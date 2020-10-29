Dib art puntos sliceshare

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Encajar puntos Dibujo Artístico
• Estos cuatro puntos están todos situados sobre una retícula de medios, cuartos y octavos.
• Estos cuatro puntos están todos situados sobre una retícula de medios, cuartos y octavos. Vamos a empezar con el punto A...
• Medimos con el lápiz para comparar Para saberlo mide con el lápiz la distancia a uno de los bordes del papel. (por ejemp...
• Dibuja una pequeña línea horizontal en tu papel a la altura en la que se encuentra el punto. (A la mitad de la altura de...
• Ahora tenemos que hacer lo mismo con respecto a la horizontal Mide la distancia roja con el lápiz
Y compárala con la azul. ¿Son iguales? ¿Cuál es mayor? ¿Cuánto más grande es? • Ahora tenemos que hacer lo mismo con respe...
Y compárala con la azul. ¿Son iguales? ¿Cuál es mayor? ¿Cuánto más grande es? Tenemos dos opciones • Ahora tenemos que hac...
Toma la distancia con el lápiz desde A hasta el borde más cercano. • Ahora tenemos que hacer lo mismo con respecto a la ho...
PRIMERA MANERA Y comprueba cuántas veces entra en el largo de la imagen.
• Primera manera En este caso entra una vez completa y 2/3 de la siguiente. Recuerda que he dicho que los puntos están sit...
• Primera manera Si lo que sobran son tercios, trabajaremos con tercios (si sobraran medios seguiríamos pensando en medios...
• Por eso, porque la imagen se queda dividida en 8 partes iguales, realizaremos también 8 partes iguales en nuestro papel....
• Segunda manera SEGUNDA MANERA (para mí más fácil) Imagínate la línea de la mitad de la imagen.
¿A qué se parece m? ¿A ¼ de la mitad? ¿A 1/3 de la mitad? • Segunda manera
Mide la distancia desde A a esa mitad imaginada. (en este caso es la distancia m) • Segunda manera
Y trasládala las veces que sean necesarias para comprobar si tu respuesta a la pregunta anterior ha sido acertada • Segund...
• En tu papel, dibuja los cuartos de esa mitad, o lo que es lo mismo, octavos del tamaño total de la imagen, de la misma m...
• Ya tienes ubicado perfectamente el punto A. • Pasemos a otro punto.
• Ahora haz lo mismo con el punto P. Mide su altura respecto a la imagen.
• Y a lo ancho
En tu papel se verá parecido a esto:
En tu papel se verá parecido a esto:
• Así, encajando los puntos inicial y final de cualquier recta, se tendrá la propia recta perfectamente ubicada.
• Practica con el resto de puntos.
Explicación sobre en encaje de dibujo artístico

