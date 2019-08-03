Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
audiobooks�download�Kingshold audio�books�free�download�mp3�Kingshold�|�best�free�audio�books�Kingshold�|�full�length�audi...
Kingshold The�King�is�Dead.�Long�live�the�people. Mareth�is�a�bard,�serial�underachiever,�professional�drunk,�and�general�...
Kingshold
Kingshold
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

audiobooks download Kingshold

3 views

Published on

audio books free download mp3 Kingshold | best free audio books Kingshold | full length audio books free Kingshold

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

audiobooks download Kingshold

  1. 1. audiobooks�download�Kingshold audio�books�free�download�mp3�Kingshold�|�best�free�audio�books�Kingshold�|�full�length�audio�books�free�Kingshold LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Kingshold The�King�is�Dead.�Long�live�the�people. Mareth�is�a�bard,�serial�underachiever,�professional�drunk,�and�general�disappointment�to�his�father.�Despite�this, Mareth�has�one�thing�going�for�him.�He�can�smell�opportunity.�The�King�is�dead�and�an�election�for�the�new�Lord Protector�has�been�called.�If�he�plays�his�cards�right,�sings�a�story�that�will�put�the�right�person�in�that�chair,�his future�fame�and�drinking�money�are�all�but�assured.�But,�alas,�Mareth�has�a�conscience�after�all.�Neenahwi�is�the daughter�of�Jyuth,�the�ancient�wizard�who�founded�the�kingdom�of�Edland�and�she�is�not�happy.�It's�not�just�that�her father�was�the�one�who�killed�the�King,�or�that�he�didn't�tell�her�about�his�plans.�She's�not�happy�because�her�father is�leaving,�slinking�off�into�retirement�and�now�she�has�to�clean�up�his�mess.�Alana�is�a�servant�at�the�palace�and�the unfortunate�soul�who�has�to�attend�to�Jyuth.�Alana�knows�that�intelligence�and�curiosity�aren't�valued�in�someone�of her�station,�but�sometimes�she�can't�help�herself.�And�so�she�finds�herself�drawn�into�the�Wizard's�schemes. Chance�brings�this�unlikely�band�together�to�battle�through�civil�unrest,�assassinations,�political�machinations, pirates,�and�monsters,�all�for�a�common�cause�that�they�know,�deep�down,�has�no�chance�of�succeeding�bringing hope�to�the�people�of�Kingshold.
  3. 3. Kingshold
  4. 4. Kingshold

×