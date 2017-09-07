Î. Ì. ÀÂÐÀÌÅÍÊÎ ÓÊÐÀ¯ÍÑÜÊÀ Ë²ÒÅÐÀÒÓÐÀ Ï³äðó÷íèê äëÿ 5 êëàñó çàãàëüíîîñâ³òí³õ íàâ÷àëüíèõ çàêëàä³â Ðåêîìåíäîâàíî Ì³í³ñòåðñòâ...
Â³äòâîðþºìî ïðî÷èòàíå Àíàë³çóºìî çì³ñò ³ îñîáëèâîñò³ õóäîæíüîãî òâîðó Òâîð÷î ìèñëèìî Âèêîíóºìî äîìàøíº çàâäàííÿ Óìîâí³ ïîç...
3 ÄÅÐÆÀÂÍÈÉ Ã²ÌÍ ÓÊÐÀ¯ÍÈ Ìóçèêà Ìèõàéëà Âåðáèöüêîãî Ñëîâà Ïàâëà ×óáèíñüêîãî Ùå íå âìåðëà Óêðà¿íè ³ ñëàâà, ³ âîëÿ, Ùå íàì, ...
ÑËÎÂÎ Â ÆÈÒÒ² ËÞÄÈÍÈ. ÕÓÄÎÆÍß Ë²ÒÅÐÀÒÓÐÀ ßÊ ÌÈÑÒÅÖÒÂÎ ÑËÎÂÀ Ìîâà ìàº íàäçâè÷àéíî âåëèêå çíà÷åííÿ â æèòò³ ëþäèíè. ßê áåç ïî...
5 ÂÑÒÓÏ ùåäð³ñòü, ðîçóì, áëàãîðîäñòâî. Ó ë³òåðàòóð³ îñíîâíèì çàñîáîì òâîðåííÿ êðàñè º ñëîâî, ó ìóçèö³ — çâóê, ó ñêóëüïòóð³...
ÂÑÒÓÏ 4. Ç ÿêèõ ñë³â ïî÷èíàºòüñÿ âàø äåíü? 5. Ó ÿêèõ ñèòóàö³ÿõ âè âèêîðèñòîâóºòå îáðàçí³ ñëîâà? 6. Íàçâ³òü óëþáëåíèé âèä ì...
Ìè æèâåìî ó ÕÕ² ñò., òîæ ìàºìî ìîæëèâ³ñòü ³ ÷èòàòè õóäîæí³ òâîðè, ³ ñëóõàòè ¿õ â àóä³îçàïèñó, ³ ïåðåãëÿäàòè â òåàòð³, ó ìå...
Ó ì³ôàõ íà â³äì³íó â³ä ëåãåíä ³äåòüñÿ ïðî âèãàäàíèõ áàãàòîþ ëþäñüêîþ ôàíòàç³ºþ áîã³â ³ äåìîí³â. Öåé âèä ôîëüêëîðó âèíèê ó ...
Îòî ò³ ç³ðêè ³ º Â³ç, àáî äóø³ òèõ ëþäåé, ùî ä³â÷èíà ¿ì äàâàëà ïèòè, à âîñüìà, ìàëåíüêà, — òàê òî äóøà ñîáàêè, ùî ïåðåêèíó...
— Çàõîâàéìîñÿ â êîð÷, áî ùå íàä³éäå ëåâ ³ ðîçäåðå íàñ îáîõ! Ïîäóìàâ ïåñ, ùî ëåâ ìàº áóòè ñèëüí³- øèì. Çàëèøèâ âåäìåäÿ é ï³...
1. Ðîçïîâ³äü êàçêîâîãî ÷è ôàíòàñòè÷íîãî õàðàêòåðó ïðî íåçâè÷àéíó ïîä³þ àáî æèòòÿ é ä³ÿëüí³ñòü ÿêî¿ñü ðåàëüíî¿ îñîáè íàçèâà...
12. Ïðî÷èòàéòå ì³ô «Äàæáîã» ³ ïðîêîìåíòóéòå ³ëþñòðàö³þ äî íüîãî (îáðàçè, êîëüîðè, ñþæåò) (ñ. 11). 1. Çíàéä³òü ³ ïðî÷èòàéòå...
Äî ðå÷³… Áåðåãèíÿ — çàõèñíèöÿ ëþäåé â³ä óñÿêîãî çëà, äîáðà «õàòíÿ» áîãèíÿ. Âîíà îáåð³ãàëà îñåëþ, ìàëèõ ä³òåé, äîáðîáóò ñ³ì...
² âñ³ çðîçóì³ëè, ùî ñàìå â³äïîâ³ëè çàõèñíèêè Äîðîãîáóæà íà óëüòèìàòóì1. ² ìîâèâ óãîðñüêèé êîðîëü ïîëüñüêîìó: — Ìè í³êîëè í...
çðóáàõ ³ çåìëÿíêàõ. Íå õîò³â ãîñïîäàð, ùîá ó ñâ³òëèöÿõ ñìåðä³ëî ãíîºì ÷è ëþäñüêèì ïîòîì. Í³ ÷îëîâ³êè, í³ æ³íêè, í³ ë³òí³ ë...
— ß ï³äó, ïàíå, — ñòîÿâ íà ñâîºìó Êàðïî. — Ëèøå ùå ðàç Âàì ìóøó ñêàçàòè, ùî ÿ ïîâèíåí îäåðæàòè çà ñâîþ ðîáîòó ãðîø³. Öå âæ...
Óðàíö³, êîëè ïðîêèíóëèñÿ íàéìèòè é ïîáà÷èëè, ùî òðàïèëî- ñÿ, äóæå çäèâóâàëèñÿ. Íàâêîëî — ãîðè, à òàì, äå áóâ ïàëàö, í³- ÷î...
À áàòüêî ¿é: — Ñêîðî, ñêîðî. Îò óæå øèþòü òîá³ âå- ñ³ëüíó ñóêíþ ³ç ñåðïàíêîì, ïîñàã ãîòóþòü. Íåçàáàðîì ä³â÷èíà â³ä÷óëà, ùî...
3. Óñòàíîâ³òü â³äïîâ³äí³ñòü. 4. Ïîÿñí³òü, çà ÿêèìè îçíàêàìè òâ³ð «Áåðåãèíÿ» — ì³ô, à «ßê âè- íèêëè Êàðïàòè» — ëåãåíäà. 5. ...
Íàðîäíèé ïåðåêàç — öå óñíå îïîâ³äàííÿ ïðî âèçíà÷í³ ³ñòî- ðè÷í³ ïîä³¿ òà ¿õ ãåðî¿â. Çà çì³ñòîì ïåðåêàçè áëèçüê³ äî ëåãåíä, ...
² ëþäè ïîâ³äàëè éîìó, ùî çàâòðà õî÷óòü óñ³ çäàòèñÿ ïå÷åí³ãàì. Ñå ïî÷óâøè, ïîñëàâ â³í çà ñòàð³éøèíàìè ãîðîäñüêèìè ³ ñêàçàâ ...
² ïðèéøëè âîíè â ãîðîä, ³ ñêàçàëè ¿ì ëþäè: — Ïîùî ãóáèòå íàñ? Êîëè çìîæåòå ïåðåñòîÿòè íàñ? Õî÷ ñò³é- òå é äåñÿòü ë³ò, òî ù...
À ÿê æå êîòîðèé óäàñòüñÿ ðîçòîðîïíèé ³ äîãàäëèâèé, òî, âè- éøîâøè íà ìîãèëó, êëèêíå ðàç³â çî äâà: — Ãåé, ïàíîâå-ìîëîäö³! ²...
çàãîíàìè Ìàêñèìà Êðèâîíîñà çäîáóâ Âèñî- êèé Çàìîê ó Ëüâîâ³. Êàæóòü, ïðèéøîâ íà Çàïîðîçüêó Ñ³÷ Ñòàí³- ñëàâîì Ìîðîçîâèöüêèì,...
Ñêëèêàâ Õìåëü ñâo¿x ïîëêîâíèê³â íà ðàäó é ìîâèâ: — Ïàí âåëüìîæíèé ßðåìà Âèøíåâåöüêèé ïðîñèòü ïðèñëàòè â çàìîê ïîñë³â íà ïå...
ñòÿãè, ëóíàëè ïîñòð³ëè ç ìóøêåò³â ³ ñàìîïàë³â. Ïðîùàëèñÿ ç ïîëêîâíèêîì. Ñòap³ êîçàêè, ùî íå ðàç äèâèëèñÿ ñìepò³ â â³÷³, íè...
2. Íà çäàòí³ñòü ñòàòè êîçàêîì («Ïðèéîì ó çàïîðîæö³») õëîïöÿ âèïðîáîâóâàëè âì³ííÿì çâàðèòè À êèñ³ëü Á êóë³ø Â êàøó Ã ñèòó 3...
Êàçêè — óëþáëåíà òåìà áóäü-ÿêîãî øêîëÿðà. ¯õ ëþáëÿòü ÿê ä³òè, òàê ³ äîðîñë³. ×èì æå âîíè òàê ïðèâåðòàþòü äî ñåáå óâàãó? Ùî...
Êàçêè ìàþòü ïðîñòó áóäîâó: òèïîâèé ïî÷àòîê (çà÷èí), îñíîâ- íà ÷àñòèíà é ê³íö³âêà. ×àñòî âîíè ïî÷èíàþòüñÿ ç³ ñë³â: «Æèëè êî...
— Íó, çàïèòàºìî æ öüîãî ïàíà. Öåé óæå âñþ ïðàâäó ðîçêàæå: â³í ãðàìîòíèé ³ âñå çíàº. — Íó, äîáðå. Îò ïîð³âíÿëèñÿ ç ïàíîì ³ ...
— Äîáðå æ òè çðîáèâ, òà ùå íå òàê. — À ÿê æå? — Òàì ïîñåðåä ÿðó â ë³ñ³ ðîñòå òðè äåðåâà. Õòî ò³ äåðåâà çðó- áàº òà ïîëîæèò...
Ï³øîâ. Ïðèõîäèòü äî ãðåáë³, à òàì ïàí á’º òà ìó÷èòü ëþäåé, ùîá ìåðù³é óãà÷óâàëè. Âîíè, á³äí³, àæ ï³ò ³ç íèõ ëëºòüñÿ, ðîá- ...
ßê çàäóìàâ, òàê ³ çðîáèâ. Ïðè¿õàâ òó- äè, ïðèéøîâ äî êîðîëåâèõ õîðîì³â, à ëþ- äè âñ³ òàê³ ñìóòí³, á³ãàþòü òà îõàþòü. Â³í ³...
— Íó ùî, äÿäüêó: òè êàçàâ, ùî êðèâäîþ êðàùå æèòè, í³æ ïðàâäîþ. Îòæå, í³! Òè ò³ëüêè êóïåöü, à ÿ êîðîëü — ïðàâäà êðèâäó ïåðå...
4. ×èì â³äð³çíÿºòüñÿ êàçêà â³ä ì³ôó? 5. Íàçâ³òü îçíàêè êàçêè. ßêó âîíà ìàº áóäîâó? 6. ßêèõ ó÷èíê³â íåáîæà íå âàðòî é íå ìî...
ïàíñüê³ õîðòè, à ìèë³øå íàä ãðîø³! Ãå, ìîÿ êîðîâà áóäå!» Á³äíèé ïðèéøîâ äîäîìó, äóìàâ, äóìàâ òà é çàæóðèâñÿ. À â íüîãî áóë...
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5

63 views

Published on

5

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
63
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
40
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

5

  1. 1. Î. Ì. ÀÂÐÀÌÅÍÊÎ ÓÊÐÀ¯ÍÑÜÊÀ Ë²ÒÅÐÀÒÓÐÀ Ï³äðó÷íèê äëÿ 5 êëàñó çàãàëüíîîñâ³òí³õ íàâ÷àëüíèõ çàêëàä³â Ðåêîìåíäîâàíî Ì³í³ñòåðñòâîì îñâ³òè ³ íàóêè, ìîëîä³ òà ñïîðòó Óêðà¿íè Êè¿â «Ãðàìîòà» 2013
  2. 2. Â³äòâîðþºìî ïðî÷èòàíå Àíàë³çóºìî çì³ñò ³ îñîáëèâîñò³ õóäîæíüîãî òâîðó Òâîð÷î ìèñëèìî Âèêîíóºìî äîìàøíº çàâäàííÿ Óìîâí³ ïîçíà÷åííÿ ÓÄÊ 373.5 : 821.161.2.09.+ 821.161.2.09] (075.3) ÁÁÊ 83.3(4Óêð)ÿ721 À21 Ðåêîìåíäîâàíî Ì³í³ñòåðñòâîì îñâ³òè ³ íàóêè, ìîëîä³ òà ñïîðòó Óêðà¿íè (íàêàç ÌÎÍìîëîäüñïîðòó Óêðà¿íè â³ä 04.01. 2013 ð. ¹ 10) Âèäàíî çà ðàõóíîê äåðæàâíèõ êîøò³â. Ïðîäàæ çàáîðîíåíî Åêñïåðòèçó çä³éñíþâàâ ²íñòèòóò ë³òåðàòóðè ³ì. Ò. Ã. Øåâ÷åíêà ÍÀÍ Óêðà¿íè. Ðåöåíçåíò — Ãàäæèëîâà Ã. Î., êàíäèäàò ô³ëîëîã³÷íèõ íàóê, íàóêîâèé ñï³âðîá³òíèê ²íñòèòóòó ë³òåðàòóðè ³ì. Ò. Ã. Øåâ÷åíêà ÍÀÍÓ. Åêñïåðòèçó çä³éñíþâàâ ²íñòèòóò ïåäàãîã³êè ÍÀÏÍ Óêðà¿íè. Ðåöåíçåíò — Ïàëàìàð Ñ. Ï., êàíäèäàò ïåäàãîã³÷íèõ íàóê, ñòàðøèé íàóêîâèé ñï³âðîá³òíèê ëàáîðàòîð³¿ îñâ³òè ²íñòèòóòó ïåäàãîã³êè ÍÀÏÍÓ. Ï³äðó÷íèê â³äïîâ³äàº âèìîãàì Äåðæàâíîãî ñòàíäàðòó òà íîâ³é ïðîãðàì³ ç óêðà¿íñüêî¿ ë³òåðàòóðè. Âèäàííÿ ï³äãîòîâëåíî â³äïîâ³äíî äî íîâî¿ êîíöåïö³¿ ë³òåðàòóðíî¿ îñâ³òè. Ï³äðó÷íèê ì³ñòèòü õóäîæí³ òâîðè, â³äîìîñò³ ç òåîð³¿ ë³- òåðàòóðè, á³îãðàô³÷í³ ìàòåð³àëè ïðî ïèñüìåííèê³â. Ìåòîäè÷íèé àïàðàò ï³äðó÷íèêà îõîïëþº ð³çíîð³âíåâ³ çàâäàííÿ, çîð³ºíòî- âàí³ íà â³êîâ³ îñîáëèâîñò³ ï’ÿòèêëàñíèê³â. ÓÄÊ 373.5 : 821.161.2.09.+ 821.161.2.09] (075.3) ÁÁÊ 83.3(4Óêð)ÿ721 Àâðàìåíêî Î. Ì. Óêðà¿íñüêà ë³òåðàòóðà : ï³äðó÷. äëÿ 5 êë. çàãàëüíîîñâ³òí. íàâ÷. çàêë. — Ê.: Ãðàìîòà, 2013. — 288 ñ. ISBN 978-966-349-401-2 ISBN 978-966-349-401-2 © Àâðàìåíêî Î. Ì., 2013 © Âèäàâíèöòâî «Ãðàìîòà», 2013 À21
  3. 3. 3 ÄÅÐÆÀÂÍÈÉ Ã²ÌÍ ÓÊÐÀ¯ÍÈ Ìóçèêà Ìèõàéëà Âåðáèöüêîãî Ñëîâà Ïàâëà ×óáèíñüêîãî Ùå íå âìåðëà Óêðà¿íè ³ ñëàâà, ³ âîëÿ, Ùå íàì, áðàòòÿ ìîëîä³¿, óñì³õíåòüñÿ äîëÿ. Çãèíóòü íàø³ âîð³æåíüêè, ÿê ðîñà íà ñîíö³. Çàïàíóºì ³ ìè, áðàòòÿ, ó ñâî¿é ñòîðîíö³. Ïðèñï³â: Äóøó é ò³ëî ìè ïîëîæèì çà íàøó ñâîáîäó ² ïîêàæåì, ùî ìè, áðàòòÿ, êîçàöüêîãî ðîäó.
  4. 4. ÑËÎÂÎ Â ÆÈÒÒ² ËÞÄÈÍÈ. ÕÓÄÎÆÍß Ë²ÒÅÐÀÒÓÐÀ ßÊ ÌÈÑÒÅÖÒÂÎ ÑËÎÂÀ Ìîâà ìàº íàäçâè÷àéíî âåëèêå çíà÷åííÿ â æèòò³ ëþäèíè. ßê áåç ïîâ³òðÿ íåìîæëèâî äèõàòè, òàê ³ áåç ìîâè ëþäèíà íå çäàòíà ñï³ëêóâàòèñÿ. Çãàäàéòå ïðåêðàñí³ ìèò³ ñâîãî æèòòÿ: áàáóñèíó êàçêó, ïðèãîäíèöüêèé ìóëüòô³ëüì, çàõîïëèâó ãðó íà êîìï’þòåð³ ÷è äîòåïíèé àíåêäîò — óñ³ âîíè ïîâ’ÿçàí³ ç³ ñëîâîì. Ñàìå ÷åðåç íüîãî âè ï³çíàºòå ñâ³ò, ä³ñòàºòå åìîö³éíó é åñòåòè÷íó íàñîëîäó. Ïîð³âíÿéòå äâà ìàëåíüê³ òåêñòè: ßêèé ç íèõ á³ëüø åìîö³éíèé? Çâè÷àéíî æ, äðóãèé, àäæå â íüîìó á³ëüøå ñë³â, óæèòèõ ó ïåðåíîñíîìó çíà÷åíí³, º çàïèòàííÿ ³ â³äïîâ³äü, óíàñë³äîê öüîãî â óÿâ³ ÷èòà÷à âèíèêàþòü ÿñêðàâ³ø³ îáðàçè. Îòæå, ñàìå â äðóãîìó òåêñò³ á³ëüøå îáðàçíèõ ñë³â (áë³- äîëèöèé, ñõîâàâñÿ, ñâ³òàíîê, íå çà ãîðàìè). Îáðàçí³ ñëîâà, íà â³äì³íó â³ä çâè÷àéíèõ, ÿñêðàâ³ø³, åìîö³é- í³ø³, êðàùå âèìàëüîâóþòüñÿ â óÿâ³ ëþäèíè, òîæ íèìè øèðîêî ïîñëóãîâóþòüñÿ ìàéñòðè ñëîâà — ïèñüìåííèêè. À é ñïðàâä³, âàæêî óÿâèòè õóäîæí³é òâ³ð áåç îáðàçíèõ ñë³â, àäæå âîíè í³áè ò³ öåãëèíêè, ç ÿêèõ âèáóäîâóºòüñÿ êàçêà ÷è â³ðø. Îáðàçí³ ñëîâà ÷àñò³øå ìàþòü ïåðåíîñíå çíà÷åííÿ (çîëîòèé ïåðñòåíü — çîëîòà äóøà), õî÷à ìîæóòü óæèâàòèñÿ ³ â ïðÿìîìó (ôîíòàí — âîäîãðàé; ëîá — ÷îëî). À ùå îáðàçíîñò³ ìîæóòü íàäàâàòè çìåíøåíî-ïåñòëè- â³ àáî çãðóá³ë³ ñóô³êñè (ê³øêà — êèöþíÿ; ê³ò — êîòÿðà), ³íîä³ é ïðåô³êñè (äàâí³é — ïðàäàâí³é). Êðàù³ õóäîæí³ òâîðè (¿õ ùå íàçèâàþòü øåäåâðàìè) çäåá³ëüøî- ãî îñï³âóþòü êðàñó ñâ³òó é ëþäñüêî¿ äóø³, òàê³ ðèñè, ÿê äîáðîòà, 4 Ì³ñÿöÿ íå âèäíî. Â³í, íàïåâíî, çà õìàðàìè. Àëå ñêîðî ïîñâ³òë³- øàº. Äå æ áë³äîëèöèé? Ìàáóòü, ñõî- âàâñÿ çà õìàðàìè. Ïðîòå ñâ³òàíîê íå çà ãîðàìè.
