Educacion virtual

MAESTRÍA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA Y GESTIÓN EDUCATIVA Educación Virtual I CICLO Bachiller: Lesly Norma Juárez Ramos
Educación Virtual Es una estrategia educativa, basada en el uso intensivo de las nuevas tecnologías.
El profesor en entornos virtuales: condiciones, perfil y competencias En una sociedad de la información, lo que los estudi...
La modelizacion del proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje mediado por las tics: Implicaciones para el perfil, las condiciones...
Encontramos algunas competencias necesarias,aunque no suficientesdel profesor en entornos virtuales Capacidad para valora...
Acceso a la información mediante las Tic y rendimiento de los alumnos. Acceso a la información multimedia e hipermedia Res...
Las TICS Se entiende que los resultados de aprendizaje de los alumnos son atribuibles al acceso a la información que facil...
Ventajas de la Educación Virtual •Ahorro de tiempo y dinero. ... Flexibilidad horaria. La educación a distancia a través d...
En consecuencia el proposito de la enseñanza virtual es facilitar la transferencia del conocimiento desde un experto a un ...
Gracias a las posibilidades de flexibilización e individualización de la enseñanza que ofrecen las TIC, ésta se planifica ...
Referencia s
Dentro de una sociedad de información , lo que los niños necesitan de la educación es capacitación para organizar fundamentalmente la información.

