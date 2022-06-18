Newborn sepsis and introduction to Clinical Research

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Newborn sepsis-introduction, definition, symptoms, Bacterial pathogens in the newborn,The Magnitude Of The Problem,How Newborn Acquired Infection, intrauterine infection, Intrapartum infections,postpartum infections, Prevention of bacterial infections in the Newborn,Choice of antibiotics for sepsis ,INTRODUCTION TO CLINICAL RESEARCH -What is clinical research?,How does clinical research differ from standard care,Why do we perform clinical research?,Study designs.
Newborn sepsis-introduction, definition, symptoms, Bacterial pathogens in the newborn,The Magnitude Of The Problem,How Newborn Acquired Infection, intrauterine infection, Intrapartum infections,postpartum infections, Prevention of bacterial infections in the Newborn,Choice of antibiotics for sepsis ,INTRODUCTION TO CLINICAL RESEARCH -What is clinical research?,How does clinical research differ from standard care,Why do we perform clinical research?,Study designs.
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd