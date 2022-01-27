Successfully reported this slideshow.
How To Perform The Brother DCP-L5650DN Setup?

Jan. 27, 2022
The simple guidelines given on our webpage will help you to perform the Brother DCP-L5650DN setup quickly. Steps included driver download and installation, toner installation, duplex printing, and resetting.
Source URL: https://printer-setup.us/brother-support/brother-dcp-l5650dn-setup

How To Perform The Brother DCP-L5650DN Setup?

  1. 1. How To Perform The Brother DCP- L5650DN Setup? The simple guidelines given on our webpage will help you to perform the Brother DCP-L5650DN setup quickly. Steps included driver download and installation, toner installation, duplex printing, and resetting.
  2. 2. • Open the Brother DCP-L5650DN printer box and verify the printer components • Find protective tapes and covers over the Brother DCP L5650DN printer box and remove them. • Open the box and locate the printer and its components. • Prefer an even surface and place the Brother DCP-L5650DN Setup on it. • Check for packing materials inside and outside the machine and remove them. • Remove the drum unit & toner cartridge assembly from the printer. • Take out the orange colored plastic from the drum unit. • Re-fix the drum unit & toner cartridge assembly into the Brother DCP L5650DN printer. • Locate the paper tray of the machine with compatible sheets • Extend the paper tray of the Brother DCP L5650DN printer to its maximum limit. • Take a stack of enough sheets and tap on a flat surface. • Place the sheets in the paper tray. • Insert the tray into the Brother DCP L5650DN printer. • Find the AC power provided in the printer box and unpack it. • Attach one end of the cable to the Brother DCP-L5650DN printer and another end to an electrical outlet directly. • Do not connect the cable to a surge protector as it may produce power fluctuations. • Connect the telephone line cable if needed. • Download the printer driver. • Install the driver once you download it. • Configure the connection between your Brother DCP-L5650DN printer and computer while installing the driver. For Driver Download: https://support.brother.com/g/b/downloadhowto.aspx?c=us&lang=en&prod=dcpl5650dn_us&os=10013&dlid=dlf10430 7_000&flang=4&type3=11

