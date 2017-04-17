Agenda setmana 16-abril-curs16-17

Setmana 14 de l’any, del 17 al 21 d’abril de 2017 Març i abril: divendres , dia sense pilota; dijous, bàsquet. TEATRE: Est...
  1. 1. Setmana 14 de l’any, del 17 al 21 d’abril de 2017 Març i abril: divendres , dia sense pilota; dijous, bàsquet. TEATRE: Estem preparant pels companys d’Educació Infantil: La Blancaneus i els set nans. Festa de Sant Jordi Llibres, roses, Jocs Florals, música... A MATEMÀTIQUES , avaluació de mesura del temps. A MEDI avaluació del tema de Màquines.
  2. 2. DILLUNS 17 d’abril 2017 9 a 10 h ANGLÈS 10 a 11 h CATALÀ Tallers SEP DILLUNS DE PASQUA L’ H O R A DEL P A T I 11:30 a 12:30 h MATES Problemes SEP Clica sobre el marc negre M I G D I A 15 a 15:30h MEDI EE 15:30 a 16:30 h MEDI EE
  3. 3. DIMARTS 9 d’abril 2017 9 a 10 h CATALÀ EE LECTURA  Llibre llegit durant les vacances. Llibres d’en Ricardo Alcántara: Quins coneixem ? Què ens semblen? Triem llibres del padrí de la nostra biblioteca per preparar el Fòrum que farem amb ell properament. 10 a 11 h MEDI T5/ MÀQUINES -Transformar energia en moviment o en treball.  Esquema del tema , llegir i compartir. Repàs General. En temps lliure, es poden continuar realitzant muntatges de màquines L’ H O R A DEL P A T I 11:30 -12:30 h CASTELLÀ Comprensión Lectora: Lectura de un texto de CB y resolución de cuestiones, compartiendo estrategias de resolución. T10/Gramática : El Sujeto y el Predicado. El Complemento Directo y el Complemento Indirecto Acabar y Corregir los ejercicios Pág. 183 nº1-2-3. Agenda martes 25. CASTELLANO: Acabar ejercicios si fuese necesario. M I G D I A 15 a 15:45 h MATES- C.Mental EE Corregir: Exercicis de mesura del temps, i Activa la ment Pàg.31 núm.21 Pàg.47 núm.25 i 26. MESUREM EL TEMPS. Unitats de temps Exercicis i problemes amb unitats de temps. Compartir estratègies de resolució. Agenda dijous 20 : MATEMÀTIQUES: Activitat avaluativa d’unitats de temps. 15:45- 16:30h MATES Tallers EE ▲Tutoria Funcionament de la Diada de Sant Jordi: preparació i venda de roses i llibres.
  4. 4. DIMECRES 19 d’abril 2017 9 a 10 h ED. FÍSICA 10 a 11 h ANGLÈS desd. L’ H O R A DEL P A T I 11:30 a 12:30 h PLÀSTICA (Canvi MEDI )  Separar taules individualment. Examen T5/ MÀQUINES -Transformar energia en moviment o en treball.  Entregar llibreta de Medi per a la seva avaluació. M I G D I A 15 a 15:45 h CATALÀ -lectura ♠TEATRE: Conte «La Blancaneus i els set nans» Escrit pels alumnes de 6è A per a ser representat als petits d’Educació Infantil. ♠Lectura en veu alta. 15:45 a 16:30h CATALÀ ▲Tutoria Funcionament de la Diada de Sant Jordi: preparació i venda de roses i llibres. Visita a la biblioteca organitzar la venda de llibres.
  5. 5. DIJOUS 20 d’abril 2017 9 a 10:30 h MEDI -Laboratori ♠ COMPRENSIÓ LECTORA EXPRESSIÓ ESCRITA. Presentar el llibre «Qui diu no a les drogues» d’en Ricardo Alcántara. Agenda : Català: : Estudiar el paper de l’obra de teatre 10:30 a 11 h MATES Separar taules individualment Avaluació de MESUREM EL TEMPS. Unitats de temps L’ H O R A DEL P A T I 11:30 a 12:30 h MÚSICA M I G D I A 15 a 16h Educació en valors Preparar les roses, per vendre a la parada. 16 a 16:30h Tutoria
  6. 6. DIVENDRES 21 d’abril 2017 9 a 10 h CATALÀ Tallers SEP Festa de Sant Jordi. 10 a 11 h MATES EE Venda de llibres i roses L’ H O R A DEL P A T I 11:30 a 12:30 h CASTELLÀ M I G D I A 15 a 15:45h ANGLÈS Jocs Florals, lliurament de premis. 15:45 a 16:30h ED. FÍSICA Venda de llibres i roses
