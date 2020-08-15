Pre prueba ciencia 8vo grado

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 PRE Y POST PRUEBA DE CIENCIAS OCTAVO GRADO Nombre: ______________________________ Fecha: ________________ Grupo: _______...
2 3. Los efectos o respuestas que ocurren cuando se manipulan variables en un experimento se observan sobre: a. el problem...
3 Indicador: EI.F.IT1.IT.3 7. En una investigación realizada se encuentra que una mayor exposición a la luz ultravioleta a...
4 11. ¿Cuál de las siguientes ilustraciones representa el modelo actual de la nube de electrones? a. b. c. d. Indicador: E...
5 Indicador: EI.F.CF1.EM.3 14. ¿Cuál de los siguientes dibujos representa la estructura de Lewis correspondiente al agua? ...
6 Indicador : EI.F.CF1.EM.7 18. Juan echó 7 gotas de colorante verde en un matraz de cristal con H2O destilada. Al cabo de...
7 Indicador : EI.F.CF4.EM.2 22. Las señales digitales son una forma más confiable para codificar y transmitir información ...
8 Indicador: EI.F.CF2.IE.1 26. Si vas en la guagua escolar y el chofer frena repentinamente tu cuerpo se mueve hacia el fr...
9 Indicador: EI.F.CF2.IE.5 30.Un imán puede ejercer fuerza sobre un objeto distante debido a su campo: a. gravitacional b....
10 Indicador: EI.F.CF3.IE.2 34. La energía potencial se asocia con : a. movimiento b. calor c. reposo d. cinética Indicado...
11 Indicador: EI.F.CF4.IE.1 38. La ilustración a la derecha representa la oscilación de una onda. ¿Cuánto es la longitud d...
12 Indicador: EI.F.CF4.CC.1 40. Los siguientes diagramas representan el movimiento de una onda sonora emitida por un diapa...
  1. 1. 1 PRE Y POST PRUEBA DE CIENCIAS OCTAVO GRADO Nombre: ______________________________ Fecha: ________________ Grupo: ___________ Prof. (a):____________________ Puntuación: _______ Instrucciones generales: Lee cuidadosamente los enunciados expuestos a continuación y escoge la alternativa que mejor conteste la premisa expuesta; escríbela en tu hoja de contestaciones. Estándar : Diseño para ingeniería Indicador : EI.F.IT1.IT.1 Luego de leer la siguiente situación contesta la pregunta a continuación. Situación: El siguiente experimento se desarrolla para probar que un clavo que se echa en una solución de sulfato de cobre II sufre un cambio químico, el cual lo hace oxidarse. Se rotulan dos vasos, al de la letra “A” se le echa sulfato de cobre II mezclado con agua, al “B” se le echa solamente agua y en ambos vasos se coloca un clavo nuevo. 1. ¿Qué vaso representa el grupo experimental en esta investigación? a. el vaso A b. el vaso B c. ni A ni B representan el grupo experimental d. ambos vasos representan el grupo experimental 2. El control, la manipulación y la observación son procesos esenciales: a. al realizar las observaciones previas b. durante el procedimiento del experimento c. en el planteamiento del problema d. al establecer la conclusión
  2. 2. 2 3. Los efectos o respuestas que ocurren cuando se manipulan variables en un experimento se observan sobre: a. el problema b. la variable independiente c. las variables controladas d. la variable dependiente Indicador: EI.F.IT1.IT.2 Las siguientes ilustraciones del 1 al 5 representan algunos instrumentos de laboratorio para tomar medidas. 1 2 3 4 5 4. ¿Cuáles de estos se utilizan para medir el volumen de un líquido? a. 1 y 4 b. 2 y 4 c. 3 y 5 d. 4 y 5 5. Carmen recogió varias conchas de caracoles llenos de arena de la orilla de la playa ¿Qué instrumento puede usar para calcular la masa las conchas ? a. microscopio b. balanza c. probeta d. brújula 6. Luis necesita echar una medida de 25mL de agua en un envase que utilizará durante un experimento. ¿Qué instrumento de medida en el laboratorio será el más confiable para que Luis pueda hacer esta medición? a. un litro b. una probeta c. una taza d. un galón
  3. 3. 3 Indicador: EI.F.IT1.IT.3 7. En una investigación realizada se encuentra que una mayor exposición a la luz ultravioleta aumenta la incidencia de cáncer en la piel. ¿Cuál es la variable independiente en la investigación? a. el efecto de la luz ultravioleta b. la exposición a la luz ultravioleta c. la incidencia de cáncer en la piel d. no hay variable independiente Indicador: EI.F.IT1.IT.4 8. La creación de artefactos que sean capaces de reemplazar al hombre en determinadas tareas de ciencia tales como brazos mecánicos, se asocia con la siguiente disciplina: a. ética b. geología c. robótica d. botánica Indicador: EI.F.IT1.IT.6 9. Una posible hipótesis para la relación entre la distancia que corre un atleta y su estatura es: a. La estatura es importante para la carrera. b. El atleta corre 100 metros en la carrera. c. La práctica aumentará el rendimiento en las carreras. d. A menor estatura, mayor será la distancia que recorre. Estándar : Estructura y niveles de organización de la materia Indicador: EI.F.CF.EM.1 10. Un átomo se puede describir como la partícula más pequeña de la materia que: a. contiene protones y electrones en su centro con neutrones alrededor que estabilizan sus cargas. b. posee partículas con carga positiva y negativa alrededor de una carga neutral localizada en el centro llamado núcleo. c. posee la misma cantidad de protones y neutrones por lo que es eléctricamente neutral. d. tiene un centro pesado formado por neutrones y protones alrededor del cual se encuentran los electrones formando una nube de cargas.
