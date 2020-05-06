Role of cytokinin in plant tissue culture

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Plant Tissue Culture
Roll of Cytokinin
By
KAUSHAL KUMAR SAHU
Assistant Professor (Ad Hoc)
Department of Biotechnology
Govt. Digvijay Autonomous P. G. College
Raj-Nandgaon ( C. G. )
Contents
Introduction
History
Definition
Structure of Cytokinin
Mode of Action
Roll of Cytokinins in Plant tissue culture
Functions of Cytokinin
Conclusions
References
Introduction
Cytokinins are essential hormones for plant growth and
development.
They are also of vital importance for in vitro manipulations of
plant cells and tissues.
Cytokinins have been found in almost all higher plants as well as
mosses, fungi, bacteria, and also in tRNA of many prokaryotes
and eukaryotes.
Zeatin, found in the maize plant, Zeatin, is the most common
naturally occurring cytokinin.
They are abundant in the root tip, the shoot apex and immature
seeds.
History
1941: Johannes van Overbeek discovered that the milky
endosperm from coconut also had this ability.
1955: Carlos Miller, a graduate student in Folke Skoog's
laboratory at the University of Wisconsin, identifies kinetin
from herring sperm.
1956: Miller and Skoog demonstrate that the ration of
auxin:cytokinin alters organogenesis in vitro.
1961-1963: Miller and Letham independently isolate zeatin, a
naturally occurring cytokinin, from maize.
Definition
‘Any of a class of plant hormones that promote cell division
and growth and delay the senescence of leaves.’
‘Plant hormones that the separation of
daughter cells after mitotic division of a parent cell.
Frequently they are purine derivatives.’
Examples: kinetin, zeatin, benzyl adenine.
Distribution
Cytokinins have been detected in a wide variety of plants; from
unicellular yeasts, algae to multi cellular higher plants.
Particularly in higher plants, cytokinins are found in root tips,
xylem, young leaves; endosperms of developing fruits,
germinating seeds and tumour tissues.
structure of Cytokinin
Naturally occuring cytokinins are adenine derivatives with a
side chain at the N6-position.
The structure and conformation of the N6-attached side chain
can markedly influence the biological activity of the cytokinin.
Depending on the structure of the N6-substituent, cytokinins
are classified as isoprenoid or aromatic cytokinins.
Isoprenoid cytokinins
Isoprenoid cytokinins are the most abundant class.
They are either isopentenyl type cytokinins, having an
isopentenyl N6-side chain, or zeatin-type cytokinins, having a
hydroxylated isopentenyl N6-side chain.
The side chain of a zeatin-type cytokinin occurs in either cis or
trans configuration, depending on which of the two methyl
groups is hydroxylated.
Aromatic cytokinin
Aromatic cytokinins have an aromatic benzyl group at N6.
They occur more rarely and much less is known about them.
Because of their greater stability aromatic cytokinins are often
used in tissue culture, an example is benzyladenine.
In addition, synthetic cytokinins. These cytokinins are highly
active but do not occur naturally.
Mode of action
The ratio of auxin to cytokinin plays an important role in the
effect of cytokinin on plant growth.
When cultured with auxin but no cytokinin, they grow large
but do not divide. When cytokinin is added, the cells expand
and differentiate.
More cytokinin induces growth of shoot buds, while more
auxin induces root formation.
Cytokinins are involved in many plant processes, including
cell division and shoot and root morphogenesis.
Cytokinins have been shown to slow aging of plant organs by
preventing protein breakdown, activating protein synthesis, and
assembling nutrients from nearby tissues.
Roll of cytokinins in Plant tissue culture
Promotion OF Cell Division
In tissue cultures cytokinins appear to be necessary for
plant cell division.
In cultures where cytokinin is limiting, division of cell
nuclei becomes arrested at one stage of the cell cycle.
