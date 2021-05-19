Bacterias intracelulares obligadas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Esféricos u ovalados  Se observan como cocos Gramnegativos o Gram variables  Son inmóviles, no ciliadas  Son parásito...
• Hace miles de años (China y Egipto) descripciones sobre Tracoma • (1906) Halbertaedter y Von Prowazek. Isla de java. Col...
•Chlamydophila psittaci •Chlamydophila pneumoniae •Chlamydophila abortus •Chlamydophila felis •Chlamydophila pecorum •Chla...
Microorganismo Origen histórico Chlamydia Chlamydis, un manto C. trachomatis Trachomatis, del tracoma o rugoso (la enferme...
 No pueden sintetizar ATP, ni reoxidar el NADPH  Experimentan un ciclo de crecimiento único con dos estadios  Sintetiza...
•Forma infecciosa de la bacteria. •Son inactivos metabólicamente. •Son semejantes a una espora. • No se pueden replicar • ...
Se divide en tres fases: 1) Penetración de la forma infecciosa (CE) en la célula hospedadora 2) Multiplicación del CR medi...
IDO: indolamina 2,3 – dioxigenasa Triptófano → quineurina y N-formilquineurina
PROTEÍNAS DEL PROCESO CELULAR: Proteínas Hsp Hsp60 LIPOPOLISACARIDO (LPS) PROTEINAS DE MEMBRANA EXTERNA MOMP: proteína pri...
Cercenado E. y Cantón R. Procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamy...
Cercenado E. y Cantón R. Procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamy...
Cercenado E. y Cantón R. Procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamy...
Proteínas Hsp Sistema de secreción tipo III Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico ...
Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014.
 Se ha clasificado 18 serotipos: A, B, Ba, C, D,E, F, G, H, I, Ia, J, K, L1, L2, L2a, L3, L3a  Basada en el análisis de ...
SUBDIVIDIDA EN 3 BIOVARIANTES Tracoma Conjuntivitis de inclusión e infecciones genitales Linfogranuloma venéreo (LGV) SERO...
Tracoma Epidemiología  Endémico en más de 50 países, especialmente en áreas rurales de África  Aproximadamente 600 millo...
TRACOMA A, B, Ba, C Fase aguda  Período de incubación: 5 a 12 días  Conjuntivitis folicular (párpado superior)  Descarg...
Linfogranuloma venéreo  Infección de transmisión sexual que invade tejidos linfoides  Endémico en África, India, Sudamér...
LINFOGRANULOMA VENÉREO 2da fase: •Inflamación de ganglios inguinales. •Bubones dolorosos de gran tamaño. •Fiebre, escalofr...
Conjuntivitis de oclusión e infecciones genitales Epidemiología  Principal causa de infección de transmisión sexual en el...
INFECCIONES UROGENITALES: •Asintomáticas (80 % mujeres). •Cervicitis, endometritis, •Flujo vaginal anormal. •Esterilidad o...
CONJUNTIVITIS DE INCLUSIÓN EN LOS ADULTOS CONJUNTIVITIS NEONATAL NEUMONÍA DEL LACTANTE D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K Cercenado E....
•Raspados conjuntivales. •Raspados endocervicales. •Raspados rectales. •Raspados uretrales. •Exudados faríngeos. •Biopsias...
DIAGNOSTICO DE LABORATORIO Detección directa en muestras clínicas Detección morfología de inclusiones Coloración de Giemsa...
Determinación Antigénica: DIAGNOSTICO DE LABORATORIO Tinción de Inmunofluorescencia Directa. Enzimoinmunoensayos (EIA). An...
DIAGNOSTICO DE LABORATORIO •Las líneas celulares óptimas son: HeLa 229 y McCoy. Cultivo: •Solo se detectan las bacterias v...
•Falta de discriminación entre los diferentes serovariantes (D-K y L1-L3) •Detección en muestras oculares, cervicales, ure...
DIAGNOSTICO DE LABORATORIO Ventajas y desventajas de las técnicas de diagnóstico descritas para C. trachomatis y los tipos...
Psitacosis: Enfermedad humana causada por C. psittaci contraída por contacto con aves o por infección de pájaros psitácido...
Reservorio Hospedadores Supervivencia ambiental
Epidemiología  Distribución geográfica: Mundial  Frecuente en personas relacionadas con aves  Es difícil de diagnostica...
Transmisión: Vías de entrada:  Respiratoria  Mucosas  Parenteral  Inhalación  Contacto directo con aves infectadas  ...
