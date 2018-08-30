-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Download PDF Download PDF Project Management for Business, Engineering, and Technology Ebook Ebook
Get : https://ghjfgn22g.blogspot.com/?book=0750683996
Covering the essential background, from origins and philosophy to methodology, this title covers the concepts and techniques of practical application, including project initiation and proposals, scope and task definition, scheduling, budgeting, risk analysis, control, project organization and all-important people aspects.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment