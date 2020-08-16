Clinical engineering principles 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 CLINICAL ENGINEERING PRINCIPLES PROF. BASSEL TAWFIK CAIRO UNIVERSITY 2018
2 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PREFACE 2 CHAPTER 1: Introduction 3 1.1 Healthcare Delivery Systems 3 1.1.1 Major Stakeholders 4 ...
3 PREFACE Starting from the late Seventies of the Twentieth Century, technology has been playing an ever-increasing role i...
4 CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
5 1.1 Healthcare Delivery Systems 1.1.1 Stakeholders The healthcare delivery system is almost identical around the world w...
6 standards organizations that work behind the FDA such as NEMA, ASTM, NEC, and many others. 1.1.2 Referral System The ref...
7 1.2 What is Clinical Engineering? 1.2.1 Clinical Engineering versus Biomedical Engineering Clinical Engineering (CE) is ...
8 CHAPTER II MEDICAL PLANNING & MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PLANNING (The Role of the Clinical Engineer in the Design & Construction...
9 2.1 HOSPITAL DEPARTMENTS Although each hospital department performs specific functions, departments are generally groupe...
10 Figure 5: A typical OS in a tertiary hospital.
11 2.2 THE HOSPITAL LIFECYCLE: FROM DESIGN TO DEMOLITION 2.2.1 The Lifecycle Concept The concept of a lifecycle is origina...
12 Design1 is the phase in which the program requirements are translated into a comprehensive physical description of the ...
13 Master Planning A facility master plan is a detailed file that includes a design brief (a document stating the design g...
14 Micro versus Macro Level Adaptability2 Flexibility is an important issue to be considered in hospital design. This incl...
15 Schematic Design
16 Review Questions [1] An interstitial floor is one which is sandwiched between two floors with about half the regular he...
17 2.3 MEDICAL PLANNING (MP) At the time the hospital (or healthcare institution) is being designed on paper (or more accu...
18 • Dedicated Emergency entrance • Separate service road • Parking spaces for visitors/staff/patients • Loading docks for...
19 designer must modify the space program with the owner by first setting priorities and reworking the same exercise until...
20 Review Questions For the figure shown below (http://masterplan.seattlechildrens.org/documents/Childrens_Concept_Plan.pd...
21 Definitions: [Source: http://edissues.wikidot.com/estimating- departmental-gross-square-footage ] Net Square Feet (NSF)...
22 2.4 MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PLANNING Definitions: Equipment, Furniture, Fittings and Fixtures The term “Equipment” is usually...
23 Bill of Quantities (BOQ) This is a table that shows the quantity needed for each piece of equipment. If prices are incl...
24 Room Data Sheets (Also called Room Data). These are requirements in every room that must be met in order for the equipm...
25 Loaded Floor Plans (LFP). These are CAD/REVIT drawings of equipment drawn to scale to make sure each piece of equipment...
26 Equipment Specifications This is a precursor step for tendering. These are specifications which are meant to distinguis...
27 ECRI Healthcare Product Comparison System (HPCS) ECRI stands for Emergency Care Research Institute. It is a nonprofit o...
28 Tender documents This document is the official declaration by which the owner invites suppliers to participate in the t...
29 2- Types of specialized care such as Complex continuing Care, Palliative Care4, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, S...
30 2.5 RISK MANAGEMENT & THE HOSPITAL LIFECYCLE Overview of Risk There are many definitions of risk, the simplest of which...
31 Project Risk Assessment A project risk assessment involves the following five steps: a. Identification of risks, b. Pri...
32 • AIA (American Institute of Architects) and JCAHO require documentation of the ICRA. According to Chapter 5, Section 5...
33 Infection Control Risk Assessment (ICRA) Matrix of Precautions for Construction/Renovation Step One: identify the Type ...
34 Step Three: Match the Patient Risk Group with the planned Construction Project Type The following matrix is used to fin...
35 bodies and equipment. All foot and full body coveralls should be removed in this area and each worker should vacuum the...
36 Class IV 1. Isolate HVAC system in area where work is being done to prevent contamination of duct system. 2. Complete a...
37 Risks Associated with Hospital Commissioning What? Assures delivery of program goals and related performance requiremen...
38 The MIMOSA10 (An Operations and Maintenance Information Open System Alliance) Common Relational Information Schema (CRI...
