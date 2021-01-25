Pk9 s2 kd4.1.t1. proses produksi kerajinan bahan keras alam

Successfully reported this slideshow.
C. Proses Produksi Kerajinan Bahan Keras Alam Bahan keras Alami maupun buatan dapat dibuat menjadi berbagai jenis produk k...
Teknik yang dapat digunakan (i) Kayu (Ukir/pahat, cukil, potong sambung, lukis dan bubut, bakar. bor) (ii) Bambu (Ukir, cu...
1. Kerajinan Bahan Keras Alam A. Kerajinan kayu. Karena jenis kayu yang dihasilkan bermacam-macam dan setiap daerah berbed...
Bahan Produk kerajinan kayu a. Aneka kayu tergantung teknik dan rancangan. b. Lem, Cat/pelitur dan bahan lainnya sesuai de...
2.Gergaji Triplek (Coping Saw) 3. Gergaji Punggung / Gergaji Sudut (Back Saw) 4. Keyhole Saw 5. Gergaji Rantai (Chain Saw)...
b. Planer/Ketam/paslah/serut kayu 1. Planer/Ketam kayu manual 2. Mesin Planer/Ketam kayu 2. Mesin Bor
c. Charving/mata ukir/tatah/pahat
d. Cukil kayu
e. Palu/Martil Ball Pein Hammer (Palu Bulat atau Palu Konde) Nail Hammer (Palu Cakar) Chipping Hammer (Palu Terak) Wood Ha...
3. Contoh Produk kerajinan Kayu
Proses/Teknik Pembuatan Kerajinan Kayu Teknik pembuatan Kerajinan kayu (woodcraft), antara lain : a. Teknik Ukir b. Teknik...
Ragam Hias dalam Produk Kerajinan kayu Indonesia sangat kaya akan ragam hias kerajinan kayu, setiap daerah mempunyai ragam...
Ragam hias Ukiran Khas Padang (Sumatera Barat) Sebagai ungkapan pepatah Minangkabau “Alam memiliki makna yang mendalam den...
Ragam Hias ukiran khas Jepara (Jawa Tengah) Ragam hias Jepara , arah gerak garis ukiran yang pasti ,mencerminkan adanya ke...
Ragam hias ukira khas Toraja (Sulawesi Selatan) Masing-masing ukiran memiliki makna simbolis , jika diartikan semua melamb...
Ukiran gambar burung merupakan lambang kehidupan, Garuda pulalah sebagai simbol pengantar yang cepat dan selamat, motif po...
B. Kerajinan Bambu Istilah/nama lain bambu antara lain: Buluh, Aur, Eru, Pring (Jawa), Bulo (dari kata Abbulo yang artinya...
1. Bahan pembuatan kerajinan Bambu a. Batang bambu 1.Bambu hitam (Gigantochloa atroviolacea) atau bambu Wulung
2.Bambu /Pring kuning (Bambusa vulgaris var. striata)
3. Bambusa maculata atau bambu tutul
4. Bambu Ater atau buluh jawa (Gigantochloa atter) /Pring Legi.
3. Bambu apus/Bambu Tali (Gigantochloa apus)
B.Varnish/pernis C.Lem Putih D.Paku E.Tali Rotan F. Tali Rami
2.Alat pembuatan kerajinan Bambu Mesin Bor Tang Parang Pisau Serut Pahat Palu Gergaji
3.Contoh Produk Kerajinan Bambu
Cara menyiapkan bahan bambu untuk kerajinan bambu : a. Pilih bambu yang tidak terlalu muda dan tidak terlalu tua b. Setela...
C. Kerajinan Rotan Rotan (rattan) termasuk jenis tanaman keluarga palma yang merambat dan dapat tumbuh merambat mencapai 1...
1. Bahan Pembuatan Kerajinan Rotan
2.Alat Pembuat Kerajinan Rotan Parang Gergaji Mesin Bor Tang Palu Amplas Kompor Kuas
Tahapan-tahapan pemrosesan Rotan menjadi bahan baku kerajinan rotan : a. Pembersihan batang rotan dari pelepah yang berdur...
f. Pengasapan (untuk Rotan berukuran kecil). Pengasapan menggunakan belerang dilakukan pada rotan berdiameter kecil dengan...
  1. 1. C. Proses Produksi Kerajinan Bahan Keras Alam Bahan keras Alami maupun buatan dapat dibuat menjadi berbagai jenis produk kerajinan, tergantung dari : Bentuk dan jenis bahan dipilih berdasarkan (i) jenis bahan (ii) karateristik bahan Jenis teknik yang digunakan tersebut disesuaikan dengan (i). jenis bahan (ii). kemanfaatan (iii). rancangan produk kerajinan.