Patogenia Aparato respiratorio Células reticuloendoteliales Multiplicación de los microorganismos Necrosis focal Diseminac...
Manifestaciones clínicas  Período de incubación 5 a 14 Días  Enfermedad de inicio súbito que adopta la modalidad de infl...
 Síntomas pulmonares como: tos no productiva, crepitantes y consolidación.  Gastrointestinales: nauseas, vómitos , diarr...
Diagnóstico indirecto  Serología  Fijación del complemento  Microinmunofluorescencia  Enzimoinmunoensayo Cercenado E. ...
Diagnóstico directo  Cultivo de línea celulares Muestras  Frotis de exudado faríngeos  Esputos  Aspirados bronquial y ...
 Microscopia mediante tinción  Ziehl-neelsen modificado  May Grünwald-Giemsa Diagnóstico directo Cercenado E. y Cantón ...
 Técnicas de detección de antígenos  Inmunofluorescencia directa  ELISA  Técnicas inmunohistoquímicas  Técnicas de am...
  1. 1.  Esféricos u ovalados  Se observan como cocos Gramnegativos o Gram variables  Son inmóviles, no ciliadas  Son parásitos intracelulares obligados.  Fueron considerada virus inicialmente  Poseen una membrana externa y otra interna semejantes a las bacterias Gramnegativas  No poseen Peptidoglicano Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014. Ostos O. y Sánchez R. Chlamydia trachomatis: avances y perspectivas. Universidad Colegio Mayor de Cundinamarca. Bogotá D. C. 2003
  2. 2. • Hace miles de años (China y Egipto) descripciones sobre Tracoma • (1906) Halbertaedter y Von Prowazek. Isla de java. Coloración de Giemsa cuerpos punteados intracitoplasmáticos en frotis conjuntival de orangutanes. Denominaron inclusiones Arango A. y col. Chlamydia trachomatis: Aspectos microbiológicos, clínicos y epidemiológicos. MVZ-Córdoba 2001; 6:(2), 87-96 • (1930) psittacosis europea Alemania. Bedson evidenció inclusiones parecidas • (1940) Rake y Jones. Linfogranuloma venéreo • (1980) C. trachomatis reconocido como patógeno genital
  3. 3. •Chlamydophila psittaci •Chlamydophila pneumoniae •Chlamydophila abortus •Chlamydophila felis •Chlamydophila pecorum •Chlamydophila caviae REINO: Bacteria FILO: Chlamydiae ORDEN: Chlamydiales FAMILIA: Chlamydiaceae GÉNERO: Chlamydia Chlamydophila 16S Y 23S •Chlamydia trachomatis •Chamydia muridarum •Chlamydia suis Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014.
  4. 4. Microorganismo Origen histórico Chlamydia Chlamydis, un manto C. trachomatis Trachomatis, del tracoma o rugoso (la enfermedad conocida como tracoma se caracteriza por la presencia de granulaciones en las superficies conjuntivas que originan inflamación crónica y ceguera) Chlamydophila Chlamydis, un manto; phila, amante (amante del manto; relacionado con chlamydia) C. pneumoniae Pneumoniae, neumonía C. psittaci Psittacus, loro (enfermedad asociada a las aves) Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014.
  5. 5.  No pueden sintetizar ATP, ni reoxidar el NADPH  Experimentan un ciclo de crecimiento único con dos estadios  Sintetizan sus propias proteínas, ácidos nucleicos y lípidos.  Contienen (ADN) y (ARN)  Carecen de citocromos  Se dividen por fisión binaria  Poseen ribosomas procariotas Ostos O. y Sánchez R. Chlamydia trachomatis: avances y perspectivas. Universidad Colegio Mayor de Cundinamarca. Bogotá D. C. 2003 Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014.
