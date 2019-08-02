Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
El�Arte�de�la�Guerra�Audiobook Best�Audiobooks�El�Arte�de�la�Guerra LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
El�Arte�de�la�Guerra El�Arte�de�la�Guerra�es�el�mejor�libro�de�estrategia�de�todos�los�tiempos.�Inspir�a�Napole�n,�Maquiav...
El�Arte�de�la�Guerra
El�Arte�de�la�Guerra
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Audiobooks El Arte de la Guerra

3 views

Published on

Best Audiobooks El Arte de la Guerra

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Audiobooks El Arte de la Guerra

  1. 1. El�Arte�de�la�Guerra�Audiobook Best�Audiobooks�El�Arte�de�la�Guerra LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. El�Arte�de�la�Guerra El�Arte�de�la�Guerra�es�el�mejor�libro�de�estrategia�de�todos�los�tiempos.�Inspir�a�Napole�n,�Maquiavelo,�Mao�Tse� Tung,�y�muchas�m�s�figuras�hist�ricas.�Este�libro�de�dos�mil�quinientos�a�os�de�antig�edad�es�uno�de�los�m�s� importantes�textos�cl�sicos�Chinos,�en�el�que,�a�pesar�del�tiempo�transcurrido,�ninguna�de�sus�m�ximas�ha�quedado anticuada,�ni�hay�un�solo�consejo�que�hoy�no�sea��til.�Pero�la�obra�del�general�Sun�tzu�no�es��nicamente�un�libro�de pr�ctica�militar,�sino�un�tratado�que�ense�a�la�estrategia�suprema�de�aplicar�con�sabidur�a�el�conocimiento�de�la� naturaleza�humana�en�los�momentos�de�confrontaci�n.�No�es,�por�tanto,�un�libro�sobre�la�guerra;�es�una�obra�para� comprender�las�ra�ces�de�un�conflicto�y�buscar�una�soluci�n.�"La�mejor�victoria�es�vencer�sin�combatir,"�nos�dice� Sun�tzu,�"y��sa�es�la�distinci�n�entre�el�hombre�prudente�y�el�ignorante."
  3. 3. El�Arte�de�la�Guerra
  4. 4. El�Arte�de�la�Guerra

×