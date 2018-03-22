Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Se...
Book details Author : Yves Hilpisch Pages : 374 pages Publisher : John Wiley &amp; Sons 2015-07-10 Language : English ISBN...
Description this book Supercharge options analytics and hedging using the power of Python Derivatives Analytics with Pytho...
results. This book is the finance professional s guide to exploiting Python s capabilities for efficient and performing de...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
click here to download (Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedgin...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB

7 views

Published on

read online : https://puwofuligo.blogspot.al/?book=1119037999
Download (Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB Free download
Supercharge options analytics and hedging using the power of Python Derivatives Analytics with Python shows you how to implement market-consistent valuation and hedging approaches using advanced financial models, efficient numerical techniques, and the powerful capabilities of the Python programming language. This unique guide offers detailed explanations of all theory, methods, and processes, giving you the background and tools necessary to value stock index options from a sound foundation. You ll find and use self-contained Python scripts and modules and learn how to apply Python to advanced data and derivatives analytics as you benefit from the 5,000+ lines of code that are provided to help you reproduce the results and graphics presented. Coverage includes market data analysis, risk-neutral valuation, Monte Carlo simulation, model calibration, valuation, and dynamic hedging, with models that exhibit stochastic volatility, jump components, stochastic short rates, and more. The companion website features all code and IPython Notebooks for immediate execution and automation. Python is gaining ground in the derivatives analytics space, allowing institutions to quickly and efficiently deliver portfolio, trading, and risk management results. This book is the finance professional s guide to exploiting Python s capabilities for efficient and performing derivatives analytics. * Reproduce major stylized facts of equity and options markets yourself * Apply Fourier transform techniques and advanced Monte Carlo pricing * Calibrate advanced option pricing models to market data * Integrate advanced models and numeric methods to dynamically hedge options Recent developments in the Python ecosystem enable analysts to implement analytics tasks as performing as with C or C++, but using only about one-tenth of the code or even less. Derivatives Analytics with Python - Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging shows you what you need to know to supercharge your der

Published in: Lifestyle
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB

  1. 1. (Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB
  2. 2. Book details Author : Yves Hilpisch Pages : 374 pages Publisher : John Wiley &amp; Sons 2015-07-10 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1119037999 ISBN-13 : 9781119037996
  3. 3. Description this book Supercharge options analytics and hedging using the power of Python Derivatives Analytics with Python shows you how to implement market-consistent valuation and hedging approaches using advanced financial models, efficient numerical techniques, and the powerful capabilities of the Python programming language. This unique guide offers detailed explanations of all theory, methods, and processes, giving you the background and tools necessary to value stock index options from a sound foundation. You ll find and use self-contained Python scripts and modules and learn how to apply Python to advanced data and derivatives analytics as you benefit from the 5,000+ lines of code that are provided to help you reproduce the results and graphics presented. Coverage includes market data analysis, risk-neutral valuation, Monte Carlo simulation, model calibration, valuation, and dynamic hedging, with models that exhibit stochastic volatility, jump components, stochastic short rates, and more. The companion website features all code and IPython Notebooks for immediate execution and automation. Python is gaining ground in the derivatives analytics space, allowing institutions to quickly and efficiently deliver portfolio, trading, and risk management
  4. 4. results. This book is the finance professional s guide to exploiting Python s capabilities for efficient and performing derivatives analytics. * Reproduce major stylized facts of equity and options markets yourself * Apply Fourier transform techniques and advanced Monte Carlo pricing * Calibrate advanced option pricing models to market data * Integrate advanced models and numeric methods to dynamically hedge options Recent developments in the Python ecosystem enable analysts to implement analytics tasks as performing as with C or C++, but using only about one-tenth of the code or even less. Derivatives Analytics with Python - Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging shows you what you need to know to supercharge your derFree download ebook (Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB ,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB ebook download,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB pdf online,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB read online,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB epub donwload,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB download,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB audio book,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB online,read (Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB ,pdf (Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB free download,ebook (Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB download,Epub (Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB ,full download (Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB by Yves Hilpisch ,Pdf (Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB download,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB free,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB download file,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB ebook unlimited,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB free reading,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB audiobook download,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB read and download,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB for any device,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB download for kindle,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB ready for download,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB free read and download trial 30 days,(Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB save ebook,audiobook (Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB play online,DOWNLOAD PDF (Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB FOR IPAD - BY Yves Hilpisch
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. click here to download (Read) Derivatives Analytics with Python: Data Analysis, Models, Simulation, Calibration and Hedging (The Wiley Finance Series) TXT,PDF,EPUB Click this link : https://puwofuligo.blogspot.al/?book=1119037999 if you want to download this book OR

×