Se manifiesta en forma de artritis  Fatiga intensa, cefal...
Síndrome post enfermedad de Lyme Manifestaciones clínicas Meses o años después Síntomas más generalizados o discapacitan...
Tratamiento  Doxiciclina  Amoxicilina  Cefuroxima axetilo  Macrólidos  Cefalosporinas de tercera generación en la fas...
Diagnóstico  Fiebre recurrente  Cultivo Medio de Kelly modificado  Demostración de espiroquetas en líquidos corporales ...
Diagnóstico Cultivo  Medio de Kelly modificado  Se debe cultivar sangre citratada  Incubar 34 a 37°C en oscuridad  Obs...
Detección morfológica  Carecen de sensibilidad  Se utiliza métodos de impregnación argéntica  Detección de espiroquet...
Detección molecular  PCR  Detección serológica  Pruebas inmunofluorescencia  Enzimoinmunoanálisis Diagnóstico  Enfe...
  1. 1. Taxonomía Dominio: Bacteria Phylum: Spirochaetes Clase: Spirochaetes Orden: Spirochaetales Familia: Spirochaetaceae Género: Borrelia Especies Borrelia burgdorferi Borrelia recurrentis Borrelia turicate Borrelia parkeri Borrelia hermsii Borrelia duttoni Borrelia crocidurae Borrelia hispanica B. burgdorferi sensu stricto B. garinii B. afzelii B. japonica B. andersonii B. tanukii B. turdi B. valaisiana B. lusitaniae B. sinica B. bissettii B. californiensis B. carolinensis B. spielmanii B. yangtze B. americana B. bavariensis B. kurtenbachii García Martha y col. Enfermedad de Lyme: actualizaciones. Gaceta médica de México. 2014; 150
  2. 2.  Miden (0,2 a 0,5 X 8 a 30 )μm.  Bacterias helicoidales con 3 a 10 espiras flojas  Móviles  Poseen entre 7 a 20 flagelos periplásmicos localizados entre el cilindro periplásmico y la membrana externa  Genoma: cromosoma lineal 1 Mb Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014. Washigton C. Winn y col. Koneman Diagnóstico microbiológico Texto y Atlas color. 5° Edición. 2004.
  3. 3. Poseen una membrana externa similar a las bacterias Gramnegativas Se tiñen mal con la coloración de Gram Se tiñen bien con colorantes de anilinas Se pueden observar en los frotis sanguíneos (fiebre recurrente) Microaerófilas Necesidades nutricionales exigentes Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014. Washigton C. Winn y col. Koneman Diagnóstico microbiológico Texto y Atlas color. 5° Edición. 2004.
  4. 4.  Enfermedad epidémica  Enfermedad endémica Dos formas: Washigton C. Winn y col. Koneman Diagnóstico microbiológico Texto y Atlas color. 5° Edición. 2004. Borrelia recurrentis Borrelia turicatae Borrelia parkeri Borrelia hermsii
  5. 5. Epidemiología  Transmitida por piojos Asociada con:  Pobreza  Hacinamiento  Carencia de servicios sanitarios  Guerras, catástrofes  Se ha observado en África, Medio Oriente y Asia  No se transmite a generaciones siguientes de piojos Washigton C. Winn y col. Koneman Diagnóstico microbiológico Texto y Atlas color. 5° Edición. 2004.
  6. 6. Epidemiología  Transmitida por garrapatas  Distribución mundial  Vector más frecuente Ornithodoros hermsii  Restos de árboles muertos, roedores  Transmisión transovárica  Reservorio: los roedores  Las personas son huésped accidental Washigton C. Winn y col. Koneman Diagnóstico microbiológico Texto y Atlas color. 5° Edición. 2004.  O. Parkeri  Cuevas y madrigueras de ardillas  Perros de las praderas  O. turicata  Cuevas y madrigueras Género Ornithodoros
  7. 7. Patogenia Torrente sanguíneo Períodos febriles Períodos afebriles  En órganos  Sistema inmune Actividad humoral del sistema inmune Variaciones antigénicas: lipoproteínas Vmps Se multiplican en sangre Variación antigénica Mandell Douglas y Bennett. Enfermedades infecciosas, principios y práctica. 7 edición. 2012
  8. 8.  Cuadros súbitos de escalofríos, fiebre, mialgias, cefalea.  Son frecuentes la esplenomegalia y la hepatomegalia  Dura 3 a 7 días  Exantema  Reaparece una semana después con las borrelias en sangre  La enfermedad epidémica: una recaída  La enfermedad endémica: hasta 10 recidivas  La muerte por: insuficiencia cardíaca, necrosis hepática o hemorragia cerebral Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014.