39 risk exposure can be reduced. Experience has indicated that when considering operational risk exposures, the major risk...
40 Site remediation is an issue that often raises itself during the final phases of the life of a facility. It is during t...
41 process is an MDI score on a scale of 0–100 that indicates the importance or criticality of a facility. Because the pro...
42 Questions #3 and #4 (to come) are used to identify and score inter-dependencies between organizational subcomponents. T...
43 Calculating the MDI score The scoring matrices shown in Tables 1 and 2 are used in conjunction with the MDI algorithm t...
44 scores would be inspected more frequently and in greater depth than facilities with low MDI scores. The MDI’s true powe...
45 Additional Readings: 1. “Planning Hospitals of the Future” by Richard Sprow. 2. “Understanding the Hospital Planning, D...
46 Chapter Questions [1] Design a minor operating room and its related services following the steps discussed in this chap...
47 require, at least, a modular “vital signs” monitor as well as otoscopes, ophthalmoscopes and varied specula. Spot Vital...
48 • Scale: Along with a vital signs monitor, a scale is a must. You can have one in a central area or one in each individ...
49 CHAPTER III: MEDICAL EQUIPMENT (ASSET) MANAGEMENT HOSPITAL OPERATIONS 3.1 The Life Cycle Concept (From Cradle to Grave)...
50 3.1.1 Overview Life Cycle Asset Management (LCAM) (also called Enterprise Asset Management, EAM15) is an integrated app...
51 • Reliability engineering processes • Work control/planning and scheduling processes • Equipment criticality and hierar...
52 • An assessment of your current asset management activities and recommendations for improvement • A structured plan, sc...
53 day, if one is prepared to spend enough money on it. On the other hand, it may be worth to replace a laptop computer by...
54 life of 5 years, and depreciation must follow the MACRS (Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System) depreciation schedu...
55 • Relative efficacy and effectiveness of the alternative methods and devices • Business and safety risks associated wit...
56 Other related financial terms 1- Fixed Cost (Capital cost) It is a cost that remains the same and does not depend on th...
57 3.2 Medical Equipment Management (Operations) Facilities operations and maintenance covers a broad spectrum of services...
58 O&M Manuals—it is now widely recognized that O&M represents the greatest expense in owning and operating a facility ove...
59 3.2.1 Acceptance and Commissioning (of Medical Equipment) While initial acceptance of equipment is performed to make su...
60 distribution of duties should be based upon (1) the degree of training obtained by in-house staff, (2) the budget avail...
61 value in each cell of the matrix is the number of days. For example, the value in cell (1,1) is 3, meaning that between...
62 24- 01 01- 02 02- 03 03- 04 04- 05 05- 06 06- 07 07- 08 08- 09 09- 10 10- 11 11- 12 12- 13 13- 14 14- 15 15- 16 16- 17 ...
63 3.2.3 Daily Inspection Best practices have shown us that most, if not all, valuable medical equipment must be quickly i...
64 3.2.4 Preventive Maintenance In general, Preventive Maintenance (PM) is the planned maintenance of plant infrastructure...
