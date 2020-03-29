Successfully reported this slideshow.
3GPP Standards Timeline – Revised Mar. 2020 ©3G4G 2018 2019 2020 20212017 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2Q4 Rel-...
3GPP Standards Timeline – Revised Mar. 2020 ©3G4G 2018 2019 2020 2021 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Rel-16 con...
3GPP Standards Timeline – Revised Dec. 2019 ©3G4G 2018 2019 2020 20212017 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3Q4 R...
5G Standards Timeline

Updated March 2020, based on 3GPP RP-200493

5G Standards Timeline

  1. 1. 3GPP Standards Timeline – Revised Mar. 2020 ©3G4G 2018 2019 2020 20212017 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2Q4 Rel-15 NSA (option-3) freeze Rel-15 NSA (option-3) ASN.1 Earlydrop Rel-15 SA (option-2) freeze Rel-15 SA (option-2) ASN.1 Main drop Rel-15 Rel-15 late drop freeze Rel-15 late drop ASN.1 Latedrop Rel-16 content definition Rel-16 specification development Rel-16 freeze Rel-16 ASN.1 freeze Rel-16 Designed by 3G4G, based on roadmap from 3GPP, Mar 2020 Rel-16 RAN4 Performance Completion Continued
  2. 2. 3GPP Standards Timeline – Revised Mar. 2020 ©3G4G 2018 2019 2020 2021 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Rel-16 content definition Rel-16 specification development Rel-16 freeze Rel-16 ASN.1 freeze Rel-16 Approval of Rel-17 content Rel-17 specification work Rel-17 stage-3 freezeRel-17 Designed by 3G4G, based on roadmap from 3GPP, Mar 2020 Rel-16 RAN4 Performance Completion Rel-17 RAN1 freeze Q4 Rel-18 Approval of Rel-18 content 2022 Q1 Q2 Rel-17 ASN.1 freeze Rel-17 RAN4 Performance Completion
  3. 3. 3GPP Standards Timeline – Revised Dec. 2019 ©3G4G 2018 2019 2020 20212017 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3Q4 Rel-15 NSA (option-3) freeze Rel-15 NSA (option-3) ASN.1 Earlydrop Rel-15 SA (option-2) freeze Rel-15 SA (option-2) ASN.1 Main dropRel-15 Rel-15 late drop freeze Rel-15 late drop ASN.1 Latedrop Rel-16 content definition Rel-16 specification development Rel-16 freeze Rel-16 ASN.1 freeze Rel-16 Approval of Rel-17 content Rel-17 specification work Rel-17 stage-3 freeze Rel-17 ASN.1 freezeRel-17 Designed by 3G4G, based on roadmap from 3GPP, Dec 2019 Rel-16 RAN4 Performance Completion Rel-17 RAN1 freeze Q4 Rel-17 RAN4 Performance Completion Rel-18 Approval of Rel-18 content
