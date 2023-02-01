Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

BrainGate_Technology_PPT.pptx

Feb. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Spam email detection using machine learning PPT.pptx
Spam email detection using machine learning PPT.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

polytraumappt-141204032801-conversion-gate02.pdf
Tufan Bhutada
Innovation.pptx
EvaRicci7
Types of Stress.pptx
peddada4
Effects of Parental Pressure.pdf
Solh Wellness
Brain Health Bulletin 17
BenjaminBiddick
Tips To Prevent Periodontal Disease
Didsbury Smiles Dental
positioning-converted.pdf
Pooja Rani
What we can learn from the darker days.docx
Mobile Free To Play
1 of 17 Ad

BrainGate_Technology_PPT.pptx

Feb. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Healthcare

This PPT includes some important points related to Brain gate technology

This PPT includes some important points related to Brain gate technology

Healthcare
Advertisement

Recommended

Spam email detection using machine learning PPT.pptx
Kunal Kalamkar
0 views
21 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
17.6k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.6k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.3k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.3k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.5k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.5k views
7 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

polytraumappt-141204032801-conversion-gate02.pdf
Tufan Bhutada
0 views
Innovation.pptx
EvaRicci7
0 views
Types of Stress.pptx
peddada4
0 views
Effects of Parental Pressure.pdf
Solh Wellness
0 views
Brain Health Bulletin 17
BenjaminBiddick
4 views
Tips To Prevent Periodontal Disease
Didsbury Smiles Dental
4 views
positioning-converted.pdf
Pooja Rani
2 views
What we can learn from the darker days.docx
Mobile Free To Play
0 views
Fire_Safety_3.ppt
Ronald Aranha
2 views
FAMILY HEALTH NURSING PROCESS
Rommel Luis III Israel
0 views
Freshers.pptx
PriyanshPriyadarshi1
0 views
Opium is the most prevalent prohibited drug in the world. It's not just a rec...
Curtis Cripe
0 views
"Promoting Active living in young people through Behavior Change"
Ability Skills Knowledge Fraternity
4 views
Management of ADHF.pptx
NishanthTR
0 views
TEACCH-PASSOS.pptx
KellenGomes5
4 views
Total Knee Replacement
Dr. Shekhar Srivastav Ortho
2 views
Healthy ageing in Israel and the UK: What can we learn from each other?
ILC- UK
0 views
tonguegroup6-140127101738-phpapp01.pdf
Anto450737
3 views
A Fresh Commitment to New Ideas.docx
Mobile Free To Play
0 views
akanksha. pptx.pptx
AkankshaLahase
0 views
polytraumappt-141204032801-conversion-gate02.pdf
Tufan Bhutada
0 views
117 slides
Innovation.pptx
EvaRicci7
0 views
3 slides
Types of Stress.pptx
peddada4
0 views
10 slides
Effects of Parental Pressure.pdf
Solh Wellness
0 views
16 slides
Brain Health Bulletin 17
BenjaminBiddick
4 views
30 slides
Tips To Prevent Periodontal Disease
Didsbury Smiles Dental
4 views
1 slide

Featured (20)

Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.5k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Advertisement