  2. 2. Teknik yang dapat digunakan (i) Kayu (Ukir/pahat, cukil, potong sambung, lukis dan bubut, bakar. bor) (ii) Bambu (Ukir, cukil, potong sambung, lukis, anyam, bubut (iii) Rotan (potong sambung, anyam) (iv) Kaca (potong sambung, patri, lukis, ukir, tiup) (v) Logam (potong sambung, Las/solder, Cor, Etsa, Ukir tekan, bubut)
  3. 3. 1. Kerajinan Bahan Keras Alam A. Kerajinan kayu. Karena jenis kayu yang dihasilkan bermacam-macam dan setiap daerah berbeda, maka produk kerajinan kayu yang dihasilkan juga sangat bervariasi, mengikuti teknik dan tekstur kayu. jenis produk kerajinan Ukir sudah terkenal dan setiap daerah memiliki motif atau corak ukir yang berbeda. Setiap motif mempunyai : a. nilai keindahan c. makna simbolis yang penuh perlambangan dan nasehat b. keunikan
  4. 4. Bahan Produk kerajinan kayu a. Aneka kayu tergantung teknik dan rancangan. b. Lem, Cat/pelitur dan bahan lainnya sesuai dengan teknik dan rancangan. Alat produk kerajinan kayu a. Gergaji kayu Gergaji kayu adalah perkakas berupa besi tipis bergigi tajam yang digunakan untuk memotong atau pembelah kayu . Macam-macam Gergaji 1.Gergaji Tangan (Hand Saw / Rip Saw)
  5. 5. 2.Gergaji Triplek (Coping Saw) 3. Gergaji Punggung / Gergaji Sudut (Back Saw) 4. Keyhole Saw 5. Gergaji Rantai (Chain Saw) 6. Jigsaw 7. Circular Saw
  6. 6. b. Planer/Ketam/paslah/serut kayu 1. Planer/Ketam kayu manual 2. Mesin Planer/Ketam kayu 2. Mesin Bor
  7. 7. c. Charving/mata ukir/tatah/pahat
  8. 8. d. Cukil kayu
  9. 9. e. Palu/Martil Ball Pein Hammer (Palu Bulat atau Palu Konde) Nail Hammer (Palu Cakar) Chipping Hammer (Palu Terak) Wood Hammer (Palu Kayu) Rubber Hammer (Palu Karet)
  10. 10. 3. Contoh Produk kerajinan Kayu
  11. 11. Proses/Teknik Pembuatan Kerajinan Kayu Teknik pembuatan Kerajinan kayu (woodcraft), antara lain : a. Teknik Ukir b. Teknik bubut c. Teknik potong sambung d. Teknik Bor e. Teknik cukil f. Teknik bakar, dan lain-lain Teknik Finishing juga beragam , antara lain : a. Cat acrilic b. WoodStains c. Pelitur/Shellac d. Varnish/Pernis e. Polyurethane f. Penghalusan, dan lain-lain
  12. 12. Ragam Hias dalam Produk Kerajinan kayu Indonesia sangat kaya akan ragam hias kerajinan kayu, setiap daerah mempunyai ragam hias yang berbeda dan masing-masing ragam hias terkandung makna simbol tertentu. Contoh Ragam hias Nusantara : Ragam Ukiran khas hias Papua Seni ukir bagi suku Asmat lebih merupakan sebuah perwujudan dari cara mereka dalam mela kukan rirual untuk me- ngenang arwah para leluhurnya yang selalu berjuang dalam kehidup an yang akan membawa ke alam kematian.
  13. 13. Ragam hias Ukiran Khas Padang (Sumatera Barat) Sebagai ungkapan pepatah Minangkabau “Alam memiliki makna yang mendalam dengan segala bentuk sifat, serata segala yang terjadi didalamnyayang dapat dijadi kan sebagai pedoman, ajaran dan guru
  14. 14. Ragam Hias ukiran khas Jepara (Jawa Tengah) Ragam hias Jepara , arah gerak garis ukiran yang pasti ,mencerminkan adanya keteraturan, kepastian yang sejalan dengan landasan pola berpikir yang tumbuh didalam masyarakatnya yang mentaati ajaran agamanya
  15. 15. Ragam hias ukira khas Toraja (Sulawesi Selatan) Masing-masing ukiran memiliki makna simbolis , jika diartikan semua melambang kan nilai-nilai budaya dalam kehidupan warga Toraja yang harus mematuhi larangan adat dan mencintai alam tempat tinggal
  16. 16. Ukiran gambar burung merupakan lambang kehidupan, Garuda pulalah sebagai simbol pengantar yang cepat dan selamat, motif pohon dimaknai sebagai lambang kemakmuran. oleh karena itu lambang ini terdapat dalam ukiran Madura. Pada Motif Ukir Madura merupakan gubahan dari daun - daun yang lebar dan kaku. Motif ukir Madura mengesankan adanya karakter keras dan tegas. Ragam Hias khas Madura (Jawa Timur)
  17. 17. B. Kerajinan Bambu Istilah/nama lain bambu antara lain: Buluh, Aur, Eru, Pring (Jawa), Bulo (dari kata Abbulo yang artinya berbatang bambu yang mempunyai makna persatuan menurut orang Makasar). Pohon bambu di dunia ada 1500 spesies dimana 125 spesies asli tumbuh di Indonesia, antara lain jenis bambu : Andong, Atter, tali, Apus, Petung, talang, tutul, cendani, cengkoreh, hitam, dan lain-lain. Sentra Kerajinan Bambu antara lain : Tasikmalaya Jawa barat, Jogya, dan lain-lain. Beberapa Teknik pembuatan kerajinan bambu, antara lain : teknik anyaman, teknik tempel / sambung, teknik ukir/cukil.