  6. 6. •Forma infecciosa de la bacteria. •Son inactivos metabólicamente. •Son semejantes a una espora. • No se pueden replicar • Resistentes • Forma no infecciosa •Representan la forma intracelular. •Son activos metabólicamente y se pueden replicar. •Son osmóticamente frágiles debido a la escasez de proteínas 0.2 a 0.4 μm. 0.6 a 1.0 μm. Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014. Ostos O. y Sánchez R. Chlamydia trachomatis: avances y perspectivas. Universidad Colegio Mayor de Cundinamarca. Bogotá D. C. 2003
  7. 7. Se divide en tres fases: 1) Penetración de la forma infecciosa (CE) en la célula hospedadora 2) Multiplicación del CR mediante fisión binaria y conversión en CE 3) Liberación de los CE de la célula hospedadora Cercenado E. y Cantón R. Procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  8. 8. IDO: indolamina 2,3 – dioxigenasa Triptófano → quineurina y N-formilquineurina
  9. 9. PROTEÍNAS DEL PROCESO CELULAR: Proteínas Hsp Hsp60 LIPOPOLISACARIDO (LPS) PROTEINAS DE MEMBRANA EXTERNA MOMP: proteína principal de membrana externa PMPs: proteínas polimórficas de membrana COMC: complejo proteico de membrana externa rico en residuos de cisteína (Omp2) SISTEMA DE SECRECIÓN TIPO III Cercenado E. y Cantón R. Procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  10. 10. Cercenado E. y Cantón R. Procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  11. 11. Cercenado E. y Cantón R. Procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  12. 12. Cercenado E. y Cantón R. Procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  13. 13. Proteínas Hsp Sistema de secreción tipo III Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012  TarP  Inc  CrpA  CPAF
  14. 14. Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014.
  15. 15.  Se ha clasificado 18 serotipos: A, B, Ba, C, D,E, F, G, H, I, Ia, J, K, L1, L2, L2a, L3, L3a  Basada en el análisis de la proteína principal de la membrana externa MOMP Núñez María y col. Microbiología Médica. 2° Edición. 1998.
  16. 16. SUBDIVIDIDA EN 3 BIOVARIANTES Tracoma Conjuntivitis de inclusión e infecciones genitales Linfogranuloma venéreo (LGV) SEROVARIANTES SEGÚN ENFERMEDAD: A, B, Ba, C D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K L1, L2, L3 •Conjuntivitis neonatales •Conjuntivitis de inclusión •Infecciones urogenitales Tracoma LGV Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  17. 17. Tracoma Epidemiología  Endémico en más de 50 países, especialmente en áreas rurales de África  Aproximadamente 600 millones de personas afectadas  150 millones de personas con déficit visuales  La transmisión relacionada con las bajas condiciones higiénicas  Transmisión por contacto directo con fómites, contacto con ojos o a través de moscas  Los niños y mujeres son los más afectados en las zonas endémicas Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  18. 18. TRACOMA A, B, Ba, C Fase aguda  Período de incubación: 5 a 12 días  Conjuntivitis folicular (párpado superior)  Descarga mucoide o mínimamente acuosa  Incremento de respuesta inflamatoria (edema del párpado) Fase crónica  Cicatrices en la conjuntiva  Deformar el párpado.  Las pestañas entran en contacto con el globo ocular → abrasión (triquiasis)  Pérdida de la visión, ceguera. Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  19. 19. Linfogranuloma venéreo  Infección de transmisión sexual que invade tejidos linfoides  Endémico en África, India, Sudamérica o el Caribe  Más frecuente en el varón que en la hembra 6:20 especialmente en promiscuos  En Estados Unidos y Europa es más frecuente entre homosexuales  Los pacientes generalmente están afectados con sífilis Epidemiología Núñez María y col. Microbiología Médica. 2° Edición. 1998. Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  20. 20. LINFOGRANULOMA VENÉREO 2da fase: •Inflamación de ganglios inguinales. •Bubones dolorosos de gran tamaño. •Fiebre, escalofríos, mialgias, cefaleas. Fase crónica: •Ulceras genitales. •Elefantiasis genital. •Infertilidad. 1era fase: •Lesión en el lugar de infección. •Puede pasar inadvertida. •Ausencia de dolor L1, L2, L3 Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  21. 21. Conjuntivitis de oclusión e infecciones genitales Epidemiología  Principal causa de infección de transmisión sexual en el mundo  Afecta principalmente a mujeres entre 15 y 24 años  El 60 % de los casos son asintomáticos  10 y 20 % de infecciones en cérvix evolucionan hacia enfermedad inflamatoria pélvica, embarazos ectópicos e infertilidad  Los cuadros de conjuntivitis están asociados a niños menores de 2 años Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  22. 22. INFECCIONES UROGENITALES: •Asintomáticas (80 % mujeres). •Cervicitis, endometritis, •Flujo vaginal anormal. •Esterilidad o embarazos ectópicos. •Asintomáticas (25-30% hombres). •Uretritis. • Ardor al orinar. •Suele detectarse luego de un tratamiento contra gonococo. D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  23. 23. CONJUNTIVITIS DE INCLUSIÓN EN LOS ADULTOS CONJUNTIVITIS NEONATAL NEUMONÍA DEL LACTANTE D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  24. 24. •Raspados conjuntivales. •Raspados endocervicales. •Raspados rectales. •Raspados uretrales. •Exudados faríngeos. •Biopsias y suero. MUESTRAS: Invasivas: No invasivas: • 1ra porción de la orina Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  25. 25. DIAGNOSTICO DE LABORATORIO Detección directa en muestras clínicas Detección morfología de inclusiones Coloración de Giemsa o de Giménez Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012 Washigton C. Winn y col. Koneman Diagnóstico microbiológico Texto y Atlas color. 5° Edición. 2004.
