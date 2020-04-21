Earth day everyday 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Earth Day 2020 50th anniversary Prof. Ernesto V. Claudio Sandoval Rvdo. Félix Castro Rodríguez ORE San Juan Este, Carolina...
¡El Programa de Ciencias Integradas 7 celebra el 50 aniversario del día del planeta Tierra 2020! • Millones de personas en...
Este año, aunque no se pueda celebrar en las escuelas, se exhorta a que lo hagan desde los hogares para integrar a la fami...
Earth Challenge 2020 (EC2020) The Six Questions Science Needs Your Help to Answer
Educación: Arma frente al cambio climático “Los impactos del calentamiento global y el cambio climático en la economía, la...
Día del Planeta Tierra • Cada 22 de abril, más de mil millones de personas en 190 países celebran el Día del Planeta Tierr...
• La manifestación nacional tuvo lugar el 22 de abril de 1970. • Más de 20 millones de estadounidenses se movilizaron en s...
New York City’s Fifth Avenue is filled with thousands of people when the street was closed to motor traffic for the First ...
Earth Day, Everyday…
Earth Day 2009 Poster
40aniversariodelDía delPlanetaTierra
Designed by world-renowned graphic artist Ivan Chermayeff, the 2011 Earth Day poster.
Earth Day April 22, 2017
This Earth Day, help save the endangered Puerto Rican parrot and plant trees in the forest destroyed by Hurricane Maria.
Earth Day April 22, 2019
Crecimiento de algas marinas como consecuyencia del Calentamiento Global
Disfruta junto a tus seres queridos de una pequeña muestra de nuestra única y maravillosa “esfera azul”…
Tahiti
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area – Arizona
Hakaaano Island of Molokai - Hawaii
Historical Abu Simbal, EGYPT
Alaska Range
Petra, JORDAN
Sabah, MALAYSIA
Serengeti Plains
Santorini, Greece
Himalaya
Taj Mahal - Agra, India
Nepal
Hawaii
Vancouver Bay, Canada
Cayman Islands
Alaska
Tasmania
Ireland
1
2
3 Can you find two eyes and a mouth in this photo? They belong to an adult flounder.
4
5
6 ¿Qué rama de la ciencia estudia los insectos?
7
8
9
10 Adivina adivinador… Tiene 23,000 años de edad y mide 9 pies de altura. ¿Qué es?
11
12 Revelation… Mother Earth “Mother, please, forgive them”
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24 ¿Quién vino primero… el huevo o la gallina?
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
The Mars Exploration Rover Spirit touched down on the red planet in January 2004. Three days later, it sent back its first...
38
39
40
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon 41
42
NASA Astronaut Ed White made history on June 3, 1965, when he floated out of the hatch of his Gemini 4 capsule for the fir...
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51 The plant in this photo is a Venus’ flytrap. Those red and green spiny pads are its leaves.
52
53
54 Kismet was developed by MIT researchers to interact with humans. This robot’s expression can be sad, happy, angry, inte...
55
56
57 Comportamiento Animal
58
59
60 This photo of Earth was taken by a satellite in space. All of the dots of light in this photo are lights in cities arou...
61
62
63
64
65
66 The Castle, named by its designer, architect Mike Reynolds, and located in Taos, New Mexico, not only uses recycled mat...
67
The San Andreas fault stretches across the California landscape like a giant wound. The fault, which is 1,000 km long, bre...
69
70
71
72 This unlucky caiman must have been quite a match for the snake.
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
PLEASE Take care of IT! Thanks for your kind attention!
Earth day everyday 2020

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of our Planet EARTH!