  18. 18. 1. Bahan pembuatan kerajinan Bambu a. Batang bambu 1.Bambu hitam (Gigantochloa atroviolacea) atau bambu Wulung
  19. 19. 2.Bambu /Pring kuning (Bambusa vulgaris var. striata)
  20. 20. 3. Bambusa maculata atau bambu tutul
  21. 21. 4. Bambu Ater atau buluh jawa (Gigantochloa atter) /Pring Legi.
  22. 22. 3. Bambu apus/Bambu Tali (Gigantochloa apus)
  23. 23. B.Varnish/pernis C.Lem Putih D.Paku E.Tali Rotan F. Tali Rami
  24. 24. 2.Alat pembuatan kerajinan Bambu Mesin Bor Tang Parang Pisau Serut Pahat Palu Gergaji
  25. 25. 3.Contoh Produk Kerajinan Bambu
  26. 26. Cara menyiapkan bahan bambu untuk kerajinan bambu : a. Pilih bambu yang tidak terlalu muda dan tidak terlalu tua b. Setelah ditebang, lalu potong sepanjang dua atau sampai tiga ruas c. Simpan ditempat sejuk dan tegakkan hingga 5 sampai 6 hari d. Pilihlah bambu yang memiliki ruas paling panjang agar mudah dibentuk menjadi kerajinan apa saja.
  27. 27. C. Kerajinan Rotan Rotan (rattan) termasuk jenis tanaman keluarga palma yang merambat dan dapat tumbuh merambat mencapai 100 meter. Indonesia kaya akan rotan , hampir mencapai ± 30% produk rotan dunia.
  28. 28. 1. Bahan Pembuatan Kerajinan Rotan
  29. 29. 2.Alat Pembuat Kerajinan Rotan Parang Gergaji Mesin Bor Tang Palu Amplas Kompor Kuas
  30. 30. Tahapan-tahapan pemrosesan Rotan menjadi bahan baku kerajinan rotan : a. Pembersihan batang rotan dari pelepah yang berduri b. Penggorengan (Untuk rotan berukuran besar) Tujuannya untuk menurunkan kadar air agar rotan cepat kering dan tidak berjamur. Dengan menggunakan Minyak tanah atau campuran solar dengan minyak kelapa. c. Penggosokan dan Pencucian. Hal tersebut dilakukan agar sisa kotoran terutama getah yang menempel pada kulit rotan dapat dilepaskan sehingga kulit rotan dapat menjadi bersih dan mengkilap. d. Pengeringan . Setelah dicuci, rotan dikeringkan dengan cara dijemur pada panas matahari dgn kadar air berkisar 15%-9%. e. Pengupasan dan Pemolesan. Pengupasan dan Pemolesan dilakukan pada rotan yang berukuran besar dengan keadaan kering. Untuk menghilangkan kulit tersebut sehingga diameter dan warnanya menjadi seragam dan merata.
  31. 31. f. Pengasapan (untuk Rotan berukuran kecil). Pengasapan menggunakan belerang dilakukan pada rotan berdiameter kecil dengan tujuannya agar rotan berwarna kuning merata dan mengkilap. . g. Pengawetan. Merupakan perlakuan kimia atau fisika terhadap rotan yang bertujuan untuk meningkatkan masa pakai rotan. Selain berfungsi untuk mencegah kerusakan pada rotan, h. Pembengkokan /Pelengkungan dan atau Pelurusan. Dilakukan pada rotan yang berdia meter besar sesuai dengan penggunaannya. Dilakukan dengan cara melunakkan rotan dengan dengan uap air panas yang disebut steaming dengan tabung berbentuk silinder. Untuk rotan berukuran kecil (rotan fitrit), sebelum digunakan sebainya direndam di dalam air 1-2 menit agar rotan lentur dan mudah dibentuk. Teknik pembentukan rotan dengan cara dianyam dan tempel dengan tahapan sbb : a. Pembuatan kerangka b. Pengayaman c. Pengecatan d. Finishing

