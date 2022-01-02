Successfully reported this slideshow.
3GPP SON Series: Minimization of Drive Testing (MDT) @3g4gUK
RAN OpEx ©3G4G 15% 30% 30% 10% 15% RAN OPEX Power Consumption Site Rental Operations Manpower Other Hw & Sw Operations • I...
Minimization of Drive Testing (MDT) ©3G4G • Drive testing is one of the biggest cost of running the network after the ener...
U-plane and C-plane MDT ©3G4G • The U-plane MDT is operator specific with operator deploying an application on the phone t...
Logged v/s Immediate MDT ©3G4G Log Coverage Hole Logged MDT • Measurements in Idle mode • Logging measurements and reporti...
Logged MDT example ©3G4G • Same amount of measurements as in normal case • Periodical logging : 1280ms~61440ms • logging d...
Immediate MDT example ©3G4G • UE can discard RLF info 48 hour after the radio link failure is detected MDT configuration R...
Procedure for collecting RLF reports by OAM ©3G4G Trace session activation MDT server (TCE) UE information request UE info...
RRC UE Information Request message ©3G4G
RRC UE Information Response message ©3G4G
MDT Enhancements for Rel-11 ©3G4G • MDT was enhanced for Rel-11 to collect not only measurements indicating the network co...
References and Further Reading ©3G4G • Minimization of Drive Tests (MDT) in Mobile Communication Networks by Daniel Bauman...
Thank You To learn more, visit: 3G4G Website – https://www.3g4g.co.uk/ 3G4G Blog – https://blog.3g4g.co.uk/ Telecoms Infra...
Jan. 02, 2022
3GPP SON Series: Minimization of Drive Testing (MDT)

Technology
This SON tutorial is part of the 3GPP Self-Organizing Networks series (#3GPPSONSeries). In this part we will look at a very important feature called Minimization of Drive Testing (MDT)

All our #3G4G5G slides and videos are available at:
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/3G4G5G
Slides: https://www.slideshare.net/3G4GLtd
SON Page: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/SON/
5G Page: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/5G/
Free Training Videos: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/Training/

3GPP SON Series: Minimization of Drive Testing (MDT)

  1. 1. 3GPP SON Series: Minimization of Drive Testing (MDT) @3g4gUK
  2. 2. RAN OpEx ©3G4G 15% 30% 30% 10% 15% RAN OPEX Power Consumption Site Rental Operations Manpower Other Hw & Sw Operations • Includes lab testing, troubleshooting, optimization, etc. • Automation, AI and ML can help reduce the costs significantly • Virtualization and softwarization can help keep costs down. • CI/CD also helping with keeping costs down. Manpower • Includes field testing, drive testing & site maintenance, etc. • SON and AI can help reduce the costs significantly
  3. 3. Minimization of Drive Testing (MDT) ©3G4G • Drive testing is one of the biggest cost of running the network after the energy usage • In a traditional network, drive tests must be done multiple times on different network loads to get an accurate picture of the cell's coverage and capacity • To reduce the amount of drive test, MDT feature was introduced in Release-10 • Two types of MDT have been defined: • Immediate MDT • Logged MDT • MDT Measurements can be on Control Plane or User Plane.
  4. 4. U-plane and C-plane MDT ©3G4G • The U-plane MDT is operator specific with operator deploying an application on the phone to do this measurements • The C-plane MDT is based on the signalling and would be standardised across all devices and form factors. MDT server MDT server RAN RAN UE UE
  5. 5. Logged v/s Immediate MDT ©3G4G Log Coverage Hole Logged MDT • Measurements in Idle mode • Logging measurements and reporting later on • Optional for the UE to support Immediate MDT • Measurement in Connected mode • Immediate reporting e.g., at RLF • Mandatory for the UE to support
  6. 6. Logged MDT example ©3G4G • Same amount of measurements as in normal case • Periodical logging : 1280ms~61440ms • logging duration : 10min~120min : radio measurements : detailed location info. (if available) : time stamp IDLE measurement occasions Logging Logging interval Logging duration
  7. 7. Immediate MDT example ©3G4G • UE can discard RLF info 48 hour after the radio link failure is detected MDT configuration RRCConnectionReestablishmentComplete CONNECTED Re-establishment CONECTECD RLF Coverage Hole Logging Signal strength, location measurement occasions RLF log indication Log retrieval
  8. 8. Procedure for collecting RLF reports by OAM ©3G4G Trace session activation MDT server (TCE) UE information request UE information response (RLF report) Trace record reporting Cell trace session started Connected mode UE records the RLF report Idle mode Call setup Include RLF report available indication Storing RLF report in trace record RLF/HOF eNB UE OAM
  9. 9. RRC UE Information Request message ©3G4G
  10. 10. RRC UE Information Response message ©3G4G
  11. 11. MDT Enhancements for Rel-11 ©3G4G • MDT was enhanced for Rel-11 to collect not only measurements indicating the network coverage condition but also those indicating the users’ real-life throughput and connectivity issues. • For most cases, the battery consumption is not significantly impacted by MDT. One exception is the ability to request the UE to activate its GNSS receiver for MDT that is introduced in Rel-11, which is expected to involve significant battery power consumption. The operator may choose to handle this by subscription agreements, and only use requested location for subscribers that have consented to this.
  12. 12. References and Further Reading ©3G4G • Minimization of Drive Tests (MDT) in Mobile Communication Networks by Daniel Baumann (link) • Nokia - The GeoSynthesis Project: Minimization of Drive Test (MDT) - An Innovative Methodology for Measuring Customer Performance on Mobile Network by Andrea Scaloni (link) • The 3G4G Blog: 3GPP MDT - How it works and what is new in Rel. 16 (link) • The 3G4G Blog: 3GPP Minimization of Drive Test (MDT) Signaling at a Glance (link) • The 3G4G Blog: Minimization of Drive Tests (MDT) in 3GPP Release-10 (link) • From 4G to 5G: Self-organized Network Management meets Machine Learning by Jessica Moysen and Lorenza Giupponi (link) • An Introduction To LTE (2nd Edition), Christopher Cox (link) • 3G4G: Self-Organizing Networks / Self-Optimizing Networks (link) • The 3G4G Blog: SON (link)
  13. 13. Thank You To learn more, visit: 3G4G Website – https://www.3g4g.co.uk/ 3G4G Blog – https://blog.3g4g.co.uk/ Telecoms Infrastructure Blog – https://www.telecomsinfrastructure.com/ Operator Watch Blog – https://www.operatorwatch.com/ Connectivity Technology Blog – https://www.connectivity.technology/ Free 5G Training – https://www.free5gtraining.com/ Free 6G Training – https://www.free6gtraining.com/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/3g4gUK Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/3g4gUK/ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3g4g Follow us on SlideShare: https://www.slideshare.net/3G4GLtd Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/3G4G5G ©3G4G

This SON tutorial is part of the 3GPP Self-Organizing Networks series (#3GPPSONSeries). In this part we will look at a very important feature called Minimization of Drive Testing (MDT) All our #3G4G5G slides and videos are available at: Videos: https://www.youtube.com/3G4G5G Slides: https://www.slideshare.net/3G4GLtd SON Page: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/SON/ 5G Page: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/5G/ Free Training Videos: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/Training/

