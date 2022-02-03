Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
Affiliate maximizer |Affiliate marketing
Affiliate maximizer |Affiliate marketing
Loading in …3
×
1 of 19

Digital Entrepreneur Bootcamp | Online sales

Feb. 03, 2022
0 likes 30 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Small Business & Entrepreneurship

THE DIGITAL ENTREPRENEUR BOOTCAMP HAS LAUNCHED
Learn How You Can Build a Super Profitable Online Business Working from Home.



Learn how you can Increase Sales of your Digital Product by using Sales Funnels that we will create together.



Discover How You Can Upscale & Automate Your Business So You Could Live The Life You Wanted!

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

The AI Rush
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Market-Brian Solis)
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Startup Playbook: Secrets of the Fastest-Growing Startups from their Founding Entrepreneurs David S. Kidder
(4/5)
Free
Do Cool Sh*t: Quit Your Day Job, Start Your Own Business, and Live Happily Ever After Miki Agrawal
(3.5/5)
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free
Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff Chip Gaines
(3.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Art, Inc.: The Essential Guide for Building Your Career as an Artist Lisa Congdon
(5/5)
Free
A More Beautiful Question: The Power of Inquiry to Spark Breakthrough Ideas Warren Berger
(3.5/5)
Free
Platform: Get Noticed in a Noisy World Michael Hyatt
(4.5/5)
Free
Selling 101: What Every Successful Sales Professional Needs to Know Zig Ziglar
(4.5/5)
Free
Blog, Inc.: Blogging for Passion, Profit, and to Create Community Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free
Real Artists Don't Starve: Timeless Strategies for Thriving in the New Creative Age Jeff Goins
(4.5/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
In the Company of Women: Inspiration and Advice from over 100 Makers, Artists, and Entrepreneurs Workman eBooks
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Going: 10 Ways to Stay Creative in Good Times and Bad Austin Kleon
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The E-Myth Revisited: Why Most Small Businesses Don't Work and Michael E. Gerber
(4.5/5)
Free
Growing A Business Paul Hawken
(4/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups-Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free
E-Myth Mastery Michael E. Gerber
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Secrets of the Millionaire Mind: Mastering the Inner Game of Wealth T. Harv Eker
(5/5)
Free
Disrupt You!: A Master Personal Transformation, Seize Opportunity, and Thrive in the Era of Endless Innovation Jay Samit
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Mavericks At Work: Why the Most Original Minds in Business Win William C. Taylor
(5/5)
Free
Reality Check: The Irreverent Guide to Outsmarting, Outmanaging, and Outmarketing Your Competition Guy Kawasaki
(4.5/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence-and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity Kimberly Scott
(4.5/5)
Free
Built from Scratch: How a Couple of Regular Guys Grew The Home Depot from Nothing to $30 Billion Bernie Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
The Entrepreneurial State: Debunking Public vs. Private Sector Myths Mariana Mazzucato
(4.5/5)
Free
Play Bigger: How Pirates, Dreamers, and Innovators Create and Dominate Markets Alan Ramadan
(5/5)
Free
Bold: How to Go Big, Create Wealth, and Impact the World Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free

