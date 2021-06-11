Producto global

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SECRETARÍA DE EDUCACIÓN Y CULTURA Centro Regional de Formación Profesional Docente de Sonora Benemérita y Centenaria Escue...
Concepción de la inclusión educativa en las escuelas primarias de México Resumen El objetivo de la presente investigación ...
Introducción En la actualidad, la problemática de la exclusión aún se encuentra presente en el ámbito educativo, aunque se...
Por otro lado, Díaz retoma el concepto de inclusión compartido por la UNESCO (2005), donde se define a la inclusión educat...
desarrollo del estado del arte, se cuenta con cuatro objetivos específicos relacionados con cada categoría de análisis, lo...
Metodología El tema de estudio de este trabajo recaba información sobre la importancia de implementar la inclusión educati...
De igual manera, para la realización de este documento, se tomaron en cuenta ciertos aspectos, los cuales son útiles para ...
se dieron lugar 15 ponencias, pero únicamente siete satisfacían los términos de búsqueda. Siendo entonces, que finalmente ...
Por lo tanto, la primera de estas, elaborada por Cruz (2019) en su investigación titulada “A 25 Años de la Declaración de ...
de los maestros en educación básica, directores de escuelas, entre otros trabajadores y también, los padres de familia. As...
Campa-Álvarez, Valenzuela, y Guillén-Lúgigo (2020), conceptualizan en su investigación llamada “Prácticas docentes y cultu...
Especial encaminadas a la apropiación y manejo de estrategias que les permitan detectar y atender la diversidad de los alu...
puedan planear, diseñar, entender, atender, la diversidad e inclusión educativa, pues exponen que es muy importante que lo...
Así pues, Sevilla, Martín y Jenaro (2018) basan su metodología bajo el enfoque cuantitativo, centrado en identificar las a...
Asimismo, Campa-Álvarez, Valenzuela y Guillén-Lúgigo (2020) forman parte de quienes realizaron su investigación de carácte...
la primera está basada en la escala Likert (general y sobre los saberes de los docentes en cuanto a la atención de los alu...
estos con mejor desempeño del mundo, los cuales coincidieron que una de las tres metas que mejora los resultados académico...
los siguientes tipos de vulnerabilidad estudiantil: situación de pobreza (62%), discapacidad visual (45%), problemas de ap...
pero esta disminuye al tratarse de alumnos con necesidades educativas especiales. De la misma forma, los factores como la ...
realización de formación docente durante las clases, el promover el liderazgo capacitado y la retroalimentación entre doce...
atención médica: para ellos el niño con NEE es un enfermo y no puede estar en un aula regular. También menciona que “da ev...
experiencia hacia la inclusión educativa, y el cómo lograr acercarse a la meta de dicho fenómeno. Por otro lado, Campa-Álv...
Además, Díaz (2017), después de su análisis, sella con la idea de que una de las piezas clave para el desarrollo de la Edu...
campañas de promoción y de organización escolar por parte del profesorado, pues al ser el aula un escenario de intercambio...
finalmente la inclusión. De esta manera, se entiende que gran parte de las instituciones educativas en México se encuentra...
investigación, no demuestran un tanteo tan explícito y no permite explicar por mayoría o de forma concreta los resultados ...
De igual manera, los autores concluyen que el docente debe estar en una formación permanente, a modo de actualizarse debid...
Referencias Anatolievna, E. (2020). Inclusión de los niños con capacidades diferentes en escuelas regulares en México: pro...
Diaz, L. (2017). Educación inclusiva. Conceptualización y aproximación al sistema educativo de Sinaloa (México). Congreso ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
19 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Producto global

Concepción de la inclusión educativa en las escuelas primarias de México

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Producto global

  1. 1. SECRETARÍA DE EDUCACIÓN Y CULTURA Centro Regional de Formación Profesional Docente de Sonora Benemérita y Centenaria Escuela Normal del Estado de Sonora “PROFR. JESÚS MANUEL BUSTAMANTE MUNGARRO” "EL DEBER EDUCAR, EL COMPROMISO TRASCENDER” LICENCIATURA EN EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA Curso: Lo que se conoce sobre educación: el estado del arte de la cuestión. Producto global: Concepción de la inclusión educativa en las escuelas primarias de México Maestro: Adán Enrique Méndez Melcher Alumnas: García Canizales Andrea María Márquez Hernández Yazmin Guadalupe Osoria Hernández Ana Paola Grupo: 4A Hermosillo, Sonora a 11 del mes de junio del 2021
  2. 2. Concepción de la inclusión educativa en las escuelas primarias de México Resumen El objetivo de la presente investigación es identificar la concepción que se tiene en las escuelas primarias de México acerca de la inclusión educativa. Su estudio se enfoca en una metodología cualitativa, utilizándose la recolección de datos a través de diversos autores, por lo tanto, se rescatan 10 investigaciones realizadas en los últimos cinco años, las cuales están relacionadas con el tema de la educación inclusiva. Los principales hallazgos que se encontraron fueron las actitudes de los docentes frente a la diversidad de los alumnos en sus aulas, pues aun cuando se ha intentado integrar a todos los alumnos en estas, no se ha podido llevar de una manera adecuada, ya que existe esa falta de capacitación en algunos maestros para atender a la diversidad, en todos los sentidos, de forma correcta y sin crear distinciones. También, se distingue que el sistema educativo, si bien se encuentra a favor de la inclusión, este no realiza las adecuaciones necesarias para que su manejo funcione, por lo que se concluye que es indispensable la formación constante en los docentes para adquirir nuevas estrategias y técnicas que le permitan abordar esto, así como que los estudiantes obtengan aprendizajes significativos, superando cualquier tipo de barrera de aprendizaje. Palabras clave: Educación inclusiva, integración escolar, actitudes del profesor, atención a la diversidad.
  3. 3. Introducción En la actualidad, la problemática de la exclusión aún se encuentra presente en el ámbito educativo, aunque se ha avanzado bastante en el sentido de que se ha tomado consciencia sobre el impacto que tiene la discriminación en los pequeños, todavía no es suficiente, pues se necesitan implementar acciones pertinentes que permitan desarrollar un sistema educativo más incluyente, que no sea conformista con sólo integrar a los educandos en la institución, sino que estos formen parte de todas las asignaciones que sean propuestas y que los actores educativos elaboren estrategias para una mejor aplicación de la inclusión educativa que elimine las barreras de aprendizaje y participación, ya que existen instituciones escolares en las que se pone al descubierto la impertinencia del modelo educativo actual, así como la inequidad a la que se les somete a los alumnos disfrazada de inclusión. Por tal motivo, es importante que no se fragmente la educación a los alumnos, limitándolos a ciertas actividades según sus capacidades, sino tomar en cuenta que sí son capaces y que pueden aprender y valorar la diversidad de ellas, así como también, tomar en cuenta su derecho de tener una educación libre que permita desarrollar todas sus competencias. Dicho esto, todos los docentes tienen un gran compromiso para que sea posible la implementación de un sistema educativo más incluyente y empático con los educandos. Así pues, la integración escolar ha puesto de manifiesto que la atención a la diversidad es un proceso complejo, que a pesar de sus esfuerzos no ha cubierto la totalidad de sus objetivos, sin embargo, ha representado un cambio importante en el panorama educativo. Por ello se atraviesa actualmente por un cambio ideológico que transforma la integración en la inclusión de las minorías.