BrainGate_Technology_PPT.pptx

  1. 1. CSMSS Chh. Shahu College of Engineering, Aurangabad Department of Computer Science and Engineering 2021-22 Seminar On “BRAIN GATE TECHNOLOGY” Guided By: K. D. Kharat Presenting By: Kunal ashok kalamkar Roll No.: CS2181 Class: Second year (Div B)
  2. 2. CONTENTS:- Introduction History NeuroChip Principal Working Chip Implimention Advantages Disadvantages Conclusion
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION:- What is Brain Gate Technology ?  Brain Gate is an electrode chip which can be implemented in the brain. When it is implemented in brain, the electrical signal are exchanged by neurons within the brain. Those signals are sent to the brain and it executes body movement. All the signalling process is handled by special software. The signals sends to the computer and then the computer is controlled by patient.
  4. 4.  Brain gate was developed by the bio-tech company Cyberkinetics in 2003. In conjuction with the Department of Neuroscience at Brown university.  At first monkey implemented with brain gate technology and the monkey was able to control a cursor on a computer.  After that in 2004, the brain gate technology implemented on human who have spinal cord injury.  Over a period of nine months, he took part inn 57 sessions during which the implemented Brain Gate sensor recorded activity In his motor cortex while he imagined moving his paralyzed limbs and then used that imagined motion for several computer based tasks such as , moving a computer cursor, play video games etc. HISTORY:-
  5. 5. NEUROCHIP:-  A chip in the brain gate system uses 100 hair thin electrodes.  It sense electromagnetic signature of neurons  The activity is translated into electrically charged signals and are then sent and decode using a program which then converted in to a movement.
  6. 6. ALGORITHM:- Signal by Neurochip Processing Detection Control Bio feedback
  7. 7. Principal  The principal of brain gate technology is that which intact with brain function, neural signals.  It generated and interpreted by the systems and a cursor is shown to the user on a computer scree.  That provides an alternate “ BRAIN GATE PATHWAY ”.  User can use that cursor to control the computer, just as a mouse is used.
  8. 8. WORKING:-  Brain Gate bridges the gap between the brain and the limb. The Brain Gate technology consists of a sensor that is implanted on the motor cortex of the brain and a device that analysis brain signals.  However if the patient still has the ability to “ Think ” about movement, Brain Gate has potential to interpret and re-connect those signals, thus allowing the patient to move those limbs simply by thinking.
  9. 9. CHIP IMPLIMENTATION:-  There will be two surgeries , one to implant the brain gate and to remove it. Begore surgery , there will be several precautionary measures in order to prevent infection : patients will have daily baths with antimicrobial soap and take antibiotics.  In addition, MRI scan will be done to find the best place on the brain for the sensor. Doctor will drill a small hole into the skull and implant the sensor. Patients will receive post surgical care including a CT scan, some blood tests and wound care in the hospital for 1 to 5 days after surgery.  After surgery , one of the study doctor will see the patients at least once at a week for six weeks, then monthly and as needed.
  10. 10. ADVANTAGES:-  BrainGate can remain safely implanted in the brain for at least two years.  Later it can safely be removed as well.  Spiking from many neurons the language of the brain can be recorded, routed outside the human brain and decoded into command signals.  Paralyzed humans can directly and successfully control external devices, such as a computer cursor using these neural command signals.  The speed, accuracy, and precision are comparable to a non-disabled person there is no training necessary (just the ability to think of an action).
  11. 11. DISADVANTAGES:-  The braingate chip does require to be inserted inside the patient’s brain. If the patient is not perfect for this process then a person could possibly die or obtain brain damage.  Each patient that has this brain gate chip implanted into the brain will have to be connected to a chair. So braingate is not yet free movement nor is it bodily movements yet.  Another possible disadvantage is possible side effects of the chip being in the brain. For example, what happens if the chip over heats or outputs / inputs too much of an electrical current from the chip.
  12. 12. WITH A BRAIN GATE YOU CAN :-  Turn on or off the lights of the room  Check and read emails  Play games in computer.  Use PC.  Watch and control television.  Control a robotic arm.
  13. 13. CONCLUSION:-  The invention of Brain gate is such a revolution in medical field. The remarkable breakthrough offers hope that people who are paralyzed will one day be able to independently operate artificial limbs, computers or wheelchairs.  Team Surgenor CEO, Cyberkinetic hopes to develop Braingate in next two years to make it a wireless device that is completely implantable and doesn’t have a plug and making it safer and less visible.  So this idea helps many patients to control the prosthetic devices of their own by simply thinking about the task.
  14. 14. REFERENCES :-  http://www.braingate.com/technology.html  http://en.Wikipedia.org/wiki/BrainGate  http://www.howstuffworks.com/braincomputerinterface.html  https://www.braingate.org/  https://krazytech.com/technical-papers/brain-gate

×