Evidence-Based Practice for Nurses: Appraisal and Application of Research, Fourth Edition is an essential resource for teaching students how to translate research into practice. The text is based on the five step IDP process (knowledge, persuasion, decision, implementation, and confirmation). The authors employ a fresh and updated approach to teaching nursing research using evidence-based practice.The Fourth Edition features more real-world examples, expanded coverage of qualitative methods, discussion of various types of research questions and explores the hierarchy of evidence.New to the Fourth Edition:Updated Apply What You Have Learned evolving case study Real-life evidence-based practice examplesExploration of the Hierarchy Model featuring all types of evidence for each levelExpanded content on the qualitative method Updated references and new diagrams summarizing statistical analysis and designs Navigate 2 Premier AccessInstructor ResourcesInstructor's ManualTime-on-task analysisInteractive lecturesCompetency mapping documentPowerPoint slidesTest bankPractice activitiesEvolving case study

