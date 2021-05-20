Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROYECTO FINAL DE HISTORIA Y GEOGRAFÍA INFORGRAFÍA ZONA SUR DE CHILE Regiones: -Araucanía -Los Ríos -Los Lagos Relieve: -P...
ESTA IMAGEN ES PARA QUE LA DIBUJEN BIEN EN LA PARTE DEL RELIEVE ES PARA QUE VEAN BIEN COMO ES.
IMÁGENES PARA RECORTAR Y PEGAR PUEDEN RECORTAR TAMBIEN IMÁGENES DEL LIBRO
May. 20, 2021

Proyecto de hsitoria infografia zona sur

INFOGRAFÍA

  1. 1. PROYECTO FINAL DE HISTORIA Y GEOGRAFÍA INFORGRAFÍA ZONA SUR DE CHILE Regiones: -Araucanía -Los Ríos -Los Lagos Relieve: -Planicies litorales. -Cordillera de Costa -Depresión Intermedia -Cordillera de los Andes CLIMA: -Templado lluvioso en la costa y valles -Frío en la cordillera. -Precipitaciones abundante todo el año Recomendaciones para un turista: Si va ha visitar la zona sur en invierno se recomienda llevar ropa abrigada como: Parka, botas para el agua, polera manga larga calcetines de lana, zapatos para el frío y paraguas. Recursos naturales: -Bosques: roble, canelos mañíos… -Fauna: aves como carpintero, bandurrias cóndores y mamíferos como huemules, pumas y pudúes. Actividades económicas -Agrícolas -Ganaderas -Forestales. Población: -Mayor población en centros urbanos como Temuco, Valdivia, Osorno y Puerto Montt. -Concentración de pueblo mapuche -Viven en zonas rurales y en las ciudades.
  2. 2. ESTA IMAGEN ES PARA QUE LA DIBUJEN BIEN EN LA PARTE DEL RELIEVE ES PARA QUE VEAN BIEN COMO ES.
  3. 3. IMÁGENES PARA RECORTAR Y PEGAR PUEDEN RECORTAR TAMBIEN IMÁGENES DEL LIBRO