  4. 4. Por otro lado, Díaz retoma el concepto de inclusión compartido por la UNESCO (2005), donde se define a la inclusión educativa como un proceso orientado a responder a la diversidad de alumnos que hay en las aulas de Educación Básica, incrementando su participación para reducir la exclusión, es decir, que por medio de la participación en el aprendizaje, en eventos culturales o comunitarios, se puede disminuir la exclusión dentro y fuera del sistema educativo. De igual manera, la Secretaría de Educación Pública (SEP, 2017) señala que “los sistemas educativos han de estructurarse para facilitar la existencia de sociedades más justas e incluyentes. En ese sentido, la escuela ha de ofrecer a cada estudiante oportunidades para aprender que respondan a sus necesidades particulares” (p. 91). Por su parte, López (como se citó en Rodríguez & Luque, 2019), señala que la inclusión hace válido el derecho a una educación equitativa y disponible para todos los alumnos, especialmente en quienes se encuentran excluidos o en riesgo de serlo, para así convertirse en ciudadanos activos, participativos, críticos y solidarios. De ahí que, el tema de estudio de esta investigación recaba información sobre la importancia de implementar la inclusión educativa en la educación primaria de México, haciendo hincapié en su diferencia con el sistema de integración, el cual se busca que sea sustituido por la primera, debido a que en un principio, si bien es verdad, brindó nuevas oportunidades a personas con discapacidad o diversidad cultural, sin embargo, no era completamente inclusivo con ellas, ni tomaba en cuenta sus capacidades en beneficio de su aprendizaje. Asimismo, el objetivo general de este estado del arte consiste en identificar cómo es concebida la inclusión educativa en las escuelas primarias de México. Mientras que, en el
  5. 5. desarrollo del estado del arte, se cuenta con cuatro objetivos específicos relacionados con cada categoría de análisis, los cuales son:  Determinar cuáles son las teorías en las que se basan los autores para definir la inclusión educativa.  Analizar los distintos instrumentos y enfoques metodológicos utilizados para recabar información.  Detectar cuáles fueron los resultados obtenidos en base a las actitudes de los docentes ante la inclusión.  Identificar las conclusiones arrojadas por los distintos autores de acuerdo a la situación docente frente a la diversidad de los alumnos. Finalmente, en los últimos años, el tema de inclusión ha sido un auge puesto que la sociedad ha estado en constante lucha contra estereotipos, preferencias, discapacidades y creencias que la misma sociedad construye. Por lo tanto, la importancia de desarrollar este trabajo e implementar este tema de inclusión durante la etapa de educación primaria en las aulas de las mexicanas y los mexicanos, es fundamental; puesto que, desde una educación temprana se debe formar a personas conscientes, empáticas y respetuosas que comprendan que la diversidad es parte de la sociedad en la que vivimos, que todo humano es diferente pero todos tenemos el mismo derecho a la educación. Erróneamente, se ha suscitado a la integración como sinónimo de inclusión dentro de las aulas, siendo que, la integración comprende el hecho de responder al currículo promedio, incluyendo al individuo con necesidades especiales a cualquier ámbito. No obstante, en este caso solo se da la acción de incluir, donde la persona con capacidades diferentes sólo toma un lugar más en el aula sin ser concebido como parte de ella.
  6. 6. Metodología El tema de estudio de este trabajo recaba información sobre la importancia de implementar la inclusión educativa en la educación primaria de México, haciendo hincapié en su diferencia con el sistema de integración, el cual se busca que sea sustituido por la primera, debido a que en un principio, si bien es verdad que brindó nuevas oportunidades a personas con discapacidad o diversidad cultural, sin embargo, no era completamente inclusivo con ellas, ni tomaba en cuenta sus capacidades en beneficio de su aprendizaje. Por lo tanto, a través del estado del arte, se dará respuesta a las siguientes preguntas de investigación: ¿Por qué es importante generar un ambiente de inclusión dentro y fuera del contexto escolar durante la etapa de educación primaria? ¿La integración es una forma adecuada de generar empatía en el contexto educativo? ¿Por qué? ¿Qué estrategias de inclusión se pueden trabajar en la educación primaria para generar un buen ambiente de aprendizaje y socialización? y ¿Quién es responsable de desarrollar la inclusión educativa? Asimismo, el presente estudio se trata sobre un estado del arte, el cual, tal como menciona Londoño (2008) consiste en una “recopilación critica de diversos tipos de texto de un área o disciplina que, de manera escrita, formaliza el proceso cognitivo de una investigación a través de la lectura de la bibliografía hallada durante la indagación del problema, los temas y los contextos.” (p. 10). Dicho esto, la investigación cuenta con un enfoque cualitativo, por lo que predominan métodos o técnicas como la observación o aplicación de entrevistas, al producir estos datos descriptivos, pues como explica Hoyos (2000) en esta metodología “se buscan y encuentran respuestas mediante la ampliación del conocimiento que tiene en cuenta el contexto, los espacios de creatividad y la subjetividad para captar la particularidad de la experiencia, ya que pretende conocer la realidad desde adentro.” (p.10).