  49. 49. 49 CHAPTER III: MEDICAL EQUIPMENT (ASSET) MANAGEMENT HOSPITAL OPERATIONS 3.1 The Life Cycle Concept (From Cradle to Grave) The equipment lifecycle begins from the time equipment is requested (IN THE HOSPITAL) and continues until the end of its useful life or when it is disposed of (scrapped/decommissioned). LC Stage Process CE Concerns 1 Acquisition Needs Assessment Decline Phase of old Equipment New Service offered Existing Technology is obsolete Device Specs RFI (Request For Information) RFP (Request For Proposal) Tendering/Bidding Selecting best offer (Technical/Financial/Legal) Procurement --- Local storage Adequate storage conditions 2 Installation Site preparation Guided by Shop Drawings based on Room Data SheetsInstallation 3 Commissioning Commissioning Make sure equipment components and functions as per specifications 4 Operation Management of operations Organizational Structure - Policies & Procedures - PPM – Repair – Calibration – Budgeting – Planning – Device recall – ISO certification – Safety- JCI accreditation – CMMS 5 Disposal Decommissioning (Scrapping) When is the optimal time of ending the life of a piece of equipment? Give reason(s) for scrapping List of abbreviations (Acronyms/Nomenclature) Acronym Stands for PPM Planned Preventive Maintenance JCI Joint Commission International ISO International Standards Organization CMMS Computerized Maintenance Management System
  50. 50. 50 3.1.1 Overview Life Cycle Asset Management (LCAM) (also called Enterprise Asset Management, EAM15) is an integrated approach to optimizing the life cycle of assets beginning with user requirements specifications, continuing through operation and decommissioning. Thorough planning, analysis and timely execution allow appropriate data-driven decision-making to occur and enable LCAM to deliver optimum: • Operating and maintenance strategies • Organizational structure • Staffing requirements • Optimized PM/PdM (Preventive & Predictive Maintenance) procedures 15 Enterprise asset management software is a computer software that handles every aspect of running a modern public works or asset-intensive organization. Effective enterprise asset management (EAM) software solutions include many powerful features, such as complete asset life-cycle management, flexible preventive maintenance scheduling, complete warranty management, integrated mobile wireless handheld options and portal-based software interface. [2] Rapid development and availability of mobile devices also affected EAM software which now often supports Mobile enterprise asset management. (WIKI) The above figure obtained from the website of Steris Corporation (a company specialized in the production of sterilizers) life cycle representation covers BOTH equipment production in the factory AND equipment acquisition in the hospital. In this course, we separate the two environments of the factory and the hospital in order for the student to grasp the concept and know how to apply it to the relevant working environment.
  51. 51. 51 • Reliability engineering processes • Work control/planning and scheduling processes • Equipment criticality and hierarchy in the appropriate enterprise resource system format • Purchasing and stores processes • Maintenance inventory requirements with min./max. stocking levels • Training plan • Start up and commissioning plan • Decommissioning plan • Executive dashboards with performance baselines and targets To ensure effective asset investment decision-making and to achieve sustainable results in business performance, companies must take a holistic approach that addresses not only infrastructure assets, but also the supporting resources, business processes, data and enabling technologies that are critical to success. 3.1.2 Basic Management Issues Three foundational elements must be in place to support life cycle asset management: management strategy, optimum organizational design and long-term asset planning. Management Strategy Development A shared vision, strategy and action plan is the foundation for a successful life cycle asset management program. Developing a vision brings company stakeholders together to create a common understanding of asset management, reach consensus on business objectives and prepare a plan for successful program implementation. At the end of the vision development process, you will achieve: • A common understanding of strategic asset management concepts and benefits • Defined service level targets on which to base a life cycle asset management strategy Infrastructure Assets Infrastructure consists of long-lived capital assets that are normally stationary in nature and can be preserved for a long time. Examples include the building itself, plumbing facilities, electrical grid, etc. Supporting Resources Such as patents, software products, etc. Business Processes BPM (Business Process Management) sees processes as important assets of an organization that must be understood, managed, and developed to produce value-added products and services to clients or customers.
  52. 52. 52 • An assessment of your current asset management activities and recommendations for improvement • A structured plan, schedule and business case for improving your asset management capabilities The final outcome of the visioning process is an asset management strategic plan that provides a plan, schedule, budget and business case for moving forward with a viable life cycle asset management process. Organizational Design Business success is based on the right people, processes, data, and information technology, coming together at the right time to form the foundation of a successful asset management program. It also requires the appropriate organizational structure with roles and responsibilities defined and qualified resources available at the right time to achieve program objectives. Long-term Asset Planning The ability to forecast where and when infrastructure investments should occur is critical to a company’s product quality and performance reliability. Deciding how to best invest limited capital and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) dollars requires an understanding of the current condition and capacity of the company’s infrastructure, as well as future capacity and reliability requirements. It also requires an understanding of the cost and risk associated with implementing or deferring system expansions and improvements. As a minimum, the planning process must: • Prioritize capital projects over a five to ten-year period based on strategic objectives • Forecast capital renewal, replacement and expansion costs over a ten to fifteen-year period • Forecast infrastructure-funding requirements based on long-term revenue and cost. 3.1.3 Life Cycle Costs (LCC)16 Equipment life-cycle cost analysis (LCCA) is typically used as one component of the equipment management process and allows the CE manager to make equipment repair, replacement, and retention decisions on the basis of a given piece of equipment’s economic life. The decision to repair, overhaul, or replace a piece of equipment in a public hospital is a function of ownership and operating costs. The life of an asset can be viewed from different perspectives. The fundamental question is when to stop using an existing piece of equipment or plant. The answer “when the present one wears out” is obviously not sufficient, because it is possible to keep for instance a 1950s classic car running up to the present 16 Adapted from: “Major Equipment Life-cycle Cost Analysis”: Minnesota Department of Transportation, Research Services & Library, April 2015.
