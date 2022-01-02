Successfully reported this slideshow.
3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC)
Inter-Cell Interference Coordination (ICIC) Recap The goal of Inter-Cell Interference Coordination (ICIC) is to ensu...
Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) Recap Macrocell Layer 1 Macrocell Layer 2 Macrocell Layer 3 Picocell Microcell Femtoc...
©3G4G Macro cell (pink border) Small cells (yellow border)
HetNet with Macrocell and Small Cells ©3G4G
HetNet with Macrocell and Small Cells ©3G4G Interference zone
©3G4G Macro cell (pink border) Small cells (yellow border) Aggressor Cell Victim Cell
Carrier Aggregation CA) ©3G4G
Almost Blank Subframe (ABS) • Aggressor cell silences for some time • To provide protected resources to victim cell ...
X2-AP Load Indication ©3G4G X2-AP: Load Information eNB 1 eNB 2
Non-CA based Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) ©3G4G ABS ABS ABS ABS 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Aggressor cell Tx Power Subframe UE #C UE #B ...
CA based Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) ©3G4G PDCCH UE #B Control signal on F1 Data signal on both PDSCH PDSCH PDCCH UE #A Control ...
Non-CA based Further enhanced ICIC (FeICIC) ©3G4G • At the transmitter side in DL • Combination of ABS + power reduction (...
References and Further Reading ©3G4G • Netmanias: Interference Coordination in LTE/LTE-A (2): eICIC (enhanced ICIC) (link)...
Thank You To learn more, visit: 3G4G Website – https://www.3g4g.co.uk/ 3G4G Blog – https://blog.3g4g.co.uk/ Telecoms Infra...
3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) Slide 1 3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) Slide 2 3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) Slide 3 3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) Slide 4 3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) Slide 5 3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) Slide 6 3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) Slide 7 3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) Slide 8 3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) Slide 9 3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) Slide 10 3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) Slide 11 3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) Slide 12 3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) Slide 13 3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) Slide 14 3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) Slide 15
55 views

This SON tutorial is part of the 3GPP Self-Organizing Networks series (#3GPPSONSeries). In this part we will look at SON Management in Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets), including Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) and Further Enhanced ICIC (FeICIC)

All our #3G4G5G slides and videos are available at:
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/3G4G5G
Slides: https://www.slideshare.net/3G4GLtd
SON Page: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/SON/
5G Page: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/5G/
Free Training Videos: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/Training/

3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC)

  1. 1. 3GPP SON Series: SON Management in HetNets and Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) @3g4gUK
  2. 2. Inter-Cell Interference Coordination (ICIC) Recap ©3G4G The goal of Inter-Cell Interference Coordination (ICIC) is to ensure there is no interference in overlapping areas between cells
  3. 3. Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) Recap ©3G4G Macrocell Layer 1 Macrocell Layer 2 Macrocell Layer 3 Picocell Microcell Femtocell
  4. 4. ©3G4G Macro cell (pink border) Small cells (yellow border)
  5. 5. HetNet with Macrocell and Small Cells ©3G4G
  6. 6. HetNet with Macrocell and Small Cells ©3G4G Interference zone
  7. 7. ©3G4G Macro cell (pink border) Small cells (yellow border) Aggressor Cell Victim Cell
  8. 8. Carrier Aggregation CA) ©3G4G
  9. 9. Almost Blank Subframe (ABS) ©3G4G • Aggressor cell silences for some time • To provide protected resources to victim cell • Still PSS, SSS, PRS, CSI-RI, SIB1, Paging transmitted for backward compatibility, so called it “Almost” • Victim cell makes use of the silence time • For eNB of victim cell to schedule UEs in victim cell • For UE in victim cell to check its’ serving cell radio condition • For UE in victim cell to measure it’s serving cell • For UE in another cell to measure victim cell 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 subframe ABS ABS ABS ABS Aggressor Cell TX power
  10. 10. X2-AP Load Indication ©3G4G X2-AP: Load Information eNB 1 eNB 2
  11. 11. Non-CA based Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) ©3G4G ABS ABS ABS ABS 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Aggressor cell Tx Power Subframe UE #C UE #B UE #A Picocell (Victim) Macrocell (Aggressor) X2 (ABS Info) Cell Range Expansion (CRE) Source: eXplanoTech
  12. 12. CA based Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) ©3G4G PDCCH UE #B Control signal on F1 Data signal on both PDSCH PDSCH PDCCH UE #A Control signal on F2 Data signal on both PDSCH PDSCH UE #A UE #B F1 F2 X2 (ABS Info) UE#A and UE#B are Cross-Carrier Scheduled (CCS) Source: eXplanoTech
  13. 13. Non-CA based Further enhanced ICIC (FeICIC) ©3G4G • At the transmitter side in DL • Combination of ABS + power reduction (RP-ABS) • At the receiver side in DL • Use of advanced UE receiver (cancellation/discard of known signals such as CRS…) Source: Frank Rayal, See Reference [2]
  14. 14. References and Further Reading ©3G4G • Netmanias: Interference Coordination in LTE/LTE-A (2): eICIC (enhanced ICIC) (link) • Frank Rayal: Further Enhanced ICIC (FeICIC) by Faris Alfarhan (link) • All about Wired and Wireless Technology: ICIC and eICIC by Adnan Basir (link) • From 4G to 5G: Self-organized Network Management meets Machine Learning by Jessica Moysen and Lorenza Giupponi (link) • 3G4G: Self-Organizing Networks / Self-Optimizing Networks (link) • The 3G4G Blog: SON (link)
  15. 15. Thank You To learn more, visit: 3G4G Website – https://www.3g4g.co.uk/ 3G4G Blog – https://blog.3g4g.co.uk/ Telecoms Infrastructure Blog – https://www.telecomsinfrastructure.com/ Operator Watch Blog – https://www.operatorwatch.com/ Connectivity Technology Blog – https://www.connectivity.technology/ Free 5G Training – https://www.free5gtraining.com/ Free 6G Training – https://www.free6gtraining.com/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/3g4gUK Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/3g4gUK/ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3g4g Follow us on SlideShare: https://www.slideshare.net/3G4GLtd Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/3G4G5G ©3G4G

This SON tutorial is part of the 3GPP Self-Organizing Networks series (#3GPPSONSeries). In this part we will look at SON Management in Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets), including Enhanced ICIC (eICIC) and Further Enhanced ICIC (FeICIC) All our #3G4G5G slides and videos are available at: Videos: https://www.youtube.com/3G4G5G Slides: https://www.slideshare.net/3G4GLtd SON Page: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/SON/ 5G Page: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/5G/ Free Training Videos: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/Training/