  5. 5. 5 ÂÑÒÓÏ ùåäð³ñòü, ðîçóì, áëàãîðîäñòâî. Ó ë³òåðàòóð³ îñíîâíèì çàñîáîì òâîðåííÿ êðàñè º ñëîâî, ó ìóçèö³ — çâóê, ó ñêóëüïòóð³ — ë³í³¿ òà ôîðìè, ó ìàëÿðñòâ³ — ôàðáè. ² õóäîæíÿ ë³òåðàòóðà, ³ ìóçèêà, ³ ñêóëüïòóðà, ³ ìàëÿðñòâî — öå ð³çí³ âèäè ìèñòåöòâà. Ìèñòåöòâî — öå òâîð÷å â³äîáðàæåííÿ ä³éñíîñò³ çà äîïîìîãîþ õóäîæí³õ îáðàç³â. ßê³ ùå âèäè ìèñòåöòâà âàì â³äîì³? Ïèñüìåííèê íå êîï³þº íàøå æèòòÿ, à ÷åðåç ñâîþ òâîð÷ó óÿâó, ôàíòàç³þ ñòâîðþº í³áè íîâèé â³ðòóàëüíèé ñâ³ò ó õóäîæí³õ îáðàçàõ. Îòæå, ìèòåöü òâîðèòü õóäîæíþ ä³éñí³ñòü çà çàêîíàìè êðàñè. Ç ÷îãî æ ïî÷èíàëîñÿ ñëîâåñíå ìèñòåöòâî? Ç óñíî¿ íàðîäíî¿ òâîð÷îñò³ (ôîëüêëîðó), à òàêîæ ³ç ë³òîïèñ³â. Ïåðøèì ë³òîïèñàì ìàéæå òèñÿ÷à ðîê³â, íàéâ³äîì³øèé ç-ïîì³æ íèõ — «Ïîâ³ñòü ìè- íóëèõ ë³ò», óðèâêè ç íüîãî âè ïðî÷èòàºòå â öüîìó ï³äðó÷íèêó ÷åðåç ê³ëüêà óðîê³â. Îäíàê ôîëüêëîð ùå äàâí³øèé, ó íüîìó æè- âóòü ïåðâèíí³ óÿâëåííÿ ïðî íàø ñâ³ò, ìóäð³ñòü ïîïåðåäí³õ ïîêî- ë³íü, êîçàöüêà ñëàâà é êðàñà ëþäñüêèõ ïî÷óòò³â. 1. Îáðàçíå ñëîâî âæèòî â ðÿäêó À ïîâ³ëüíî ÷èòàòè Á øâèäêî ïîìèòèé Â ñîëîâ’¿í³ ñï³âè Ã ðîäîâèé â³äì³íîê 2. Óñòàíîâ³òü â³äïîâ³äí³ñòü. 3. Óñòàíîâ³òü â³äïîâ³äí³ñòü. Âèä ìèñòåöòâà Çàñ³á òâîðåííÿ ìèñòåöòâà 1 õîðåîãðàô³ÿ 2 äåêëàìàö³ÿ 3 ë³òåðàòóðà 4 ìàëÿðñòâî À ôàðáà Á ñëîâî Â ìàðìóð Ã ðóõ Ä ãîëîñ Çàñ³á òâîðåííÿ îáðàçíîñò³ Ïðèêëàä 1 ïåðåíîñíå çíà÷åííÿ 2 çìåíøåíî-ïåñòëèâèé ñóô³êñ 3 çãðóá³ëèé ñóô³êñ 4 ïðåô³êñ À ÷îðíå õìàðèùå Á âîâ÷à äóøà Â ðóäåíüêå ñîáà÷à Ã ÷åðâîíà êàëèíà Ä âîçâåëè÷åííÿ ðîäó
  6. 6. ÂÑÒÓÏ 4. Ç ÿêèõ ñë³â ïî÷èíàºòüñÿ âàø äåíü? 5. Ó ÿêèõ ñèòóàö³ÿõ âè âèêîðèñòîâóºòå îáðàçí³ ñëîâà? 6. Íàçâ³òü óëþáëåíèé âèä ìèñòåöòâà. ×èì â³í âàì ïîäîáàºòüñÿ? 7. Íàçâ³òü ³ìåíà â³äîìèõ âàì ìèòö³â. 8. Ç ÷îãî ïî÷èíàëîñÿ ñëîâåñíå ìèñòåöòâî? 9. Îáðàç ÿêîãî ë³òåðàòóðíîãî ãåðîÿ âàì íàéá³ëüøå çàïàì’ÿòàâñÿ â ïî- ÷àòêîâ³é øêîë³? ×èì ñàìå? 10. ßê³ âè çíàºòå ñëîâåñí³ çàñîáè òâîðåííÿ îáðàçíîñò³? 11. Çàïîâí³òü òàáëèöþ â ðîáî÷îìó çîøèò³, ñêîðèñòàâøèñü äîâ³äêîþ. Óñòàíîâ³òü, õòî çîáðàæåíèé íà ôîòîãðàô³ÿõ. Äîâ³äêà: Ëåîíàðäî äà Â³í÷³, Ìèêîëà Ëèñåíêî, Áîãäàí Ñòóïêà, Ëþäâ³ã âàí Áåòõîâåí, Ë³íà Êîñòåíêî, Ãàííà ×óáà÷, Äæîíí³ Äåïï, Äæîàí Ðî- ë³íã, ²âàí Àéâàçîâñüêèé. 12. Á³ëüø³ñòü ëþäåé çàçíà÷àº, ùî çíà÷íî ö³êàâ³øå é ïðèºìí³øå ÷èòà- òè õóäîæí³é òâ³ð ó êíèæö³, à íå ç öèôðîâîãî íîñ³ÿ (ïëàíøåòà ÷è åëåêòðîííî¿ êíèæêè). ×îìó òàê? ßêà âàøà äóìêà? 1. Âèïèø³òü ó ðîáî÷èé çîøèò îáðàçí³ ñëîâà ç óëþáëåíîãî â³ðøà ÷è íàðîäíî¿ ï³ñí³. 2. Ïðî÷èòàéòå ì³ô «Ïðî Çîðÿíèé Â³ç». Âèä ìèñòåöòâà Ìèòåöü Ìóçèêà Õóäîæíÿ ë³òåðàòóðà Ê³íåìàòîãðàô Îáðàçîòâîð÷å ìèñòåöòâî
  7. 7. Ìè æèâåìî ó ÕÕ² ñò., òîæ ìàºìî ìîæëèâ³ñòü ³ ÷èòàòè õóäîæí³ òâîðè, ³ ñëóõàòè ¿õ â àóä³îçàïèñó, ³ ïåðåãëÿäàòè â òåàòð³, ó ìå- ðåæ³ ²íòåðíåò ÷è ïî òåëåâ³çîðó. Íàâ³òü íàéäàâí³ø³ òâîðè, ÿê³ âè- íèêëè òîä³, êîëè ëþäèíà ùå íå âèíàéøëà ïèñüìî, íèí³ íàäðó- êîâàí³ â êíèæêàõ. Âîíè ä³éøëè äî íàñ ³ç ñèâî¿ äàâíèíè. À ÿê? Êîëè íå áóëî ïèñåìíîñò³, ëþäè ïåðåäàâàëè ¿õ ç óñò â óñòà (çâ³äñè é ïðèêìåòíèê óñíèé), â³ä ïîêîë³ííÿ äî ïîêîë³ííÿ. Ì³ôè, ëåãåíäè, êàçêè, ïåðåêàçè, ï³ñí³, çàãàäêè, ïðèñë³â’ÿ ñêëàäàëè òàëàíîâèò³ ëþäè, ³ìåíà ÿêèõ òåïåð íåâ³äîì³. Ïåðâèííèé âàð³àíò òàêèõ òâîð³â ³ç ÷àñîì çàçíàâàâ çì³í. Ñêàæ³ìî, ï³ñíþ, ùî ïîäîáàëàñÿ ëþäÿì, ïåðåñï³âóâàëè â ð³çíèõ ì³ñöåâîñòÿõ, ïîñò³éíî âíîñÿ÷è â íå¿ ùîñü ñâîº, óäîñêîíàëþþ÷è ¿¿. Ï³ñíÿ, íàâ³òü íåïîâí³ñòþ, òà ç ÷àñîì òàêè çì³íþâàëàñÿ, ñòàâàëà êðàùîþ. Äî ðå÷³, óêðà¿íñüêèõ íàðîä- íèõ ï³ñåíü íèí³ íàðàõîâóþòü ìàéæå òðèñòà òèñÿ÷! Äî íàñ ä³éøëà âåëèêà ê³ëüê³ñòü íàðîäíèõ êàçîê, ëåãåíä, ïåðåêàç³â… Óñ³ ö³ òâîðè íàçèâàþòü ôîëüêëîðîì (â³ä àíãë. folk-lore — íàðîä- íà ìóäð³ñòü), àáî óñíîþ íàðîäíîþ òâîð÷³ñòþ. Íàéäàâí³øèìè âèäàìè óñíî¿ íàðîäíî¿ òâîð÷îñò³ º ì³ôè é ëå- ãåíäè. Ëåãåíäà — öå ðîçïîâ³äü êàçêîâîãî ÷è ôàíòàñòè÷íîãî õà- ðàêòåðó ïðî íåçâè÷àéíó ïîä³þ àáî æèòòÿ é ä³ÿëüí³ñòü ÿêî¿ñü îñîáè. Ó ëåãåíäàõ çäåá³ëüøîãî éäåòüñÿ ïðî ðåàëüíó ëþäèíó, ÿêó çíàº ³ ëþáèòü íàðîä, àáî ïðî âèçíà÷íó ³ñòîðè÷íó ïîä³þ. Íàéïî- ïóëÿðí³ø³ ëåãåíäè ðîçïîâ³äàþòü ïðî ãåðî¿÷í³ â÷èíêè Áîãäàíà Õìåëüíèöüêîãî, Ìàêñèìà Çàë³çíÿêà, Îëåêñè Äîâáóøà, Óñòèìà Êàðìåëþêà. Öèõ ³ñòîðè÷íèõ ïîñòàòåé íàðîä íàä³ëèâ íåéìîâ³ð- íîþ ñèëîþ òà â³äâàãîþ, ÷àñòî ¿õí³ ìîæëèâîñò³ áóëî ïåðåá³ëüøåíî, ÿê ó êàçêàõ. Îòæå, êàçêîâ³ñòü, ôàíòàñòè÷í³ñòü — ÿñêðàâà ïðèêìå- òà ëåãåíäè. Ó÷åí³ ïîä³ëÿþòü ëåãåíäè íà òðè ð³çíîâèäè: ì³ôîëîã³÷í³, á³áë³éí³ òà ãåðî¿÷í³. 8 Ì²ÔÈ ÒÀ ËÅÃÅÍÄÈ ÓÊÐÀ¯ÍÖ²Â
  8. 8. Ó ì³ôàõ íà â³äì³íó â³ä ëåãåíä ³äåòüñÿ ïðî âèãàäàíèõ áàãàòîþ ëþäñüêîþ ôàíòàç³ºþ áîã³â ³ äåìîí³â. Öåé âèä ôîëüêëîðó âèíèê ó òîé ÷àñ, êîëè â ëþäåé áóëî ùå äóæå ñïðîùåíå, ïðèì³òèâíå óÿâëåííÿ ïðî íàâêîëèøí³é ñâ³ò ³ âîíè â³ä÷óâàëè áåççàõèñí³ñòü ³ áåçñèëëÿ ïåðåä ñòèõ³éíèìè ñèëàìè ïðèðîäè. Ì³ô — öå ðîçïî- â³äü, ùî ïåðåäàº óÿâëåííÿ íàøèõ äàëåêèõ ïðåäê³â ïðî ñòâîðåííÿ ñâ³òó, éîãî áóäîâó, ïðî áîã³â ³ äåìîí³â, ð³çíèõ ôàíòàñòè÷íèõ ³ñòîò. Ó ÷îìó æ òîä³ ïîëÿãàº â³äì³íí³ñòü ì³æ ì³ôîì ³ êàçêîþ? Êàçêè ³ â äàëåê³ â³ä íàñ ÷àñè, ³ íà åòàï³ ñòâîðåííÿ ñïðèéìàëèñÿ ÿê ïë³ä ëþäñüêî¿ ôàíòàç³¿, à îñü äî ì³ô³â òîä³ ñòàâèëèñÿ ÿê äî ÷î- ãîñü ³ìîâ³ðíîãî, ðåàëüíîãî. ÏÐÎ ÇÎÐßÍÈÉ Â²Ç Êîëèñü äàâíî, à äå ñàìå — íåâ³äîìî, òà òðàïèëàñÿ âåëèêà ïî- ñóõà. ² áóëà âîíà òàêà, ùî íå ò³ëüêè â ð³÷êàõ òà îçåðàõ, à íàâ³òü ³ â êîëîäÿçÿõ ïîâèñèõàëà ãåòü-÷èñòî1 âñÿ âîäà, ³ ëþäè áåç âîäè ïî÷àëè õâîð³òè òà ìåðòè. Ó ò³ì êðàþ, äå îòî òðàïèëàñÿ òàêà ïî- ñóõà, òà æèëà îäíà âäîâà, à â ò³º¿ âäîâè áóëà âñüîãî-íà-âñüîãî îäíà äî÷êà. Óäîâà áåç âîäè çàõâîð³ëà, ³ äî÷êà, ùîá íå âìåðëà ¿¿ ìàòè, óçÿëà ãëå÷èê òà é ï³øëà øóêàòè âîäó. Äå âîíà ¿¿ øóêàëà, õòî ¿¿ çíàº, à ò³ëüêè äåñü-òî íàéøëà. Íàáðàëà â ãëå÷èê ³ ïîíåñëà äîäîìó. Ïî äîðîç³ çóñòð³ëà îäíîãî ÷îëîâ³êà, ùî âìèðàâ áåç âîäè; äàëà éîìó íàïèòèñü ³ òèì îäâîëàëà éîãî â³ä ñìåðò³. Äàë³ âîíà çóñòð³ëà äðóãîãî, òàêîãî æ ñàìîãî; ïîò³ì òðåòüîãî, ÷åòâåðòîãî ³, íàðåøò³, ñüîìîãî. Óñ³ì äàâàëà ïèòè é óñ³õ óðÿòóâàëà â³ä ñìåð- ò³. Âîäè çàëèøèëîñü ó íå¿ ò³ëüêè íà ñàìîìó äí³. ²øëà âîíà, ³øëà é ïî äîðîç³ ñ³ëà â³äïî÷èòè, à ãëå÷èê ïîñòà- âèëà á³ëÿ ñåáå íà çåìë³. Êîëè â òîé ÷àñ äå íå âçÿâñÿ ñîáàêà. Õîò³â, ìàáóòü, òåæ íàïèòèñÿ òà é ïåðåêèíóâ ãëå÷èê. Êîëè òîé ãëå÷èê ïåðåêèíóâñÿ, òî ç íüîãî âèëåò³ëî ñ³ì âåëèêèõ ç³ðîê ³ âîñüìà ìàëåíüêà, òà é ïîñòàâàëè íà íåá³. 9 Ì²ÔÈ ÒÀ ËÅÃÅÍÄÈ ÓÊÐÀ¯ÍÖ²Â Ëåãåíäè ì³ôîëîã³÷í³ á³áë³éí³ ãåðî¿÷í³ óÿâëåííÿ ïðî Âñåñâ³ò, ïðèðîäó, áîã³â, äåìîí³â æèòòÿ ñâÿòèõ, ïåðøèõ õðèñòèÿí ãåðî¿÷í³ â÷èíêè ðåàëü- íèõ ³ñòîðè÷íèõ îñ³á 1 Ãåòü-÷èñòî — çîâñ³ì, ïîâí³ñòþ.
