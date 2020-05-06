Role of cytokinin in plant tissue culture

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plant Tissue Culture Roll of Cytokinin By KAUSHAL KUMAR SAHU Assistant Professor (Ad Hoc) Department of Biotechnology Govt...
Contents  Introduction  History  Definition  Structure of Cytokinin  Mode of Action  Roll of Cytokinins in Plant tis...
Introduction  Cytokinins are essential hormones for plant growth and development.  They are also of vital importance for...
History  1941: Johannes van Overbeek discovered that the milky endosperm from coconut also had this ability.  1955: Carl...
Definition 'Any of a class of plant hormones that promote cell division and growth and delay the senescence of leaves.' 'P...
Distribution Cytokinins have been detected in a wide variety of plants; from unicellular yeasts, algae to multi cellular ...
structure of Cytokinin  Naturally occuring cytokinins are adenine derivatives with a side chain at the N6-position.  The...
Isoprenoid cytokinins  Isoprenoid cytokinins are the most abundant class.  They are either isopentenyl type cytokinins, ...
Aromatic cytokinin  Aromatic cytokinins have an aromatic benzyl group at N6. They occur more rarely and much less is know...
Mode of action  The ratio of auxin to cytokinin plays an important role in the effect of cytokinin on plant growth.  Whe...
Roll of cytokinins in Plant tissue culture Promotion OF Cell Division  In tissue cultures cytokinins appear to be necessa...
Control of Aging Patterns  Cytokinins have also been shown to slow aging of plant organs by preventing protein breakdown,...
Adventitious Shoot Formation  Cytokinins are very effective in promoting direct or indirect shoot initiation.  A balance...
Embryogenesis  A low concentration of cytokinin (typically 0.5- 2.5 μM) is often added to media for the induction of embr...
Use In Shoot Cultures Axillary shoot proliferation  To encourage the growth of axillary buds, and reduce apical dominance...
Adventitious shoot bud formation  The formation of adventitious shoots, whether directly from explanted tissues, or indir...
Functions of cytokinin Cell cycle  Cytokinins are required for cell division during embryogenesis, in the shoot apical me...
Plant Development and Growth Cytokinin participates in regulating numerous aspects of plant development throughout the li...
Pathogenicity Cytokinins are produced by several plant pathogenic bacteria and play a role in pathogenicity. One such pa...
Biotechnology  Practical use of cytokinin in agricultural is currently limited. Modulation of the cytokinin content of pl...
References  MK Razdan - Introdution to Plant Tissue Culture 2nd Edition  SS Bhojwani & MK Razdan - Plant Tissue Culture ...
Introduction
History
Definition
Structure of Cytokinin
Mode of Action
Roll of Cytokinins in Plant tissue culture
Functions of Cytokinin
Conclusions
References

  1. 1. Plant Tissue Culture Roll of Cytokinin By KAUSHAL KUMAR SAHU Assistant Professor (Ad Hoc) Department of Biotechnology Govt. Digvijay Autonomous P. G. College Raj-Nandgaon ( C. G. )
  2. 2. Contents  Introduction  History  Definition  Structure of Cytokinin  Mode of Action  Roll of Cytokinins in Plant tissue culture  Functions of Cytokinin  Conclusions  References
  3. 3. Introduction  Cytokinins are essential hormones for plant growth and development.  They are also of vital importance for in vitro manipulations of plant cells and tissues.  Cytokinins have been found in almost all higher plants as well as mosses, fungi, bacteria, and also in tRNA of many prokaryotes and eukaryotes.  Zeatin, found in the maize plant, Zeatin, is the most common naturally occurring cytokinin.  They are abundant in the root tip, the shoot apex and immature seeds.
  4. 4. History  1941: Johannes van Overbeek discovered that the milky endosperm from coconut also had this ability.  1955: Carlos Miller, a graduate student in Folke Skoog's laboratory at the University of Wisconsin, identifies kinetin from herring sperm.  1956: Miller and Skoog demonstrate that the ration of auxin:cytokinin alters organogenesis in vitro.  1961-1963: Miller and Letham independently isolate zeatin, a naturally occurring cytokinin, from maize.
  5. 5. Definition ‘Any of a class of plant hormones that promote cell division and growth and delay the senescence of leaves.’ ‘Plant hormones that the separation of daughter cells after mitotic division of a parent cell. Frequently they are purine derivatives.’ Examples: kinetin, zeatin, benzyl adenine.
  6. 6. Distribution Cytokinins have been detected in a wide variety of plants; from unicellular yeasts, algae to multi cellular higher plants. Particularly in higher plants, cytokinins are found in root tips, xylem, young leaves; endosperms of developing fruits, germinating seeds and tumour tissues.
  7. 7. structure of Cytokinin  Naturally occuring cytokinins are adenine derivatives with a side chain at the N6-position.  The structure and conformation of the N6-attached side chain can markedly influence the biological activity of the cytokinin.  Depending on the structure of the N6-substituent, cytokinins are classified as isoprenoid or aromatic cytokinins.
  8. 8. Isoprenoid cytokinins  Isoprenoid cytokinins are the most abundant class.  They are either isopentenyl type cytokinins, having an isopentenyl N6-side chain, or zeatin-type cytokinins, having a hydroxylated isopentenyl N6-side chain.  The side chain of a zeatin-type cytokinin occurs in either cis or trans configuration, depending on which of the two methyl groups is hydroxylated.