  7. 7. De igual manera, para la realización de este documento, se tomaron en cuenta ciertos aspectos, los cuales son útiles para el resultado que se desea llegar, basándose en dos puntos muy importantes para una mejor investigación: Criterios de búsqueda y delimitación; facilitando así, el proceso y lograr encontrar la información acierta. En primer lugar, el punto que se determinó fue los términos de búsqueda, donde se seleccionaron los siguientes:  Educación inclusiva en México.  Sistema de integración en la educación primaria.  Necesidades Educativas Especiales en los alumnos. Lo siguiente, fue el idioma en el cual se basa la investigación, seleccionando así, la lengua del español, con la finalidad de encontrar trabajos que estén preferiblemente realizados en este país (México), pensando en que cuentan con un mejor conocimiento y fácil acceso en el tema. Por otro lado, lo más importante para determinar fue el periodo de tiempo, puesto que es una temática con importancia y se ha hablado mucho de esto a lo largo del tiempo, no obstante, se decidió basar la investigación a un periodo máximo de 5 años, debido a que se considera que el tema es de gran relevancia en la actualidad y ha tenido mucha más distinción, como también, poder encontrar fuentes de información reciente. Finalmente, se indagará en diferentes tipos de textos como: artículos, libros, tesis, revistas académicas, documentos oficiales, entre otros, dado que se apoyará en fuentes de información primarias, secundarias y terciarias, las cuales podrán encontrarse en formato digital a través de distintas bases de datos como: EBSCO, Google académico y buscador de Google. Dentro de la búsqueda de ponencias en congresos de educación COMIE y CONISEN (ver apéndice 1) se rescataron en total 53 del COMIE, resultando útiles solamente 11 ponencias, las cuales cumplían con los aspectos de investigación limitantes. Por otro lado, en el CONISEN,
  8. 8. se dieron lugar 15 ponencias, pero únicamente siete satisfacían los términos de búsqueda. Siendo entonces, que finalmente entre los dos congresos se recuperaron 26 ponencias a disposición de lo solicitado; dejando a un lado las que rebasaban los 5 años de antigüedad; las que hacían referencia a otro nivel escolar; o igualmente, aun cuando en el título mencionaban alguno de los conceptos clave, al leerlas, estas eran enfocadas a otro tipo de situaciones. Durante la búsqueda avanzada, se consultaron varias bases de datos y revistas electrónicas con el fin de encontrar ponencias o en su mayoría artículos, para dar continuación al análisis del estado del arte, las cuales fueron registradas en una tabla (ver apéndice 2). Siendo entonces, Ebsco Host, Scielo, Dialnet, Redalyc e IISUE; donde se pudo identificar un gran arrojamiento de resultados relacionados con la temática que se está investigando. Al igual que en la búsqueda anterior, en esta también se delimitó el tiempo, nivel educativo, palabras clave, lugar e idioma en el que se encontraba el artículo. En total se localizaron 56 de estos, de los cuales, algunos se descartaron por cuestión de delimitación de búsqueda, quedando 13 de los mismos seleccionados. Siendo así que, para efectos de esta investigación, se seleccionaron solamente 10 del total de artículos encontrados, los cuales se consideran los más relacionados con el objetivo principal de dicho estado del arte. Resultados Conceptualización Respecto a los diez documentos analizados, solamente el 20% de estos mencionan detalladamente y con precisión sobre su sustento teórico, es decir, sólo dos de diez investigaciones presentan claramente una teoría base para el desarrollo de su estudio.
  9. 9. Por lo tanto, la primera de estas, elaborada por Cruz (2019) en su investigación titulada “A 25 Años de la Declaración de Salamanca y la Educación Inclusiva: Una Mirada desde su Complejidad”, retoma lo establecido por dicha Declaración, publicada por la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU, 1994), la cual explica que, a partir de este documento político, surgieron varias transformaciones, pues señala la importancia de atender a estudiantes con necesidades educativas especiales para construir una sociedad democrática, en donde los derechos de todos sean respetados sin importar diversidad alguna. Sin embargo, se enfoca en que en México no han sido suficientes las acciones implementadas para dar frente a la complejidad del problema, debido a que estas han sido muy simples tomando en cuenta la multi- referencialidad que se encuentra inmersa en el principio inclusivo. La segunda de estas pertenece a Rodríguez y Luque (2019), quienes en su artículo “Análisis de la inclusión educativa del alumnado en la etapa de educación primaria” acuden a los estudios realizados por Parrilla de 2006, donde la autora plasma la existencia de cuatro fases que se manifiestan en el trayecto de la exclusión hacia la inclusión. Siendo estas fases primeramente la exclusión, seguido la segregación, la integración y finalmente la inclusión. En las indagaciones estudiadas los autores plantean una conceptualización de su tema de investigación; así pues, Anatolievna (2020) plantea una investigación científica-sociológica del tema la inclusión de los niños con diferentes capacidades físicas o psíquicas en las escuelas regulares en México, donde menciona que, aunque las acciones de integración de los niños con necesidades educativas especiales en las aulas de México son posible gracias a la política educativa nacional, deja mucho que desear, pues según los estudios que realizó, plantea que se debe a la deficiencia de la formación de los docentes, la falta de colaboración
  10. 10. de los maestros en educación básica, directores de escuelas, entre otros trabajadores y también, los padres de familia. Asimismo, Anatolievna (2020), se basa en los artículos de la UNESCO de 1995, donde se establece que la educación debe desarrollar la capacidad de reconocer y aceptar los valores que existen en la diversidad de individuos, géneros, pueblos y culturas. También, plantea que la diversidad se refiere al reconocimiento de las capacidades, diferencias o modalidades de aprendizaje de los alumnos, implica para la educación especial un desafío constante, pues uno de sus principales objetivos es atenderla para que pueda responder a la educación de calidad, con equidad e impartida de manera igualitaria de acuerdo a las necesidades de cada individuo (DGSPE, 2009). Por otro lado, Beaven, Valenzuela y Campa (2019) realizaron un documento el cual se titula “Uso de estrategias inclusivas y actitud docente ante la inclusión de los alumnos con necesidades educativas especiales en el aula regular.” Aseguran que la educación tiene la responsabilidad de proveer a sus alumnos habilidades, estrategias y conocimientos para el desarrollo óptimo tomando en cuenta las condiciones específicas de cada uno de estos. De igual manera, plantean que la actitud del docente ante la educación inclusiva debe ser motivacional para la participación de los alumnos, contemplando características y capacidades y conseguir su plena inclusión en el aula y en el contexto escolar. Basándose en la conceptualización de Ainscow y Booth de 2002, la actitud ante la educación inclusiva es un conjunto de procesos orientados a reducir o eliminar las barreras de aprendizaje y participación de todos los alumnos, por lo que depende de la cultura, políticas y la práctica educativa en sí.
