Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best audiobooks Perfect Balance best audiobooks Perfect Balance for road trip | best audiobooks Perfect Balance for couple...
Perfect Balance In this breakthrough book, world­renowned hormone specialist Dr. Robert Greene explores the connection bet...
Perfect Balance
Perfect Balance
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best audiobooks Perfect Balance

2 views

Published on

best audiobooks Perfect Balance for road trip | best audiobooks Perfect Balance for couples road trip

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best audiobooks Perfect Balance

  1. 1. best audiobooks Perfect Balance best audiobooks Perfect Balance for road trip | best audiobooks Perfect Balance for couples road trip LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Perfect Balance In this breakthrough book, world­renowned hormone specialist Dr. Robert Greene explores the connection between two of the least understood—and yet most important—physiological factors: hormones and the brain. In Perfect Balance, Dr. Greene presents a comprehensive program for reaching hormonal balance, including how to: •craft a personalized hormone therapy program that’s unique to your body and your symptoms •avoid forgetfulness, moodiness, sexual dysfunction, and even the advance and progression of Alzheimer’s disease •understand the pros and cons of the latest cutting­edge hormone therapies •establish your individual hormone profile, gauge your progress, and determine when and how to target lingering problems •recognize “good” and “bad” estrogen—and how to balance the two types •troubleshoot your symptoms, including migraines, hot flashes, sleeplessness, and depression •implement the Perfect Balance Diet and Exercise Program, designed for optimal hormonal health Dr. Greene explains that hormones play a role in every aspect of your health, from quality­of­life issues to the onset of certain diseases, and he shows how righting your hormonal balance can bring about sweeping improvements to your overall health. Sure to become a trusted resource, Perfect Balance is the most groundbreaking book on women’s health in decades.
  3. 3. Perfect Balance
  4. 4. Perfect Balance

×