  53. 53. 53 day, if one is prepared to spend enough money on it. On the other hand, it may be worth to replace a laptop computer by a latest generation tablet computer well before the former breaks down. Hence, a distinction should be made between the physical life of an asset and its economic life. Both physical and economic life must be defined and calculated because they ultimately make an equipment replacement decision. Physical life The physical life of equipment will be identified as the service life. This time period ends when equipment can no longer be operated. This stage is greatly impacted by the repair and maintenance attention that the machine has been provided over its lifespan. A piece of equipment that has not been given adequate maintenance throughout its lifespan will deteriorate at a faster rate than a machine that was been given substantial preventative maintenance. Thus, the service lives will vary depending on the piece of equipment and the amount of upkeep it has been provided. Economic life17 Most tangible assets have a finite life span—usually a period of several years or more with a well-defined beginning and end. The life span concept is central to asset life cycle management (methods for guiding asset acquisition, use and disposal). The concept is the heart of total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis (methods for uncovering the full range of costs brought by asset ownership). Asset life span can be defined and measured in several different ways, including depreciable life, economic life, and service life. Depreciable life It is defined as the time period over which an asset can lawfully be depreciated. Each year of depreciable life, a depreciation expense is calculated and declared for the asset using standard accounting methods. This expense lowers the book value (balance sheet value) of the asset, lowers the company's reported income, and creates a tax savings. When the asset’s depreciable life is over, the asset is said to be fully depreciated or fully expensed. If the asset is kept beyond that point, its book value is called either its residual value or its salvage value. Asset residual (or salvage value) is typically just a few percent of the asset's original purchase price or it may even be zero. For some assets, management can simply choose a number of years for the depreciable life, based on the asset's expected useful life. For other kinds of assets, however, the depreciable life is prescribed by the country's tax authorities. In the US, for instance, computing hardware has a prescribed depreciable 17 Economic Life, Asset Life, Depreciable Life, Service Life, and Ownership Life Explained: Definitions, Meaning, and Examples. Business Encyclopedia, ISBN 978-1-929500-10-9. Updated 11-07-2015.
  54. 54. 54 life of 5 years, and depreciation must follow the MACRS (Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System) depreciation schedule. Economic life (of an asset) is defined as the number of years in which the asset returns more value to the owner than it costs to own, operate, and maintain. When these costs exceed returns, the acquisition is beyond its economic life. The asset's economic life must be known in order to calculate investment metrics such as net present value (NPV), internal rate of return (IIR), and return on investment (ROI). An asset's expected economic life is also an important consideration for vendors and customers alike when establishing warranties and service plans. An asset's economic life can be shortened or terminated by a number of different factors, including: • Wear, degradation, or damage which can lower asset performance and raise maintenance and operation costs. • Obsolescence, which can raise maintenance costs and render asset performance relatively inefficient when compared to more current alternatives. • Changes in company operations, product offerings, or the company's business model, which reduce the value the current assets can deliver. The concepts of depreciation, inflation, investment, maintenance and repairs, downtime, and obsolescence are all integral to replacement analysis. If a piece of equipment is not replaced at the end of its economic service life, maintenance, repair, and fuel consumption costs will outweigh the value of its purpose. The Life Span of a medical device increases or decreases depending on a number of factors, including the: • Frequency of use • Nature of use • Environment of use • Experience and knowledge of the user • Care and attention paid to use and operator maintenance • Existence, capability and cost of maintenance support • Stage in product life cycle • Management of scheduled and unscheduled maintenance • Availability and cost of consumables and spare parts • Availability and cost of replacement devices “The proper timing of equipment replacement prevents an erosion of profitability by the increased cost of maintenance and operation as the equipment ages beyond its economic life”.
