BreakThrough the Noise Find Your Audience with Data-Driven Advertising Aaron Goldman Chief Marketing Officer 4C @AaronGoldman Ty Heath Global Lead,The B2B Institute LinkedIn @tyrona
Webinar Info • Send questions via Q&A and we'll answer at the end. • Let us know if you are having any technical issues. • Use/follow #FindYourAudience
Our trends are contrarian by design ContrarianConsensus Wrong Right
Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. And our trends are “right” by replication There is no more fundament...
The Sub-Prime Data Crisis 01.
Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Hint: That’s no better than flipping a coin. “Digital profiling is o...
"We're not only not reaching the right people, we're not reaching people at all" Fake Sites FakeTraffic - Dr. Augustine Fou, Ad Fraud Researcher
Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Privately, we acknowledge our data isn’t real, yet publicly we tell ...
You've seen this movie about "AAA-Rated Data," right?
Start shortening your supply chain to identify real data Direct Data Direct Payment
"…Master of cleaning, extracting, and trusting my data before I do anything with it."
Signal-To-Noise Ratio 02.
What can gambling teach us about whether "big data" leads to better decisions? Source: Paul Slovich, Behavioral Problems of Adhering to a Decision Policy
Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Signal-to-noise ratio explains why “big data” often leads to worse d...
Separate signal from noise with long data
Sales Uplift Time: 6 Months Marketers "trade" too much And invest too little Lead Generation "Months" Brand Building "Years" 60% 40% Leads Brand Source: IPA, The Long And The Short Of It
Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Brand building and lead generation are different investment strategi...
Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. “The long term is not simply the adding up of short terms” You have ...
The Myth Of Small Bets 03.
A tale of two strategies: Warner Bros bets big, NBC bets small "Bet Big" VS "Test & Learn" Alan Horn Jeff Zucker Source: Anita Elberse, Blockbusters
Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. On a risk-adjusted basis, big bets are more profitable than small be...
Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Why are small bets are riskier? Because they’re almost guaranteed to...
Big returns require betting big on creative Source: Salesforce
Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Big returns require betting big on distribution too 12% 10% 8% 6% 4%...
"In my mind, playing A seemingly risky game actually minimizes my chances of losing"
1 Trust real data, not fake data. 2 Track long data, not big data. 3 Make big bets, not small bets. How to be contrarian and right
Welcome to the Closed Ecosystems
AUTHENTICATED ACCESS ENGAGING NATIVE AD FORMATS DATA-DRIVEN ADVERTISING
21% more time on social media 20% more time on broadcast TV 22% more time messaging Source: Statista, March 2020 5% more time creating and uploading videos 27% more time streaming
Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. 811% in COVID-related articles 55% increase in conversations 28x inc...
Where are consumers spending their time? 19% Open Web 81% Closed Ecosystems Source: Average Time Spent with Select Media by eMarketer April 2019
Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Where are advertisers spending their budgets? Sales 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr ...
Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc.Source: Practical Privacy — Successfully Transition to Privacy: Prese...
The Closed Ecosystems Platform
Self-service
Self-service Vertically integrated
Self-service Vertically integrated Interoperable
Self-service Vertically integrated Interoperable Independent
Self-service Vertically integrated Interoperable Independent Intelligent
from more to better. from black box to transparent. from horizontal to vertical. from siloed to holistic. Move…
LinkedIn Video FEATURES RESULTS Powerful Results Financial service brand drives engagement with LinkedIn Video campaign 31% Increase in click- through-rate 48% Increase in engagement rate
LinkedIn Video FEATURES RESULTS Engaging Video 4C increases engagement with key clients using LinkedIn Video 17% higher click- through-rate 32% higher engagement rate
It's all in Scope
Q&A Aaron Goldman @AaronGoldman Chief Marketing Officer 4C Ty Heath @tyrona Global Lead,The B2B Institute LinkedIn #FindYourAudience
Resources 4Cinsights.com mediaocean.com @4Cinsights B2Binstitute.org business.linkedin.com/marketing-solutions/blog @linkedin @mediaocean
Break Through the Noise: Find Your Audience with Data-Driven Advertising

26 views

Published on

In this webinar, 4C's Aaron Goldman and LinkedIn's Ty Heath discuss why good data leads to great advertising. Watch the recording here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKhe9-tppms

Published in: Marketing
Break Through the Noise: Find Your Audience with Data-Driven Advertising

