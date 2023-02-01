BrainGate_Technology_PPT.pptx

1.
CSMSS
Chh. Shahu College of Engineering, Aurangabad
Department of Computer Science and Engineering
2021-22
Seminar On
“BRAIN GATE TECHNOLOGY”
Guided By:
K. D. Kharat
Presenting By:
Kunal ashok kalamkar
Roll No.: CS2181
Class: Second year (Div B)
3.
INTRODUCTION:-
What is Brain Gate Technology ?
Brain Gate is an electrode chip which can be implemented in the
brain. When it is implemented in brain, the electrical signal are
exchanged by neurons within the brain. Those signals are sent
to the brain and it executes body movement. All the signalling
process is handled by special software. The signals sends to the
computer and then the computer is controlled by patient.
4.
Brain gate was developed by the bio-tech company Cyberkinetics in
2003. In conjuction with the Department of Neuroscience at Brown
university.
At first monkey implemented with brain gate technology and the
monkey was able to control a cursor on a computer.
After that in 2004, the brain gate technology implemented on human
who have spinal cord injury.
Over a period of nine months, he took part inn 57 sessions during
which the implemented Brain Gate sensor recorded activity In his
motor cortex while he imagined moving his paralyzed limbs and then
used that imagined motion for several computer based tasks such as ,
moving a computer cursor, play video games etc.
HISTORY:-
5.
NEUROCHIP:-
A chip in the brain gate system uses 100 hair thin electrodes.
It sense electromagnetic signature of neurons
The activity is translated into electrically charged signals and are
then sent and decode using a program which then converted in to
a movement.
6.
ALGORITHM:-
Signal by
Neurochip
Processing
Detection
Control
Bio feedback
7.
Principal
The principal of brain gate technology is that which intact with brain
function, neural signals.
It generated and interpreted by the systems and a cursor is shown to the
user on a computer scree.
That provides an alternate “ BRAIN GATE PATHWAY ”.
User can use that cursor to control the computer, just as a mouse is used.
8.
WORKING:-
Brain Gate bridges the gap between the brain and the limb. The
Brain Gate technology consists of a sensor that is implanted on the
motor cortex of the brain and a device that analysis brain signals.
However if the patient still has the ability to “ Think ” about
movement, Brain Gate has potential to interpret and re-connect
those signals, thus allowing the patient to move those limbs simply
by thinking.
9.
CHIP IMPLIMENTATION:-
There will be two surgeries , one to implant the brain gate and to remove it.
Begore surgery , there will be several precautionary measures in order to prevent
infection : patients will have daily baths with antimicrobial soap and take
antibiotics.
In addition, MRI scan will be done to find the best place on the brain for the
sensor. Doctor will drill a small hole into the skull and implant the sensor.
Patients will receive post surgical care including a CT scan, some blood tests and
wound care in the hospital for 1 to 5 days after surgery.
After surgery , one of the study doctor will see the patients at least once at a
week for six weeks, then monthly and as needed.
10.
ADVANTAGES:-
BrainGate can remain safely implanted in the brain for at least two years.
Later it can safely be removed as well.
Spiking from many neurons the language of the brain can be recorded,
routed outside the human brain and decoded into command signals.
Paralyzed humans can directly and successfully control external devices,
such as a computer cursor using these neural command signals.
The speed, accuracy, and precision are comparable to a non-disabled
person there is no training necessary (just the ability to think of an action).
11.
DISADVANTAGES:-
The braingate chip does require to be inserted inside the patient’s brain. If
the patient is not perfect for this process then a person could possibly die
or obtain brain damage.
Each patient that has this brain gate chip implanted into the brain will have
to be connected to a chair. So braingate is not yet free movement nor is it
bodily movements yet.
Another possible disadvantage is possible side effects of the chip being in
the brain. For example, what happens if the chip over heats or outputs /
inputs too much of an electrical current from the chip.
12.
WITH A BRAIN GATE YOU CAN :-
Turn on or off the lights of the room
Check and read emails
Play games in computer.
Use PC.
Watch and control television.
Control a robotic arm.
13.
CONCLUSION:-
The invention of Brain gate is such a revolution in medical field. The
remarkable breakthrough offers hope that people who are paralyzed will
one day be able to independently operate artificial limbs, computers or
wheelchairs.
Team Surgenor CEO, Cyberkinetic hopes to develop Braingate in next
two years to make it a wireless device that is completely implantable and
doesn’t have a plug and making it safer and less visible.
So this idea helps many patients to control the prosthetic devices of
their own by simply thinking about the task.