Subculture of the tissue onto a medium containing a
cytokinin can then cause the cells to divide synchronously
after a lag period.
More cytokinin induces growth of shoot buds, while more
auxin induces root formation.
Control of Aging Patterns
Cytokinins have also been shown to slow aging of plant organs
by preventing protein breakdown, activating protein synthesis,
and assembling nutrients from nearby tissues.
It was hypothesized that cytokinin may affect enzymes that
regulate protein synthesis and degradation.
They have been shown to induce resistance against
Pseudomonas syringae in Arabidopsis thaliana and Nicotiana
tabacum.
Adventitious Shoot Formation
Cytokinins are very effective in promoting direct or indirect
shoot initiation.
A balance between auxin and cytokinin normally gives the
most effective organogenesis.
Leaf segments of Crassula argentea form callus in response to
wounding, which then gives rise to roots and later, shoots.
Embryogenesis
A low concentration of cytokinin (typically 0.5- 2.5 μM) is
often added to media for the induction of embryogenic callus,
especially in broad-leafed plants.
The presence of cytokinin may also be responsible for the
inability to obtain embryogenesis in some genotypes.
Leaf sections of grass contained less natural cytokinin than
those which were capable of producing embryogenic callus.
Use In Shoot Cultures
Axillary shoot proliferation
To encourage the growth of axillary buds, and reduce apical
dominance in shoot cultures of broad leafed plants, one or more
cytokinins are usually incorporated into the medium at Stage II.
A successful treatment induces the growth of several small
shoots from each explant over a 4-6 week period.
Levels of cytokinin, which are too high, cause many small
shoots to be produced, which typically fail to elongate.
Adventitious shoot bud formation
The formation of adventitious shoots, whether directly from
explanted tissues, or indirectly from callus, is regulated by an
interaction between auxins and cytokinins.
Inhibition of root formation
High concentrations of cytokinin (0.5-10 mg/l) generally inhibit
or delay root formation and also prevent root growth and the
promotive effects of auxins on root initiation.
Sometimes more than one subculture to a cytokinin-free
medium may be required until the level of cytokinin within the
tissues has been sufficiently reduced.
Functions of cytokinin
Cell cycle
Cytokinins are required for cell division during
embryogenesis, in the shoot apical meristem, young leaves, the
cambium and cultured plant cells.
In contrast, they have a negative regulatory role in the root
meristem.
Cytokinin restricts root growth as it controls the exit of
dividing cells from the meristem.
Plant Development and Growth
Cytokinin participates in regulating numerous aspects of plant
development throughout the life cycle.
These include seed germination, chloroplast differentiation,
differentiation of vascular tissue, apical dominance (shoot
branching), root elongation and branching, flower and fruit
development, and plant-pathogen interactions.
During embryonic development cytokinins are required to
maintain meristem activity and leaf development in the plant
shoot.
Pathogenicity
Cytokinins are produced by several plant pathogenic bacteria
and play a role in pathogenicity.
One such pathogen is Agrobacterium tumefaciens, the causative
agent of the crown gall disease.
Other cytokinin-synthesizing pathogens are Pseudomonas
syringae, which induces gall formation and Rhodococcus
fascians, which causes fasciation and a growth abnormality called
witches´ broom disease.
The root-nodule forming and nitrogen-fixing plant symbiont
Rhizobium spec. is also known to produce cytokinin.
Biotechnology
Practical use of cytokinin in agricultural is currently limited.
Modulation of the cytokinin content of plants or interfering
with cytokinin signalling has a high potential for
biotechnological applications in agriculture.
An improved root system means improved acquisition of
minerals and water, factors which are often limiting for plant
growth.
References
MK Razdan - Introdution to Plant Tissue Culture 2nd Edition
SS Bhojwani & MK Razdan - Plant Tissue Culture
H.S.Chawla - Introdution to Plant Biotechnology
Internet
www.plant-hormones.info
www.boundless.com/cytokinins