  11. 11. Campa-Álvarez, Valenzuela, y Guillén-Lúgigo (2020), conceptualizan en su investigación llamada “Prácticas docentes y cultura inclusiva para colectivos vulnerables de primarias en Sonora, México”, la vulnerabilidad social en base a lo que menciona Ordoñez (2018), quien dice que al referirse a la expresión vulnerabilidad social se puede aludir a un proceso de exclusión acentuado que repercute de forma amplia en el rezago social, educativo y bienestar de grupos poblacionales que no alcanzan los beneficios de inversión social. Así pues, Consejo, Hernández, y Garfias (2017), exponen la investigación sobre “La atención a la diversidad y las necesidades de formación de los docentes de educación básica y educación especial”. Donde se basan en La Reforma Integral de Educación Básica de 2011, la cual propone la atención de la diversidad al considerar las necesidades educativas de los alumnos con un enfoque inclusivo y se plantea que la Secretaría de Educación Pública tiene la obligación de crear condiciones y adecuaciones para atender estas diferencias de desarrollo y de aprendizaje en lo individual y en lo colectivo. Dicho modelo incluyente, requiere que los profesores sean capaces de atender las necesidades de enseñanza-aprendizaje que identifican la diversidad en los alumnos, como también, desarrollar nuevas estrategias, valorar potencialidades individuales y contextuales, realizar modificaciones al currículo y formar parte de equipo y redes de apoyo, entre otras características. Del mismo modo, la inclusión educativa es un proceso orientado a responder a la diversidad de alumnos que hay en las aulas de Educación Básica, incrementando su participación para reducir la exclusión (UNESCO, 2005). Por último, se concluye que la diversidad que los docentes identifican, es más grande de la que señala el sistema educativo, lo que implica implementar acciones de formación para los docentes de Educación Básica y los de Educación
  12. 12. Especial encaminadas a la apropiación y manejo de estrategias que les permitan detectar y atender la diversidad de los alumnos con requerimientos de Educación Especial. Cruz (2019) menciona que la educación inclusiva puede ser rastreable desde la propia Declaración de Salamanca (DS), debido a la política de integración que esta contenía, sin embargo, resalta que después de tantos años estos ideales no se han logrado al no cumplir con los elementos solicitados, basándose en la conceptualización del principio de suplementariedad propuesto por Derrida de 1989, quien plantea que la educación especial, la integración educativa y la ahora vigente educación inclusiva parecen coexistir sin que se tenga claro donde inicia y termina alguna de ellas. Por otra parte, Díaz (2017) se apoya en el concepto de Educación Inclusiva que brinda la UNESCO 2005, quien señala que esta se puede concebir como el afrontamiento y la respuesta a las necesidades de todos los estudiantes, por medio de la participación en el aprendizaje, en eventos culturales, comunitarios y disminuyendo la exclusión educativa dentro y fuera del sistema educativo. Valenzuela, Campa y Guillén (2019) toman en cuenta la conceptualización de la Secretaría de Educación Pública (SEP) de 2017, la cual menciona que es imprescindible que la educación en México se encuentre encaminada hacia una educación inclusiva, en donde se respete y valore la diversidad humana, así como en la equidad e igualdad obtención de oportunidades para todos los alumnos, adaptando el sistema para responder correctamente a las necesidades de los mismos, tomando en cuenta sus características, estilos de aprendizaje, necesidades, capacidades, habilidades e intereses. Por lo tanto, Reyes y Aguilar de 2017, conceptualizan al docente como aquél que debe tener las habilidades, destrezas, actitudes, para crear condiciones de trabajo en sus aulas donde
  13. 13. puedan planear, diseñar, entender, atender, la diversidad e inclusión educativa, pues exponen que es muy importante que los profesores conozcan sobre la diversidad existente en sus alumnos para a partir de ahí planear y llevar a cabo las actividades que puedan generarles un aprendizaje significativo, así como que este sea aplicable en su vida cotidiana. En cuanto a Rodríguez y Luque (2019), se basan en la conceptualización de inclusión propuesta por López Aznaga de 2011, donde se señala que la inclusión hace válido el derecho a una educación equitativa y disponible para todos los alumnos, especialmente en quienes se encuentran excluidos o en riesgo de serlo, para así convertirse en ciudadanos activos y participativos, críticos y solidarios. También, se basa en la conceptualización por Gonzáles Jiménez de 2010, quien afirma que la integración hace referencia al entendimiento de la diferencia y la inclusión entiende la igualdad. Por último, Sevilla, Martín y Jenaro (2018) consideran la actitud del docente hacia la educación inclusiva de Alemany-Arrebola y Villuendas-Giménez de 2004, los cuales plantean que el logro de la educación inclusiva no es exclusivo de las leyes o normativas, sino de la manera como el docente la asume. Metodología Una vez analizados los diez artículos de revistas y ponencias base para la investigación, se pudo observar que del total de estos, solamente cinco presentan de manera directa la metodología que han seguido para la elaboración de sus documentos. Reflejando así que, cinco son de carácter cuantitativo, mientras que otros, que no tenían especificada su metodología, resultaron ser: uno del mismo carácter cuantitativo y otro de enfoque cualitativo, para finalmente obtener sólo uno mixto. Por otra parte, dos de los trabajos examinados no se basan en ninguna metodología para su estudio.
  14. 14. Así pues, Sevilla, Martín y Jenaro (2018) basan su metodología bajo el enfoque cuantitativo, centrado en identificar las actitudes hacia la inclusión de personas con necesidades educativas. Se aplicó a los docentes de nivel preescolar, primaria y bachillerato de las escuelas públicas de la ciudad de Mérida, Yucatán un cuestionario de tipo cerrado, tal instrumento se conforma por treinta ítems, con un formato de respuesta tipo Likert de cinco puntos, los cuales son: 1) totalmente de acuerdo, 2) parcialmente de acuerdo, 3) no estoy seguro, 4) parcialmente en desacuerdo, 5) totalmente en desacuerdo. De igual manera, Valenzuela, Campa y Guillén (2019) utilizaron para su investigación un enfoque cuantitativo tipo descriptivo, donde se les aplicó un cuestionario-escala sobre la integración e inclusión de personas con necesidades educativas y diversas a 134 profesores de educación primaria pertenecientes a municipios de Hermosillo, Guaymas y Ures, Sonora. Asimismo, la escala de evaluación manejada fue de tipo Likert con las siguientes opciones: 1 (nunca), 2 (escasamente), 3 (frecuentemente), 4 (casi siempre) y 5 (siempre). Por su parte, Beaven, Valenzuela, y Campa (2019) también establecen su metodología bajo un enfoque cuantitativo, donde las variables del estudio fueron las actitudes docentes ante la inclusión educativa de alumnos con necesidades especiales y uso de estrategias de inclusión. Dichos autores utilizaron un instrumento adaptado con base a la escala de medición de actitudes hacia la inclusión educativa de Larrivé y Cook (1979) y la escala de medición de actitudes y uso de estrategias inclusivas de Cardona et al., (2000) por su fiabilidad en anteriores investigaciones. En su investigación se obtuvo un alfa de Cronbach de 0.83, lo cual se considera bastante aceptable. Para la recopilación de datos se recurrió a los planteles para la autorización de pruebas, donde se realizaron 127 y una vez consolidada la recolección de datos, se analizaron con la base estadística de datos SPSS versión 21.