  55. 55. 55 • Relative efficacy and effectiveness of the alternative methods and devices • Business and safety risks associated with continued or discontinued use • Strategic and political risks associated with continued or discontinued use • Compliance with current codes and standards • Technological or clinical redundancy • Funding availability
  56. 56. 56 Other related financial terms 1- Fixed Cost (Capital cost) It is a cost that remains the same and does not depend on the amount of goods and services a company produces. Examples: purchasing price of equipment, apartment rent, and store rent, etc. 2- Variable Cost It is a cost that varies as the amount of goods and services a company produces varies. A variable cost is dependent on a company's production volume. Variable Costs include indirect overhead costs such as Cell Phone Services, Computer Supplies, Credit Card Processing, Electrical use, Janitorial Supplies, MRO, Office Products, Payroll Services, Telecom, Uniforms, Utilities, or Waste Disposal etc. (WiKi) 3- Asset A resource with economic value that an individual, corporation or country owns or controls with the expectation that it will provide future benefit. In the context of accounting, assets are either current or fixed (non-current). Current means that the asset will be consumed within one year. Generally, this includes things like cash, accounts receivable and inventory. Fixed assets are those that are expected to keep providing benefit for more than one year, such as equipment, buildings and real estate. 4- Net present value (NPV) PV = FV / (1+r)n where PV is Present Value, FV is Future Value, r is the interest rate (as a decimal, so 0.10, not 10%), and n is the number of years. [Source: http://www.mathsisfun.com/money/net-present-value.html] 5- Internal rate of return (IIR) 6- Return on investment (ROI)
  57. 57. 57 3.2 Medical Equipment Management (Operations) Facilities operations and maintenance covers a broad spectrum of services, competencies, processes, and tools required to assure the built environment will perform the functions for which a facility was designed and constructed. Operations and maintenance typically includes the day-to-day activities necessary for the building/built structures, its systems and equipment, and occupants/users to perform their intended function. Operations and maintenance are combined into the common term O&M because a facility cannot operate at peak efficiency without being maintained. The Facilities O&M section offers guidance in the following areas18 : Real Property Inventory (RPI)—Provides an overview on the type of system needed to maintain an inventory of an organization's physical assets and manage those assets. Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS)—Contains descriptions of procedures and practices used to track the maintenance of an organization's assets and associated costs. The following list summarizes key data necessary to build an CMMS. • Inventory number • Department • Warranty period • Fault description • Serial number • Local agent • Job number • Cause of fault • Model number • Manufacture • Technician name • Action taken • Device's name • Installation date • Start date of job order • Price • Predictive maintenance Scheduling • History/Reports Computer Aided Facilities Management—originally referred to space planning technologies, however, is not used more generically to describe a variety of technologies addressing any or all aspects of Facilities Management. Examples include CMMS, BIM, IWMS, and others. 18 https://www.wbdg.org/facilities-operations-maintenance
  58. 58. 58 O&M Manuals—it is now widely recognized that O&M represents the greatest expense in owning and operating a facility over its life cycle. The accuracy, relevancy, and timeliness of well-developed, user-friendly O&M manuals cannot be overstated. Hence, it is becoming more common for detailed, facility-specific O&M manuals to be required as a part of the total commissioning process. These manuals describe the processes, methods, tools, components, and frequencies involved for requisite operations and management of physical assets. Janitorial/Cleaning—As the building is opened the keys are turned over to the janitorial, custodial or housekeeping staff for interior "cleaning" and maintenance. Using environmentally friendly cleaning products and incorporating safer methods to clean buildings provides for better property asset management and a healthier workplace. Grounds maintenance and proper cleaning of exterior surfaces are also important to an effective overall facility maintenance and cleaning program. Janitorial/Cleaning, as well as Landscaping, Snowplowing, etc. are considered to be General Maintenance Activities.
