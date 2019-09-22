Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sweet Hearts mystery and horror : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Sweet Hearts mystery and horror : Mystery, Thriller And Hor...
Sweet Hearts mystery and horror : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Things are crazy at the bakery, as Sam tries to replicate t...
Sweet Hearts mystery and horror : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Written By: Connie Shelton Narrated By: Andrea Bates Publis...
Sweet Hearts mystery and horror : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Download Full Version Sweet HeartsAudio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sweet Hearts mystery and horror : Mystery... Thriller And Horror

2 views

Published on

Sweet Hearts mystery and horror : Mystery... Thriller And Horror | Sweet Hearts free horror | Sweet Hearts thriller | Sweet Hearts free

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sweet Hearts mystery and horror : Mystery... Thriller And Horror

  1. 1. Sweet Hearts mystery and horror : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Sweet Hearts mystery and horror : Mystery, Thriller And Horror | Sweet Hearts free horror | Sweet Hearts thriller | Sweet Hearts free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Sweet Hearts mystery and horror : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Things are crazy at the bakery, as Sam tries to replicate the magical chocolates that the quirky Romanian chocolatier introduced at Christmas-time. Meanwhile, there are lots of weddings, in addition to her own, and other pastry shop demands during this romantic holiday week. While Sam tries to keep up with it all, another mystery comes her way. Marla Fresques needs to find her missing son. The woman is dying and wants her son home to raise the daughter he left behind. When Sam learns that the authorities dropped the case years ago, she feels she must help. Can she find the missing man? Or will she resort to using her uncanny healing powers to cure Marla's illness? Through all this, Sam's life becomes further complicated by the fact that an ex-girlfriend of Beau's shows up in town, determined to win him back.
  3. 3. Sweet Hearts mystery and horror : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Written By: Connie Shelton Narrated By: Andrea Bates Publisher: Books in Motion Date: July 2013 Duration: 8 hours 8 minutes
  4. 4. Sweet Hearts mystery and horror : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Download Full Version Sweet HeartsAudio OR Listen now

×