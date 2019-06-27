DOWNLOAD BOOK IN PDF (The Dark Game)

Ten writers are selected for a summer-long writing retreat with the most celebrated and reclusive author in the world. Their host is the legendary Roderick Wells. Handsome, enigmatic, and fiendishly talented, Wells promises to teach his pupils about writing, about magic, about the untapped potential that each of them possesses. Most of all, he plans to teach them about the darkness in their hearts. The writers think they are signing up for a chance at riches and literary prestige. But they are really entering the twisted imagination of a deranged genius, a lethal contest pitting them against one another in a struggle for their sanity and their lives. They have entered into Roderick Wells's most brilliant and horrible creation. The Dark Game. FLAME TREE PRESS is the new fiction imprint of Flame Tree Publishing. Launched in 2018 the list brings together brilliant new authors and the more established; the award winners, and exciting, original voices.

Register for FREE to

Read This Document NOW!

Normally $24.95/month

Today: FREE!

GET ACCES : http://allyouwanttoread.site/?book=178758187X

Fill out the signup form today and start reading eBooks instantly!!



Best Quality!

It works anywhere in the world!