  15. 15. Asimismo, Campa-Álvarez, Valenzuela y Guillén-Lúgigo (2020) forman parte de quienes realizaron su investigación de carácter cuantitativo, para la cual, efectuaron cuestionarios a profesores y profesoras de las escuelas primarias públicas de Hermosillo, Sonora, México. Estos permiten emplear la medición numérica y el análisis estadístico de datos y establecer patrones de comportamiento en una población o grupo de individuos. El diseño de su investigación fue no experimental debido a que las variables no fueron manipuladas; por lo que se basó en la observación del contexto natural y los participantes no fueron expuestos a estímulos. Se realizó un muestreo no probabilístico intencional, el cual se conformó por 124 profesores y profesoras de educación primaria pública del municipio de Hermosillo. Otros de los autores analizados, como Consejo, Hernández y Garfias (2017), rigen su metodología en el enfoque cuantitativo, aunque no se expresa de manera directa que este es el enfoque en el cual se basan. Por su parte, dicho estudio está realizado en tipo exploratorio y respaldan la información en un cuestionario aplicado, el cual se conforma de 9 preguntas: 7 abiertas y 2 de opción múltiple, piloteado previamente en 20 docentes de Educación Básica y Educación Especial de las escuelas anexas a la Benemérita Escuela Normal Veracruzana “Enrique C. Rébsamen”. También, se aplicó de manera virtual y presencial en 37 localidades de zonas urbanas, rurales y marginadas del Estado de Veracruz, con la participación de 99 docentes: 59 de Educación Básica y 40 de Educación Especial. 69 son mujeres y 30 hombres. Edades de 22 a 60 años con una Media=39.13 (DE=10.43). Para el análisis del estudio, se realizó una base de datos y se analizó la información con apoyo del programa minitab versión 14. Por otro lado, Anatolievna (2020), basa su metodología en un enfoque mixto, utilizando también un procedimiento lógico-deductivo. En dicho estudio se utilizaron diferentes técnicas,
  16. 16. la primera está basada en la escala Likert (general y sobre los saberes de los docentes en cuanto a la atención de los alumnos con NEE), donde se permitió conocer la situación profesional y laboral de los maestros, formas en que trabajan en las aulas y el dominio/no dominio de las competencias para atender a los alumnos con NEE. La siguiente fue observación directa con apoyo de una guía de observación sistemática, implementándose estrategias para que el especialista de USAER involucre a los alumnos en actividades donde se ayude a la inclusión de los educandos con NEE. Finalmente, se aplicó la técnica de entrevistas semiestructuradas a los docentes y especialistas USAER, a fin de obtener sus opiniones, comentarios y experiencias respecto a la atención en las escuelas regulares a los alumnos que enfrentan una barrera para el aprendizaje y la participación. En cuanto a Cruz (2019), el autor no muestra claramente el apartado de la metodología utilizada para la realización de su artículo, sin embargo, se puede considerar de enfoque cualitativo debido a que da respuesta a cinco preguntas abiertas y complejas, basándose principalmente en la recolección de datos por medio de la Declaración de Salamanca para dar sustento a las mismas. De la misma manera, la ponencia realizada por Reyes y Aguilar (2017), no presenta la metodología de manera clara, pero sí menciona que es de tipo descriptiva, para la cual se tomó una muestra de 22 alumnos de la especialidad de matemáticas, es decir, resulta tener un enfoque cuantitativo debido a que se llevó a cabo por medio de cuestionamientos y obtención de datos cuantificables. Referente a la investigación de Díaz (2017), no comprende el apartado de metodología, sin embargo, consultan un estudio realizado por Schleicher (2007), el cual no especifica el tipo de investigación, pues solo menciona que se analizaron 25 sistemas educativos, resultando 10 de
  17. 17. estos con mejor desempeño del mundo, los cuales coincidieron que una de las tres metas que mejora los resultados académicos de todos los niños, es la mejora de la instrucción docente. Ahora bien, Rodríguez y Luque (2019) en su artículo Análisis de la inclusión educativa del alumnado en la etapa de educación primaria, no relacionó enfoque alguno a la temática de investigación; puesto que, al final de este se construyen cuestionamientos, provocando a su vez, que la investigación quede abierta a nuevas indagaciones para su desarrollo. Resultados De los autores revisados, en el desarrollo de sus investigaciones, sólo 7 de las 10 examinadas plantean claramente los resultados obtenidos en su estudio, mientras que 3 no muestran un apartado exclusivo para los mismos. Respecto a Beaven, Valenzuela, y Campa (2019) quienes investigaron sobre la inclusión educativa, Necesidades Educativas Especiales, actitud y estrategias inclusivas, mostraron el apartado de resultados demostrando que, la muestra total fue de 127 docentes de los cuales el 66.1 % pertenecen al sexo femenino y 33.9% al sexo masculino, con una edad media de 39.45 años, donde el 82% ha tenido experiencia con alumnos que presentan necesidades educativas especiales. El 38.9% perteneciente al nivel primaria y el 61.1% al nivel secundaria de educación básica, de los cuales el 82% han tenido experiencia en trabajar con alumnos que cuenten con necesidades educativas especiales. Respecto a las medias, de manera general se muestra que la actitud hacia la inclusión de alumnos con necesidades educativas en el aula es indecisa. Por otro lado, Campa-Álvarez, Valenzuela, y Guillén-Lúgigo (2020) son quienes cuestionan sobre si los y las docentes de educación primaria realizan prácticas pertinentes para una cultura inclusiva que impacte positivamente en los colectivos vulnerables. Estos plasman el apartado de resultados, el cual refleja que los y las docentes han atendido en mayor porcentaje
  18. 18. los siguientes tipos de vulnerabilidad estudiantil: situación de pobreza (62%), discapacidad visual (45%), problemas de aprendizaje (38%). Por otra parte, en menor porcentaje se ha atendido a estudiantes con discapacidad motora (15%), discapacidad auditiva (8%), autismo (5%) y migrantes (5%). El alfa total del instrumento fue de .82, lo que indica una alta fiabilidad. Los resultados descriptivos de cultura inclusiva arrojan como medias más altas el aprecio a la diversidad, seguido de la promoción de valores inclusivos y, por último, disminución de prácticas discriminatorias. Así pues, Consejo, Hernández y Garfias (2017) investigaron sobre conocer la diversidad que los docentes de Educación Básica y de Educación Especial identifican en sus aulas, así como sus necesidades de formación, por lo que en el apartado de resultados concluyen que dentro de los docentes de Educación Básica y Educación Especial, se observa que el 58% identifica la diversidad relacionada con los alumnos de Educación Especial y, el 42% restante identificó la diversidad relacionada con la condición social-cultural de los alumnos. En correspondencia a la diversidad detectada, no se encontró diferencia estadísticamente significativa, lo que muestra que los maestros de ambos sectores identifican prioritariamente a la misma diversidad. Finalmente, ultiman que la diversidad que identifican en el aula, así como las necesidades de formación de los docentes de Educación Básica y Educación Especial del estado de Veracruz, son prioritariamente las relacionadas con la población de alumnos con requerimientos de Educación Especial y no así con las del resto de la diversidad existente en las aulas. Durante la investigación de Actitud del docente hacia la educación inclusiva y hacia los estudiantes con necesidades educativas especiales, de Sevilla, Martín y Jenaro (2018), se arrojó como resultado el que los docentes muestran una actitud negativa hacia la educación inclusiva,
