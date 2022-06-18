Successfully reported this slideshow.

Newborn sepsis and introduction to Clinical Research

Jun. 18, 2022
Newborn sepsis and introduction to Clinical Research

Jun. 18, 2022
Newborn sepsis-introduction, definition, symptoms, Bacterial pathogens in the newborn,The Magnitude Of The Problem,How Newborn Acquired Infection, intrauterine infection, Intrapartum infections,postpartum infections, Prevention of bacterial infections in the Newborn,Choice of antibiotics for sepsis ,INTRODUCTION TO CLINICAL RESEARCH -What is clinical research?,How does clinical research differ from standard care,Why do we perform clinical research?,Study designs.

  1. 1. PRACTICE SCHOOL PRESENTATION Name:- Monika Pandarkar Roll No.:- 22 Final year B.pharm 1
  2. 2. LIST OF COURSES Newborn Sepsis by Global Health eLearning Center Introduction to clinical research by The Global Health Network Mind Control: Managing Your Mental Health During COVID – 19 by coursera Data safety and monitoring boards for clinical trials by the global health network The Research Question by the global health network Cervical cancer prevention by Global health eLearning Center 2
  3. 3. 1.Newborn Sepsis: Thirty-eight percent of under five deaths occur the neonatal period i.e the first four weeks of life,accounting for about four million deaths annually, three-quarters of which take place the first week of life.Around 31%are due to infection. Objective :  Explain the importance of Newborn infection as a cause of neonatal mortality.  How new born acquired infection .  Strategies for preventing newborn infections.  Strategies and approaches for the treatment of bacterial infections in newborn. 3
  4. 4. Definition of Newborn Sepsis:  Newborn sepsis is the term used for major infections in the Newborn,when infections spread readily throughout the body .The neonatal period is the first 28 days of life.  Infections in the Newborn are divided into two categories:  Infections that occur within 72 hours of birth are referred to as early neonatal sepsis. It is caused by organisms acquired by the Newborn from the mother and during the process of birth .  Infections that occur after 72 hours of birth are referred to as late neonatal sepsis. It is caused by organisms that are acquired after delivery.Usually, the organisms that cause these infections are acquired in the home or hospital.  Without treatment,only 10% of septic newborns can be expected to survive. 4
  5. 5. Symptoms of infections in newborn:  Not feeding well  Being very sleepy  Being very irritable  Rapid breathing or breathing pauses (apnea)  Vomiting or diarrhea  Fever (temperature over 100.4 degrees F or over 38.1 degrees C)  Inability to stay warm -- having a low body temperature despite being clothed and wrapped in blankets  Pale appearance 5
  6. 6. Bacterial pathogens in the newborn:  The graph depicts distribution of the bacteria that cause neonatal sepsis in the first three days of life in five different regions of the world.The common organisms causing Newborn infection include:  Group B Streptococcus  E.coli  Klebsiella  Staphylococcus aureus 6
  7. 7. The Magnitude Of The Problem: The neonatal period includes only the first 28 days of life.Yet,globally, deaths during this phase account for as much as 38 % of the under- five mortality. Neonatal sepsis and other treatable infections including pneumonia, tetanus and diarrheal diseases, account for almost 30% of neonatal deaths. 7
  8. 8. How Newborn Acquired Infection:  What causes infection in newborns? Viruses Protozoan parasites Fungi Bacteria  When do newborns acquire infections? In utero During delivery (Intrapartum) After birth (Postpartum)  Where do newborns acquire infections ? In the community In the hospital 8
  9. 9. Intrauterine Infection:  Intrauterine infection means the passing of an infection from mother to fetus during pregnancy and before delivery.  The most common causes of Intrauterine infections are: Syphilis:At least two-thirds of all babies born to mothers who have syphilis will be infected at births. Syphilis also causes miscarriage early in pregnancy and stillbirths HIV/ AIDS :Transmitted to the baby by intrauterine infection. Also acquired during labor and delivery , When the newborn infant is exposed to HIV in the birth canal. Malaria :Pregnant women infected with Malaria can have low birth weight babies (LBW). Birth wight below 2500gm is associated with high neonatal mortality. 9
  10. 10. Intrapartum infections :  Occur during labor and delivery when the infant is exposed to pathogens that are present in the birth canal and maternal fluids.  Most common types of bacterial organisms encountered by the newborn Intrapartum period acquired in the birth canal are: Klebsiella and E.coli – Maternal intestinal tract Group B Streptococcus- Mother'vagina , rectum and urinary tract. Staphylococcus aureus found on the skin. Prevention of intrapartum infection requires: 1) Avoidance of unnecessary vaginal examinations. 2) Clean delivery practices. 3) Preventive essential newborn care (ENC). 4) Attention to hygiene (especially hand washing by health workers and others handling the baby). 5) Clean cord and skin care. 6) Breastfeeding. 7) Treatment of material infection with antibiotics. 10
  11. 11. Postpartum infection:  Postpartum infection occur after birth and can be acquired from organism in the hospital ,home or community.  Newborns especially,low birth weight babies, are at particular risk for infection if their mothers do not initiate breastfeeding early and practice exclusive breastfeeding. Delaying the initiations of breastfeeding is associated with higher rates of neonatal sepsis and death.  The risk of infection is also high if good hygiene is not practiced in the home.  In the postpartum period, health providers and mothers should: 1) Ensure clean practices, including hand washing and clean cord and skin care. 2)Ensure steps to prevent mother to child transmission of HIV/AIDS. 3)Initiate early and exclusive breastfeeding.  When the mother is not immunized for tetanus ,her infant is at risk for tetanus During the postpartum period. 11
