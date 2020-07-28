4.0. cita-cita-karirku

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CITA-CITA KARIRKU TUJUAN Dapat memahami pentingnya cita-cita karir masa depan dan memahami cara menggapai cita-cita tersebut sebagai semangat hidup dalam meraih sukses di masa depan serta da
  2. 2. APERSEPSI Cita-cita menentukan arah dan tindakan kita. Tanpa memiliki cita cita kita hanya berputar-putar tanpa harus ke mana, sekalipun kita mempunyai ide dan kesempatan yang besar. Cepat atau lambat, masa depan pasti akan menghampiri setiap orang, tapi kita tidak boleh membiarkan masa depan terjadi begitu saja. Milikilah cita-cita selagi kita masih ada kesempatan. Cita-Cita sangat berperan penting bagi suatu kesuksesan, mengapa ? Karena cita-cita mencakup tujuan, sasaran, atau impian yang hendak diwujudkan. Cita-cita membuat orang mengerahkan potensi dirinya secara maksimal. Tidak ada kesuksesan yang kebetulan bisa diraih, setiap kesuksesan biarpun kecil, selalu didahului adanya cita-cita.
  3. 3. Cita - Cita
  4. 4. Cita-cita sama dengan MIMPI
  5. 5. Banyak cara mewujudkan cita-cita
  6. 6. 1. Usaha
  7. 7. Usaha yang bagaimana harus dilakukan untuk mencapai cita-cita?
  8. 8. Belajar
  9. 9. Sekolah
  10. 10. 2. Berdoa dan Beribadah
  11. 11. 3. Restu orang tua
  12. 12. Faktor yang menghambat cita-cita
  13. 13. 1. Kurang pintar
  14. 14. 2. Kemiskinan
  15. 15. 3. Faktor cacat bawaan semenjak lahir
  16. 16. Tetapi cacat jangan di jadikan alasan untuk berhenti berjuang
  17. 17. Faktor pendukung terwujudnya cita-cita
  18. 18. 1. Motivasi diri
  19. 19. 2. Dukungan penuh dari kedua orang tua dan keluarga
  20. 20. 3. Pengetahuan dan wawasan yang kumiliki
  21. 21. 4. Jaminan adanya biaya
  22. 22. ” Wujudkanlah segala impian dan cita-citamu, agar kamupun juga bisa berguna bagi orang lain ”