  9. 9. Îòî ò³ ç³ðêè ³ º Â³ç, àáî äóø³ òèõ ëþäåé, ùî ä³â÷èíà ¿ì äàâàëà ïèòè, à âîñüìà, ìàëåíüêà, — òàê òî äóøà ñîáàêè, ùî ïåðåêèíóâ ãëå÷èê. Òàê îòî Áîã íà òå ¿õ ³ ïîñòàâèâ íà íåá³, ùîá óñ³ ëþäè áà÷èëè, ÿêà ùèðà áóëà òà ä³â÷èíà, à çà ¿¿ ùèð³ñòü Áîã ïîñëàâ äîù íà òó êðà¿íó. Äî ðå÷³… Çîðÿ — ñèìâîë æèâîòâîðíî¿ é ðîäþ÷î¿ ïðèðîäè; ä³â÷èíè-êðàñóí³, êîõàííÿ; íîâîãî ùàñëèâîãî æèòòÿ; ñâ³òëîãî äóõó, îáîðîíöÿ ëþäåé; î÷åé Áîãà. Çäàâíà â íàðîä³ çîð³ ñïðèéìàëè òî ÿê ä³òåé Ñîíöÿ ³ Ì³ñÿöÿ, òî ÿê çàïàëåí³ Áîãîì ñâ³÷êè íà ÷åñòü íàðîäæåíèõ ëþäåé. ßçè÷íèêè ââà- æàëè çîð³ â³êíàìè íåáà, ÷åðåç ÿê³ áîãè äèâëÿòüñÿ íà ñâ³ò (²ç «Ñëîâ- íèêà ñèìâîë³â»). ×ÎÌÓ ÏÅÑ ÆÈÂÅ ÊÎËÎ ËÞÄÈÍÈ Äàâíî, äóæå äàâíî æèâ ñîá³ ñàì³òíèé ïåñ. Íàðåøò³ íàäîêó- ÷èëî éîìó ñàìîìó áëóêàòè â ë³ñ³, ³ â³í âèð³øèâ çíàéòè ñîá³ äðóãà- òîâàðèøà. Àëå õîò³â, àáè öåé éîãî òîâàðèø áóâ íàéñèëüí³øèé ç óñ³õ òâàðèí. Ë³ñîâ³ çâ³ðÿòà ðàäèëè éîìó ï³òè äî âîâêà. Ï³øîâ ïåñ äî íüîãî é êàæå: — Âîâ÷å, áðàòå, æèâ³ìî ðàçîì! Âîâê â³äïîâ³â: — ×îìó áè í³! Ïî÷àëè æèòè ðàçîì. Ðàç, ÿê íî÷óâàëè â ë³ñ³, ïî÷óâ ïåñ ÿêèéñü øåëåñò ³ ïî÷àâ òðÿñòèñÿ-áîÿòèñÿ. Çáóäèâ âîâêà, à òîé éîìó êàæå: — Áóäü òèõî, áî ïðèéäå âåäì³äü ³ ç’¿ñòü íàñ! Ïåñ òîä³ çäîãàäàâñÿ, ùî âåäì³äü ñèëüí³øèé çà âîâêà. Ï³øîâ äî âåäìåäÿ é êàæå: — Âåäìåäþ, áðàòèêó, æèâ³ìî ðàçîì! — Êîëè ðàçîì, òî ðàçîì, — â³äïîâ³â âåäì³äü. Ìèíóëà êîðîòêà äîáà. Ðàç íà çîðÿõ ïî÷óâ ïåñ ÿêèéñü øåëåñò ³ ïî÷àâ áîÿòèñÿ. Ïðîáóäèâñÿ âåäì³äü òà é ñêàçàâ: 10 ÑÂ²Ò ÔÀÍÒÀÇ²¯, ÌÓÄÐÎÑÒ² Ñóç³ð’ÿ Çîðÿíèé Â³ç
  10. 10. — Çàõîâàéìîñÿ â êîð÷, áî ùå íàä³éäå ëåâ ³ ðîçäåðå íàñ îáîõ! Ïîäóìàâ ïåñ, ùî ëåâ ìàº áóòè ñèëüí³- øèì. Çàëèøèâ âåäìåäÿ é ï³øîâ äî äâîðó êîðîëÿ ëåâà. — Ëåâå, ëåâå, êîðîëþ çâ³ð³â, æèâ³ìî ðà- çîì! — Çà ñëóãó ïðèéìó òåáå, — â³äïîâ³â ëåâ. Ïåñ çîñòàâñÿ ç íèì. Îäíîãî ðàçó ââå÷åð³ ïî÷àâ ïåñ áîÿòèñÿ é ïî÷àâ âèòè, ãàâêàòè. Âèá³ã ëåâ ³ç ïàëàòè é êàæå éîìó: — Ìîâ÷è, áî ùå íàä³éäå ëþäèíà é çàñòðåëèòü íàñ îáîõ! Ïåñ çàìîâê, àëå çäîãàäàâñÿ, ùî ëþäèíà ìàº áóòè ñèëüí³øîþ, êîëè ¿¿ ëåâ áî¿òüñÿ. Ï³øîâ ïåñ äî ëþäèíè é ïðèñòàâ íà ñëóæáó äî íå¿. Â³ä òîãî ÷àñó é æèâå ïåñ ç ëþäèíîþ. ÄÀÆÁÎÃ Ñèí âåëèêîãî Ñâàðîãà1, ñëàâåòíèé Äàæáîã-Ñîíöå, äîâã³ ðîêè âëàäàðþâàâ íàä áîãàìè, ëþäüìè é íàä óñ³ì ñâ³òîì. Â³í áóâ ðîäî- íà÷àëüíèêîì ðóñ³â-óêðà¿íö³â, ïåðøèì ¿õí³ì êíÿçåì ³ íåçì³ííèì ïîêðîâèòåëåì. Äàâí³ óêðà¿íö³ ãîðäî êàçàëè ïðî ñåáå: «Ìè âíóêè Äàæáîãà — óëþáëåíö³ áîã³â, ... ìè ñëàâèìî Äàæáîãà, ³ áóäå â³í íàø ïî êðîâ³ ò³ëà...» Äàæáîã óîñîáëþâàâ ìóæí³ñòü, îáëè÷÷ÿ éîãî óÿâëÿëîñÿ ïîä³áíèì äî ñîíÿ÷íîãî êîëà, ³ç ðóñÿâîþ áîðîäîþ-ïðîì³í÷èêàìè. Ó ïîæåðòâó Äàæáîãîâ³ ïðèíîñèëè ìëèí- ö³, ïîëîòíî, äàðè ïîë³â ³ ë³ñ³â, âèíî, ãðîø³ òîùî. Éîìó ìîëèëèñÿ, çâåðòàþ÷èñü òàê: «Äàæ- áîæå íàø òðèñâ³òëèé! Ñëàâó òâîð³ìî òîá³, íåõàé ëåòèòü âîíà ïòèöåþ ÿñíîþ, ñïîâ³ùàþ- ÷è âñ³ì ïðåäêàì ðóñüêèì, ùî øàíóºìî òà ïîêëîíÿºìîñÿ Ñîíöþ âñåâèøíüîìó, îòöþ êðåâíîìó — Äàæáîãó íàøîìó». 11 Ì²ÔÈ ÒÀ ËÅÃÅÍÄÈ ÓÊÐÀ¯ÍÖ²Â 1 Ñâàðîã — áîã Ñîíöÿ, ñâ³òëà òà äîáðà. Ó äàâí³õ ðóñ³â-óêðà¿íö³â Ñâàðîã — áîã-òâîðåöü, ïîêðîâèòåëü íåáà, ìóäðîñò³, çàñòóïíèê øëþáó é êîâàëüñüêî¿ ñïðà- âè, ðåìåñåë. Ñâàðîã — áàòüêî áîã³â
  11. 11. 1. Ðîçïîâ³äü êàçêîâîãî ÷è ôàíòàñòè÷íîãî õàðàêòåðó ïðî íåçâè÷àéíó ïîä³þ àáî æèòòÿ é ä³ÿëüí³ñòü ÿêî¿ñü ðåàëüíî¿ îñîáè íàçèâàºòüñÿ À ì³ôîì Á êàçêîþ Â ëåãåíäîþ Ã ë³òîïèñîì 2. Â³ç íà í³÷íîìó íåá³ ñêëàäàºòüñÿ ³ç ç³ðîê À ÷îòèðüîõ Á ñåìè Â âîñüìè Ã äåñÿòè 3. Cîáàêà, çà ëåãåíäîþ, øóêàâ ñîá³ äðóãà-òîâàðèøà â òàê³é ïîñë³- äîâíîñò³ À âîâê — âåäì³äü — ëþäèíà — ëåâ Á ëåâ — âåäì³äü — ëþäèíà — âîâê Â ëþäèíà — âîâê — âåäì³äü — ëåâ Ã âîâê — âåäì³äü — ëåâ — ëþäèíà 4. Ùî òàêå ôîëüêëîð? ×îìó íàðîäíó òâîð÷³ñòü íàçèâàþòü óñíîþ? 5. ×èì ëåãåíäà â³äð³çíÿºòüñÿ â³ä ì³ôó? 6. Ïîì³ðêóéòå é ñêàæ³òü, ÷îìó ãåðî¿â ëåãåíä íàðîä íàä³ëÿâ íàäëþä- ñüêèìè ìîæëèâîñòÿìè. 7. Íà ÿê³ ð³çíîâèäè ïîä³ëÿþòü ëåãåíäè? 8. Ùî îçíà÷àþòü, çà ëåãåíäîþ, ñ³ì âåëèêèõ ç³ðîê ³ îäíà ìàëåíüêà íà í³÷íîìó íåá³? 9. Íà ñê³ëüêè ÷àñòèí çà çì³ñòîì ìîæíà ïîä³ëèòè ëåãåíäó «×îìó ïåñ æèâå êîëî ëþäèíè»? 10. Ëþäèíà ñèëüí³øà â³ä ëåâà, öàðÿ çâ³ð³â, ñâîºþ ô³çè÷íîþ ñèëîþ ÷è ÷è- ìîñü ³íøèì? Ïîÿñí³òü ñâîþ äóìêó. 11. Ó çá³ðö³ óêðà¿íñüêèõ ïðèêàçîê ³ ïðèñë³â’¿â ç³áðàíî ìàéæå äâ³ñò³ âèñëîâ³â ïðî ñîáàêó. ßêà ç íàâåäåíèõ íèæ÷å ïðèêàçîê (ïðèñë³â’¿â) íàéáëèæ÷à çà çì³ñòîì äî ëåãåíäè «×îìó ïåñ æèâå êîëî ëþäèíè»? Áèòèé ñîáàêà íå áî¿òüñÿ ïàëèö³. Á³éñÿ íå òîãî ñîáàêè, ùî áðåøå, à òîãî, ùî ëàñòèòüñÿ. Âèâ÷åíîãî ïñà í³÷èì íå ï³äêóïèø. Äîáðèé ñîáàêà ³ íà õàçÿ¿íà áðåøå. Ëèõîãî ñîáàêó ãîñïîäàð øàíóº. Êîæíèé ñîáàêà ãàâêàº, àëå íå êîæåí êóñàº. Ïåñ äåðæèòüñÿ ÷îëîâ³êà, à ê³ò — õàòè. Ñîáàêà ãàâêíå — õàçÿ¿í â³ðèòü. 12 ÑÂ²Ò ÔÀÍÒÀÇ²¯, ÌÓÄÐÎÑÒ²
  12. 12. 12. Ïðî÷èòàéòå ì³ô «Äàæáîã» ³ ïðîêîìåíòóéòå ³ëþñòðàö³þ äî íüîãî (îáðàçè, êîëüîðè, ñþæåò) (ñ. 11). 1. Çíàéä³òü ³ ïðî÷èòàéòå â ìåðåæ³ ²íòåðíåò (àáî â ñïåö³àëüí³é ë³òå- ðàòóð³) ëåãåíäó ïðî íàçâó ñâîº¿ âóëèö³, ðàéîíó, ñåëà ÷è ì³ñòà. Ï³äãîòóéòåñÿ ðîçïîâ³ñòè ¿¿ êëàñó (çà áàæàííÿì). 2. Ïðî÷èòàéòå ì³ôè é ëåãåíäè: «Áåðåãèíÿ», «Íåîïàëèìà êóïèíà», «ßê âèíèêëè Êàðïàòè», «×îìó â ìîð³ º ïåðëè ³ ìóøë³». Âèïèø³òü ó ðîáî÷èé çîøèò íåçðîçóì³ë³ ñëîâà. ÁÅÐÅÃÈÍß Äî Ñâàðîãà òà Áåðåãèí³ ïîñò³éíî ïðèõîäèëè ëþäè, ùîá ïîäè- âèòèñÿ íà õàòèíó, ï³÷ ³ æîðíà, ñêóøòóâàòè òîãî äèâà, ùî õë³áîì çâåòüñÿ é ñõîæå íà ñîíöå. ² ñêàçàëè ¿ì Ñâàðîã ³ Áåðåãèíÿ, ùîá âèõîäèëè âîíè ç ïå÷åð ³ áóäóâàëè ñâ³òë³ õàòè, ùîá íå õîäèëè â äèêèõ øêóðàõ, à â÷èëèñÿ òêàòè ïîëîòíî òà õîäèòè â á³ëîìó îäÿç³, ÿê ëè÷èòü ä³òÿì Á³ëîáî- ãà. Ëþäè ñëóõàëè é ðàä³ëè, àëå êîëè íàäõîäèëà í³÷, ñòðàõ âèïîâ- çàâ â³äóñ³ëü, áî çåìëÿ ïî÷èíàëà òðÿñòèñü ³ ãîéäàòèñü. Òî ëþòóâàâ ×îðíîáîã. Íàñëàâ ×îðíîáîã íà ëþäåé ñâîº ÷îðíå â³éñüêî — ñòàäî ÿùåð³â, ÿêîìó íàêàçàâ çíèùèòè Ñâàðîãà, Áåðåãèíþ é ñâàðîæè÷³â. Íå ìîãëè çóïèíèòè ÷îðíèõ ÿùåð³â àí³ ìå÷³ ñâàðîæè÷³â, àí³ ïà- ëàþ÷³ ñìîëîñêèïè ñàìîãî áîãà Ñâàðîãà. ² ò³ëüêè Áåðåãèíÿ â ÿñêðà- âî-á³ëîìó âáðàíí³ ç âèøèòèìè ÷åðâîíèìè «ñòð³ëàìè Ïåðóíà» òà «ñîêîëàìè» çìîãëà öå çðîáèòè. Âîíà ï³øëà íà ÿùåð³â ç ï³äíÿòè- ìè äîãîðè ðóêàìè — ³ ãð³çíå â³éñüêî â³äñòóïèëî. ßùåðè â³äïîâ- çàëè íàçàä, ïîêè íå ïîòîïèëèñÿ â ð³÷ö³ Ðîñ³ é íå ïåðåòâîðèëèñÿ íà ñêåë³. Ç òîãî ÷àñó ëþäè ââàæàþòü Áåðåãèíþ áîãèíåþ êðàñè, âåëèêîþ îõîðîííèöåþ. Âîíè âèð³çüáëþþòü ¿¿ îáðàç íà äâåðÿõ, â³êîííèöÿõ, âèøèâàþòü ¿¿ ïîñòàòü íà ðóøíèêàõ ³ ñîðî÷êàõ, ùîá Áåðåãèíÿ çàâ- æäè çàõèùàëà ¿õ â³ä óñüîãî çëîãî. 13 Ì²ÔÈ ÒÀ ËÅÃÅÍÄÈ ÓÊÐÀ¯ÍÖ²Â Ãðàô³÷íå çîáðàæåííÿ Áåðåãèí³ é òðèçóáà
  13. 13. Äî ðå÷³… Áåðåãèíÿ — çàõèñíèöÿ ëþäåé â³ä óñÿêîãî çëà, äîáðà «õàòíÿ» áîãèíÿ. Âîíà îáåð³ãàëà îñåëþ, ìàëèõ ä³òåé, äîáðîáóò ñ³ì’¿. Â³äãîì³í ïðî íå¿ çíàõîäèìî â ñëîâàõ îáåð³ãàòè, îáåðåãè — ìàã³÷í³ ïðåäìåòè, ô³ãóðè, ÿêèì ïðèïèñóâàëàñÿ òàºìíè÷à ñèëà. Ñõåìàòè÷íå çîáðàæåííÿ Áåðå- ãèí³ (ïîñòàòü æ³íêè ³ç çàñòåðåæëèâî ï³äíÿòèìè ðóêàìè) ïåðåéøëî â ìàëþíîê òðèçóáà (²ç «Ñëîâíèêà ñèìâîë³â»). ÍÅÎÏÀËÈÌÀ ÊÓÏÈÍÀ Áóëî öå äóæå äàâíî. Äâà êîðîë³ — ïîëüñüêèé òà óãîðñüêèé — îá’ºäíàëè ñâî¿ â³éñüêà é ï³äñòóïèëè äî ñò³í ñëàâíîãî ì³ñòà Äîðî- ãîáóæà (òåïåð ðàéöåíòð Ñìîëåíñüêî¿ îáëàñò³, Ðîñ³ÿ. — Ïðèì. àâò.). Çàõèñíèêàì ãðàäà çàéäè ïåðåäàëè ëèñòà. Ïðîïîíóâàëè áåç áèòâè â³ä÷èíèòè ì³ñüê³ áðàìè, âèéòè â ïîëå áåç çáðî¿ é çäàòèñÿ â ïîëîí. Çà öå êîðîë³ îá³öÿëè âñ³ì çáåðåãòè æèòòÿ. Â ³íøîìó âèïàäêó, ïîãðîæóâàëè, ùî ì³ñòî áóäå ñïàëåíå é íà ëàñêó ïåðåìîæö³â ñïî- ä³âàòèñÿ í³÷îãî. Êîëè ìèíóâ â³äâåäåíèé ÷àñ íà ðîçäóìè, ³ç Äîðîãîáóæà âè- éøîâ ïîñëàíåöü. Çàéäè-âî¿íè çóñòð³ëè éîãî é ïðîâåëè íà óçâèø- øÿ, äå íà çîëî÷åíèõ ñò³ëü÷èêàõ ñèä³ëè êîðîë³. — ß ïðèí³ñ â³äïîâ³äü íà âàø ëèñò, — ñêàçàâ ïîñëàíåöü ³ ïå- ðåäàâ óãîðñüêîìó òà ïîëüñüêîìó âëàäàðÿì áàäèëèíó ³ç ñõîæèì íà ÿñåíîâå ëèñòÿì òà ç áë³äî-ðîæåâèì ñóöâ³òòÿì íà âåðõ³âö³. — ßê?! — çäèâóâàëèñÿ âëàäàð³. — Îöå é óñå? Ïîñëàíåöü ïîêëîíèâñÿ: — Ìåí³ ñòàð³éøèíè äîðó÷èëè ïåðåäàòè ò³ëüêè öå. À ùå âåë³ëè ñêàçàòè, ÿêùî âàì öüîãî ç³ëëÿ çàìàëî, òî îñü äîâêîëà âàñ íà ïà- ãîðá³ éîãî öâ³òå ñê³ëüêè çàâãîäíî. Ç³áðàëè êîðîë³ ñâî¿õ ðàäíèê³â ³ íàéìóäð³- øèõ ìóæ³â. Äóìàëè, äóìàëè — í³ÿê íå çðîçó- ì³þòü, ùî ñàìå çàõèñíèêè ì³ñòà ñêàçàëè ¿ì öèì çåëîì. Êîëè çíàéøîâñÿ îäèí: — ß çíàþ öå ç³ëëÿ. Âîíî ãîðèòü ³ íå çãîðÿº. Â³í óçÿâ ³ç áàãàòòÿ ïàëàþ÷ó ã³ëêó é ï³äí³ñ ¿¿ äî êâ³òó÷îãî êóùà. Ó òó æ ìèòü óâåñü êóù ñïà- ëàõíóâ ãîëóáóâàòî-çåëåíêóâàòèì ïîëóì’ÿì. Òà ùå ÷åðåç ìèòü ïîëóì’ÿ çãàñëî. ² âñ³ ïîáà÷èëè, ùî êóù ñòî¿òü íåóøêîäæåíèé — òàêèé æå ðî- æåâîêâ³òíèé, óñì³õíåíèé. 14 ÑÂ²Ò ÔÀÍÒÀÇ²¯, ÌÓÄÐÎÑÒ²
  14. 14. ² âñ³ çðîçóì³ëè, ùî ñàìå â³äïîâ³ëè çàõèñíèêè Äîðîãîáóæà íà óëüòèìàòóì1. ² ìîâèâ óãîðñüêèé êîðîëü ïîëüñüêîìó: — Ìè í³êîëè íå çàâîþºìî ö³º¿ êðà¿íè. Òîìó ÿ ïîâåðòàþ ñâî¿õ âî¿í³â äîäîìó. ² òîá³ ðàäæó çðîáèòè òå æ ñàìå. Äàâíî öå áóëî... Â³äòîä³ ñîòí³ ðàç³â âîðîãè çàâîéîâóâàëè íàø êðàé, àëå êîæíî- ãî ðàçó çàëèøàëèñÿ ç îáëèçíåì. À êðàé çåëåí³º ï³ä ñèí³ì íåáîì òà ÿñíèì ñîíöåì. ² ùîë³òà òóò ðîæåâî êâ³òóþòü êóù³ íåîïàëèìîãî çå- ëà, ñòâåðäæóþ÷è íåçíèùåíí³ñòü óêðà¿íñüêî¿ çåìë³ òà ¿¿ íàðîäó. Äî ðå÷³… Êóïèíà — öå ë³ñîâà òðàâ’ÿíèñòà ðîñëèíà ç á³ëèìè êâ³òàìè, ïîä³áíà íà êîíâàë³þ. ßÊ ÂÈÍÈÊËÈ ÊÀÐÏÀÒÈ Êîëèñü íà íàø³é çåìë³ áóëà âåëè÷åçíà ð³âíèíà, ê³íöÿ-êðàþ ÿê³é íå áóëî âèäíî, óêðèòà øîâêîâèñòèìè òðàâàìè, â³÷íîçåëåíè- ìè ñìåðåêàìè òà ÿëèíàìè, ìîãóòí³ìè áóêàìè ³ ÿâîðàìè, áåðåñòàìè é òîïîëÿìè. Äîëèíîþ òåêëè ïîò³÷êè òà ð³÷êè, áàãàò³ íà ôîðåëü òà ³íøó äð³áíó é âåëèêó ðèáó. Âîëîäàðåì äîëèíè áóâ âåëåòåíü Ñèëóí. Êîëè â³í ³øîâ, â³ä éîãî êðîê³â çäðèãàëàñÿ çåìëÿ. Ðîçïîâ³äàþòü, ùî Ñèëóí äîáðå ðîçó- ì³âñÿ íà ´àçä³âñòâ³, ìàâ áåçë³÷ óñÿêî¿ õóäîáè. ×åðåäè êîð³â ³ âî- ë³â, îòàðè îâåöü, òàáóíè êîíåé, ñòàäà áóéâîë³â ³ ñâèíåé ïàñëèñÿ íà òîëîêàõ, áðîäèëè ë³ñàìè. À ïòèö³!.. Òèñÿ÷³ êà÷îê ³ ãóñåé ïëà- âàëè â ñòàâêàõ, áàãàòî êóðåé êóäêóäàêàëè íà ôåðìàõ. Öåé ´àçäà æèâ ó ïðåêðàñíîìó ïàëàö³: ç á³ëîãî ìàðìóðó, ç âèñî- êèìè øïèëÿìè, ÿê³ ñÿãàëè àæ äî õìàð. Ïàëàö áóâ âèáóäóâàíèé íà ãðóíî÷êó2, íàñèïàíîìó ëþäñüêèìè ðóêàìè. Áóëî òàì ñò³ëüêè ê³ì- íàò, ùî ëåãêî ìîæíà áóëî çàáëóäèòèñÿ, à â ïîìåøêàíí³ — äîáðà âñÿêîãî! Óíî÷³ Ñèëóí ñïàâ ó çîëîò³é êîëèñö³, âèñòåëåí³é äîðîãèìè êèëèìàìè. À âäåíü çâèê â³äïî÷èâàòè â ñð³áëåíîìó êð³ñë³. Íà øè- ðîê³é äîëèí³ ñëóãè îáðîáëÿëè çåìëþ, âèðîùóâàëè õë³á, çà õóäîáîþ äîãëÿäàëè, ïòèöþ ãîäóâàëè. Ëþäè ìó÷èëèñÿ, â³ä çîð³ äî çîð³ òðó- äèëèñÿ, áàãàòñòâî ïðèìíîæóâàëè, òà íå ñîá³, à Ñèëóíîâ³. Ñëóãè é ñëóæíèö³ æèëè íå â ïàëàö³, à äàëåêî â³ä íüîãî, ó äåðåâ’ÿíèõ 15 Ì²ÔÈ ÒÀ ËÅÃÅÍÄÈ ÓÊÐÀ¯ÍÖ²Â 1 Óëüòèìàòóì — êàòåãîðè÷íà âèìîãà, ùî ñóïðîâîäæóºòüñÿ ïîãðîçîþ. 2 Ãðóíî÷îê — íåâåëèêèé ïàãîðá.