  19. 19. pero esta disminuye al tratarse de alumnos con necesidades educativas especiales. De la misma forma, los factores como la edad, el sexo y el nivel educativo influyen en la actitud de los profesores hacia la educación inclusiva, por otra parte, se dio a conocer que la experiencia docente, el grado máximo de estudios y el área de especialidad no tienen relación alguna con las actitudes positivas o negativas hacía la inclusión. Por su parte, Reyes y Aguilar (2017) al realizar el cuestionamiento sobre cuáles son las tres prioridades que se deben tomar en cuenta para que exista una educación inclusiva, encontró que la mitad de los encuetados respondieron que debía ser el integrar a los alumnos, padres de familia y docentes; pero, también, hubo quienes eligieron las otras respuestas, demostrando que los docentes en formación tienen diversas apreciaciones y conceptualizaciones sobre un concepto tan importante que es marcado en el plan de estudios. Asimismo, Valenzuela, Campa y Guillén (2019) indagan sobre cuántos docentes, en su formación inicial, recibieron algún curso relacionado con la inclusión y diversidad de los alumnos, descubriendo que solamente al 64% del profesorado se les impartieron dos cursos sobre estos temas, mientras que el resto de los encuestados no recibieron en su época alguna capacitación sobre esto, debido a que no existían en el plan de estudios dichas asignaturas. Por lo tanto, una escasa parte de los docentes cuentan con conocimientos para detectar Necesidades Educativas Especiales (NEE) en los estudiantes, dado a que sólo el 20% parece conocer instrumentos de medición para emitir un diagnóstico de esta índole. De acuerdo a Díaz (2017) y su consulta al estudio de Schleicher (2007), se muestra como resultado que la instrucción docente suele ser de mayor calidad cuando se da una interacción entre alumnos y maestros. Así pues, se identificaron como intervenciones efectivas para la mejora de resultados académicos, el entrenamiento de las buenas prácticas en las aulas, la
  20. 20. realización de formación docente durante las clases, el promover el liderazgo capacitado y la retroalimentación entre docentes. En la investigación de Rodríguez y Luque (2019), no hay planteamiento alguno sobre resultados, puesto que, en ella no fue aplicada una metodología exacta para la indagación, ya que esta aun no es concluida, pues los autores dejan abierto su artículo para una próxima indagación donde rescaten la temática. Anatolievna (2020) tampoco desarrolla un apartado donde muestre resultados, pues su investigación contiene una estructura diferente en la que habla de su tema de una forma muy teórica y sin llevar a cabo preguntas en específico, sino que la misma autora realiza conjeturas y reflexiona sobre dicho tema de investigación. De igual manera, Cruz (2019) no presenta un apartado específico de resultados, pues se enfoca en explicar de manera detallada los distintos señalamientos que se encuentran en la Declaración de Salamanca y su vinculación con la propuesta de inclusión en México, donde el autor indica que no se llevó a cada de buena manera al no tomar en cuenta el estado de las instituciones escolares y su heterogeneidad. Conclusiones De acuerdo a los diez artículos y ponencias analizadas, se encontró que ocho de estas sí presentan claramente el apartado de conclusiones, mientras que solamente 2 de dichas investigaciones no lo plantean debido a que una de estas aún está en desarrollo el tema que estudia. De ahí que, Anatolievna (2020), concluye que el desarrollo del sistema mexicano de educación especial, ha transcurrido con grandes dificultades, necesidades, tropiezos y desaciertos. La información recopilada mediante las observaciones, encuestas y entrevistas, revela que, salvo algunas excepciones, la actitud de los maestros sigue orientada al modelo de
  21. 21. atención médica: para ellos el niño con NEE es un enfermo y no puede estar en un aula regular. También menciona que “da evidencia de una situación que demanda revisión integral y urgente.” Por último, considera necesario realizar las investigaciones exploratorias descriptivas, así como desarrollar los proyectos de intervención a fin de sensibilizar el personal educativo de las escuelas regulares, así como a los padres de familia y sociedad en general, para que comprendan la importancia real de la inclusión de los niños y jóvenes con Necesidades Educativas Especiales (NEE), en la vida social “normal”. En cuanto a Beaven, Valenzuela, y Campa (2019), comprenden que la inclusión educativa da a entender que va "más allá" de la integración, buscando un cambio en la cultura. Es por esto que estiman que realizar la inclusión de alumnos con necesidades especiales, a edad temprana, conlleva ventajas importantes puesto que al atender necesidades académicas, sociales y emocionales interactuando con un grupo heterogéneo permite combatir prejuicios, así como probabilizar el desarrollo social, e inclusive autónomo, del alumno en cuestión. Finalmente, concluye que, a pesar de existir relación entre la actitud y el uso de estrategias inclusivas, estas son utilizadas aun cuando existe una actitud indecisa, sobre todo desfavorable hacia la actitud conductual relacionada con la formación académica, la capacidad del docente, el apoyo brindado por la institución, entre otros aspectos, que si bien, diversos autores y supone que no existe un uso efectivo en las estrategias inclusivas, puesto que, a pesar de ser utilizadas, hay incertidumbre sobre el conocimiento de las necesidades educativas especiales y cómo responder ante ellas en el momento adecuado, abriendo paso al cuestionamiento. Por lo que estos autores proponen para próximas investigaciones, el conocer la perspectiva desde un enfoque cualitativo de los participantes con fin de indagar en su opinión y
  22. 22. experiencia hacia la inclusión educativa, y el cómo lograr acercarse a la meta de dicho fenómeno. Por otro lado, Campa-Álvarez, Valenzuela, y Guillén-Lúgigo (2020), según sus resultados obtenidos, cumplieron con el objetivo general y pregunta de investigación planteada al evidenciar las prácticas inclusivas efectuadas por los y las docentes, las cuales son: adaptaciones curriculares y evaluaciones adaptadas a la vulnerabilidad de los estudiantes, destacando la participación activa de los mismos. También, detectó que el tipo de vulnerabilidad más común que se atiende es de orden social en relación a una situación económica baja —en algunos casos de pobreza extrema—, lo cual deriva en problemas de aprendizaje. Dentro de los hallazgos encontrados, se señala la demanda y necesidad de metodologías inclusivas que permitan ampliar los conocimientos y técnicas de trabajo con niños y niñas con algún tipo de vulnerabilidad. En último lugar concluyen que, la educación y la formación de los estudiantes es todavía un reto ante una sociedad cada vez más diversa y con desafíos para toda la comunidad educativa. Sevilla, Martín y Jenaro (2018), concluyen que, en general, existe una actitud negativa de los docentes hacia la educación inclusiva, pero existen aspectos positivos en esta cuando se hace referencia a los alumnos con necesidades educativas especiales. Asimismo, se ultima que la actitud de los docentes ante la educación inclusiva está más influenciada por la formación recibida que por la edad, donde la intensidad de formación en esta actitud varía dependiendo del área formadora. Por lo mismo, es importante capacitar al docente y sensibilizarlo ante las diferencias, de modo que, haga los ajustes curriculares necesarios para crear un ambiente incluyente para todo el alumnado.
