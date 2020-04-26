Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Lord God caused to grow every tree that is pleasing to the sight and good for food; the tree of life also in the midst...
The Medicine Wheel This is an ancient symbol used by almost all the Native people of North and South America. There are ma...
FireFire WaterWaterWater EarthEarth AirAir The Medicine WheelThe Medicine Wheel The medicine wheel teaches us that the fou...
The medicine wheel teaches us that the four symbolic races are all part of the same human family. All are brothers and sis...
InfancyInfancy Elderhood ChildhoodChildhood AdulthoodAdulthood The Medicine WheelThe Medicine Wheel Human Beings develop i...
MentalMental Physical SpiritualSpiritual EmotionalEmotional The Medicine WheelThe Medicine Wheel Human Beings have four in...
PROPOSITION All dimensions of human potentially are inter-related and inter-dependent. Well-being in any one of the many d...
volitionvolition participationparticipation visionvision © 2001, Four Worlds International
The Sacred Tree, Quaternity, and Medicine Wheel

Sacred Tree and Medicine Wheel

Published in: Spiritual
The Sacred Tree, Quaternity, and Medicine Wheel

  1. 1. The Lord God caused to grow every tree that is pleasing to the sight and good for food; the tree of life also in the midst of the garden, and the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. A river flowed out of Eden, from there it divided and became four rivers. The Sacred Tree, Quaternity, and Medicine Wheel Genesis 2:9-17
  2. 2. The Medicine Wheel This is an ancient symbol used by almost all the Native people of North and South America. There are many different ways that this symbol is used: the four grandfathers, the four winds, the four directions, the four stages of life and many other things that can be talked about in sets of four. Just like a mirror can be used to see things not normally seen (like behind us, or around a corner), the medicine wheel can be used to help us see or understand things we can’t quite see or understand because they are ideas and not physical objects. © The Sacred Tree
  3. 3. FireFire WaterWaterWater EarthEarth AirAir The Medicine WheelThe Medicine Wheel The medicine wheel teaches us that the four elements, earth, air, fire and water, are all part of the same physical world. All must be respected equally for their gift of life. © The Sacred Tree
  4. 4. The medicine wheel teaches us that the four symbolic races are all part of the same human family. All are brothers and sisters living on the same Mother Earth. WhiteWhite BlackBlackBlack RedRed The Medicine WheelThe Medicine Wheel YellowYellowYellow © The Sacred Tree
  5. 5. InfancyInfancy Elderhood ChildhoodChildhood AdulthoodAdulthood The Medicine WheelThe Medicine Wheel Human Beings develop in four interrelated stages; infancy, childhood, adulthood, and elderhood. © The Sacred Tree
  6. 6. MentalMental Physical SpiritualSpiritual EmotionalEmotional The Medicine WheelThe Medicine Wheel Human Beings have four interrelated potentialities, mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual, that are actualized through volition. Volition © The Sacred Tree
  7. 7. PROPOSITION All dimensions of human potentially are inter-related and inter-dependent. Well-being in any one of the many dimensions of human life is inseparably linked to well-being in all the others. Reflection: Economic Physical Spiritual Cultural Emotional Social Political Mental © The Sacred Tree
  8. 8. volitionvolition participationparticipation visionvision © 2001, Four Worlds International