  15. 15. çðóáàõ ³ çåìëÿíêàõ. Íå õîò³â ãîñïîäàð, ùîá ó ñâ³òëèöÿõ ñìåðä³ëî ãíîºì ÷è ëþäñüêèì ïîòîì. Í³ ÷îëîâ³êè, í³ æ³íêè, í³ ë³òí³ ëþäè, àí³ ìîëîäü íå ñì³ëè ïîêèäàòè ìàºòîê Ñèëóíà é ³òè øóêàòè ³íøî¿ ðîáîòè, ìóñèëè æèòè é óìèðàòè êð³ïàêàìè. Ïîì³æ ö³º¿ ÷åëÿä³ ñëóæèâ ó Ñèëóíà îäèí õëîïåöü, ÿêîãî çâà- ëè Êàðïîì Äí³ïðîâñüêèì. Â³í ïðèéøîâ ñþäè â³ä áåðåã³â Äí³ïðà. Ïîäàâñÿ â ìàíäðè ùå äåñÿòèð³÷íèì õëîï÷èêîì: øóêàòè ùàñòÿ, áî áàòüêî ïîìåð, à ìàòè æèëà á³äíî, ³ ìóñèâ ¿é ÷èìîñü äîïîìîãòè. Ñëóæèâ Êàðïî ð³ê, äðóãèé, ï’ÿòèé. ßê ³ âñ³, êîñèâ òðàâó, îðàâ ³ ñ³ÿâ ïøåíèöþ òà æèòî, ÿ÷ì³íü ³ îâåñ, çáèðàâ õë³á. Íå ò³ëüêè çà ñåáå ïðàöþâàâ, à é ³íøèì äîïîìàãàâ, áî æàë³â ñëàáèõ. Éîãî ïîëþáèëè âñ³ ñëóãè é ñëóæíèö³ çà ÷åñí³ñòü, ïðàöüîâèò³ñòü, ñïðàâåäëèâ³ñòü. Êàðïî íåíàâèä³â òèõ, õòî ïàíîâ³ äóæå íèçüêî êëà- íÿâñÿ, äî çåìë³ íàãèíàâñÿ. Òÿæêî éîìó áóëî äèâèòèñü, ÿê Ñèëóí óñå çàáèðàº, à íàðîä ãîëîäóº. Êîëè Êàðïîâ³ âèïîâíèëîñÿ äâàäöÿòü ë³ò, âèð³øèâ äîäîìó ïîâåðòàòèñÿ. Áóâ ïåâåí, ùî çà äîáðó ïðàöþ ïàí éîìó çàïëàòèòü ³ â³í ïîâåðíåòüñÿ äî ìàòåð³ íå ç ïîðîæí³ìè ðóêàìè. ² ò³ëüêè ïðî öå òåïåð ³ äóìàâ. Óñå ðîçì³ðêîâóâàâ, ÿê ç ïàíîì ïîãîâîðèòè ïðî ðîçðàõóíîê. Îäíîãîðàçó âíî÷³ â³í âèéøîâ íàäâ³ð ïîäèõàòè ñâ³æèì ïîâ³òðÿì. Ïðîõîäèâ á³ëÿ íàéìèòñüêèõ õàòèíîê ³ ðàïòîì ïîáà÷èâ ÿêóñü ò³íü. Óï³çíàâ Ñèëóíà. Òîé ³øîâ ïîäèâèòèñÿ, ÿê õóäîáà íî÷óº, ÷è âñå â ïîðÿäêó. Êàðïî ïîäóìàâ, ùî ñàìå ÷àñ ïîãîâîðèòè ç ïàíîì. Êîëè Ñèëóí íàáëèçèâñÿ, Êàðïî çàêàøëÿâ, ùîá ïðèâåðíóòè äî ñåáå óâàãó. — ×îìó òè òóò, Êàðïå? — îçâàâñÿ Ñèëóí, óï³çíàâøè õëîïöÿ. — ×è íå ä³â÷à âèãëÿäàºø? — Íå ä³â÷à, — â³äïîâ³â Êàðïî, — à Âàñ, ñâ³òëèé ïàíå. Õî÷ó ç Âàìè ïîãîâîðèòè. Ñëóæèâ ÿ Âàì äîâãî é ÷åñíî, òà ìàþ äîäîìó ïîâåðòàòèñÿ, àáè ìàò³íêó æèâîþ çàñòàòè… Ïëàòíþ çà ñëóæáó õî÷ó ïîïðîñèòè. Ñèëóí ñïî÷àòêó ïîäóìàâ, ùî ñëóãà æàðòóº, áî äîñ³ í³õòî íå íàâàæóâàâñÿ ïðîñèòèñÿ â íüîãî ï³òè ãåòü. Òà é ïëàòí³ í³õòî íå âèìàãàâ. Àëå Êàðïî é íå äóìàâ â³äñòóïàòè: — ß ÷åñíî ñëóæèâ, ñâ³òëèé ïàíå. ² ìîÿ ðîáîòà, äóìàþ, ùîñü êîøòóº. — Í³êóäè íå ï³äåø! — ðîç³çëèâñÿ ïàí. — Òî âæå ÿ çíàþ, êî- ëè é êóäè ìî¿ ñëóãè ïîâèíí³ õîäèòè. 16 ÑÂ²Ò ÔÀÍÒÀÇ²¯, ÌÓÄÐÎÑÒ²
  16. 16. — ß ï³äó, ïàíå, — ñòîÿâ íà ñâîºìó Êàðïî. — Ëèøå ùå ðàç Âàì ìóøó ñêàçàòè, ùî ÿ ïîâèíåí îäåðæàòè çà ñâîþ ðîáîòó ãðîø³. Öå âæå áóëà íå÷óâàíà çóõâàë³ñòü, ÿêî¿ ïàí ïðîñòèòè íå ì³ã. — Òóäè, ï³ä çåìëþ, òåáå â³äïóùó! — ðîçëþòèâñÿ â³í, ïîêàçó- þ÷è ïàëüöåì óíèç ³ ïðèñòóïàþ÷è äî ïàðóáêà. — Òàì áóäå òâîÿ ïëàòíÿ. Òà õëîïåöü íå â³äñòóïàâ àí³ íà êðîê. — Çà ìîþ ðîáîòó, ïàíå, ïðèéäåòüñÿ ïëàòèòè, — ùå ðàç íàãà- äàâ, í³áè é íå ÷óâ ïàíñüêî¿ ïîãðîçè. Öÿ â³äïîâ³äü ùå á³ëüøå ðîç³çëèëà Ñèëóíà: çàêèï³â òàê, ùî àæ î÷³ êðîâ’þ íàëèëèñü, à ç ðîòà âîãîíü ï³øîâ. Ñõîïèâ â³í Êàðïà ñâî¿ìè äóæèìè ðóêàìè, ï³äíÿâ ³ âäàðèâ îá çåìëþ. Óäàðèâ òàê, ùî àæ ÿìà çðîáèëàñÿ. Àëå ñëóç³ í³÷îãî íå ñòàëîñÿ, ï³äâ³âñÿ íà íîãè é â³ä÷óâ ó ñîá³ íåïåðåìîæíó ñèëó, òî, ìàáóòü, çåìëèöÿ ïî- äàðóâàëà ¿¿ éîìó çà òå, ùî ÷åñíî ïðàöþâàâ íà í³é. Ñõîïèâ Êàð- ïî Ñèëóíà, óäàðèâ íèì îá çåìëþ, äàë³ — ùå ðàç ³ ùå ðàç. Íå âèòðèìàëà ìàò³íêà-çåìëÿ òèõ óäàð³â, ðîçêîëîëàñÿ. ² îïèíèâñÿ Ñèëóí ó ï³äçåìí³é ïå÷åð³, ó ÿêó õîò³â çàãíàòè íåïîê³ðíîãî ñëóãó. Äàðåìíî â³í íàìàãàâñÿ âèáðàòèñÿ íà ïîâåðõíþ: çåìëÿ ç³ìêíóëàñÿ, ³ íå ìîæíà áóëî çíàéòè æîäíî¿ ù³ëèíêè. Òîä³ âäàâñÿ Ñèëóí äî âëàñíî¿ ñèëè. Óäàðèâ íîãîþ îá çåìíó êîðó — âîíà âèãíóëàñÿ òà íå â³äêðèëàñÿ, óäàðèâ äðóãîþ — âèãíóëàñÿ ùå á³ëüøå, àëå íå â³äêðèëàñÿ. Ñïðîáóâàâ ãîëîâîþ ïðîáèòè çåìëþ, ïëå÷èìà âèòèñ- íóòè — ìàðíî, êóëàêàìè ãàòèâ — òåæ íå äîïîìîãëî. Àëå â³ä éîãî óäàð³â íà çåìë³ ïðåð³âí³é âèíèêëè ãîðè. ² ÷èì äóæ÷å áèâ Ñèëóí- âåëåòåíü, òèì âèù³ ãîðè çä³éìàëèñÿ íàâêîëî. À íàéäóæ÷å áèâ òàì, äå Ãóöóëüùèíà, ³ òàì ç’ÿâèëèñÿ íàéâèù³ ãîðè. 17 Ì²ÔÈ ÒÀ ËÅÃÅÍÄÈ ÓÊÐÀ¯ÍÖ²Â
  17. 17. Óðàíö³, êîëè ïðîêèíóëèñÿ íàéìèòè é ïîáà÷èëè, ùî òðàïèëî- ñÿ, äóæå çäèâóâàëèñÿ. Íàâêîëî — ãîðè, à òàì, äå áóâ ïàëàö, í³- ÷îãî íå çàëèøèëîñÿ, óñå ïðîâàëèëîñÿ â ïð³ðâó. ×óäóâàëèñÿ ëþ- äè, à ïîò³ì ç³áðàëèñÿ íà âåëèêó ðàäó: ÿê äàë³ áóòè, ÿê æèòè. Âèð³øèëè â öüîìó êðà¿ çàëèøèòèñÿ. Îçåðî íàçâàëè Ñèíåâèð- ñüêèì, áî áóëî ñèíº-ñèíº, ÿê íåáî. À ãîðàì íà ÷åñòü Êàðïà äàëè íàçâó Êàðïàòè. Ëþäè çàæèëè ïî-íîâîìó. Îäí³ çàëèøèëèñÿ íà ð³âíèí³, ³íø³ ïîäàëèñÿ â ãîðè. Îðàëè, ñ³ÿëè, õë³á âèðîùóâàëè, õóäîáó äîãëÿ- äàëè. Íàâ÷èëèñÿ äåðåâà ðóáàòè, õàòè áóäóâàòè. Êàæóòü, ùî Ñèëóí ³ äîòåïåð íå çàòèõ ï³ä çåìëåþ, ïðîáóº âèðâàòèñÿ, àëå äàðåìíî, áî ïîñòàð³â, ³ ãîðè á³ëüøå íå ðîñòóòü â³ä éîãî óäàð³â. Òà âæå íå âèðâàòèñü éîìó íà ïîâåðõíþ í³êîëè! Äàâíèì-äàâíî ââàæàëè, ùî íàø êðàé — ÷àñòèíà ðàþ. Àëå íà çåìë³ ïî÷àâ òàíóòè ëüîäîâèê, íàñòóïèëî ïîòåïë³ííÿ. Âîäà çàòîïëþ- âàëà äîëèíè. Íàðîä íàøîãî êðàþ ïî÷àâ ìîëèòèñÿ é ïðîñèòè Áîãà, àáè çìèëîñòèâñÿ íàä çàòîïëåíîþ êàðïàòñüêîþ çåìëåþ é äàâ ìîæëèâ³ñòü âèæèòè ïðèðîä³. Áîã çìèëîñòèâñÿ: íåáåñí³ ñèëè ñõîïè- ëè çåìëþ é ï³äíÿëè ¿¿ ç âîäè ðàçîì ç óñ³ì, ùî ðîñëî íà í³é. Òàê óòâîðèëèñÿ Êàðïàòñüê³ ãîðè, à êðàé ç íèçèííîãî ñòàâ ã³ðñüêèì. Äî ðå÷³… Êàðïàòè — ãîðè íà ñõîä³ Öåíòðàëüíî¿ ªâðîïè (íà òåðèòîð³¿ Óêðà¿- íè, Óãîðùèíè, ×åõ³¿, Ïîëüù³, Ñëîâà÷÷èíè, Ðóìóí³¿, Ñåðá³¿ òà Àâñòð³¿). Âîíè ïðîñòÿãàþòüñÿ íà ï³âòîðè òèñÿ÷³ ê³ëîìåòð³â. Íàé- á³ëüøà âèñîòà — 2655 ì (ãîðà ¥åðëàõîâñê³-Øò³ò ó Ñëîâà÷÷èí³), â Óêðà¿í³ — 2061 ì (ãîðà Ãîâåðëà). Êàðïàòñüê³ ãîðè â³äíîñíî ìî- ëîä³, ¿ì ïîíàä 25 ì³ëüéîí³â ðîê³â (Ç åíöèêëîïåä³¿). ×ÎÌÓ Â ÌÎÐ² ª ÏÅÐËÈ ² ÌÓØË² Ëþáèëèñÿ ä³â÷èíà ç õëîïöåì. Òà ä³â÷èíà áóëà öàðñüêîãî ðîäó, à õëîïåöü — ç á³äíî¿ ñ³ì’¿. Îò äîâãî çóñòð³÷àëèñÿ âîíè òàéêîì ³ ÿêîñü íàâàæèëèñÿ ïðîñèòè â öàðÿ áëàãîñëîâåííÿ íà øëþá. Àëå áàòüêî äóæå ëþáèâ ñâîþ äî÷êó, áàæàâ ¿é ùàñòÿ é çàìîæ- íîãî æèòòÿ, òîìó íå õîò³â â³ääàâàòè çà á³äíîãî. Îäíàê äîíüö³ â³äìîâèòè íå ì³ã — äóæå âæå âîíà ïëàêàëà, áëàãàþ÷è íå ëàìàòè ¿¿ äîë³, íå ïîçáàâëÿòè ùàñòÿ ç êîõàíèì. Òîìó áàòüêî áóö³ìòî ïî- ãîäèâñÿ, à ñàì ïîòàé ï³äøóêóâàâ äîíüö³ áàãàòîãî õëîïöÿ. Äîíüêà äåíü ó äåíü ïèòàº: — Êîëè, òàòó, ïðèçíà÷èòå âåñ³ëëÿ? 18 ÑÂ²Ò ÔÀÍÒÀÇ²¯, ÌÓÄÐÎÑÒ²
  18. 18. À áàòüêî ¿é: — Ñêîðî, ñêîðî. Îò óæå øèþòü òîá³ âå- ñ³ëüíó ñóêíþ ³ç ñåðïàíêîì, ïîñàã ãîòóþòü. Íåçàáàðîì ä³â÷èíà â³ä÷óëà, ùî áàòüêî ùîñü ëèõå ìàº íà äóìö³. Âîíà ï³øëà íà áå- ðåã ìîðÿ, ñ³ëà é çàæóðèëàñü. Ä³â÷èíà çíàëà áàòüêà äóæå äîáðå é çäîãàäàëàñÿ, ùî òîé íå â³äñòóïèòüñÿ â³ä ñâîãî çàäóìó â³ääàòè ¿¿ çà áàãàò³ÿ. Âîíà âèð³øèëà, ùî êðàùå ïî- ìåðòè, àí³æ æèòè ç áàãàòèì íåëþáîì. Òàê âîíà ñèä³ëà é ïîäóìêè ïðîùàëàñÿ ç á³ëèì ñâ³òîì — ³ ðàï- òîì âèïëèâëà äî íå¿ ç ìîðÿ âåëè÷åçíà çîëîòà ÷åðåïàõà ³ êàæå: — Íå ïëà÷, íå æóðèñÿ, ãîëóáêî. ß òîá³ äîïîìîæó. Â³çüìè öåé êàì³íü, ðîçáèé éîãî — ³ âñåðåäèí³ çíàéäåø ãîëêó. Óêîëè íåþ ñâ³é ïàëåöü ³ ïîáà÷èø, ùî áóäå. Ñêàçàëà é âèêèíóëà íà áåðåã äèâíèé êàì³íü, ùî çì³íþâàâñÿ íà ñîíö³ âñ³ìà áàðâàìè âåñåëêè. Ä³â÷èíà ëåãêî ðîçáèëà òîé êàì³íü, áî â³í áóâ êðèõêèé. Óçÿëà ãîëêó é óêîëîëà ñîá³ ïàëåöü. Ñòàëî ¿é äóæå áîëÿ÷å, ³ âîíà çàïëà- êàëà. ¯¿ ñëüîçè ñêàïóâàëè â ìîðå é ñòàâàëè ïåðëèíàìè, à êðàïåëü- êè êðîâ³ ïåðåòâîðèëèñÿ íà ìóøë³. Ä³â÷èíà ç³áðàëà ïåðëèíè é â³äíåñëà ¿õ ñâîºìó êîõàíîìó. Êîëè áàòüêî ïîáà÷èâ, ÿêå áàãàòñòâî ìàº õëîïåöü, òî âæå íå îïèðàâñÿ ³ ïðèçíà÷èâ äåíü âåñ³ëëÿ. Òàê ÷åðåïàõà äîïîìîãëà çàêîõàíèì, à â ìîð³ â³äòîä³ º ïåðëè é ìóøë³. 1. Ïðî ÿçè÷íèöüêèõ áîã³â ³äåòüñÿ â ëåãåíä³ (ì³ô³) À «Áåðåãèíÿ» Á «Íåîïàëèìà êóïèíà» Â «ßê âèíèêëè Êàðïàòè» Ã «×îìó â ìîð³ º ïåðëè ³ ìóøë³» 2. Óñòàíîâ³òü â³äïîâ³äí³ñòü. 19 Ì²ÔÈ ÒÀ ËÅÃÅÍÄÈ ÓÊÐÀ¯ÍÖ²Â Ãåðîé òâîðó Íàçâà òâîðó 1 Ñèëóí 2 ×îðíîáîã 3 çîëîòà ÷åðåïàõà 4 óãîðñüêèé êîðîëü À «ßê âèíèêëè Êàðïàòè» Á «×îìó â ìîð³ º ïåðëè ³ ìóøë³» Â «Íåîïàëèìà êóïèíà» Ã «Áåðåãèíÿ» Ä «Äàæáîã»