  23. 23. Además, Díaz (2017), después de su análisis, sella con la idea de que una de las piezas clave para el desarrollo de la Educación Inclusiva es la formación permanente docente, puesto que las barreras de aprendizaje suelen darse debido a la incapacidad del profesorado activo para dar satisfacción a las necesidades del alumnado diverso. Diseñando entonces, un plan estratégico de inclusión que abarque la implementación de la cultura, políticas y prácticas de la educación inclusiva. Dicho esto, Cruz (2019) remata diciendo que la inclusión que se sostiene desde la propia Declaración de Salamanca no puede llegar a materializarse en México dado que existe una gran cantidad de problemas de desigualdad complejos, por lo que se requiere de medidas de inclusión también complejas, donde se rescate la singularidad de los espacios y momentos históricos, y a su vez, permita la distribución equitativa de bienes económicos y simbólicos, es decir, se necesita una mayor reflexión y tener una perspectiva situada para rescatar los elementos y singularidades que integra cada institución educativa. De este modo, Reyes y Aguilar (2017) toman en cuenta sus resultados para recuperar que los docentes en formación inicial tienen una gran diversidad de concepciones respecto a aspectos tan importantes como son la educación inclusiva, de calidad y educación indígena. Por consiguiente, establecen que es muy importante que se trabaje más en estos detalles, pues en condiciones reales de trabajo deben tener aprendidos sólidamente los conceptos de diversidad e inclusión para desenvolverse e impactar de mejor manera en la educación de los alumnos. Por lo tanto, Valenzuela, Campa y Guillén (2019) concluyen, a partir de sus resultados, que en las escuelas existe apertura para el ingreso de los estudiantes y una filosofía inclusiva; considerando las reformas educativas a favor de la inclusión como marco general, sin embargo, resultan ineficaces al evidenciar la falta de adecuaciones a los programas educativos, de
  24. 24. campañas de promoción y de organización escolar por parte del profesorado, pues al ser el aula un escenario de intercambio e interacciones sociales, en donde la participación, la colaboración, la armonía y el compromiso de los actores educativos implicados es fundamental para la calidad educativa, la visión de las instituciones educativas demanda una apertura y flexibilidad transformadora. Así pues, estos autores recomiendan algunas propuestas para próximas investigaciones, las cuales serían: involucrar a los estudiantes y padres de familia en el estudio, para conocer sus opiniones y sugerencias respecto a la inclusión educativa. Pues recalcan que la educación y la formación de los estudiantes es un gran reto ante una sociedad cada vez más diversa y con desafíos para toda la comunidad educativa. Por último, Consejo, Hernández, y Garfias (2017) no presentan ningún apartado en el cual expresen lo que concluyen o discuten de su investigación, siendo los resultados el último de este. De igual manera, en la investigación de Rodríguez y Luque (2019), no se expresa una conclusión, ya que, la indagación no ha sido terminada. Conclusiones Al llevar a cabo la investigación, se pudo notar que la mayoría de los autores sustentan sus trabajos en lo mencionado por la UNESCO (2005), donde se señala que la educación inclusiva se concibe como el afrontamiento y la respuesta a las necesidades de todos los estudiantes, por medio de la participación en el aprendizaje, en eventos culturales o comunitarios, disminuyendo así la exclusión dentro y fuera del sistema educativo. Asimismo, resulta relevante la teoría en que se sustentan los autores Rodríguez y Luque (2019), donde se menciona la existencia de cuatro fases que se manifiestan en el trayecto de la exclusión hacia la inclusión, siendo estas fases: la exclusión, la segregación, la integración y
  25. 25. finalmente la inclusión. De esta manera, se entiende que gran parte de las instituciones educativas en México se encuentran en un proceso, para el cual, la última fase se convierte en la más compleja de lograr gracias a la falta de implementación de acciones que den frente a la problemática. Así pues, se hace referencia a que los docentes son más capaces de identificar los problemas dentro del sistema educativo que los que se señala dentro de este, por lo que es indispensable llevar a cabo gestiones para la mejora de la formación de los maestros, permitiendo así que estos puedan manejar y efectuar estrategias que ayuden a detectar y atender la diversidad de los alumnos en el aula, en la escuela y sociedad en general, y a su vez, para que pueda responder a la educación de calidad, con equidad e impartida de manera igualitaria de acuerdo a las necesidades de cada individuo. Al analizar los informes, se pudo determinar que sólo cinco de los diez estados del arte revisados, presentaron claramente la metodología que utilizaron, siendo estas: cualitativa, cuantitativa o mixta; aunque no todos contaban con dicho apartado, los sobrantes demostraban directa o indirectamente la que se utilizó, excepto dos que no se basan en ninguna metodología en su estudio. La metodología más utilizada por los autores, fue cuantitativa, se cree que esto sucede debido a que esta es una manera más fácil de recabar información de una forma más concreta y precisa, puesto que los interesados, trabajan mediante encuestas, opiniones, evaluaciones existentes, entre otras. Además, pueden observar, explicar y predecir los fenómenos investigados, buscando regularidades y relaciones causales entre elementos, logrando así, una investigación con resultados más claros y precisos. Por otro lado, las metodologías menos utilizadas fueron cualitativa y mixta, de las cuales sólo hubo resultados de una en cada una de estas, esto podría ser porque dichas formas de