Published in: Education
Earth day everyday 2020

  1. 1. Earth Day 2020 50th anniversary Prof. Ernesto V. Claudio Sandoval Rvdo. Félix Castro Rodríguez ORE San Juan Este, Carolina Puerto Rico
  2. 2. ¡El Programa de Ciencias Integradas 7 celebra el 50 aniversario del día del planeta Tierra 2020! • Millones de personas en todo el mundo celebran el miércoles 22 de abril de 2020 el Día Internacional de la Tierra. La idea es crear conciencia sobre la importancia de preservar los recursos naturales de nuestro planeta y enfrentar los desafíos del cambio climático.
  3. 3. Este año, aunque no se pueda celebrar en las escuelas, se exhorta a que lo hagan desde los hogares para integrar a la familia en actividades relacionadas al medio ambiente… https://www.ludicobox.com/activida des-con-ninos-para-el-dia- mundial-de-madre-tierra/ https://carolinallinas.com/2014/04/ 10-actividades-para-celebrar-el- dia-de-la-tierra-con-los-ninos.html
  4. 4. Earth Challenge 2020 (EC2020) The Six Questions Science Needs Your Help to Answer
  5. 5. Educación: Arma frente al cambio climático “Los impactos del calentamiento global y el cambio climático en la economía, la salud y la calidad de vida caerán sobre las generaciones jóvenes de Puerto Rico” Dr. Ariel Lugo, director del Instituto Internacional de Dasonomía Tropical, adscrito al Servicio Forestal Federal. El Nuevo Día 15/abril/2008, pág. 16
  6. 6. Día del Planeta Tierra • Cada 22 de abril, más de mil millones de personas en 190 países celebran el Día del Planeta Tierra. • Los orígenes se remontan a 1969… • El entonces senador por Wisconsin, Gaylord Nelson, convocó a una manifestación nacional para expresar la preocupación sobre temas ambientales.
  7. 7. • La manifestación nacional tuvo lugar el 22 de abril de 1970. • Más de 20 millones de estadounidenses se movilizaron en sus comunidades. • Tres meses después, el presidente Richard Nixon creó la EPA.
  8. 8. New York City’s Fifth Avenue is filled with thousands of people when the street was closed to motor traffic for the First Earth Day on April 22, 1970
  9. 9. Earth Day, Everyday…
  10. 10. Earth Day 2009 Poster
  11. 11. 40aniversariodelDía delPlanetaTierra
  12. 12. Designed by world-renowned graphic artist Ivan Chermayeff, the 2011 Earth Day poster.
  13. 13. Earth Day April 22, 2017
  14. 14. This Earth Day, help save the endangered Puerto Rican parrot and plant trees in the forest destroyed by Hurricane Maria.
  15. 15. Earth Day April 22, 2019
  16. 16. Crecimiento de algas marinas como consecuyencia del Calentamiento Global
  17. 17. Disfruta junto a tus seres queridos de una pequeña muestra de nuestra única y maravillosa “esfera azul”…
  18. 18. Tahiti
  19. 19. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area – Arizona
  20. 20. Hakaaano Island of Molokai - Hawaii
  21. 21. Historical Abu Simbal, EGYPT
  22. 22. Alaska Range
  23. 23. Petra, JORDAN
  24. 24. Sabah, MALAYSIA
  25. 25. Serengeti Plains
  26. 26. Santorini, Greece
  27. 27. Himalaya
  28. 28. Taj Mahal - Agra, India
  29. 29. Nepal
  30. 30. Hawaii
  31. 31. Vancouver Bay, Canada
  32. 32. Cayman Islands
  33. 33. Alaska
  34. 34. Tasmania
  35. 35. Ireland
  36. 36. 1
  37. 37. 2
  38. 38. 3 Can you find two eyes and a mouth in this photo? They belong to an adult flounder.
  39. 39. 4
  40. 40. 5
  41. 41. 6 ¿Qué rama de la ciencia estudia los insectos?
  42. 42. 7
  43. 43. 8
  44. 44. 9
  45. 45. 10 Adivina adivinador… Tiene 23,000 años de edad y mide 9 pies de altura. ¿Qué es?
  46. 46. 11
  47. 47. 12 Revelation… Mother Earth “Mother, please, forgive them”
  48. 48. 13
  49. 49. 14
  50. 50. 15
  51. 51. 16
  52. 52. 17
  53. 53. 18
  54. 54. 19
  55. 55. 20
  56. 56. 21
  57. 57. 22
  58. 58. 23
  59. 59. 24 ¿Quién vino primero… el huevo o la gallina?
  60. 60. 25
  61. 61. 26
  62. 62. 27
  63. 63. 28
  64. 64. 29
  65. 65. 30
  66. 66. 31
  67. 67. 32
  68. 68. 33
  69. 69. 34
  70. 70. 35
  71. 71. 36
  72. 72. The Mars Exploration Rover Spirit touched down on the red planet in January 2004. Three days later, it sent back its first color photo, the highest resolution image ever taken on the surface of another planet. 37
  73. 73. 38
  74. 74. 39
  75. 75. 40
  76. 76. Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon 41
  77. 77. 42
  78. 78. NASA Astronaut Ed White made history on June 3, 1965, when he floated out of the hatch of his Gemini 4 capsule for the first American "spacewalk" or Extravehicular Activity (EVA). (lasted 23 minutes) 43
  79. 79. 44
  80. 80. 45
  81. 81. 46
  82. 82. 47
  83. 83. 48
  84. 84. 49
  85. 85. 50
  86. 86. 51 The plant in this photo is a Venus’ flytrap. Those red and green spiny pads are its leaves.
  87. 87. 52
  88. 88. 53
  89. 89. 54 Kismet was developed by MIT researchers to interact with humans. This robot’s expression can be sad, happy, angry, interested, surprised, disgusted, or just plain calm.
  90. 90. 55
  91. 91. 56
  92. 92. 57 Comportamiento Animal
  93. 93. 58
  94. 94. 59
  95. 95. 60 This photo of Earth was taken by a satellite in space. All of the dots of light in this photo are lights in cities around the world.
  96. 96. 61
  97. 97. 62
  98. 98. 63
  99. 99. 64
  100. 100. 65
  101. 101. 66 The Castle, named by its designer, architect Mike Reynolds, and located in Taos, New Mexico, not only uses recycled materials but also saves Earth’s energy resources.
  102. 102. 67
  103. 103. The San Andreas fault stretches across the California landscape like a giant wound. The fault, which is 1,000 km long, breaks the Earth’s crust from Northern California to Mexico. Because the North American plate and Pacific plate are slipping past one another along the fault, many earthquakes happen. 68
  104. 104. 69
  105. 105. 70
  106. 106. 71
  107. 107. 72 This unlucky caiman must have been quite a match for the snake.
  108. 108. 73
  109. 109. 74
  110. 110. 75
  111. 111. 76
  112. 112. 77
  113. 113. 78
  114. 114. 79
  115. 115. 80
  116. 116. 81
  117. 117. 82
  118. 118. 83
  119. 119. 84
  120. 120. 85
  121. 121. 86
  122. 122. 87
  123. 123. 88
  124. 124. 89
  125. 125. 90
  126. 126. PLEASE Take care of IT! Thanks for your kind attention!

×