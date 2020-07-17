Successfully reported this slideshow.
SCALA, FUNCTIONAL PROGRAMMING AND TEAM PRODUCTIVITY
INTRO WHO WE ARE ▸ Pavel and Kai ▸ Septimal Mind, an Irish consultancy ▸ Engineer’s productivity is our primary concern ▸ ...
INTRO WHAT WE DO ▸ We identify productivity issues in SDLC pipeline ▸ We build tools to address these issues ▸ How do we d...
CASE STUDY CASE STUDY: STARTING POINT (JAN/2018) ▸ Millions of users, +100K each month ▸ About 30 engineers ▸ Back-end: Ab...
CASE STUDY CASE STUDY: OUTCOME (JUN/2019) Development costs cut by 50% (management estimation)
CASE STUDY WHAT WAS WRONG? Late problem detection  Actual integration postponed to production
INTRO WHAT WAS WRONG ▸ A lot of issues discovered in production ▸ Bugs ▸ Component incompatibilities ▸ Frontend incompatib...
ISSUES WHAT WAS WRONG? No Real Continuous Integration
CASE STUDY CASE STUDY: WHAT WE DID The problems mentioned are fundamental... ... but we made things better... ...for this ...
CASE STUDY CASE STUDY: WHAT WE DID ▸ Formal interfaces: own IDL/DML/RPC compiler ▸ Better insights & metrics: own effort-f...
CASE STUDY CASE STUDY: WHAT WE DID Issue Solution Late problem detection Early Integration  (IDL, Cheap Simulations, Dual ...
ISSUES CASE STUDY: WHAT WE DID Let's focus on Tests and Microservices
ISSUES WHAT WAS WRONG WITH TESTS ▸ Speed ▸ 600 tests ▸ 20 minutes total ▸ 17 for component startup and shutdown ▸ Interfer...
ISSUES WHAT WAS WRONG WITH MICROSERVICES ▸ Hard to share & reuse the code ▸ One shared Dev Env, hard to replicate locally ...
GOALS GOALS ▸ Improve development workﬂows ▸ Improve deployment workﬂows ▸ Continuously Integrate microservice ﬂeet ▸ Impr...
GOALS GOALS How?   — Automatically Reconﬁgurable Applications
GOALS GOALS Product := Build(Components, Goals)
AUTOMATIC   APPLICATION COMPOSITION
GOALS GOALS ▸ Test Business Logic without external dependencies ▸ Test Business Logic with real external dependencies too ...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK DIStage Framework
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK AUTOMATED APPLICATION COMPOSITION: THE MODEL object ServiceDemo { trait Repository[F[_, _]] class DummyR...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK AUTOMATED APPLICATION COMPOSITION: DEFINITIONS def deﬁnition[F[_, _]: TagKK] = new ModuleDef { make[App[...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK AUTOMATED APPLICATION COMPOSITION: STARTING THE APP Injector(Activation(Repo -> Prod)) .produceRunF(deﬁn...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK AUTOMATED APPLICATION COMPOSITION: THE IDEA distage app  =  set of formulas  Product := Recipe(Materials...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK AUTOMATED APPLICATION COMPOSITION: THE DIFFERENCE ▸ Like Guice and other DIs, distage ▸ turns applicatio...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK AUTOMATED APPLICATION COMPOSITION: THE DIFFERENCE But not just that
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK AUTOMATIC CONFIGURATIONS make[Repository[F]].tagged(Repo.Dummy).from[DummyRepository[F]] make[Repository...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK AUTOMATIC CONFIGURATIONS Injector(Activation(Repo -> Repo.Prod)) make[Repository[F]].tagged(Repo.Dummy)....
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK AUTOMATIC CONFIGURATIONS Injector(Activation(Repo -> Repo.Prod)) make[Repository[F]].tagged(Repo.Dummy)....
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK RESOURCES trait DIResource[F[_], Resource] { def acquire: F[Resource] def release(resource: Resource): F...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK RESOURCES // library ... class DbDriver[F[_]] { def shutdown: F[Unit] } def connectToDb[F[_]: Sync]: DbD...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK INTEGRATION CHECKS ▸ Check if an external service is available ▸ Tests will be skipped if checks fail ▸ ...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK INTEGRATION CHECKS class DbCheck extends IntegrationCheck { def resourcesAvailable(): ResourceCheck = { ...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK DUAL TEST TACTIC ▸ Helps draft business logic quickly ▸ Enforces SOLID design ▸ Does not prevent integra...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK DUAL TEST TACTIC: CODE abstract class ServiceTest extends DistageBIOEnvSpecScalatest[ZIO] { "our service...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK MEMOIZATION abstract class DistageTestExample extends DistageBIOEnvSpecScalatest[ZIO] { override def con...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK MEMOIZATION ▸ DbDriver will be shared across all the tests ▸ Without any singletons ▸ With graceful shut...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK AUTOMATED APPLICATION COMPOSITION: THE DIFFERENCE ▸ veriﬁes correctness ahead of time ▸ supports resourc...
ROLES AS MEANS OF CONTINUOUS INTEGRATION Yes, Integration
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK ROLES class UsersRole extends RoleService[zio.Task] { override def start(params: RawEntrypointParams, ar...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK ROLES ▸ Multiple "microservices" per process ▸ More ﬂexibility for deployments ▸ Simulations
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK ROLES ▸ Dev environment simulation in one process ▸ Even with in-memory mocks! ▸ Not a replacement for t...
REAL CI CONTINUOUS INTEGRATION ▸ A Microservice Fleet is a Distributed Application ▸ And that application is The Product ▸...
REAL CI DISTRIBUTED APPLICATION SIMULATIONS ▸ Several "microservices" (roles) in one process ▸ Dummies for every Integrati...
DISTAGE FRAMEWORK ROLES AND TEAMS ▸ Multi-tenant applications do not require a Monorepo ▸ It's possible to have a reposito...
Thank you! distage example: https://github.com/7mind/distage-example Pavel: https://twitter.com/shirshovp Kai: https://twi...
Scala, Functional Programming and Team Productivity

Published on

Many engineers spend a lot of time doing repetitive things. In this talk we examine typical productivity issues, which observed in many different companies, and show how to deal with them. We cover:

* Microservices and Monoliths,
* Introspection and Debugging,
* Logging,
* Modular Design,
* Functional Programming,
* RPC and REST,
* Tests and Delivery Pipeline.

This talk is a retrospective of our actions that helped our customer to cut development costs by 50%. We expect our experience to be applicable to most small and medium-sized teams and companies using Scala.

Published in: Software
Scala, Functional Programming and Team Productivity