  12. 12. Major bacterial infections in the Newborn:  It includes pneumonia ,diarrhea,bactremia and meningitis and are difficult to diagnose in the Newborn due to non-specific symptoms and may spread rapidly between organs and body systems.  Minor infections include: Candida in the mouth Conjunctivitis Localized skin infections Localized umbilical infections Sexually transmitted disease including chlamydia and gonorrhea ,can be transmitted to an infant during delivery. 12
  13. 13. Prevention of bacterial infections in the Newborn:  Tetanus toxoid immunization : Tetanus toxoid account for about 3% neonatal mortality. simple method to Protect and prevent tetanus in the Newborn. During pregnancy, the four visit prenatal care includes providing mothers with two tetanus immunization ,unless they have received these doses earlier. Hand washing: 41% percent decrease in newborn mortality. Waterless, alcohol -based hand antiseptics have made hand cleansing easier. Clean practices during labor and birth: At facility level requires: High level Disinfection Exam table with a washable cover Clean towels,preferably sterile for drying the baby Sterilized scissors for cutting the cord High level disinfected Surgical gloves for providers. Babies should be breastfeed early . Maternal infections diagnosed and treated early. 13
  14. 14. Choice of antibiotics for sepsis :  Gentamicin in combination with penicillin ,ampicillin,amoxicillin or cloxacillin are used.  Gentamicin is administrator parentrally, while the ‘cillin’can be given orally although they are far more effective when given parentrally .  In the first level facilities ,common drugs available are oral amoxicillin and parenteral gentamicin.  Oral cotrimoxazole is also available but may not be as effective and carries with it increased risk of jaundice in the first week of life.  At first level facilities, common options are to combine intramuscular gentamicin with intramuscular penicillin or ampicillin. Oral amoxicillin is sometimes used If the former are not available. 14
  15. 15. 2.INTRODUCTION TO CLINICAL RESEARCH Contents:  Introduction: 1) A defination of clinical research. 2) How does clinical research differ from standard care. 3) Why is clinical research carried out.  Types of clinical studies: 1) Cohort studies. 2) Case control studies. 3) Cross control surveys. 4) Case reports. 5) Clinical trials. 15
  16. 16. What is clinical research?  Clinical research is scientific study that involves people. Individuals volunteer to participate in carefully conducted studies which ultimately uncover improved methods and knowledge on screening, diagnoses, treatment and prevention of disease and on the promotion of health and health care.  Clinical research can be interventional or observational.  Observational studies are projects where there is no investigational product assigned to participants, e.g. research on how therapies work,health economic research and qualitative clinical research such as understanding patients' experiences, etc.  Interventional studies are controlled experiments, like clinical trials, where every participant is allocated to the treatment or control group at the start of the study. It includes drugs, cells and other biological products, surgical procedures ,radiologic procedures ,preventive care etc. 16
  17. 17. How does clinical research differ from standard care:  Involves human volunteers .  Is carried out with the ultimate aim of improving standard care.  Measures effects over a period of time to identify knowledge on issues such as costs,improved care , better drugs ,treatments , additional support etc.  May involve a comparison control group ,depending on the type of research.  Focuses on the effect of intervention .  Must stick to a protocol without deviation .  By comparison standard care is all about Clinical judgment, decisions and flexibility. 17
  18. 18. Why do we perform clinical research?  Clinical research is undertaken to collect data on usual and unusual events, conditions and population groups to allow us to: 1) Observe treatment and health management practices so that we learn how they can be improved upon. 2) Test interventions to develop new drugs and vaccines and to find new uses for existing therapies. 3) Learn more about specific diseases so we can better understand how to manage, treat and prevent them. 18
  19. 19. Study designs:  1 .Cohort studies: This type of study designs follows specific groups of people over a period of time to See how outcomes differ when they receive different treatments and interventions. Expensive and take years to complete.  2.Case control studies: Cases are matched to measure the impact of an intervention or disease. Inexpensive and completed in a short period of time.  3.Cross sectional surveys:  Used to gather information from a specified number of cases in a population at a single point in time.  Quick and easy, But it does not allow for a distinction to be made between cause and effect. 19
  20. 20.  4.Case Reports: Are the detailed histories of single cases. They provide the symptoms , signs ,diagnosis ,treatment and follow-up of an individual patient. Lowest level of scientific evidence.  5.Clinical Trials:  Randomisd controlled trials allow data on the safety and efficacy of health interventions to be collected. It involves four phases: 1. Phase 1 –Human pharmacology and safety( 20-100) 2. Phase 2- Therapeutic exploratory trial(20-300) 3. Phase 3- Therapeutic confirmatory trials (300-3000) 4. Phase 4 - Post marketing studies 20
  21. 21. Certificates: 21
  22. 22. THANK YOU 22
Newborn sepsis-introduction, definition, symptoms, Bacterial pathogens in the newborn,The Magnitude Of The Problem,How Newborn Acquired Infection, intrauterine infection, Intrapartum infections,postpartum infections, Prevention of bacterial infections in the Newborn,Choice of antibiotics for sepsis ,INTRODUCTION TO CLINICAL RESEARCH -What is clinical research?,How does clinical research differ from standard care,Why do we perform clinical research?,Study designs.

