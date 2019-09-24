Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Art of Fear Audio books Download
A life no girl should endure. A father no daughter could love. A
twist no one would predict.From USA Today best-selling author Pamela Crane
comes a terrifying tale of small-town secrets and murder.Ari Wilburn's life ended
long ago-the day she watched her little sister die in a tragic accident and did nothing
to stop it. Crippled with self-blame and resented by her parents, she stumbles
through life ... and onto an unexpected clue that casts doubt on whether the death
was accidental.Now a psychological wreck, Ari joins a suicide support group where
she meets Tina, a sex-enslaved escapee who finds her long-lost father dead. Suicide,
police ruled it. But Tina suspects foul play. As a bond develops between the women
in their shared lossy're dragged into playing a dangerous game with a killer.A serial
killer with a deadly message.Faced with a murderous wake-up call and two possibly
linked deaths, Ari's investigation puts her next on the killer's list. But she's never
been one to back down from a fight.Needing closure, Ari must face her demons and
the killer behind them ... or lose everything she loves."If Dexter and Gone Girl had a
love child, this would be it." - reader review"Perfect for fans of Ruth Ware and Paula
Hawkins, Pamela Crane introduces a mind-twist that takes everything you love
about thrillers, pushes it outside the box, and electrifies you with clever prose and a
plot that will terrify you. A must-read thriller..." - Southern Editor Reviews
Written By: Pamela Crane
Narrated By: Melanie Carey
Publisher: Findaway Voices
Date: December 2018
Duration: 9 hours 37 minutes