  59. 59. 59 3.2.1 Acceptance and Commissioning (of Medical Equipment) While initial acceptance of equipment is performed to make sure that the delivered goods match the packing list, final acceptance and commissioning tests are performed following the installation of the equipment. In summary, acceptance constitutes the set of actions aimed at demonstrating that all terms and conditions of the purchase document have been met. These include (but are not limited to) mechanical, electrical and radiation safety tests. On the other hand, commissioning establishes baseline values against which subsequent routine quality control results are to be compared. Acceptance and commissioning tests are often performed together. In diagnostic imaging devices, phantom images and exposure parameters are usually registered to establish this baseline. The following steps are standard procedures for acceptance: A. Paperwork • The contents of the delivery box are checked against the packing list (which in turn is compared against the “order to deliver”). • Manuals, compliance and calibration certificates, test results all included where relevant • Warranty & Guarantee documents B. Visual inspection • Outer packaging intact and undamaged • No damage apparent on inspection • Case markings where relevant – CE marking, notified body number, electrical class, applied part type (B/BF/CF) • Does the device (or any component part or accessory) need sterilizing before the first use? C. Functional check • Are accessories/parts compatible? • Do indicators and displays function correctly when powered up? • Does it start when you press “ON”? • Action of knobs and switches as intended 3.2.2 Determining Manpower Requirements There must be enough clinical engineers and technicians to meet the hospital objectives in terms of medical equipment serviceability (maintenance, repair, etc.). Overestimating the number of personnel (manpower) results in additional cost in the form of salaries and benefits. Underestimation results in backlogs and financial losses due to increased downtime of equipment. It is, therefore, important to determine the right number of employees. In order to reach this number, certain decisions must be made first. The most important piece of information needed is the workload, i.e., how many pieces of equipment will be maintained, repaired, and calibrated in-house versus those to be outsourced. Outsourcing means that an outside agency will do the job. This may be the official agent/distributor or to a third-party service company. This
  60. 60. 60 distribution of duties should be based upon (1) the degree of training obtained by in-house staff, (2) the budget available, (3) the availability of spare parts to the hospital, and (4) the availability of service instrumentation which is used to measure, calibrate and adjust mechanical, electrical, and electronic systems. Once the in-house workload is determined, the simplest way to calculate manpower needs is to estimate the total number of PPM hours needed per year. Historical data (from the same hospital or other hospitals) coupled with published data from specialized organizations such as ECRI and AAMI can help determine average times needed to finish PPM jobs for most medical devices. Given that on average, the serviceman spends about 1,800 – 2,000 hours annually on the job (300 days per year and 6 net hours of work per day), and that PPM should occupy about 80% of the serviceman time, it is easy to calculate the manpower needs for a given hospital. Example: A hospital has medical equipment assets requiring 5000 hours of PPM per year. This means the total number of hours of service for this lot is 5000/0.8 = 6250 hours. This translates into 6250/1800 = 3.47 persons, to be approximated to the highest integer, i.e. 4 technicians plus one manager. Of course, there is an underlying assumption here, namely that each technician can perform about ¼ of all PPM’s by himself which is unrealistic due to specializations of medical equipment. Usually, one would need double this number to allow for specialized service and additional tasks such as daily inspection. Note: There are other factors affecting the productivity of a serviceman such as the quantity of similar equipment. Usually, if a person repeats the same task several times, it takes less time in the second piece than the first, and the third less than the second, etc. 3.2.3 Determining Best Work Shift Scheduling The following example is adapted from a report produced by RAND corporation in the sixties aimed at finding best work shift policies for squadron servicing. In the context of clinical engineering, we assume it applies for a medical city or a Ministry of Health. Keywords: Scheduling theory, Queuing theory, manpower reduction, work-shift policies. A medical city has several departments and buildings in its campus. In order to meet maintenance and repair requests, a centralized service station was created. The station manager has decided to assemble service teams to be dispatched to the various departments upon request. Each team is specialized and trained in specific medical equipment. The manager divided the 24 hours of a typical day into three shifts: from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, from 4:00 pm to 12:00 midnight, and from 12:00 midnight to 8:00 am. The manager wanted to record how many teams were needed every hour of the day for a certain number of days. The result was the matrix shown below. Study the table well and then answer the following questions. [Hint: The x-axis is hour of the day and the y-axis is the number of teams dispatched. The
  61. 61. 61 value in each cell of the matrix is the number of days. For example, the value in cell (1,1) is 3, meaning that between midnight and 1:00 am no teams were needed for three days.]