  26. 26. Determinación Antigénica: DIAGNOSTICO DE LABORATORIO Tinción de Inmunofluorescencia Directa. Enzimoinmunoensayos (EIA). Anticuerpos frente MOMP o LPS. Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  27. 27. DIAGNOSTICO DE LABORATORIO •Las líneas celulares óptimas son: HeLa 229 y McCoy. Cultivo: •Solo se detectan las bacterias vivas •Alta especificidad. Sensibilidad (75-80%) Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  28. 28. •Falta de discriminación entre los diferentes serovariantes (D-K y L1-L3) •Detección en muestras oculares, cervicales, uretrales, semen y orina. TAANs (técnicas de amplificación de ácidos nucleícos): DIAGNOSTICO DE LABORATORIO •Elevada sensibilidad y especificidad. Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  29. 29. DIAGNOSTICO DE LABORATORIO Ventajas y desventajas de las técnicas de diagnóstico descritas para C. trachomatis y los tipos de muestras adecuadas en cada caso Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  30. 30. Psitacosis: Enfermedad humana causada por C. psittaci contraída por contacto con aves o por infección de pájaros psitácidos (loros, pericos, cacatúas, entere otros). Ornitosis: Infección con agentes similares en todos los tipos de aves domesticas y pájaros que viven en libertad. Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014.
  31. 31. Reservorio Hospedadores Supervivencia ambiental
  32. 32. Epidemiología  Distribución geográfica: Mundial  Frecuente en personas relacionadas con aves  Es difícil de diagnosticar Mayor riesgo en:  Veterinarios  Cuidadores de zoológicos  Trabajadores de tiendas de mascotas  Empleados de plantas de procesamiento de las aves de corral Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014.
  33. 33. Transmisión: Vías de entrada:  Respiratoria  Mucosas  Parenteral  Inhalación  Contacto directo con aves infectadas  Transmisión persona a persona (rara) Instituto Nacional de Seguridad e Higiene en el Trabajo. Chlamydia psittaci. Cepas aviares. Bdatabio. Fichas de agentes biológicos
  34. 34. Patogenia Aparato respiratorio Células reticuloendoteliales Multiplicación de los microorganismos Necrosis focal Diseminación hematógena Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014.
  35. 35. Manifestaciones clínicas  Período de incubación 5 a 14 Días  Enfermedad de inicio súbito que adopta la modalidad de influenza o neumonía.  Suele presentar malestar, fiebre, escalofríos, anorexia, dolor faríngeo, cefalea intensa. Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014.
  36. 36.  Síntomas pulmonares como: tos no productiva, crepitantes y consolidación.  Gastrointestinales: nauseas, vómitos , diarreas  Sistémicos: Carditis, hepatomegalia, esplenomegalia y queratoconjuntivitis folicular Murray, Patrick y col. Microbiología Médica. 7° Edición. 2014.
  37. 37. Diagnóstico indirecto  Serología  Fijación del complemento  Microinmunofluorescencia  Enzimoinmunoensayo Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  38. 38. Diagnóstico directo  Cultivo de línea celulares Muestras  Frotis de exudado faríngeos  Esputos  Aspirados bronquial y endotraqueal  Líquido de lavado bronqueoalveolar  Biopsias de tejido pulmonar Transporte Medio SPG (sucrose/ phosphate/ glutamate Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012 Líneas celulares más utilizadas:  Células McCoy  Células HeLa 229  Células BHK-21
  39. 39.  Microscopia mediante tinción  Ziehl-neelsen modificado  May Grünwald-Giemsa Diagnóstico directo Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012
  40. 40.  Técnicas de detección de antígenos  Inmunofluorescencia directa  ELISA  Técnicas inmunohistoquímicas  Técnicas de amplificación de ácidos nucleicos (TAAN) Diagnóstico directo Cercenado E. y Cantón R. procedimientos en microbiología clínica. Diagnóstico microbiológico de las infecciones por Chlamydia spp. Y especies relacionadas. Seimc 2012