  4. 4. 4 11. ¿Cuál de las siguientes ilustraciones representa el modelo actual de la nube de electrones? a. b. c. d. Indicador: EI.F.CF1.EM.2 12. Los elementos más estables de la tabla periódica pertenecen al grupo a. I b. II c. VII d. VIII 13. Los elementos más activos de la tabla periódica se encuentran en la parte. a. superior derecha b. superior izquierda c. inferior izquierda d. inferior derecha
  5. 5. 5 Indicador: EI.F.CF1.EM.3 14. ¿Cuál de los siguientes dibujos representa la estructura de Lewis correspondiente al agua? a. b. c. d. Indicador : EI.F.CF1.EM.4 15. El siguiente modelo representa una molécula de agua. Esta se forma por: a. por enlace iónico b. enlace covalente c. enlaces múltiples d. enlace no polar Indicador : EI.F.CF1.EM.5 16. Los materiales sintéticos proporcionan una alternativa económica para el consumidor hoy en día; ¿cual de los siguientes NO es un ejemplo de material sintético: a. plásticos b. pinturas c. sellador d. agua Indicador : EI.F.CF1.EM.6 17. ¿Cuál de las siguientes representa una reacción química sencilla? a. al separar el agua de la arena mediante un embudo b. al preparar caramelo a partir de azúcar y agua c. cuando mezclamos vinagre con agua en un vaso de precipitado d. cuando evaporamos el agua en una mezcla de agua salada
  6. 6. 6 Indicador : EI.F.CF1.EM.7 18. Juan echó 7 gotas de colorante verde en un matraz de cristal con H2O destilada. Al cabo de 1 minuto el agua se tornó de color verde. Podemos decir que el colorante: a. no es soluble en agua. b. es soluble en agua. c. es un excelente solvente. d. es una solución. Indicador : EI.F.CF1.EM.8 19. Al mezclar un ácido fuerte con una base fuerte se forma: a. una base fuerte b. un ácido fuerte c. una mezcla con pH 7 d. una mezcla con pH 1 Indicador : EI.F.CF1.EM.9 20. Las siguientes ilustraciones son símbolos de medidas de seguridad en el laboratorio. Su descripción siguiendo el orden numérico es: a. riesgos biológicos, fácilmente inflamable, tóxico b. radiación, fuego, muerte c. rayos X, agua, hombre 1 2 3 d. riesgos biológicos, agua, tóxico Indicador : EI.F.CF4.EM.1 21. ¿Cuál de las siguientes opciones representa la principal diferencia entre ondas electromagnéticas y ondas mecánicas? a. las ondas mecánicas se propagan a través de un medio material mientras que las ondas electromagnéticas se pueden propagar en el vacío b. las ondas electromagnéticas se propagan en todas direcciones y las ondas mecánicas en una sola dirección. c. las ondas mecánicas tienen amplitud y longitud mientras que las ondas electromagnéticas carecen de amplitud. d. las ondas electromagnéticas se propagan a través de un medio material mientras que las ondas mecánicas se pueden propagar en el vacio
  7. 7. 7 Indicador : EI.F.CF4.EM.2 22. Las señales digitales son una forma más confiable para codificar y transmitir información que las señales análogas; un ejemplo de estas puede ser: a. disco compacto (CD) b. un altavoz c. sonido del micrófono d. audio a través de una línea telefónica Estándar: Interacciones y Energía Indicador: EI.F.CF1.IE.1 23. Cuando la materia cambia del estado sólido al estado líquido, sus partículas _______. a. se mueven lentamente y absorben calor b. se mueven rápidamente y liberan calor c. se mueven rápidamente y absorben calor d. se mueven lentamente y liberan calor Indicador: EI.F.CF1.IE.2 24. Una verja de hierro reacciona con el oxígeno del aire y provoca la oxidación del hierro formando óxido ferroso. ¿Cuál de las siguientes explicaciones es cierta con respecto a lo que ocurre en esta reacción? a. La masa producida de óxido de hierro es igual a la masa del hierro más la del oxígeno consumido. b. La reacción describe un cambio físico en el hierro. c. El producto de la reacción es la formación de oxígeno. d. El óxido de hierro tiene propiedades físicas y químicas iguales al oxígeno y al hierro que reaccionaron. Indicador: EI.F.CF1.IE.3 25. ¿Qué tipo de reacción ocurre cuando el vapor se condensa para formar agua? a. endotérmica b. exotérmica c. neutral d. pérdida