  19. 19. 3. Óñòàíîâ³òü â³äïîâ³äí³ñòü. 4. Ïîÿñí³òü, çà ÿêèìè îçíàêàìè òâ³ð «Áåðåãèíÿ» — ì³ô, à «ßê âè- íèêëè Êàðïàòè» — ëåãåíäà. 5. ßêèé ìîìåíò ó ì³ô³ «Áåðåãèíÿ» íàéá³ëüø åìîö³éíî íàïðóæåíèé? ×îìó âè òàê óâàæàºòå? 6. Âèïèø³òü ó ðîáî÷èé çîøèò ³ìåíà ãåðî¿â ì³ôó «Áåðåãèíÿ» ó äâ³ êî- ëîíêè: ó ïåðøó òèõ, õòî íàëåæèòü äî ñâ³òó äîáðà é ñâ³òëà, ó äðó- ãó — äî ñâ³òó çëà òà òåìðÿâè. 7. ßêèé ó÷èíîê óãîðñüêîãî êîðîëÿ ç ëåãåíäè «Íåîïàëèìà êóïèíà» ñâ³ä÷èòü ïðî òå, ùî â³í ðîçâàæëèâà ëþäèíà? 8. Ðîçãëÿíüòå ³ëþñòðàö³þ äî ëåãåíäè «ßê âèíèêëè Êàðïàòè». ×è âäàëî, íà âàøó äóìêó, âîíà ïåðåäàº ïðîöåñ ñòâîðåííÿ Êàðïàò çà ëåãåíäîþ? ×îìó âè òàê óâàæàºòå? 9. ×è ìîæíà ðåïë³êó Êàðïà: «Çà ìîþ ðîáîòó, ïàíå, ïðèéäåòüñÿ ïëà- òèòè» ââàæàòè çóõâàë³ñòþ? Çà ùî ëþäè ëþáèëè öüîãî õëîïöÿ? 10. ßêèé ôðàãìåíò ³ç ëåãåíäè «×îìó â ìîð³ º ïåðëè ³ ìóøë³» ôàíòàñ- òè÷íèé? Ïðî÷èòàéòå éîãî. 11. Ïåðåêàæ³òü ì³ô «Áåðåãèíÿ». 12. ßêáè âàì äîâåëîñÿ åêðàí³çóâàòè îäíîãî ç ãåðî¿â ëåãåíäè (ì³ôó), òî êîãî á âè ç³ãðàëè? ×îìó? Ñâî¿ äóìêè âèêëàä³òü ó ðîáî÷îìó çî- øèò³ (2–3 ðå÷åííÿ). 1. Íàìàëþéòå ³ëþñòðàö³þ äî ëåãåíäè «×îìó â ìîð³ º ïåðëè ³ ìóøë³» ³ â³çüì³òü ó÷àñòü ó êîíêóðñ³ íà êðàùèé ìàëþíîê (çà áàæàííÿì). 2. Ïðî÷èòàéòå íàðîäí³ ïåðåêàçè «Á³ëãîðîäñüêèé êèñ³ëü», «Ïðèéîì ó çàïîðîæö³», «Îé Ìîðîçå, Ìîðîçåíêó». Âèïèø³òü ó ðîáî÷èé çîøèò íåçðîçóì³ë³ ñëîâà. 20 ÑÂ²Ò ÔÀÍÒÀÇ²¯, ÌÓÄÐÎÑÒ² Ëåãåíäà (ì³ô) Óðèâîê 1 «Áåðåãèíÿ» 2 «Íåîïàëèìà êóïèíà» 3 «ßê âèíèêëè Êàðïàòè» 4 «×îìó â ìîð³ º ïåðëè ³ ìóøë³» À Êîëè áàòüêî ïîáà÷èâ, ÿêå áàãàòñòâî ìàº õëîïåöü, òî âæå íå îïèðàâñÿ é ïðèçíà÷èâ äåíü âåñ³ëëÿ. Á Âîíà ï³øëà íà ÿùåð³â ç ï³äíÿòèìè äîãî- ðè ðóêàìè — ³ ãð³çíå â³éñüêî â³äñòóïèëî. Â Â³í áóâ ðîäîíà÷àëüíèêîì ðóñ³â-óêðà¿íö³â, ïåðøèì ¿õí³ì êíÿçåì ³ íåçì³ííèì ïî- êðîâèòåëåì. Ã Äóìàëè, äóìàëè — í³ÿê íå çðîçóì³þòü, ùî ñàìå çàõèñíèêè ì³ñòà ñêàçàëè ¿ì öèì çåëîì. Ä Êàðïî íåíàâèä³â òèõ, õòî ïàíîâ³ äóæå íèçüêî êëàíÿâñÿ, äî çåìë³ íàãèíàâñÿ.
  20. 20. Íàðîäíèé ïåðåêàç — öå óñíå îïîâ³äàííÿ ïðî âèçíà÷í³ ³ñòî- ðè÷í³ ïîä³¿ òà ¿õ ãåðî¿â. Çà çì³ñòîì ïåðåêàçè áëèçüê³ äî ëåãåíä, ïðîòå â íèõ çíà÷íî ìåíøå (à ³íîä³ é íåìàº) ôàíòàñòè÷íèõ åëå- ìåíò³â ³ á³ëüøå ôàêòè÷íèõ ïîä³é, äîñòîâ³ðíîñò³. Ó ïåðåêàçàõ íàðîä íàä³ëÿâ ñâî¿õ óëþáëåíö³â áîãàòèðñüêîþ ñèëîþ, íåïåðåìîæí³ñòþ, à öÿ îçíàêà á³ëüøå âëàñòèâà êàçêàì ³ ëå- ãåíäàì. Ìàáóòü, íàéá³ëüøå äî íàøèõ äí³â ä³éøëî ïåðåêàç³â ïðî ñëàâíèõ çàïîðîæö³â, àäæå âîíè ââàæàëèñÿ ïðèêëàäîì ëèöàðñòâà, â³äâàãè é ïàòð³îòèçìó. Íàðîäí³ ïåðåêàçè áóâàþòü ÿê ñóìí³ çà çì³ñòîì (íàïðèêëàä, ïðî ñìåðòü êîçàêà), òàê ³ æàðò³âëèâ³. Ó íèõ â³äòâîðåíî ìð³¿ óêðà¿í- ö³â ïðî ñïðàâåäëèâ³ñòü, ïåðåìîãó äîáðà íàä çëîì. Á²ËÃÎÐÎÄÑÜÊÈÉ ÊÈÑ²ËÜ Âîëîäèìèð ï³øîâ äî Íîâãîðîäà ç âî¿íàìè äëÿ áîðîòüáè ïðî- òè ïå÷åí³ã³â1, áî éøëà íåâïèííî âåëèêà â³éíà. Ó öåé ÷àñ ïå÷å- í³ãè äîâ³äàëèñÿ, ùî êíÿçÿ íåìàº, ïðèéøëè é îòî÷èëè Á³ëãîðîä. ² íå äàâàëè âîíè âèáðàòèñÿ ç ãîðîäà2, ³ íàñòàâ ãîëîä âåëèêèé ó ãîðîä³, ³ íå ì³ã Âîëîäèìèð äîïîìîãòè, áî æ íå áóëî â íüîãî âî¿í³â, à ïå÷åí³ã³â áóëî ñèëà-ñèëåííà. ² çàòÿãíóëàñü îáëîãà ãîðî- äà, ³ áóâ ãîëîä âåëèêèé. ² ñêëèêàëè â³÷å3 â ãîðîä³ é âèð³øèëè: — Öå âæå ï³äõîäèòü ñìåðòü â³ä ãîëîäó, à â³ä êíÿçÿ äîïîìîãè íåìàº. Òî ÷è êðàùå íàì ïîìèðàòè? Çäàìîñÿ ïå÷åí³ãàì: êîãîñü çàëèøàòü æèâèì, à êîãî é óìåðòâëÿòü; àäæå ïîìèðàºìî ç ãî- ëîäó. À îäèí ñòàðåöü, ÿêèé íå áóâ íà â³÷³ òîìó, ³ çàïèòóº: — Çàðàäè ÷îãî áóëî â³÷å? 21 1 Ïå÷åí³ãè — òþðêñüê³ êî÷îâ³ ïëåìåíà, ÿê³ â ñåðåäèí³ ²Õ ñò. îñ³ëè â ïðè- ÷îðíîìîðñüêèõ ñòåïàõ. 2 Ãîðîä — ì³ñòî. 3 Â³÷å — íàðîäí³ çáîðè. ÍÀÐÎÄÍ² ÏÅÐÅÊÀÇÈ
  21. 21. ² ëþäè ïîâ³äàëè éîìó, ùî çàâòðà õî÷óòü óñ³ çäàòèñÿ ïå÷åí³ãàì. Ñå ïî÷óâøè, ïîñëàâ â³í çà ñòàð³éøèíàìè ãîðîäñüêèìè ³ ñêàçàâ ¿ì: — ×óâ ÿ, ùî âè õî÷åòå çäàòèñÿ ïå÷åí³ãàì. Âîíè æ ñêàçàëè: — Íå âèòåðïëÿòü ëþäè ãîëîäó. Òîä³ â³í ³ êàæå ¿ì: — Ïîñëóõàéòå ìåíå, íå çäàâàéòåñÿ ùå äí³â òðè, à ùî ÿ âàì çâåëþ, — çðîá³òü. ² âîíè ïîîá³öÿëè ïîñëóõàòè. ² ñêàçàâ ¿ì ñòàðåöü: — Çáåð³òü ïî æìåí³ â³âñà, àáî ïøåíèö³, àáî âèñ³âîê. — ² âîíè, ðàäî ï³øîâøè, ç³áðàëè. ² çâåë³â òîä³ æ³íêàì çðîáèòè áîâòàíêó, ç ÿêî¿ âàðÿòü êèñ³ëü, ³ íàêàçàâ âèêîïàòè êîëîäÿçü, ³ ïîñòàâèòè òóäè ä³æêó, ³ íàëèòè â íå¿ ò³º¿ áîâòàíêè. ² çâåë³â ñòàðåöü âèêîïàòè äðóãèé êîëîäÿçü ³ ïîñòàâèòè òóäè äðóãó ä³æêó, ³ çâåë³â øóêàòè ìåäó. Âîíè æ, ï³- øîâøè, óçÿëè ëóá’ÿíåöü1 ìåäó, ùî áóâ ñõîâàíèé ó êíÿç³âñüê³é ìåäóø³. ² çàãàäàâ â³í éîãî ð³äêî ðîçáàâèòè âîäîþ é âèëèòè â ä³æêó äðóãîãî êîëîäÿçÿ. Óðàíö³ æ ïîñëàòè çà ïå÷åí³ãàìè. Ãîðîäÿíè æ, ïðèéøîâøè äî ïå÷åí³ã³â, ñêàçàëè: — Â³çüì³òü ñîá³ çàëîæíèê³â íàøèõ, à âè ï³ä³òü ó ãîðîä, ùîá ïîáà÷èòè, ùî ä³ºòüñÿ â ãîðîä³ íàøîìó. Ïå÷åí³ãè æ, çðàä³âøè, ïîäóìàëè, ùî âîíè õî÷óòü çäàòèñÿ, çàáðàëè â íèõ çàëîæíèê³â, à ñàì³ âèáðàëè êðàùèõ ìóæ³â ó ðî- äàõ ³ ïîñëàëè ¿õ ó ãîðîä, íåõàé ðîçäèâëÿòüñÿ, ùî òàì ä³ºòüñÿ. 22 ÑÂ²Ò ÔÀÍÒÀÇ²¯, ÌÓÄÐÎÑÒ² 1 Ëóá’ÿíåöü — ïîñóäèíà ç êîðè äåðåâà.
  22. 22. ² ïðèéøëè âîíè â ãîðîä, ³ ñêàçàëè ¿ì ëþäè: — Ïîùî ãóáèòå íàñ? Êîëè çìîæåòå ïåðåñòîÿòè íàñ? Õî÷ ñò³é- òå é äåñÿòü ë³ò, òî ùî âè ìîæåòå íàì çðîáèòè? Àäæå ìè ìàºìî ¿æó â³ä çåìë³. À ÿêùî íå â³ðèòå, òî îãëÿíüòå ñâî¿ìè î÷èìà. ² ïðèâåëè ¿õ äî êîëîäÿçÿ, äå îòà áîâòàíêà, ³ çà÷åðïíóëè â³äðîì, íàëèëè â ãîðøêè é âàðèëè ïåðåä íèìè. À êîëè çâàðèëè êèñ³ëü, òî, óçÿâøè ¿õ, ï³øëè ç íèìè äî äðóãîãî êîëîäÿçÿ, ³ çà÷åðïíóëè ñèòè1, ³ ñòàëè ¿ñòè ñïåðøó ñàì³, à ïîò³ì ³ ïå÷åí³ãè. ² çäèâóâàëè- ñÿ ò³, ³ ñêàçàëè: — Íå ïîâ³ðÿòü íàø³ êíÿç³, ïîêè íå ïî¿äÿòü ñàì³. Ëþäè íàëèëè ïî êîð÷àç³2 áîâòàíêè òà ñèòè ç êîëîäÿç³â ³ ïîäàëè ïå÷åí³ãàì. Âîíè æ, ïðèéøîâøè, ðîçïîâ³ëè ïðî âñå öå. ² çâàðèâøè, ¿ëè êíÿ- ç³ ïå÷åí³çüê³ é äèâóâàëèñÿ. Çàáðàâøè æ çàëîæíèê³â ñâî¿õ, à òèõ ïóñòèâøè, çíÿëèñÿ ç-ï³ä ãîðîäà ³ çàáðàëèñÿ ãåòü. ÏÐÈÉÎÌ Ó ÇÀÏÎÐÎÆÖ² Çàïîðîæö³ ÿê ï³äìîâëÿòü áóëî äî ñåáå íà Ñ³÷ ÿêîãî õëîïöÿ ç Ãåòüìàíùèíè3, òî ïåðøå ïðîáóþòü, ÷è ãîäèòüñÿ áóòè çàïîðîæöåì. Îòî çâåëÿòü éîìó âàðèòè êàøó: — Ãëÿäè æ, âàðè òàê, ùîá ³ íå ñèðà áóëà, ùîá ³ íå ïåðåêèï³ëà, à ìè ï³äåìî êîñèòè. Òî òè, ÿê óæå áóäå ãîòîâà, âèéäè íà òàêèé-òî êóðãàí äà é êëè÷ íàñ, à ìè ïî÷óºìî äà é ïðèéäåìî. Îò ïîáåðóòü êîñè òà é ï³äóòü í³áèòî êîñèòè, à äå òàì ¿ì õî÷åòüñÿ êîñèòè! Çàáåðóòüñÿ â êîìèø òà é ëåæàòü. Òî îöå õëîïåöü, çâà- ðèâøè êàøó, âèéäå íà ìîãèëó é çà÷íå ãóêàòè. À âîíè é ÷óþòü, àëå íå îçèâàþòüñÿ. Òî â³í ãóêàâ, ãóêàâ äà é äàâàé ïëàêàòè: — Îò çàíåñëà ìåíå íå÷èñòà ñèëà ì³æ ñ³¿ çàïîðîæö³! Ëó÷÷å á áóëî äîìà ñèä³òè ïðè áàòüêîâ³ äà ïðè ìàòåð³. À òî ùå ïåðåêèïèòü êàøà, òî ïðèéäóòü äà áèòèìóòü, âðàæ³ ñèíè! Îé á³äíà æ ìîÿ ãî- ëîâîíüêà! ×îãî ìåíå ïîíåñëî ì³æ ñ³¿ çàïîðîæö³! Òî âîíè, ëåæà÷è â òðàâ³, âèñëóõàþòü óñå òà é êàæóòü: — Í³, ñå íå íàø! À äàë³ âåðíóòüñÿ äî êóðåíÿ, äàäóòü òîìó õëîïöåâ³ êîíÿ é ãðî- øåé íà äîðîãó äà é ñêàæóòü: — ¯äü ñîá³ ê íå÷èñòîìó! Íàì òàêèõ íå òðåáà! 23 ÍÀÐÎÄÍ² ÏÅÐÅÊÀÇÈ 1 Ñèòà — ìåä, ðîçâåäåíèé âîäîþ, àáî ìåäîâèé â³äâàð íà âîä³. 2 Êîð÷àãà — âåëèêà ãëèíÿíà ïîñóäèíà ç âóçüêîþ øèéêîþ. 3 Ãåòüìàíùèíà — íàï³âîô³ö³éíà íàçâà òåðèòîð³¿ Ë³âîáåðåæíî¿ Óêðà¿íè, ÿêîþ â ñåðåäèí³ ÕV²² ñò. óïðàâëÿâ ãåòüìàí.