  9. 9. Aromatic cytokinin  Aromatic cytokinins have an aromatic benzyl group at N6. They occur more rarely and much less is known about them.  Because of their greater stability aromatic cytokinins are often used in tissue culture, an example is benzyladenine.  In addition, synthetic cytokinins. These cytokinins are highly active but do not occur naturally.
  10. 10. Mode of action  The ratio of auxin to cytokinin plays an important role in the effect of cytokinin on plant growth.  When cultured with auxin but no cytokinin, they grow large but do not divide. When cytokinin is added, the cells expand and differentiate.  More cytokinin induces growth of shoot buds, while more auxin induces root formation.  Cytokinins are involved in many plant processes, including cell division and shoot and root morphogenesis.  Cytokinins have been shown to slow aging of plant organs by preventing protein breakdown, activating protein synthesis, and assembling nutrients from nearby tissues.
  11. 11. Roll of cytokinins in Plant tissue culture Promotion OF Cell Division  In tissue cultures cytokinins appear to be necessary for plant cell division.  In cultures where cytokinin is limiting, division of cell nuclei becomes arrested at one stage of the cell cycle.  Subculture of the tissue onto a medium containing a cytokinin can then cause the cells to divide synchronously after a lag period.  More cytokinin induces growth of shoot buds, while more auxin induces root formation.
  12. 12. Control of Aging Patterns  Cytokinins have also been shown to slow aging of plant organs by preventing protein breakdown, activating protein synthesis, and assembling nutrients from nearby tissues.  It was hypothesized that cytokinin may affect enzymes that regulate protein synthesis and degradation.  They have been shown to induce resistance against Pseudomonas syringae in Arabidopsis thaliana and Nicotiana tabacum.
  13. 13. Adventitious Shoot Formation  Cytokinins are very effective in promoting direct or indirect shoot initiation.  A balance between auxin and cytokinin normally gives the most effective organogenesis.  Leaf segments of Crassula argentea form callus in response to wounding, which then gives rise to roots and later, shoots.
  14. 14. Embryogenesis  A low concentration of cytokinin (typically 0.5- 2.5 μM) is often added to media for the induction of embryogenic callus, especially in broad-leafed plants.  The presence of cytokinin may also be responsible for the inability to obtain embryogenesis in some genotypes.  Leaf sections of grass contained less natural cytokinin than those which were capable of producing embryogenic callus.
  15. 15. Use In Shoot Cultures Axillary shoot proliferation  To encourage the growth of axillary buds, and reduce apical dominance in shoot cultures of broad leafed plants, one or more cytokinins are usually incorporated into the medium at Stage II.  A successful treatment induces the growth of several small shoots from each explant over a 4-6 week period.  Levels of cytokinin, which are too high, cause many small shoots to be produced, which typically fail to elongate.
  16. 16. Adventitious shoot bud formation  The formation of adventitious shoots, whether directly from explanted tissues, or indirectly from callus, is regulated by an interaction between auxins and cytokinins. Inhibition of root formation  High concentrations of cytokinin (0.5-10 mg/l) generally inhibit or delay root formation and also prevent root growth and the promotive effects of auxins on root initiation.  Sometimes more than one subculture to a cytokinin-free medium may be required until the level of cytokinin within the tissues has been sufficiently reduced.
  17. 17. Functions of cytokinin Cell cycle  Cytokinins are required for cell division during embryogenesis, in the shoot apical meristem, young leaves, the cambium and cultured plant cells.  In contrast, they have a negative regulatory role in the root meristem.  Cytokinin restricts root growth as it controls the exit of dividing cells from the meristem.
  18. 18. Plant Development and Growth Cytokinin participates in regulating numerous aspects of plant development throughout the life cycle. These include seed germination, chloroplast differentiation, differentiation of vascular tissue, apical dominance (shoot branching), root elongation and branching, flower and fruit development, and plant-pathogen interactions. During embryonic development cytokinins are required to maintain meristem activity and leaf development in the plant shoot.
  19. 19. Pathogenicity Cytokinins are produced by several plant pathogenic bacteria and play a role in pathogenicity. One such pathogen is Agrobacterium tumefaciens, the causative agent of the crown gall disease. Other cytokinin-synthesizing pathogens are Pseudomonas syringae, which induces gall formation and Rhodococcus fascians, which causes fasciation and a growth abnormality called witches´ broom disease. The root-nodule forming and nitrogen-fixing plant symbiont Rhizobium spec. is also known to produce cytokinin.
  20. 20. Biotechnology  Practical use of cytokinin in agricultural is currently limited. Modulation of the cytokinin content of plants or interfering with cytokinin signalling has a high potential for biotechnological applications in agriculture.  An improved root system means improved acquisition of minerals and water, factors which are often limiting for plant growth.
  21. 21. References  MK Razdan - Introdution to Plant Tissue Culture 2nd Edition  SS Bhojwani & MK Razdan - Plant Tissue Culture  H.S.Chawla - Introdution to Plant Biotechnology  Internet www.plant-hormones.info www.boundless.com/cytokinins