Digital Entrepreneur Bootcamp | Online sales

  1. 1. Digital Entrepreneur Bootcamp From your First Digital Product to Online Sales Scaling Play Video Start, grow, and utilize Your Online Business from Scratch THE DIGITAL ENTREPRENEUR BOOTCAMP HAS LAUNCHED Learn How You Can Build a Super Profitable Online Business Working from Home.   Learn how you can Increase Sales of your Digital Product by using Sales Funnels that we will create together.   Discover How You Can Upscale & Automate Your Business So You Could Live The Life You Wanted! I hold nothing back as I will show you secret growth hacks, tips, tricks, and strategies that can not be seen anywhere else. I will provide you enough business ideas to run and scale your online business. download pdf in order to access the links click here to visit the webite
  2. 2. This deal may not be here tomorrow!!! Value $1,159 $159 One Time ENROLL NOW When You Join Digital Entrepreneur Bootcamp, You Get Full Access To: MODULE 1   How to Build an Effective Digital Product   Lesson 1: Module Intro  Lesson 2: What is the product? 
  3. 3. Lesson 2: What is the product?  Lesson 3: What types of products have the potential to produce high profits?  Lesson 4: Types of digital products  Lesson 5: How to choose a trending niche for your Product?  Lesson 6: Secret formula of Success  Lesson 7: How to Build an Effective Product?  Lesson 8: Create your first digital product  Lesson 9: The best way to use PLR as Paid products  Lesson 10: Examples of the product content  Lesson 11: Description of the product  Lesson 12: Assignment
  4. 4. MODULE 2 Powerful Copywriting Lesson 1: Introduction to Copywriting  Lesson 2: Difference types of Advertisements  Lesson 3: Important questions before start writing  Lesson 4: 7 Mast 2020 Model  Lesson 5: Create Headlines To Strengthen Your Sales Lesson 6: Have A Strong First Paragraph  Lesson 7: 14 Fundamental Copywriting Tips MODULE 3 How to Promote Your Products Online? Lesson 1: Module Intro  Lesson 2: Free traffic sources  Lesson 3: Paid traffic methods  Lesson 4: Hire and Work with Influencer  Lesson 5: Bonus strategies for product promotions  Lesson 6: Email marketing  Lesson 7: How to create a sales page?  Lesson 8: Building your first sales page with MailerLite  Lesson 9: Let’s determine the price of your product  Lesson 10: What is affiliate marketing?  Lesson 11: What are affiliate networks?  Lesson 12: Introduction to DigiStore24 Affiliate Network  Lesson 13: Digistore24 from Vendor point of view  Lesson 14: Adding your product to the Digistore24 Lesson 15: Set up your sales process  Lesson 16: Return policy 
  5. 5. Lesson 16: Return policy  Lesson 17: Create Marketplace entry  Lesson 18: Set up payout account and VAT ID  Lesson 19: How to be approved on DigiStore24?  Lesson 20: You are ready to get started with DigiStore24  Lesson 21: Final words about promoting products on Affiliate networks  Lesson 22: Create Campaign with MailerLite  Lesson 23: Google Search Ads Campaign Intro  Lesson 24: Google Keyword Match Types  Lesson 25: Creating a Google Search Ads Campaign from Scratch  Lesson 26: Assignment No2
  6. 6. MODULE 4 Sales Pipeline Stages Lesson 1: Module Intro  Lesson 2: Awareness Stage  Lesson 3: Entry Point Offer  Lesson 4: Order Bump, Splinter, or Thick wire Offer  Lesson 5: Excitement Stage  Lesson 6: Profit Maximizer Stage  Lesson 7: Do you want to Profit Even Faster? One­Click Upsell  Lesson 8: Advocate Stage  Lesson 9: Traffic and Retargeting  Lesson 10: Consumption  Lesson 11: Follow these steps while creating a Sales Funnel  Lesson 12: Tips for the Awareness stage  Lesson 13: Types of offers and promotions  Lesson 14: Small Funnel for New Businesses  Lesson 15: Let’s conclude this Module MODULE 5   Create Your Sales Funnel in WordPress   Lesson 1: Module Intro  Lesson 2: Introduction to Sales Funnels  Lesson 3: Top 5 Sales Funnel Examples Lesson 4: Paid Sales Funnel Solutions and Pricing  Lesson 5: How to Choose the Right Sales Funnel Software?  Lesson 6: Prerequisites for Creating Sales Funnels in WordPress  Lesson 7: How this funnel looks like in practice? 
  7. 7. Lesson 8: Create Your Sales Funnel in WordPress  Lesson 9: How To Connect Email Capture Step To Your Flow with MailerLite and Elementor?  Lesson 10: Final words about Sales Funnels and Assignment  Lesson 11: Bonus Tip Split Testing  Lesson 12: Your Next Steps  Lesson 13: Congratulations Here’s a summary of everything you get… This is not your typical “course”. In the DIGITAL form, I will provide a complete program you will need to run a successful Online Business and marketing campaign Complete Digital Entrepreneur Bootcamp for Businesses and Individuals
