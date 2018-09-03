Download here [PDF] Dictionary of Eye Terminology Ready

Read online : https://dfhd33fb.blogspot.ca/?book=093740473X

This new edition has been expanded with more terms and more abbreviations. Here are more than 5,000 of the most frequently used terms and phrases associated with the eye and vision, and 1,000 abbreviations and acronyms. Definitions are in "plain English" so everyone can understand them. SPECIAL FEATURES include mini-definitions within definitions (you don t need to chase down a cross-reference), phonetic pronounciations, and actual misspellings in the alphabetical listings, so you don t need to spell a word correctly to find it. Pocket size, for easy use.