  23. 23. À ÿê æå êîòîðèé óäàñòüñÿ ðîçòîðîïíèé ³ äîãàäëèâèé, òî, âè- éøîâøè íà ìîãèëó, êëèêíå ðàç³â çî äâà: — Ãåé, ïàíîâå-ìîëîäö³! ²ä³òü êàøó ¿ñòè! Äà ÿê íå îçèâàþòüñÿ, òî â³í: — ×îðò æå âàñ áåðè, êîëè ìîâ÷èòå! Áóäó ÿ é ñàì ¿ñòè. — Äà ùå ïåðåä â³äõîäîì óäàðèòü íà ìîãèë³ ãîïàêà: «Îé òóò ìåí³ ïîãóëÿòè íà ïðîñòîð³!» Äà çàòÿãíóâøè íà âåñü ñòåï êîçàöüêó ï³ñíþ, ³ ï³äå ñîá³ äî êóðåíÿ, ³ äàâàé óïë³òàòè òóþ êàøó. Òî çàïîðîæö³, ëåæà÷è â òðàâ³, ³ êàæóòü: — Îöå íàø! Äà ïîáðàâøè êîñè, ³äóòü äî êóðåíÿ. À â³í: — Äå âàñ ó á³ñà íîñèëî, ïàíîâå? Ãóêàâ, ãóêàâ, àæ ãîðëî ðîç- áîë³ëîñü; äà ùîá êàøà íå ïåðåêèïàëà, òî ÿ ïî÷àâ ñàì ¿ñòè. Òî çàïîðîæö³ ñïîãëÿíóòü îäèí íà îäíîãî äà é ñêàæóòü éîìó: — Íó, ÷óðî1, óñòàâàé! Ãîä³ òîá³ áóòü õëîïöåì. Òåïåð òè ð³âíèé êîçàê. ² ïðèéìàþòü ó òîâàðèñòâî. ÎÉ ÌÎÐÎÇÅ, ÌÎÐÎÇÅÍÊÓ Áóâ ó áàòüêà Õìåëÿ ïîëêîâíèê Ìîðîçåíêî. Âåëüìè ñëàâíèé áóâ ëèöàð. ² âñþäè â³í ïåðøèé: ³ ï³ä Æîâòèìè Âîäàìè, ³ ï³ä Êîðñóíåì, ³ ï³ä Ïèëÿâöÿìè òà ùå é ï³ä Êàì’ÿíöåì-Ïîä³ëüñüêèì ãðîìèâ ç ÷åðíåþ2 êëÿòó øëÿõòó3 ãîëîïóçó. À ùå ñï³ëüíî ³ç 24 ÑÂ²Ò ÔÀÍÒÀÇ²¯, ÌÓÄÐÎÑÒ² 1 ×óðà (äæóðà) — ó ÕV²–ÕV²²² ñò. çáðîºíîñåöü ó êîçàöüêî¿ ñòàðøèíè; òóò: êîçàê. 2 ×åðíü — ïðîñòèé íàðîä. 3 Øëÿõòà — äð³áíå ïîëüñüêå äâîðÿíñòâî.
  24. 24. çàãîíàìè Ìàêñèìà Êðèâîíîñà çäîáóâ Âèñî- êèé Çàìîê ó Ëüâîâ³. Êàæóòü, ïðèéøîâ íà Çàïîðîçüêó Ñ³÷ Ñòàí³- ñëàâîì Ìîðîçîâèöüêèì, à ñòàâ Íåñòîðîì Ìî- ðîçåíêîì. Ç âëàñíî¿ âîë³ çð³êñÿ øëÿõåòñüêî¿ â³ðè, áî íå ì³ã ñïîê³éíî äèâèòèñÿ íà ã³pêy äîëþ yêpa¿íñüêoão ëþäó, ùî ñòîãíàâ ó ïàíñüêîìó ÿðì³ òà áóíòóâàâ ïðîòè ñâàâîë³ é áåçïðàâ’ÿ. À ùå ðîçïîâ³äàþòü: ìàâ Ìîðîçåíêî ðîçóì çà äå- ñÿòüîõ ³ êîõàâñÿ â êíèãàõ âåëåìóäðèõ. ² ïîëþ- áèâ éîãî Õìåëü, ÿê ñèíà ð³äíîãî, ³ íap³ê éîãî, îðëà ñèçîêðèëîãî, ïîëêîâíèêîì çà çâèòÿæí³ áèòâè. À âæå ÷åðíü ïðîñòîëþäíà éøëà ãð³ç- íîþ ñèëîþ çà ñâo¿ì ïîëêîâíèêîì. Íå ëÿêàëè ¿¿ í³ âîãîíü, í³ âîäà, í³ ãàðìàòè â³éñüê øëÿõåòñüêèõ. Äå ïðîëåòèòü ê³ííoòa Ìîðîçåíêà — çàñ³ÿíå ïîëå ãèäêèì òðóïîì âîðîæèì. Áîÿëàñÿ øëÿõòà îäíîãî ³ìeí³ Ìîðîçåíêà é çà âñÿêó ö³íó õîò³ëà çíèùèòè éîãî. Ùî ò³ëüêè íå ðîáèëè ï³äë³ ïàíè. Ï³äñèëàëè òàºì- íèõ óáèâöü, ðîáèëè çàñ³äêè, òðè ðàçè ñòð³ëÿëè ïî íüîìó êóïëåí³ çîëîòîì íàéìàíö³. — Êîçàöüêå ò³ëî øëÿõåòñüêà êóëÿ íå áåðå! — ñì³ÿâñÿ Ìîðî- çåíêî. Êîçàöüêî-ñåëÿíñüêå â³éñüêî îáëîæèëî ç yñ³x ñòop³í Çáàðàæ, ÿê áäæîëè âîùèíó. Ò³ñío ñòàëî øëÿõò³ â çàìêó, ùî é ïòèö³ í³äå ïðîëåò³òè. Ç ëóá’ÿíåöüêîãî ãîðáà îãëÿäàâ Õìåëüíèöüêèé ïîëå áîþ. Êèäàâ ïðîòè âîðîãà âñå íoâ³ çàãîíè. — Á’þòü êîçàêè ïàíñòâî âåëüìîæíå, àæ ï³ð’ÿ ëåòèòü! — âè- ãóêóâàâ çàäîâîëåíî ãåòüìàí. 25 ÍÀÐÎÄÍ² ÏÅÐÅÊÀÇÈ Çáàðàçüêèé çàìîê. Ñó÷àñíå ôîòî Â. Ãîíä³óñ. Áîãäàí Õìåëüíèöüêèé
  25. 25. Ñêëèêàâ Õìåëü ñâo¿x ïîëêîâíèê³â íà ðàäó é ìîâèâ: — Ïàí âåëüìîæíèé ßðåìà Âèøíåâåöüêèé ïðîñèòü ïðèñëàòè â çàìîê ïîñë³â íà ïåðåãîâîðè. Ìàáóòü, íàäî¿ëà ïàíñòâó çäîõëà êî- íÿòèíà... ×è, ìîæå, ùîñü õèòðå íàäóìàâ ï³äëèé ßðåìà? Çàäóìàëèñü îä÷àéäóøí³ êîçàöüê³ ãîëîâè. ² çàøóì³ëè ïîë- êîâíèêè. — Çà ùî ãèíóëè, ïðîëèâàëè êðîâ íàø³ ñì³ëü÷àêè? — Øêîäà ëþäñüêî¿ êpoâ³! — ç áîëåì ñêàçàâ ãåòüìàí. — Êðàùå âæå øàáëþêàìè òà ïîðîõîì ðîçìîâëÿòè ç âîðîãîì, àí³æ ñëóõàòè éîãî ï³äñòóïí³ ñëîâà é áðåõëèâ³ çàïåâíåííÿ, — ïå- ðåêîíóâàâ Áîãóí çàäóìàíîãî Õìåëÿ. — Õòî ç âàñ ïî¿äå äî ßðåìè? — ñïèòàâ Õìåëü. ² âèéøîâ äî Õìåëüíèöüêîãî ñëàâíèé ëèöàð Ìîðîçåíêî. Ïî- êëîíèâñÿ øàíîâíîìó òîâàðèñòâó é ïðîìîâèâ: — Ïîøë³òü ìåíå, áàòüêó Õìåëþ, ³ âè, ÷åñíå òîâàðèñòâî, äî ïàíà Âèøíåâåöüêîãî. ² íàñòóïèâ ðàíîê øîñòîãî ëèïíÿ òèñÿ÷à ø³ñòñîò ñîðîê äåâ’ÿòîãî ðîêó. Ùå ñîíöå íå ñõîäèëî, à íàø Íåñòîð Ìîðîçåíêî îáì³ðêîâó- âàâ ç áàòüêîì Áîãäàíîì, ùî çâîëèòü â³í ñêàçàòè Âèøíåâåöüêîìó. À ùî ñêàæå õèòðèé ºçó¿ò1? Íà ñèâîìó êoí³ â òîâàðèñòâ³ äâîõ êîçàê³â ¿õàâ Ìîðîçåíêî äî Çáàðàçüêîãî çàìêó íà ðîçìîâó ç ßðåìîþ. Ïîáà÷èëè ïàíè, õòî äî íèõ ¿äå. Æàõíóëèñü ³ ñêèï³ëè íåíàâèñòþ. Ïîçá³ãàëàñÿ âñÿ çíàòü Ðå÷³ Ïîñïîëèòî¿, äàëè çíàòè ßðåì³. Ìîðîçåíêî ¿õàâ ïîâ³ëüíî. Ùå òðîõè — ³ â³ä÷èíÿòü ïåðåä íèì áðàìó äî çàìêó ç íàêàçó ßðåìè. Óìèòü ñîíöå çàéøëî çà õìàðó, ïîòåìí³ëà çåìëÿ, ç³ðâàâñÿ ç øóìîì â³òep. Ïîñèïàëèñÿ çðàäíèöü- ê³ êóë³ íà ïîñë³â Õìåëüíèöüêîãî. Îäíà êóëÿ âëó÷èëà â ñåðöå Ìîðîçåíêà, äðóãà — ó ãîëîâó, òðåòÿ — ó æèâ³ò. ² ïîõèòíóëîñÿ êîçàöüêå ò³ëî. Òà íå âïàâ Íåñòîð, à éøîâ ùå äåê³ëüêà êpoê³â. Íàëÿêàí³ âåëüìîæ³ ùåçëè ç ìyp³â çàìêó. Ùå êðîê-äâà — ³ ïî- õèëèâñÿ Ìîðîçåíêî íà ìóð ôîðòåö³. Ïîìåð ñòîÿ÷è ëèöàð ñëàâíèé. Â³òep ëîìèâ ã³ëëÿ äåðåâ, à ç íåáà ðèíóâ, ÿê ³ç â³äpa, ãóñòèé äîù. Ïëàêàëî íåáî, ïëàêàëà çåìëÿ çà Ìîðîçåíêîì. Ï³ä çëèâíèì äîùåì ñõîïèëè êîçàêè ò³ëî ïîëêîâíèêà ³ ÷âà- ëîì ïðèâåçëè äî êîçàöüêîãî òàáîðó â Ëóá’ÿíêè. Çàïëàêàâ ã³pêo ãåòüìàí Õìåëüíèöüêèé íàä Ìîðîçåíêîì. Íàêàçàâ óðî÷èñòî ïîõîâàòè éîãî. Ò³ëî ñëàâíîãî ëèöàðÿ íà âîç³ êîçàöüêîìó âåçëè ïî âñ³x ñîòíÿõ, ïîëêàõ. Ñõèëÿëèñÿ äîäîëó 26 ÑÂ²Ò ÔÀÍÒÀÇ²¯, ÌÓÄÐÎÑÒ² 1 ªçó¿ò — òóò: ï³äñòóïíà, ëèöåì³ðíà ëþäèíà.
  26. 26. ñòÿãè, ëóíàëè ïîñòð³ëè ç ìóøêåò³â ³ ñàìîïàë³â. Ïðîùàëèñÿ ç ïîëêîâíèêîì. Ñòap³ êîçàêè, ùî íå ðàç äèâèëèñÿ ñìepò³ â â³÷³, íèøêîì óòèðàëè ñëüîçè. Òÿæêî ñóìóâàëà ÷åðíü, ñåëÿíè éøëè çà âîçîì ç ïîõèëåíèìè ãîëîâàìè àæ äî ìîãèëè Ìîðîçåíêà. Òóæíèé ñï³â... Âèáóõè ñàìîïàë³â. Ò³ëî Ìîðîçåíêà â³ääàíî çåìë³. Á³ëÿ íüîãî ïîêëàëè øàáëþ, äàðîâàíó Õìåëüíèöüêèì. Êî- ëè æ âèñèïàëè âèñîêó ìîãèëó, òî ï³øîâ ïðîëèâíèé äîù. Òî ïëà- êàëà âñÿ Óêðà¿íà çà ñëàâíèì ëèöàðåì âîë³. ² çàëóíàëà ïî âñ³é Óêpa¿í³ òóæëèâà ï³ñíÿ: Îé Ìîðîçå, Ìîðîçåíêó, Òè, ñëàâíèé êîçà÷å! Çà òîáîþ, Ìîðîçåíêó, Âñÿ Âêðà¿íà ïëà÷å. Ç ä³äà-ïðàä³äà ðîçïîâ³äàþòü, ùî ïîõîðîíèëè Ìîðîçåíêà ï³ä ñåëîì Êðèò³âöÿìè, íåäàëåêî ñòàâêà Çâ³ðèíåöü. Ùå ñüîãîäí³ òàì âèäí³º ìîãèëà, êîçàöüêîþ çâàíà, äå é íåäàâíî çíàéäåíî øàáëþ. Ìîæå, âîíà Ìîðîçåíêîâà? Äî ðå÷³… Íåñòîð Ìîðîçåíêî (Ñòàí³ñëàâ Ìîðîçîâèöüêèé) — â³éñüêîâî-ïîë³òè÷- íèé ä³ÿ÷ äîáè Õìåëüíè÷÷èíè. Áóâ äóæå îñâ³÷åíîþ ëþäèíîþ: íàâ÷àâñÿ â Êðàê³âñüêîìó (Ïîëüùà) é Ïàäóàíñüêîìó (²òàë³ÿ) óí³âåðñèòåòàõ. 1. Ñòàðöþ ç ïåðåêàçó «Á³ëãîðîäñüêèé êèñ³ëü» âëàñòèâ³ ðèñè À ëþòü ³ âîéîâíè÷³ñòü Á õèòð³ñòü ³ ìóäð³ñòü Â äóøåâí³ñòü ³ óïåðò³ñòü Ã äîáðîòà é íåâïåâíåí³ñòü 27 ÍÀÐÎÄÍ² ÏÅÐÅÊÀÇÈ Î. Ìóðàøêî. Ïîõîðîí êîøîâîãî. 1900 ð.