  9. 9. Manifestaciones clínicas
  10. 10. Tratamiento Tetraciclinas Eritromicina Cloranfenicol Penicilina Las meningitis o encefalitis:  Cefotaxime  Ceftriaxone Reacción de Jarisch-Herxheimer:  Escalofríos intensos  Leucopenia  Fiebre e hipotensión. El tratamiento con antibióticos suele causar
  11. 11. Historia  1883 Alfred Buchwald  1902 Karl Herxheimer y Kuno Hartman en pacientes con acrodermatitis crónica atrófica  Benjamin Lipschutz y Arvid Afzelius. Eritema crónico migrans. Europa  1910. Asociación de las lesiones con la mordedura de las garrapatas.  (70 años después) Artritis de Lyme  Steere descripción de la infección y asociación con un vector García Martha y col. Enfermedad de Lyme: actualizaciones. Gaceta médica de México. 2014; 150
  12. 12. Historia Burgdorfer 1982  1976 Brote semejante a artritis rematoide juvenil en la ciudad de Lyme  Se conocía como eritema crónico migratorio, síndrome de Bannwarth, acrodermatitis crónica atrófica  Aislamiento a partir de ninfas de Ixodes scapularis Escudero Raquel y Guerrero Antonio. Enfermedades producidas por Borrelia. Enferm Infecc Microbiol Clin 2005; 23 (4): 232-40
  13. 13. Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato  Genoma pequeño 1 Mb, numerosos plásmidos lineales y circulares  Parásitos obligados  Carecen de maquinaria para la síntesis de nucleótidos, aminoácidos, ácidos grasos y cofactores enzimáticos  En condiciones desfavorables cambian de morfología a esferoplastos o formas L Rodríguez I. Actualización acerca de Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato y enfermedad de Lyme. Revista Cubana de Medicina Tropical. 2013; 65 (2): 149-165
  14. 14. Epidemiología  Zoonosis de distribución mundial  Más frecuente en Estados unidos, Europa y Asia  Enfermedad transmitida por garrapatas. Género Ixodes, I. scapularis, I. pacificus, I. ricinus, I. persulcatus  Agente causal: B. burgdorferi  Reservorios: roedores pequeños, ciervos de cola blanca  Más común en áreas rurales y suburbanas Washigton C. Winn y col. Koneman Diagnóstico microbiológico Texto y Atlas color. 6° Edición. 2008.
  15. 15.  Se presenta en individuos de cualquier edad  Factor de riesgo:  Permanencia en zonas boscosas (turismo)  Enfermedad profesional (guardabosques, leñadores, agricultores y ganaderos)  Frecuente durante los meses de verano Epidemiología Rodríguez I. Actualización acerca de Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato y enfermedad de Lyme. Revista Cubana de Medicina Tropical. 2013; 65 (2): 149-165
  16. 16. Borrelia burgdorferi Factores asociados a virulencia  Expresa proteína OspA, OspC  Flagelos  Transmisión genética por medio de plásmidos  Formación de biopelículas mediado por GMP cíclico  Variación de su forma Murillo R. Enfermedad de Lyme: revisión bibliográfica. Acta Académica, 52, pp. 353:380: 2013
  17. 17. Patogenia La bacteria vuelve a la piel Eritema migrans Diseminarse en forma hematógena A los órganos Se adhiere a integrinas, proteoglucanos, glicoproteínas
  18. 18. Manifestaciones clínicas  Fase temprana:  Eritema migratorio  Formación de vesículas  Necrosis central  Síntomas: malestar general, fatiga intensa, cefalea, fiebre, escalofríos, dolores musculoesqueléticos, mialgias, adenopatías
  19. 19.  Fase tardía:  Meses y años después de la infección inicial  Se manifiesta en forma de artritis  Fatiga intensa, cefalea, fiebre, malestar, artralgias, mialgias, lesiones cutáneas eritematosas, hepatitis, adenopatías generalizadas, conjuntivitis, disfunción cardíaca  Artritis en 60 % de los pacientes no tratados  Manifestaciones neurológicas  Diseminación hematógena: Manifestaciones clínicas
  20. 20.  Síndrome post enfermedad de Lyme Manifestaciones clínicas Meses o años después Síntomas más generalizados o discapacitantes, con fatiga intensa, cefalea grave, dolor musculoesquelético difuso, múltiples puntos simétricos con hipersensibilidad dolorosa en localizaciones características, dolor y rigidez en muchas articulaciones, parestesias difusas, dificultad para concentrarse o trastornos del sueño, ansiedad y depresión.
  21. 21. Tratamiento  Doxiciclina  Amoxicilina  Cefuroxima axetilo  Macrólidos  Cefalosporinas de tercera generación en la fase diseminada
  22. 22. Diagnóstico  Fiebre recurrente  Cultivo Medio de Kelly modificado  Demostración de espiroquetas en líquidos corporales Frotis de sangre periférica  Tinción de Wight y Giemsa  Naranja de acridina  Inmunofluorescencia Sensibilidad 70 %
  23. 23. Diagnóstico Cultivo  Medio de Kelly modificado  Se debe cultivar sangre citratada  Incubar 34 a 37°C en oscuridad  Observar en microscopio de campo oscuro después de 2 a 3 semanas  Cualquier microorganismo espiralado confirmar por inmunofluorescencia  Enfermedad de Lyme
  24. 24.  Detección morfológica  Carecen de sensibilidad  Se utiliza métodos de impregnación argéntica  Detección de espiroquetas en los tejidos  Confirmar con antisueros Diagnóstico  Enfermedad de Lyme
  25. 25.  Detección molecular  PCR  Detección serológica  Pruebas inmunofluorescencia  Enzimoinmunoanálisis Diagnóstico  Enfermedad de Lyme Sensibilidad mayor : líquido articular Sensibilidad menor: LCR