  26. 26. investigación, no demuestran un tanteo tan explícito y no permite explicar por mayoría o de forma concreta los resultados de lo que se investiga. Dicho esto, se observó que no ha hecho falta la utilización de ningún tipo de metodología para basar los estudios. Dentro de los principales hallazgos que se manejaron en la categoría de resultados, es la actitud que los docentes presentan hacia la diversidad, pues si bien, estos muestran mayor atención e inclusión a los alumnos con Necesidades Educativas Especiales solamente, dejando de lado el resto de la diversidad que se encuentra en el aula. Así pues, esta manifestación de actitudes se debe a la falta de capacitación docente, ya que en la mayoría de los estudios analizados es claro como muy pocos maestros han recibido capacitación por medio de un curso, taller o durante su formación inicial como docentes. Por lo tanto, se considera muy importante el aspecto de capacitación ante esta temática de diversidad, dado que, el docente debe estar preparado para cualquier situación, sabiendo manejarla de una manera correcta, dejando atrás la segregación e integración, siendo entonces la inclusión la acción correcta de manejar la diversidad en el ámbito escolar. Finalmente, referente a las principales conclusiones a las que han llegado las investigaciones recientes, se encuentra el manejo del sistema mexicano hacia la atención a la diversidad, pues aun cuando las reformas educativas están a favor de la inclusión, estas no realizan las adecuaciones correctas para atenderla. Por otra parte, las conclusiones planteadas por los investigadores muestran distintas perspectivas referentes a la actitud docente, resultando estas la actitud orientada al modelo de atención médica, la actitud indecisa y la negativa. Siendo entonces que estas derivan debido a la formación docente inicial; que es donde el docente tiene una gran diversidad de concepciones de acuerdo a la educación inclusiva en cualquier aspecto.
  27. 27. De igual manera, los autores concluyen que el docente debe estar en una formación permanente, a modo de actualizarse debido a que las barreras de aprendizaje suelen darse principalmente a causa de la incapacidad del profesorado, de esta forma, el docente recibirá nuevas herramientas y metodologías inclusivas que permitirán ampliar los conocimientos de las niñas y los niños que se muestren en cualquier estado de vulnerabilidad. Por ello mismo, se concluye con la creencia de que la formación es un reto constante, pues si bien, como docentes se debe trabajar en sensibilizar la diversidad, comenzando con el sistema incluyente desde la edad temprana dejando atrás los prejuicios, así como hacer los ajustes curriculares adecuados para cubrir las necesidades de los discentes, lo cual, sin duda, requiere que abarque todos los niveles educativos, de modo que se recomienda ampliar la investigación hacia otros grados académicos e incluso a otros países, pues también se puede aprender de lo realizado por estos al momento de implementar la inclusión en sus aulas y en la sociedad en general. Por último, es muy importante que exista un apoyo brindado por la institución escolar para promover y manejar un ambiente inclusivo y cultural.
  28. 28. Referencias Anatolievna, E. (2020). Inclusión de los niños con capacidades diferentes en escuelas regulares en México: propósitos y realidad. México: Andamios. Recuperado de https://www.uacm.edu.mx/portals/18/num43/14_A_Inclusion_ninos.pdf Beaven, N., Valenzuela, B. & Campa, R. (2019). Uso de estrategias inclusivas y actitud docente ante la inclusión de alumnos con necesidades educativas especiales en el aula regular. Ponencia presentada en el XV Congreso Nacional de Investigación Educativa. Acapulco, México: CNIE. Recuperado de http://www.comie.org.mx/congreso/memoriaelectronica/v15/doc/0358.pdf Campa-Álvarez, R de los Á., Valenzuela, B. A. & Guillén-Lúgigo, M. (2020). Prácticas docentes y cultura inclusiva para colectivos vulnerables de Primarias en Sonora, México. Revista Latinoamericana de Ciencias Sociales, Niñez y Juventud, 18(2), 1-17 http://dx.doi.org/10.11600/1692715x.18211 Consejo, M., Hernández, S. & Garfias, R. (2017). La atención a la diversidad y las necesidades de formación de los docentes de educación básica y educación especial. Ponencia presentada en el 1er Congreso Nacional de Investigación Sobre Educación Normal. Mérida, México: CONISEN. Recuperado de http://www.conisen.mx/memorias/memorias/2/J033.docx.pdf Cruz, R. (2019). A 25 Años de la Declaración de Salamanca y la Educación Inclusiva: Una Mirada desde su Complejidad. Revista Latinoamericana de Educación Inclusiva, 2019, 13(2), 75-90. Recuperado de http://dx.doi.org/10.4067/S0718-73782019000200075
  29. 29. Diaz, L. (2017). Educación inclusiva. Conceptualización y aproximación al sistema educativo de Sinaloa (México). Congreso Nacional de Investigación Educativa. México. Recuperado de http://comie.org.mx/congreso/memoriaelectronica/v14/doc/2209.pdf Reyes, G. & Aguilar, M. (2017). Diversidad e inclusión: un reto en la formación docente. Ponencia presentada en el 1er Congreso Nacional de Investigación Sobre Educación Normal. Mérida, México: CONISEN. Recuperado de http://www.conisen.mx/memorias/memorias/4/C130117-I068.docx.pdf Rodríguez, C. & Luque, A. (2019). Análisis de la inclusión educativa del alumnado en la etapa de educación primaria. Educación y Futuro Digita. México. Recuperado de https://dialnet.unirioja.es/servlet/articulo?codigo=7105942 Secretaría de Educación Pública. (2017). Aprendizajes clave para la educación integral. Plan y programas de estudio para la educación básica. México: Autor. Recuperado de https://bit.ly/34VJlFz Sevilla, D., Martín, M. J. & Jenaro, C. (2018). Actitud del docente hacia la educación inclusiva y hacia los estudiantes con necesidades educativas especiales. Innovación educativa. México, DF. Recuperado de http://www.scielo.org.mx/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1665- 26732018000300115&lng=es&tlng=es Valenzuela, B., Campa, R. & Guillén, M. (2019). Estrategias de inclusión para la atención de estudiantes en situación de vulnerabilidad social a nivel básico. Ponencia presentada en el XV Congreso Nacional de Investigación Educativa. Acapulco, México: CNIE. Recuperado de http://www.comie.org.mx/congreso/memoriaelectronica/v15/doc/0174.pdf

×