Scala, Functional Programming and Team Productivity

Many engineers spend a lot of time doing repetitive things. In this talk we examine typical productivity issues, which observed in many different companies, and show how to deal with them. We cover:
* Microservices and Monoliths,
* Introspection and Debugging,
* Logging,
* Modular Design,
* Functional Programming,
* RPC and REST,
* Tests and Delivery Pipeline.
This talk is a retrospective of our actions that helped our customer to cut development costs by 50%. We expect our experience to be applicable to most small and medium-sized teams and companies using Scala.
