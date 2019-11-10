Successfully reported this slideshow.
Author : Julia Nissley Pages : 496 pages Publisher : NOLO 2018-03-30 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1413324886
Learn the system, minimize fees When youâ€™ve lost a loved one, the inevitable legal matters can seem difficult and confusing. Learning about probate and taking on some of the bureaucratic tasks yourself can provide clarity, peace of mind, and reduced legal fees. How to Probate an Estate in California explains how to handle a simple estate and makes clear which tasks you may be able to manage without a lawyer. Find out how to: determine who inherits property collect life insurance and other death benefits use non-court transfer procedures complete and file court paperwork pay bills and file taxes, and transfer property to heirs and beneficiaries. Whether you plan to do most of the work yourself or expect to work with an attorney, How to Probate an Estate in California will save you time and reduce confusion when wrapping up your loved oneâ€™s estate.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
  2. 2. q q q q q q Author : Julia Nissley Pages : 496 pages Publisher : NOLO 2018-03-30 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1413324886 ISBN-13 : 9781413324884