  62. 62. 62 24- 01 01- 02 02- 03 03- 04 04- 05 05- 06 06- 07 07- 08 08- 09 09- 10 10- 11 11- 12 12- 13 13- 14 14- 15 15- 16 16- 17 17- 18 18- 19 19- 20 20- 21 21- 22 22- 23 23- 24 12 12 11 1 11 10 1 2 2 1 1 10 9 2 0 0 1 2 1 2 1 9 8 2 0 2 1 1 1 3 2 1 1 3 1 8 7 2 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 1 2 0 1 7 6 2 2 1 2 3 2 2 2 3 1 2 2 3 2 3 2 6 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 5 4 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 2 3 1 2 2 1 2 3 1 x 4 3 2 2 1 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 1 3 2 3 2 3 4 4 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 1 2 1 1 3 3 3 2 1 1 4 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 3 2 3 4 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 2 1 2 1 0 0 2 3 5 4 0 24- 01 01- 02 02- 03 03- 04 04- 05 05- 06 06- 07 07- 08 08- 09 09- 10 10- 11 11- 12 12- 13 13- 14 14- 15 15- 16 16- 17 17- 18 18- 19 19- 20 20- 21 21- 22 22- 23 23- 24 (a) For how many days did the manager collect this data? (1 point) Answer: 10 days (b) Between 11 pm and midnight, what is the value of “x”? (1 point) Answer: 10 – (4+1+3+1) = 1 (c) At what time is there peak demand for service teams? (1 point) Answer: 7:00 am - 8:00 am (d) How many teams are needed in this peak demand? Answer: 11 (e) How many teams were dispatched at 2:00 pm? (1 point) Answer: 8 (f) Do you have any logical explanation why the peak occurred at that specific hour? (2 points) Answer: Before departments start receiving patients, daily inspection is done and problems arise that need fixing. (g) The manager noticed that if he/she changed the starting and ending times of the shifts (but they are all 8-hour shifts), he may be able to reduce the total number of service teams needed. What is the new shift arrangement? How many teams did he save after rescheduling the work shifts (Explain your answer in details)? (5 points) Answer: During the first shift, the total number of teams needed is 11. In the second, it is 9, and the third is 10 (total of 30). If the first shift starts at 05 am, the required manpower would be 11, 9, 4 (total of 24), thereby saving six teams. This is called “work shift policy)
  63. 63. 63 3.2.3 Daily Inspection Best practices have shown us that most, if not all, valuable medical equipment must be quickly inspected at the beginning of each day by the operator in order to make sure that every thing is OK with the equipment. This is different from the so-called “power-on self-test” (POST) which is a process performed by firmware or software routines immediately after a computer or other digital electronic device is powered on. A “POST” checks that basic system devices are present and working properly, such as peripheral devices and other hardware elements like the processor, storage devices, and memory.
  64. 64. 64 3.2.4 Preventive Maintenance In general, Preventive Maintenance (PM) is the planned maintenance of plant infrastructure and equipment with the goal of improving equipment life, maintaining standard performance, verifying safety, and preventing sudden equipment failure. This is done by adjustments, cleaning, removal of dust, lubrication, repairs, replacements, and other specialized procedures. Due to the varying needs of different equipment, the type and amount of preventive maintenance required also varies greatly. Due to this, it is difficult to establish a successful preventive maintenance program without the proper guidelines and instructions which are usually provided in the service manuals produced by equipment manufacturers. Once a PM is finished, the device performance must be checked and verified. This is usually done through calibration. The serviceman should always document any work done. Best practices show that the use of checkboxes is the optimal way to describe the work performed. Another best practice is the attachment of labels to the device preferably with a barcode or RFID tag to simplify the auditing process. Preventive (or preventative) maintenance can be further classified as: 1- Planned Preventive Maintenance (PPM), which is time-based maintenance 2- Predictive Maintenance (PdM) which is condition-based maintenance. This maintenance strategy involves periodic or continuous equipment condition monitoring to detect the onset of equipment degradation. This information is used to predict future maintenance requirements and schedule maintenance at a time just before equipment experiences a loss of performance. In other words, each equipment condition is considered a unique case because the environmental conditions, frequency of use, and efficiency of use differ from one equipment to the other. 3- Reactive Maintenance (Corrective, Breakdown or Run-to-Failure Maintenance) – a maintenance strategy based upon a “run it until it breaks” philosophy, where maintenance or replacement is performed only after equipment fails or experiences a problem. This strategy may be acceptable for equipment that is disposable or low cost, and presents little or no risk to health and safety if it fails. New Service Contract Features • Move toward data-based preventive maintenance schedules instead of calendar based. • Shift service contracts from break/fix and numbers of preventive maintenance visits to contracts that guarantee business outcomes, such as hours of peak performance per day, or uptime. • Perform ongoing reviews of preventive maintenance checklists based on common service issues you notice in your service and machine performance data.

×