  27. 27. 2. Íà çäàòí³ñòü ñòàòè êîçàêîì («Ïðèéîì ó çàïîðîæö³») õëîïöÿ âèïðîáîâóâàëè âì³ííÿì çâàðèòè À êèñ³ëü Á êóë³ø Â êàøó Ã ñèòó 3. Êîçàöüêî-ñåëÿíñüêå â³éñüêî â ïåðåêàç³ «Îé Ìîðîçå, Ìîðîçåíêó» îáëîæèëî çàìîê ó À Êàì’ÿíö³-Ïîä³ëüñüêîìó Á Æîâòèõ Âîäàõ Â Ëüâîâ³ Ã Çáàðàæ³ 4. ×èì íàðîäí³ ïåðåêàçè áëèçüê³ äî ëåãåíä ³ â ÷îìó ïîëÿãàº ì³æ íè- ìè ð³çíèöÿ? 5. ×è º â ïåðåêàç³ «Á³ëãîðîäñüêèé êèñ³ëü» ôàíòàñòè÷í³ åëåìåíòè? ×îìó âè òàê óâàæàºòå? 6. Ùî âè çíàºòå ïðî Çàïîðîçüêó Ñ³÷? Ó ÿê³é ÷àñòèí³ Óêðà¿íè âîíà çíàõîäèëàñÿ? 7. ßêà ðèñà õëîïöÿ, ÿêîãî ïðèéíÿëè â çàïîðîæö³, íàéá³ëüøå ñïîäî- áàëàñÿ êîçàêàì? 8. Çíàéä³òü ó ïåðåêàç³ «Ïðèéîì ó çàïîðîæö³» æàðò³âëèâ³ ìîìåíòè é ïðî÷èòàéòå ¿õ. 9. Çà ùî ïðîñòèé íàðîä ³ Áîãäàí Õìåëüíèöüêèé ëþáèëè Ìîðîçåíêà? Ï³äêð³ï³òü ñâîþ äóìêó ñëîâàìè ç òåêñòó ïåðåêàçó. 10. Ïðî÷èòàéòå ò³ ðå÷åííÿ â ïåðåêàç³ «Îé Ìîðîçå, Ìîðîçåíêó», ó ÿêèõ îïèñàíî çì³íó ïîãîäè, êîëè Ìîðîçåíêî â’¿æäæàâ äî çàìêó ³ éîãî ñìåðòåëüíî ðàíèëè âîðîæ³ êóë³. ßêó ðîëü ó ö³é ñöåí³ â³ä³ãðàº ïåéçàæ? 11. Âèïèø³òü ³ç ïåðåêàçó «Á³ëãîðîäñüêèé êèñ³ëü» ñëîâà, ÿê³ â ñó÷àñí³é ìîâ³ íå âæèâàþòüñÿ. ßêó ðîëü âîíè â³ä³ãðàþòü ó õóäîæíüîìó òåêñò³? 12. ×èì áëèçüêà çà ñâî¿ì íàñòðîºì êàðòèíà Î. Ìóðàøêà «Ïîõîðîí êîøîâîãî» äî ïåðåêàçó «Îé Ìîðîçå, Ìîðîçåíêó»? ßê³ êîëüîðè ïå- ðåâàæàþòü ó í³é? ×îìó? Âèêëàä³òü ñâî¿ äóìêè â ïèñüìîâ³é ôîðì³ (2–3 ðå÷åííÿ). 1. Ïðî÷èòàéòå òåêñò ï³ñí³ «Îé Ìîðîçå, Ìîðîçåíêó» (¿¿ ìîæíà çíàéòè â ìåðåæ³ ²íòåðíåò). ßê³ ÿâí³ ðîçá³æíîñò³ â çì³ñò³ ö³º¿ ï³ñí³ é îä- íîéìåííîìó ïåðåêàç³ âè ïîì³òèëè? ßê âè ââàæàºòå, ÷îìó òàêå ìîæëèâî ó òâîðàõ óñíî¿ íàðîäíî¿ òâîð÷îñò³? (Çà áàæàííÿì). 2. Ïðî÷èòàéòå êàçêó «Ïðî ïðàâäó ³ êðèâäó». 28 ÑÂ²Ò ÔÀÍÒÀÇ²¯, ÌÓÄÐÎÑÒ²
  28. 28. Êàçêè — óëþáëåíà òåìà áóäü-ÿêîãî øêîëÿðà. ¯õ ëþáëÿòü ÿê ä³òè, òàê ³ äîðîñë³. ×èì æå âîíè òàê ïðèâåðòàþòü äî ñåáå óâàãó? Ùî â íèõ îñîáëèâîãî? Ïåðåäóñ³ì òå, ùî â íèõ çàâæäè ïåðåìàãàº äîáðî, âîíè ìàþòü ö³êàâèé çì³ñò, ¿õí³ ãåðî¿ ÷àñòî íàä³ëåí³ íàä- ëþäñüêèìè ìîæëèâîñòÿìè, à òâàðèíè, ÿê ëþäè, óì³þòü ðîçìîâëÿòè. Ó êàçêàõ çàñóäæóºòüñÿ æàä³áí³ñòü, æîðñòîê³ñòü, âèñì³þþòüñÿ ëå- äà÷³ ëþäè, áîÿãóçè é äóðí³, à ïðîñëàâëÿºòüñÿ ïðàöüîâèò³ñòü, ìóæ- í³ñòü ³ ìóäð³ñòü. Êàçêà — îäèí ³ç íàéäàâí³øèõ âèä³â óñíî¿ íàðîäíî¿ òâîð÷îñò³. Êàçêà — óñíå íàðîäíå îïîâ³äàííÿ ïðî âèãàäàí³ ïîä³¿, ùî ñïðèéìàþòüñÿ ÿê ðåàëüí³. Âèãàäêà â í³é ïîâ’ÿçóºòüñÿ ç æèòòÿì ëþäèíè, ç ¿¿ ìð³ÿìè ïðî êðàùó äîëþ. Ä³éîâèìè îñîáàìè (¿õ ùå íàçèâàþòü ãåðîÿìè, àáî ïåðñîíàæàìè) â êàçêàõ íàé÷àñò³øå áóâàþòü ëþäè, òâàðèíè, ðîñëèíè òà ÿâèùà ïðèðîäè. Êàçêè çà çì³ñòîì ïîä³ëÿþòü íà ê³ëüêà ãðóï. ßê³ æ ³ùå îçíàêè ìàþòü êàçêè? Ó íèõ ÷àñòî òðàïëÿþòüñÿ ÷ó- äîä³éí³ ïðåäìåòè: ñêàòåðêà-ñàìîáðàíêà, øàïêà-íåâèäèìêà, ìå÷- êëàäåíåöü, ÷àð³âíà ïàëè÷êà, æèâà ³ ìåðòâà âîäà, ÷îáîòè-ñàìîõîäè òà ³í. Êàçêàì âëàñòèâ³ òðèêðàòí³ ïîâòîðè: íàïðèêëàä, ó êàçö³ «Ìóäðà ä³â÷èíà» ïàí òðè÷³ äàº Ìàðóñ³ íåïîñèëüí³ çàâäàííÿ. Êàçêè ïðî çâ³ð³â ïîáóòîâ³ ôàíòàñòè÷í³ Ä³éîâ³ îñîáè — çâ³- ð³, ïòàõè, ðèáè — ðîçìîâëÿþòü, ìð³- þòü, ïîâîäÿòü ñåáå, ÿê ëþäè («Êîòèê ³ Ï³âíèê») Ä³éîâ³ îñîáè — á³äíèé ñå- ëÿíèí, êì³òëèâèé ñîëäàò, ïàí, âåðåäëèâà æ³íêà — ïîêàçàí³ â ïîâñÿêäåííîìó æèòò³ («Ìóäðà ä³â÷èíà») Ä³éîâ³ îñîáè íàä³ëåí³ ÷ó- äîä³éíîþ ñèëîþ, òóò çî- áðàæåí³ íåçâè÷àéí³ ïîä³¿, ùî íåìîæëèâ³ â ïîâñÿê- äåííîìó æèòò³ («Ëåòþ÷èé êîðàáåëü») 29 ÍÀÐÎÄÍ² ÊÀÇÊÈ
  29. 29. Êàçêè ìàþòü ïðîñòó áóäîâó: òèïîâèé ïî÷àòîê (çà÷èí), îñíîâ- íà ÷àñòèíà é ê³íö³âêà. ×àñòî âîíè ïî÷èíàþòüñÿ ç³ ñë³â: «Æèëè êîëèñü ä³ä òà áàáà…», «Áóâ ñîá³ ïåñ…», à ìîæóòü çàê³í÷óâàòèñÿ òàêèìè ðå÷åííÿìè: «² ÿ òàì áóâ, ìåä-ïèâî ïèâ, ïî áîðîä³ òåêëî, à â ðîò íå ïîïàëî» àáî «Îò âàì êàçêà, à ìåí³ — áóáëèê³â â’ÿçêà». Äî êàçêè ìîæóòü âõîäèòè íåâåëèê³ ï³ñí³, çàãàäêè, ïðèñë³â’ÿ, ïðèêàçêè. Äî ðå÷³… Ó êàçêàõ ³ áàéêàõ íàçâè òâàðèí ñïðèéìàþòüñÿ ÿê ¿õí³ ³ìåíà, òîæ ïèøóòüñÿ ç âåëèêî¿ áóêâè: Âîâê, Ëèñè÷êà, Âåäì³äü. ÏÐÎ ÏÐÀÂÄÓ I ÊÐÈÂÄÓ Æèëè êîëèñü-òî äâà áðàòè: îäèí áàãàòèé, à äðóãèé á³äíèé, ùî é íå ñêàçàòè. Öåé á³äíèé áðàò óìåð. Çîñòàâñÿ â íüîãî ñèí, ³ â³í æèâ òåæ á³äíî. ² çàïèòàâ â³í ðàç ó ñâîãî äÿäüêà: — À ùî, äÿäüêó, ÿê êðàùå æèòè: ïðàâäîþ ÷è íåïðàâäîþ? — Å-å-å!.. Äå òè òåïåð çíàéäåø ïðàâäó? Íåìà òåïåð ïðàâäè íà ñâ³ò³! Òåïåð ñêð³çü îäíà êðèâäà. — Í³, äÿäå÷êó! ª ïðàâäà — ïðàâäîþ êðàùå æèòè. — Õîä³ìî íà ñóä. — Òà ÷îãî æ ìè òàêè ï³äåìî íà ñóä? Êðàùå äàâàéòå ï³äåìî ïî äîðîç³ òà ñïèòàºìî ÷îëîâ³êà, ÿêîãî çóñòð³íåìî; ÿê ñêàæå, òàê ³ áóäå. Âàøà ïðàâäà — óñÿ ìîÿ õóäîáà áóäå âàì; ìîÿ ïðàâäà — âàøà õóäîáà áóäå ìåí³. Òàê ñïèòàéìî äî òðüîõ ðàç. — Íó, äîáðå. ² ï³øëè âîíè äîðîãîþ. ²äóòü, ³äóòü — çóñòð³÷àºòüñÿ ¿ì ÷îëî- â³ê — ³ç çàðîá³òê³â, ÷è ùî, ³øîâ. — Çäîðîâ, ÷îëîâ³÷å äîáðèé! — Çäîðîâ³! — Ñêàæè, áóäü ëàñêàâèé, ÷îëîâ³÷å, ÿê òåïåð êðàùå æèòè: ÷è ïðàâäîþ, ÷è êðèâäîþ? — Å-å-å!.. Äîáð³ ëþäè! Äå òåïåð âè ïðàâäó çíàéäåòå? Íåìàº òåïåð ¿¿ í³äå íà ñâ³ò³. Êðàùå æèòè êðèâäîþ, àí³æ ïðàâäîþ. — Íó, îöå ðàç ìîÿ ïðàâäà! — êàæå äÿäüêî. À íåá³æ1 ³ çàæóðèâñÿ, ùî éîìó ïðèéäåòüñÿ â³ääàâàòè âñþ ñâîþ õóäîáó äÿäüêîâ³. ²äóòü, ³äóòü — çóñòð³÷àºòüñÿ ¿ì ïàí. À íå- á³æ ³ êàæå: 30 ÑÂ²Ò ÔÀÍÒÀÇ²¯, ÌÓÄÐÎÑÒ² 1 Íåá³æ — ïëåì³ííèê.
  30. 30. — Íó, çàïèòàºìî æ öüîãî ïàíà. Öåé óæå âñþ ïðàâäó ðîçêàæå: â³í ãðàìîòíèé ³ âñå çíàº. — Íó, äîáðå. Îò ïîð³âíÿëèñÿ ç ïàíîì ³ ïèòàþòü éîãî: — Ñêàæ³òü, áóäüòå ëàñêàâ³, ïàíî÷êó, ÿê òåïåðåíüêè êðàùå æèòè: ÷è ïðàâäîþ, ÷è êðèâäîþ? — Å-å-å!.. Äîáð³ ëþäè! Äå âè òåïåð çíàéäåòå ïðàâäó? Íåìà ¿¿ í³äå ó ñâ³ò³. Êðàùå æèòè êðèâäîþ, àí³æ ïðàâäîþ. — Îöå âæå ³ âäðóãå ìîÿ ïðàâäà! — ñêàçàâ ðàä³ñíî äÿäüêî. Íåá³æ ùå á³ëüøå çàæóðèâñÿ. ²äóòü, ³äóòü — çóñòð³÷àºòüñÿ ¿ì ï³ï. Íåá³æ ³ êàæå: — Íó, ïîñïèòàéìîñÿ ïîïà, öåé óæå ïðàâäó ñêàæå — íà òå â³í ³ äóõîâíèé. Öåé ÿê óæå ñêàæå, òî òàê ³ áóäå. — Íó, äîáðå! ßê ïîð³âíÿëèñÿ ç ïîïîì, ïèòàþòü éîãî: — Ñêàæ³òü, ïàíîò÷å, ÿê òåïåð ëó÷÷å æèòè: ÷è ïðàâäîþ, ÷è íåïðàâäîþ? — Å-å-å!.. Äîáð³ ëþäè! Äå âè òåïåðå÷êè çíàéäåòå ïðàâäó? ¯¿ òåïåð ³ ó ñâ³ò³ íåìàº. Êðàùå æèòè êðèâäîþ, àí³æ ïðàâäîþ. — Îöå âæå ³ âòðåòº ìîÿ ïðàâäà! — ñêàçàâ ðàä³ñíî äÿäüêî. Í³÷îãî ðîáèòè íåáîæåâ³: â³ääàâ áàãàòîìó äÿäüêîâ³ âñþ ñâîþ õóäîáó, à ñàì çîñòàâñÿ ãîëèé, áîñèé ³ ãîëîäíèé. Òÿæêî ïðèéøëîñü éîìó æèòè. Áèâñÿ, áèâñÿ, ñåðäåøíèé, òà é çàäóìàâ ïîâ³ñèòèñü — óçÿâ â³í ìîòóçêó òà é ï³øîâ ó ë³ñ. Ï³øîâ òà é äèâèòüñÿ íà äåðå- âî — âèáèðàº ã³ëêó, íà ÿê³é áè îòî ïîâ³ñèòèñü. «Îòî, — äóìàº ñîá³, — äîáðà ã³ëêà — êð³ïêà, à íà îòó á ñ³ñòè òà, çà÷åïèâøèñü, ³ ïîâèñíóòè». Â³í òàê çàäèâèâñÿ íà äåðåâî, ùî é íå ïîì³òèâ, ÿê âîâê ïðèá³ã. ßê óçäð³â éîãî ÷îëîâ³ê, êèíóâñÿ ìåðù³é íà äåðåâî, à ìî- òóçî÷îê ³ çàáóâ. Âèë³ç íà äåðåâî òà é ñè- äèòü. Êîëè ïðèá³ãàþòü òðè ÷îðòè, à òðîõè çãîäîì ³ ÷åòâåðòèé, ¿õí³é âàòàã. ² ïèòàº â³í ñâî¿õ ñëóã: — Òè ùî ñüîãîäí³ íàðîáèâ? — Å... ÿ òàêîãî íàðîáèâ, ùî òàì õî÷ ùî õàé ðîáëÿòü, — íå ñïðàâëÿòü. Ó òàê³ì-òî ñåë³, ó ïàíà, ÿ ïîðîáèâ òàê, ùî é çðîäó äîâ³- êó íå âãàòÿòü ãðåáë³. À ïàí ëóïèòü ñâî¿õ ëþäåé, ÿê ñêàæåíèé: áàãàòî ¿õ áóäå â íàñ. 31 ÍÀÐÎÄÍ² ÊÀÇÊÈ
  31. 31. — Äîáðå æ òè çðîáèâ, òà ùå íå òàê. — À ÿê æå? — Òàì ïîñåðåä ÿðó â ë³ñ³ ðîñòå òðè äåðåâà. Õòî ò³ äåðåâà çðó- áàº òà ïîëîæèòü íàâõðåñò íà ãðåáëþ — óãàòèòü. — Î!.. Õòî æ òî ÷óâ, õòî æ òî é çíàâ, ùî öå òàê òðåáà çðîáèòè! — Íó, à òè ùî çðîáèâ? — ïèòàº â³í äðóãîãî. — Å... ÿ òàêîãî íàðîáèâ, ùî áàãàòî áóäå ëþäåé ó íàøèõ ðóêàõ. Ó òàêîìó-òî ãîðîä³ âñþ âîäó ïîâèñóøóâàâ, òàê ùî òåïåð òàì í³ êðàïë³ íåìà, à íîñÿòü ¿¿ çà òðèäöÿòü òà çà ñîðîê âåðñòîâ. Áàãàòî òàì ïðîïàäå ëþäåé! — Äîáðå òè çðîáèâ, òà ùå íå òàê, — êàæå âàòàã. — À ÿê æå? — ßê õòî âèêîïàº òîé êóù êàëèíè, ùî ðîñòå ïîñåðåä ãîðîäà, — áóäå âîäà íà âåñü ãîðîä. — Î!.. Õòî æ òî é ÷óâ, õòî æ òî é çíàâ, ùî òðåáà öå çðîáèòè! — Íó, à òè æ ùî çðîáèâ? — ïèòàº â³í òðåòüîãî. — Å... ÿ òàêîãî íàðîáèâ, ùî õàé òàì õî÷ ùî íå ðîáëÿòü — í³- ÷îãî íå ïîä³þòü! Ó òàê³ì-òî êîðîë³âñòâ³ â êîðîëÿ îäíà äî÷êà, òà ÿ é ò³é ïîðîáèâ òàê, ùî õàé õî÷ ÿê ë³êóþòü, í³÷îãî íå ïîä³þòü, áóäå íàøà. — Äîáðå òè çðîáèâ, òà ùå íå òàê. — À ÿê æå? — Õòî â³äðóáàº ãëóõîãî êóòêà òà ï³äêóðèòü — òàêà áóäå, ÿê ³ ïåðøå. — Õòî æ òî ÷óâ, õòî æ òî é çíàâ, ùî öå òðåáà çðîáèòè! À ÷îëîâ³ê ñèäèòü ñîá³ íà äåðåâ³ òà é ÷óº âñå, ùî ÷îðòÿêè áàëà- êàþòü. ßê óæå ðîçëåò³ëèñÿ ÷îðòÿêè, ÷îëîâ³ê òîé ³ äóìàº: «Ìîæå, öå é ïðàâäà, ùî âîíè êàçàëè? Ï³äó äî ïàíà, ìîæå, ³ ñïðàâä³ óãà÷ó ãðåáëþ». 32 ÑÂ²Ò ÔÀÍÒÀÇ²¯, ÌÓÄÐÎÑÒ²
