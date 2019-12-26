Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tough Justice Audiobook download | Tough Justice Audiobook free Tough Justice Audiobook download | Tough Justice Audiobook...
Tough Justice Audiobook download | Tough Justice Audiobook free She burned Moretti…now it's his turn. ​ Destroying Moretti...
Tough Justice Audiobook download | Tough Justice Audiobook free Written By: Carol Ericson. Narrated By: Thérèse Plummer Pu...
Tough Justice Audiobook download | Tough Justice Audiobook free Download Full Version Tough Justice Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tough Justice Audiobook download | Tough Justice Audiobook free

3 views

Published on

Tough Justice Audiobook download | Tough Justice Audiobook free

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tough Justice Audiobook download | Tough Justice Audiobook free

  1. 1. Tough Justice Audiobook download | Tough Justice Audiobook free Tough Justice Audiobook download | Tough Justice Audiobook free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Tough Justice Audiobook download | Tough Justice Audiobook free She burned Moretti…now it's his turn. ​ Destroying Moretti was Special Agent Lara Grant's biggest coup, but she paid a heavy price to make the bust. She'll do anything to keep him—and her secrets—behind bars. ​ But Lara knows he's playing the FBI like a maestro even from jail. So when her boss's daughter is kidnapped, it's personal…and not just for Lara. ​ With the team at breaking point, it's up to Lara to keep everyone focused. Until a chilling photo is delivered to her home address. Moretti knows where she lives. And he knows what she's hiding… ​ Part 3 of 8 in the chilling, high-octane FBI thriller TOUGH JUSTICE from New York Times bestselling author Carla Cassidy and authors Tyler Anne Snell, Carol Ericson and Gail Barrett. ​ On Carol Ericson: ​ "Ericson jumps from action to action with the accuracy and grace of a trapeze artist, keeping readers on the edge of their seats." —RT Book Reviews on Catch, Release
  3. 3. Tough Justice Audiobook download | Tough Justice Audiobook free Written By: Carol Ericson. Narrated By: Thérèse Plummer Publisher: Harlequin Audio Date: January 2016 Duration: 2 hours 56 minutes
  4. 4. Tough Justice Audiobook download | Tough Justice Audiobook free Download Full Version Tough Justice Audio OR Listen now

×