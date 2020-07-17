Scala, Functional Programming and Team Productivity

Many engineers spend a lot of time doing repetitive things. In this talk we examine typical productivity issues, which observed in many different companies, and show how to deal with them. We cover:



* Microservices and Monoliths,

* Introspection and Debugging,

* Logging,

* Modular Design,

* Functional Programming,

* RPC and REST,

* Tests and Delivery Pipeline.



This talk is a retrospective of our actions that helped our customer to cut development costs by 50%. We expect our experience to be applicable to most small and medium-sized teams and companies using Scala.