  32. 32. Ï³øîâ. Ïðèõîäèòü äî ãðåáë³, à òàì ïàí á’º òà ìó÷èòü ëþäåé, ùîá ìåðù³é óãà÷óâàëè. Âîíè, á³äí³, àæ ï³ò ³ç íèõ ëëºòüñÿ, ðîá- ëÿòü, à âîíî í³÷îãî íå ïîìàãàº. À ïàí, çíàé, ëþòóº. Ïðèõîäèòü äî íüîãî öåé ïðàâäèâèé ÷îëîâ³ê òà é êàæå: — Å-å, ïàíå! Á’ºòå âè ëþäåé, òà í³ÿêîãî ç öüîãî ä³ëà íå áóäå. À ùî äàñòå ìåí³, ÿê ÿ âãà÷ó? — Äàì ÿ òîá³ ñòî êàðáîâàíö³â ³ ùå é íà ïðèäà÷ó öèõ ïàðó êî- íåé ç êîëÿñêîþ ³ ç êó÷åðîì (à òàì ³ êîí³ ïàíîâ³ ñòîÿëè). — Äàéòå æ ìåí³ ø³ñòü ÷îëîâ³ê ³ òðè ï³äâîäè. — Â³çüìè. Ïî¿õàëè âîíè â ë³ñ, çðóáàëè ò³ òðè äåðåâà òà é ïîêëàëè ¿õ íàâõðåñò íà ãðåáë³ — òàê çàðàç ³ âãàòèëè. Ïàí â³ääàâ éîìó ñòî êàðáîâàíö³â ³ ïàðó êîíåé ç êîëÿñêîþ òà ç êó÷åðîì. Òîä³ òîé ÷îëîâ³ê ³ äóìàº: «Äàé, ïî¿äó ùå äî òîãî ãîðîäà, äå âîäè íåìàº: ìîæå, ³ òî ïðàâäà; ìîæå, äàì ÿ ¿ì âîäè». Ñ³â òà é ïî¿õàâ äî òîãî ãîðîäà. Íå äî¿æäæàþ÷è äî ãîðîäà ê³ëüêà âåðñòîâ, çóñòð³â â³í áàáóñþ, ÿêà íåñëà ïàðó â³äåð íà êîðîìèñë³. — Ùî öå òè, áàáóñþ, íåñåø? — Âîäó, ñèíî÷êó. — Äàé æå é ìåí³ íàïèòèñü. — Å-å, ñèíî÷êó! ß æ ¿¿ íåñó çà òðèäöÿòü âåðñòîâ; à ïîêè ùå ä³éäó äîäîìó, ïîëîâèíó ðîçõëþïàþ; à ñ³ì’ÿ â ìåíå âåëèêà, ïðî- ïàäå áåç âîäè. — ß îò ïðè¿äó ó âàø ãîðîä, íàä³ëþ âîäîþ âñ³õ, ³ áóäå ò³º¿ âîäè ó âàñ äîâ³êó. Âîíà éîìó äàëà íàïèòèñü, à ñàìà òàêà ðàä³ñíà ñòàëà, òà ìåðù³é ó ãîðîä òðþøêîì ³ ðîçêàçàëà âñ³ì ãîðîäÿíàì, ùî ¿äå òàêèé ÷îëîâ³ê, ùî âîäè ¿ì äàñòü. Ãîðîäÿíè âñ³ âèéøëè çà ãîðîä, íàçóñòð³÷ òîìó ÷îëîâ³êî- â³, ç õë³áîì-ñ³ëëþ ³ âñÿêèìè ïîäàðóíêàìè. ßê ïðèéøîâ öåé ÷îëîâ³ê ó ãîðîä, íàéøîâ òîé êóù êàëèíè, ùî ð³ñ ïîñåðåä ãîðîäà, âèêîïàâ éîãî — ³ ïîòåêëà âîäà â³äò³ëü ïî âñüîìó ãîðîäó. Ãîðîäÿíè íàãîðîäèëè éîãî ³ ãð³øìè, ³ âñÿêèì äîáðîì, òàê ùî â³í ñòàâ òåïåð áàãàòøèé â³ä ñâîãî äÿäüêà. Äàë³ ÷îëîâ³ê ³ äóìàº: «Ïî¿äó ùå â òå êî- ðîë³âñòâî, äå êîðîëåâà äî÷êà íåçäîðîâà, — ìîæå, âèë³êóþ ¿¿». 33 ÍÀÐÎÄÍ² ÊÀÇÊÈ
  33. 33. ßê çàäóìàâ, òàê ³ çðîáèâ. Ïðè¿õàâ òó- äè, ïðèéøîâ äî êîðîëåâèõ õîðîì³â, à ëþ- äè âñ³ òàê³ ñìóòí³, á³ãàþòü òà îõàþòü. Â³í ³ ïèòàº ¿õ: — ß ÷óâ, ùî ó âàøîãî êîðîëÿ äî÷êà äóæå íåçäîðîâà. Õî÷ ÿê ¿¿ ë³êóþòü, í³÷î- ãî íå ïîä³þòü; ò³ëüêè ÿ á ¿¿ âèë³êóâàâ. — Å, ÷îëîâ³÷å, êóäè òîá³! Çàìîðñüê³ ë³êàð³ í³÷îãî íå ïîä³þòü, à òè é ïîãîò³â! — Óñå æ ñêàæ³òü êîðîëþ. Âîíè ñêàçàëè êîðîëþ. Êîðîëü âè- éøîâ äî íüîãî òà é êàæå: — ßêùî âèë³êóºø, íàãîðîäæó òåáå òàê, ùî íå áóäå áàãàòøîãî îä òåáå ó ñâ³ò³, ùå é äî÷êó ñâîþ â³ääàì çà òåáå. Ï³øîâ òîé ÷îëîâ³ê, ïîäèâèâñÿ íà íå¿, à âîíà âæå é ê³í÷àºòüñÿ. Â³í óçÿâ, íàñòðóãàâ ãëóõîãî êóòêà, ï³ä- êóðèâ — ³ âîíà îäðàçó ïîäóæ÷àëà òàê, ùî äí³â çà òðè é çîâñ³ì îäóæàëà, çíîâó ñòàëà òàêîþ, ÿê ³ ðàí³øå. Êîðîëü ³ âñ³ ëþäè ñòàëè òàê³ ðàä³, ùî é íå ñêàçàòè. Êîðîëü íà ðàäîùàõ ³ êàæå òîìó ÷îëîâ³êîâ³: — Çà òå, ùî òè âèë³êóâàâ ìîþ äî÷êó, ÿ ¿¿ â³ääàì çà òåáå, òà ùå, ÿê ÿ óìðó, òè áóäåø êîðîëåì íà ìî¿ì ì³ñö³. Ñêîðî é ñïðàâä³ êîðîëü ïîìåð, à íà éîãî ì³ñöå ñòàâ öåé ïðàâäè- âèé ÷îëîâ³ê. Ïîêîðîëþâàâ â³í óæå ê³ëüêà òàì ë³ò, êîëè ïðè¿æ- äæàº â éîãî êîðîë³âñòâî ÿêèéñü-òî áàãàòèé êóïåöü ³ ïîñèëàº ñïèòà- òè êîðîëÿ, ÷è äîçâîëèòü â³í éîìó ïîòîðãóâàòè â éîãî êîðîë³âñòâ³. Êîðîëü çâåë³â éîìó ïðèéòè äî íüîãî. Ïðèõîäèòü êóïåöü. Êîðîëü îäðàçó ï³çíàâ ñâîãî äÿäüêà, àëå íå ïîêàçàâ ³ âèäó: ïîáàëàêàâ òà é îäïóñòèâ éîãî òîðãóâàòè. À ñâî¿ì ëþäÿì íàêàçàâ, ùîá íå â³äïóñ- êàëè éîãî äîäîìó, à ùîá, ÿê áóäå çáèðàòèñÿ â³í ¿õàòè, ïðîñèëè éîãî äî íüîãî. Òàê ³ ñòàëîñü. Ïðèâîäÿòü öüîãî êóïöÿ äî êîðîëÿ, êîðîëü ³ ïèòàº éîãî: — Ç ÿêîãî òè êîðîë³âñòâà? — Ç òàêîãî-òî. — Ç ÿêîãî ãîðîäà? — Ç òàêîãî-òî. — ßê ïðîçèâàºøñÿ? — Òàê-òî. Òóò êîðîëü ³ ïðèçíàâñÿ, ùî â³í éîãî íåá³æ — òîé, ùî áåçâ³ñòè ïðîïàâ. 34 ÑÂ²Ò ÔÀÍÒÀÇ²¯, ÌÓÄÐÎÑÒ²
  34. 34. — Íó ùî, äÿäüêó: òè êàçàâ, ùî êðèâäîþ êðàùå æèòè, í³æ ïðàâäîþ. Îòæå, í³! Òè ò³ëüêè êóïåöü, à ÿ êîðîëü — ïðàâäà êðèâäó ïåðåâàæèëà! — ßê æå öå ñòàëîñÿ? Òîé ³ ðîçêàçàâ éîìó âñå, ùî ç íèì ä³ÿëîñü: ÿê â³í õîò³â ïîâ³ñè- òèñü, ÿê ñëóõàâ, ùî ÷îðòÿêè ãîâîðèëè, óñå, óñå... À íàïîñë³äîê â³í äàâ óñÿêîãî äîáðà äâà êîðàáë³ òà é ïîäàðóâàâ äÿäüêîâ³, ñêàçàâøè: — ß çàáóâàþ âñå òå, ùî òè ìåí³ ðîáèâ. Áåðè ñîá³ ö³ äâà êî- ðàáë³ ç óñ³ì äîáðîì. À ÿê ïðè¿äåø ó ñâ³é ãîðîä, ðîçêàçóé óñ³ì, ùî êðàùå æèòè ïðàâäîþ, àí³æ êðèâäîþ. Óçÿâ äÿäüêî ò³ äâà êîðàáë³ ç óñ³ì äîáðîì ³ ïî¿õàâ äîäîìó. ßê ïðè¿õàâ óæå, ñòàëà éîãî çàçäð³ñòü ìó÷èòè: ÷îãî é â³í íå êîðîëü. Ñóìóâàâ, ñóìóâàâ â³í, à äàë³ é äóìàº: «Ï³äó ³ ÿ â³øàòèñü, ìîæå, ³ ìåí³ òàê ïðèëó÷èòüñÿ, ÿê ìîºìó íåáîæåâ³». Óçÿâøè ìîòóçîê, ï³øîâ ó ë³ñ íà òå ñàìå ì³ñöå, äå õîò³â â³øàòèñü éîãî íåá³æ. Àëå öüîìó íå òàê ïðèëó÷èëîñÿ — äå íå âçÿëèñÿ ÷îð- òÿêè, ñõîïèëè éîãî òà é ïî÷åïèëè íà íàéâèù³é ã³ëö³. 1. Äî çà÷èíó â êàçö³ «Ïðî ïðàâäó ³ êðèâäó» íàëåæèòü ðå÷åííÿ À Óçÿâ äÿäüêî ò³ äâà êîðàáë³ ç óñ³ì äîáðîì ³ ïî¿õàâ äîäîìó. Á À ÷îëîâ³ê ñèäèòü ñîá³ íà äåðåâ³ òà é ÷óº óñå, ùî ÷îðòÿêè áàëà- êàþòü. Â Òóò êîðîëü ³ ïðèçíàâñÿ, ùî â³í éîãî íåá³æ — òîé, ùî áåçâ³ñòè ïðîïàâ. Ã Æèëè êîëèñü-òî äâà áðàòè: îäèí áàãàòèé, à äðóãèé á³äíèé, ùî é íå ñêàçàòè. 2. Ùîá âèë³êóâàòè êîðîë³âñüêó äî÷êó, òðåáà áóëî À ïîñåðåä ì³ñòà âèêîïàòè êàëèíîâèé êóù Á â³äðóáàòè ãëóõîãî êóòêà é ï³äêóðèòè éîãî Â çðóáàòè òðè äåðåâà é ïîêëàñòè íà ãðåáëþ íàâõðåñò Ã ç’ÿñóâàòè â òðüîõ ïåðåõîæèõ, ÿê êðàùå æèòè: ïðàâäîþ ÷è êðèâäîþ 3. Ïðèêàçêîþ Çàçäð³ñíà ëþäèíà â³ä ÷óæîãî ùàñòÿ ñîõíå ìîæíà îõàðàêòåðèçóâàòè À íåáîæà Á äÿäüêà Â ÷îðò³â Ã êîðîëÿ 35 ÍÀÐÎÄÍ² ÊÀÇÊÈ
  35. 35. 4. ×èì â³äð³çíÿºòüñÿ êàçêà â³ä ì³ôó? 5. Íàçâ³òü îçíàêè êàçêè. ßêó âîíà ìàº áóäîâó? 6. ßêèõ ó÷èíê³â íåáîæà íå âàðòî é íå ìîæíà ïîâòîðþâàòè? 7. ×îìó íàâ³òü ó ê³íö³ êàçêè äÿäüêî âñå îäíî íå çðîçóì³â, ùî êðà- ùå æèòè ïðàâäîþ, à íå êðèâäîþ? 8. Ùî óîñîáëþþòü ñîáîþ ÷îðòè? 9. ×îãî íàâ÷àº êàçêà «Ïðî ïðàâäó ³ êðèâäó»? 10. ßê³ ïîä³¿ â êàçö³ ôàíòàñòè÷í³? 11. ßêèé åï³çîä êàçêè âè õîò³ëè á ïåðåäàòè ìàëþíêîì? Ñëîâåñíî îïè- ø³òü éîãî. 12. Ïðî÷èòàéòå ïåðøó ÷àñòèíó êàçêè çà ðîëÿìè (äå äÿäüêî é íåá³æ ç’ÿñîâóâàëè, ÿê êðàùå æèòè: ïðàâäîþ ÷è êðèâäîþ). 1. Íàïèø³òü ñâîþ ê³íö³âêó (3–5 ðå÷åíü) äî êàçêè «Ïðî ïðàâäó ³ êðèâ- äó», ïî÷èíàþ÷è â³ä ñë³â «À ÿê ïðè¿äåø ó ñâ³é ãîðîä, ðîçêàçóé óñ³ì, ùî êðàùå æèòè ïðàâäîþ, àí³æ êðèâäîþ» (çà áàæàííÿì). 2. Ïðî÷èòàéòå êàçêó «Ìóäðà ä³â÷èíà». ÌÓÄÐÀ Ä²Â×ÈÍÀ Áóëî ñîá³ äâà áðàòè — îäèí óáîãèé, à äðóãèé áàãàòèé. Îò áà- ãàòèé êîëèñü ³çëàñêàâèâñÿ íàä á³äíèì, ùî íå ìàº òîé í³ ëîæêè ìîëîêà ä³òÿì, òà é äàâ éîìó ä³éíó êîðîâó. Êàæå: — Ïîòðîõó â³äðîáèø ìåí³ çà íå¿. Á³äíèé áðàò â³äðîáëÿâ ïîòðîõó, à äàë³ òîìó áàãà÷åâ³ øêîäà ñòàëî êîðîâè, â³í ³ êàæå âáîãîìó áðàòîâ³: — Â³ääàé ìåí³ êîðîâó íàçàä! Òîé êàæå: — Áðàòå! ß æ òîá³ çà íå¿ â³äðîáèâ! — Ùî òè òàì â³äðîáèâ, — ÿê ê³ò íàïëàêàâ ò³º¿ ðîáîòè áóëî, à òî òàêè êîðîâà! Â³ääàé! Á³äíîìó ñòàëî æàëü ñâîº¿ ïðàö³, íå ñõîò³â â³ääàòè. Ï³øëè âî- íè ïîçèâàòèñÿ äî ïàíà. Ïðèéøëè äî ïàíà. À ïàíîâ³, ìàáóòü, íå ñõîò³ëîñÿ ðîçäóìóâà- òè, õòî ç íèõ ïðàâèé, à õòî — í³, òî â³í ³ êàæå ¿ì: — Õòî â³äãàäàº ìîþ çàãàäêó, òîãî é êîðîâà áóäå. — Êàæ³òü, ïàíå! — Ñëóõàéòå: ùî ó ñâ³ò³ º ñèòí³øå, ïðóäê³øå, ìèë³øå íàä óñå? Çàâòðà ïðèéäåòå, ñêàæåòå. Ï³øëè áðàòè. Áàãà÷ ³äå äîäîìó òà é äóìàº ñîá³: «Îò äóðíèöÿ, à íå çàãàäêà! Ùî æ º ñèòí³øå íàä ïàíñüê³ êàáàíè, ïðóäê³øå íàä 36 ÑÂ²Ò ÔÀÍÒÀÇ²¯, ÌÓÄÐÎÑÒ²
  36. 36. ïàíñüê³ õîðòè, à ìèë³øå íàä ãðîø³! Ãå, ìîÿ êîðîâà áóäå!» Á³äíèé ïðèéøîâ äîäîìó, äóìàâ, äóìàâ òà é çàæóðèâñÿ. À â íüîãî áóëà äî÷êà Ìàðóñÿ. Âîíà é ïèòàº: — ×îãî âè, òàòó, çàæóðèëèñÿ? Ùî ïàí êàçàâ? — Òà òóò, äî÷êî, òàêó ïàí çàãàäêó çàãàäàâ, ùî ÿ é íå íàäóìàþ, ùî âîíî é º. — À ÿêà æ çàãàäêà, òàòó? — ïèòàº Ìàðóñÿ. — Òà òàêà: ùî º ó ñâ³ò³ ñèòí³øå, ïðóäê³øå, ìèë³øå íàä óñå? — Å, òàòó, — ñèòí³øå íàä óñå — çåìëÿ-ìàòè, áî âîíà âñ³õ ãîäóº é íàïóâàº; ïðóäê³øå íàä óñå — äóìêà, áî äóìêîþ âðàç êóäè õî÷ ïåðåëåòèø; à ìèë³øå íàä óñå — ñîí, áî õî÷ ÿê äîáðå òà ìèëî ÷îëîâ³êîâ³, à âñå ïîêèäàº, ùîá çàñíóòè. — ×è áà, — êàæå áàòüêî, — àäæå é ñïðàâä³ òàê! Òàê æå ÿ é ïàíîâ³ êàçàòèìó. Äðóãîãî äíÿ ïðèõîäÿòü îáèäâà áðàòè äî ïàíà. Îò ïàí ¿õ ³ ïèòàº: — Àíó, â³äãàäàëè? — Â³äãàäàëè, ïàíå, — êàæóòü îáèäâà. Îò áàãàòèé çàðàç âèñòóïàº, ùîá ñîá³ ïîïåðåäó ïîñï³øèòèñü, òà é êàæå: — Ñèòí³øå, ïàíå, íàä óñå — âàø³ êàáàíè, à ïðóäê³øå íàä óñå — âàø³ õîðòè, à ìèë³øå íàä óñå — ãðîø³! — Å, áðåøåø, áðåøåø! — êàæå ïàí. Òîä³ äî âáîãîãî: — Àíó, òè! — Òà ùî æ, ïàíå, íåìà ñèòí³øîãî, ÿê çåìëÿ-ìàòè: âîíà âñ³õ ãîäóº é íàïóâàº. — Ïðàâäà, ïðàâäà! — êàæå ïàí. — Íó, à ïðóäê³øå ùî? — Ïðóäê³øå, ïàíå, íàä óñå — äóìêà, áî äóìêîþ âðàç êóäè õî÷ ïåðåëåòèø. — Òàê! Íó, à ìèë³øå? — ïèòàº â³í. — À ìèë³øå íàä óñå — ñîí, áî õî÷ ÿê äîáðå òà ìèëî ÷îëîâ³- êîâ³, à âñå ïîêèäàº, ùîá çàñíóòè. — Òàê óñå! — ãîâîðèòü ïàí. — Òâîÿ êîðîâà. Ò³ëüêè ñêàæè ìåí³, ÷è òè ñàì öå ïîâ³äãàäóâàâ, ÷è òîá³ õòî ñêàçàâ. — Òà ùî æ, ïàíå, — êàæå âáîãèé, — º â ìåíå äî÷êà Ìàðóñÿ, òàê öå âîíà ìåíå òàê íàâ÷èëà. 37 ÍÀÐÎÄÍ² ÊÀÇÊÈ

×