  8. 8. 8 Indicador: EI.F.CF2.IE.1 26. Si vas en la guagua escolar y el chofer frena repentinamente tu cuerpo se mueve hacia el frente fuertemente. Esto es un ejemplo de: a. la ley de conservación del momentum b. la primera ley de movimiento c. la segunda ley de movimiento d. la tercera ley de Newton Indicador: EI.F.CF2.IE.2 27. La ilustración (A) representa dos objetos que chocan y en los cuales no hay fuerzas externas actuando sobre ellos. Cuando esto ocure: a. la masa del objeto impactado disminuye b. la friccion aumenta la masa del objeto impactado c. se conserva el momentum d. el objeto que impacta su masa disminuye (A) Indicador: EI.F.CF2.IE.3 28. La ley de gravitación universal establece que la fuerza gravitatoria entre dos objetos: a. disminuye cuando los objetos se acercan b. se mantiene constante entre los dos objetos c. aumenta cuando los objetos se acercan d. solo depende de la masa de ambos objetos Indicador: EI.F.CF2.IE.4 29. ¿Cuál de las siguientes ilustraciones representa un circuito en paralelo? a. b. c. d.
  9. 9. 9 Indicador: EI.F.CF2.IE.5 30.Un imán puede ejercer fuerza sobre un objeto distante debido a su campo: a. gravitacional b. radioactivo c. magnético d. eléctrico Indicador: EI.F.CF2.IE.6 31. Al determinar la fuerza necesaria para lograr el movimiento de un objeto desde un punto a otro debemos conocer las medidas de: a. la masa del objeto y su aceleración b. la distancia a la que se moverá y su masa c. trabajo realizado y tiempo transcurrido d. distancia a la que se moverá y el tiempo transcurrido Indicador: EI.F.CF2.IE.7 32. ¿Cuál representa un ejemplo de máquina compuesta en una bicicleta? a. palanca de cambios b. aro de la rueda c. el pedal d. manubrio Indicador: EI.F.CF3.IE.1 33. Cuando calentamos el alimento en un microondas, el calor se transmite al alimento mediante __________. a. convección b. radiación c. conducción d. dilatación térmica
  10. 10. 10 Indicador: EI.F.CF3.IE.2 34. La energía potencial se asocia con : a. movimiento b. calor c. reposo d. cinética Indicador: EI.F.CF3.IE.3 35. ¿Qué tipo de transformación de energía ocurre cuando se lanzan fuegos artificiales? a. La energía potencial nuclear se transforma en energía cinética. b. La energía potencial química se transforma en energía de sonido. c. La energía de sonido se transforma en energía lumínica y de calor. d. La energía potencial química se transforma en energía de luz y calor. Indicador: EI.F.CF3.IE.4 36. ¿Cuál de los siguientes materiales puede ser atraído fácilmente por una fuerza magnética? a. plástico b. madera c. hierro d. aluminio Indicador: EI.F.CF3.IE.5 37. ¿Qué transformación de energía ocurre cuando Carlos empuja a Laura en un columpio para mecerla? a. de energía potencial a energía cinética b. de energía cinética a energía potencial c. de energía lumínica a energía potencial d. de energía cinética a energía eléctrica
  11. 11. 11 Indicador: EI.F.CF4.IE.1 38. La ilustración a la derecha representa la oscilación de una onda. ¿Cuánto es la longitud de esta onda? Estándar: Conservación y Cambio Indicador: EI.F.CF1.CC.1 39. ¿Qué está ocurriendo en la siguiente reacción? F2 + 2NaBr 2NaF + Br2 a. Los átomos de fluor (F2) sustituyen o desplazan a los de bromo (Br) en el NaBr. b. El comportamiento de los átomos genera una reacción de descomposición. c. El NaBr es un producto de la reacción. d. Los átomos de NaBr se combinan con los de F2 produciendo un solo compuesto. a. 1.0 m b. -1.0 m c. 0.4 m d. 0.2 m
  12. 12. 12 Indicador: EI.F.CF4.CC.1 40. Los siguientes diagramas representan el movimiento de una onda sonora emitida por un diapasón. ¿Cuál ilustración representa el momento en que ocurre el movimiento de compresión en la onda? a. b. c. d.