  8. 8. Bootcamp for Businesses and Individuals ✔ Easy to follow ﴾7 hours﴿ VIDEO TRAINING in Full HD resolution, more than 73 lectures in 4 GB, that walks you from your First Digital Product to Online Sales Scaling, from A to Z ﴾$970 value﴿ ✔ My simple strategy for running a digital marketing campaign on autopilot. ﴾$150 value﴿ ✔ Full access to the BONUS SECTION with even more juicy goodies, documents, templates, tutorials, and more. ﴾$39 value﴿ TOTAL VALUE $1,159 This deal may not be here tomorrow!!! Value $1,159 $159 One Time ENROLL NOW
  9. 9. And If you order today, I have a great news!
  10. 10. What will you be able to do after taking this course? 1. All you need to know to create your digital product to sell 2. The benefits of digital entrepreneurship 3. Types of products you can build working from anywhere in the world and making extra income while you sleep 4. Several examples in the market of people who have managed to turn this wish into reality. 5. I have prepared a complete step­by­step guide to help you create your internet business and manage it well so that it will bring good results. 6. How to choose the best niche in the digital market 7. Reaching more people 8. Entrepreneurship and innovative ideas 9. Affiliate marketing platforms 10. The use of software for marketing automation
  11. 11. 11. Moving into action and create your product 12. Promote your business 13. and much more… This deal may not be here tomorrow!!! Value $1,159 $159 One Time ENROLL NOW 100% Money­Back Guarantee! We are very serious about this program and want you to be serious too. Therefore, we will refund your money 100% if you are not happy with the program within 60 days of purchase…
  12. 12. About me: Hi everyone, my name is Dejan. I am a Digital Entrepreneur,  Product Owner, Scrum Master, Agile Coach, Trainer, and Instructor with more than 60 international certificates in different areas of IT. Based on my previous experience, I have created this complete Program for beginners so I can help individuals and companies run and scale online businesses. Everyone looking for new business opportunities can join. I explain everything from the ground up. I hope you are passionate as I am for Digital Entrepreneurship. And if you are, let’s dive in. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Question: Is this Program for beginners or experts? Answer: IT IS FOR BOTH. Digital Entrepreneur Bootcamp is a Complete Program for Businesses and Individuals who want to start or scale their online business.  I will help beginners with different approaches so that you can apply them to learning, looking for solutions, and performing tasks. This Program is also for someone who believes to have gained enough experience in digital marketing and understands how certain things are done generally. Question: Requirements for this Program… Answer: No prior knowledge is required. Students will need a computer (Mac or PC) and an internet connection. For following this course, it is recommended to have web hosting and domain name so you can follow all the steps with me.   All you need is you! Just bring an open mind and willingness to learn.  Question: Is this program for businesses of individuals? Answer:  IT  IS  FOR  BOTH.  I  will  provide  individuals  enough  ideas  to  start  an  online
  13. 13. business, and this program will help individuals and businesses to scale their business worldwide. Question: When can I see real results from this program? Answer:  IT  DEPENDS  ON  YOU.  It  takes  weeks  or  even  months  to  implement  all strategies that are deeply described in Digital Entrepreneur Bootcamp. But, if you are an action taker and a hard worker, it is possible to see the real results within a week after joining, but it’s also possible you will make nothing.  Just because you have all this information, we cannot guarantee you will take action on it the way it is described. Question: Can I address questions or problems? Answer: YES. You will have access to my email address where we will be answering questions.  Students  can  also  use  this  email  to  share  their  learning  experiences  and thoughts. We are all here for your success, so any possible issue or roadblock will be addressed ASAP. Question: Who this course is for? Answer: No prior online income knowledge is needed. Busy individuals who need extra income.  Those  looking  for  extra  income  online.  Those  with  Beginner  to  Advanced passive income experience. Those who want to be able to make money online while they do whatever they want. Affiliate program All affiliates need to create a Digistore24 account in order to start promoting this product. CLICK HERE. Privacy Policy | Legal Notice | Contact Information | Disclaimer | Return Policy

×