  BreakThrough the Noise Find Your Audience with Data-Driven Advertising Aaron Goldman Chief Marketing Officer 4C @AaronGoldman Ty Heath Global Lead,The B2B Institute LinkedIn @tyrona
  Webinar Info • Send questions via Q&A and we'll answer at the end. • Let us know if you are having any technical issues. • Use/follow #FindYourAudience
  Our trends are contrarian by design ContrarianConsensus Wrong Right
  And our trends are "right" by replication There is no more fundamental requirement in science than that the replicability of findings be established." – Seymour Epstein,Cognitive Scientist
  The Sub-Prime Data Crisis 01.
  Hint: That's no better than flipping a coin. "Digital profiling is only able to accurately identify gender 50 percent of the time." Source: "How Effective Is Black-Box Digital Consumer Profiling?" MIT, MBS, GroupM 80% of the marketing industry runs on fake data
  "We're not only not reaching the right people, we're not reaching people at all" Fake Sites FakeTraffic - Dr. Augustine Fou, Ad Fraud Researcher
  Privately, we acknowledge our data isn't real, yet publicly we tell a different story Of Marketers Have Confidence InThe Accuracy OfTheir Data 12% Source: Forrester Wave: B2B Marketing Data Providers, Q3 2018
  You've seen this movie about "AAA-Rated Data," right?
  Start shortening your supply chain to identify real data Direct Data Direct Payment
  "…Master of cleaning, extracting, and trusting my data before I do anything with it."
  Signal-To-Noise Ratio 02.
  What can gambling teach us about whether "big data" leads to better decisions? Source: Paul Slovich, Behavioral Problems of Adhering to a Decision Policy
  Signal-to-noise ratio explains why "big data" often leads to worse decisions I'm not saying there's no information in big data – there's plenty of information.The problem is the needle comes in an increasingly larger haystack." – Nassim NicholasTaleb, Author Of "Fooled By Randomness" Source: Anti-fragile
  Separate signal from noise with long data
  Sales Uplift Time: 6 Months Marketers "trade" too much And invest too little Lead Generation "Months" Brand Building "Years" 60% 40% Leads Brand Source: IPA, The Long And The Short Of It
  Brand building and lead generation are different investment strategies "Balance Sheet" Lead Generation Brand Building Things Change Quarterly Ex: Gross Sales Cost Per Lead Things Change Annually Ex: Real Estate Share OfVoice CDP "Income Statement" Source: Craig Griffin, Macquarie Group
  "The long term is not simply the adding up of short terms" You have to produce results in the short term, but you also have to produce results in the long term. And the long term is not simply the adding up of short terms." – Peter Drucker, ManagementTheorist Source: Anti-fragile
  The Myth Of Small Bets 03.
  A tale of two strategies: Warner Bros bets big, NBC bets small "Bet Big" VS "Test & Learn" Alan Horn Jeff Zucker Source: Anita Elberse, Blockbusters
  On a risk-adjusted basis, big bets are more profitable than small bets $1.4 billion $1.2 billion $1 billion $800 million $600 million $400 million $0 Production Budget WorldwideRevenues Green Lantern $0 $50 million $100 million $150 million $200 million $250 million $200 million Terminator Salvation I Am Legend Sex and the City Watchmen Happy Feet Two Speed Racer The Blind Side The Hangover The Hangover Part II Inception Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix The Dark Knight Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II 1:6 1:1 Source: Anita Elberse, Blockbusters
  Why are small bets are riskier? Because they're almost guaranteed to fail. In increasingly competitive markets, breaking through the media clutter requires enormous bets on blockbuster strategies." – Anita Elberse, Harvard Business School Professor, Author Of "Blockbusters" Source: Anita Elberse, Blockbusters
  Big returns require betting big on creative Source: Salesforce
  Big returns require betting big on distribution too 12% 10% 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% Share Of
  25. 25. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. “In my mind, playing A seemingly risky game actually minimizes my chances of losing”
  26. 26. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. 1 Trust real data, not fake data. 2 Track long data, not big data. 3 Make big bets, not small bets. How to be contrarian and right
  27. 27. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Welcome to the Closed Ecosystems
  28. 28. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. AUTHENTICATED ACCESS ENGAGING NATIVE AD FORMATS DATA-DRIVEN ADVERTISING
  30. 30. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. 21% more time on social media 20% more time on broadcast TV 22% more time messaging Source: Statista, March 2020 5% more time creating and uploading videos 27% more time streaming
  31. 31. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. 811% in COVID-related articles 55% increase in conversations 28x increase in #coronavirus conversations since January Source: Statista, March 2020 60% increase in content creation 40% of users reading more news
  32. 32. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Where are consumers spending their time? 19% Open Web 81% Closed Ecosystems Source: Average Time Spent with Select Media by eMarketer April 2019
  33. 33. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Where are advertisers spending their budgets? Sales 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 34% Open Web 66% Closed Ecosystems Sources: Total Worldwide Media Spend by WARC 2019, Total TV ad spend by eMarketer 2019, Total 2019 ad revenue reported by public companies
  35. 35. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc.Source: Practical Privacy — Successfully Transition to Privacy: Preserving Marketing and Adtech by Gartner (Nader Henein and Andrew Frank) 3 April 2020. Graphic source content: Adapted from Beales & Eisenrach and Google. Lack of signal leads to lost revenue Potential impact on publishers of losing third-party cookies 52% Average revenue loss per publisher 37.5% Minimum revenue loss per user
  36. 36. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. The Closed Ecosystems Platform
  37. 37. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Self-service
  38. 38. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Self-service Vertically integrated
  39. 39. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Self-service Vertically integrated Interoperable
  40. 40. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Self-service Vertically integrated Interoperable Independent
  41. 41. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Self-service Vertically integrated Interoperable Independent Intelligent
  42. 42. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. from more to better. from black box to transparent. from horizontal to vertical. from siloed to holistic. Move…
  43. 43. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. LinkedIn Video FEATURES RESULTS Powerful Results Financial service brand drives engagement with LinkedIn Video campaign 31% Increase in click- through-rate 48% Increase in engagement rate
  44. 44. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. LinkedIn Video FEATURES RESULTS Engaging Video 4C increases engagement with key clients using LinkedIn Video 17% higher click- through-rate 32% higher engagement rate
  45. 45. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. It’s all in Scope
  47. 47. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Q&A Aaron Goldman @AaronGoldman Chief Marketing Officer 4C Ty Heath @tyrona Global Lead,The B2B Institute LinkedIn #FindYourAudience
  48. 48. Proprietary and confidential. ©2020 4C Insights, Inc. Resources 4Cinsights.com mediaocean.com @4Cinsights B2Binstitute.org business.linkedin.com/marketing-solutions/blog @linkedin @mediaocean

