Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
3GPP SON Series: Coverage and Capacity Optimization (CCO) @3g4gUK
Coverage and Capacity Optimization (CCO) ©3G4G • This has traditionally been the key area of optimization. • This is carri...
CCO Examples ©3G4G
©3G4G Coverage and Capacity Optimization: A typical operational task is to optimize the network according to coverage and ...
Further Reading on MRO ©3G4G • Self-Organizing Networks (SON) in 3GPP Long Term Evolution by Sujuan Feng and Eiko Seidel, ...
Thank You To learn more, visit: 3G4G Website – https://www.3g4g.co.uk/ 3G4G Blog – https://blog.3g4g.co.uk/ Telecoms Infra...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

3GPP SON Series: Coverage and Capacity Optimization (CCO) Slide 1 3GPP SON Series: Coverage and Capacity Optimization (CCO) Slide 2 3GPP SON Series: Coverage and Capacity Optimization (CCO) Slide 3 3GPP SON Series: Coverage and Capacity Optimization (CCO) Slide 4 3GPP SON Series: Coverage and Capacity Optimization (CCO) Slide 5 3GPP SON Series: Coverage and Capacity Optimization (CCO) Slide 6
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Technology
Jan. 02, 2022
44 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

3GPP SON Series: Coverage and Capacity Optimization (CCO)

Download to read offline

Technology
Jan. 02, 2022
44 views

This SON tutorial is part of the 3GPP Self-Organizing Networks series (#3GPPSONSeries). In this part we will look at how Coverage and Capacity Optimization (CCO) helps solve coverage issues and improves the network capacity.

All our #3G4G5G slides and videos are available at:
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/3G4G5G
Slides: https://www.slideshare.net/3G4GLtd
SON Page: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/SON/
5G Page: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/5G/
Free Training Videos: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/Training/

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman Maclean
(4.5/5)
Free
Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time Dava Sobel
(4/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P Williams
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

3GPP SON Series: Coverage and Capacity Optimization (CCO)

  1. 1. 3GPP SON Series: Coverage and Capacity Optimization (CCO) @3g4gUK
  2. 2. Coverage and Capacity Optimization (CCO) ©3G4G • This has traditionally been the key area of optimization. • This is carried out over a rather long time-scale, in the order of days or weeks, by capturing and reacting to long-term changes in physical environment, load imbalance, and UL/DL mismatch. • The network should periodically be automatically able to adjust the key RF parameters once the cells have been deployed. • The key RF parameters are: • Power of the cell • Antenna configuration (eg., tilts of the antenna) • CCO is more of an ‘automatic cell planning’.
  3. 3. CCO Examples ©3G4G
  4. 4. ©3G4G Coverage and Capacity Optimization: A typical operational task is to optimize the network according to coverage and capacity. The traditional way is to find the problems by drive tests and use planning tools to find possible solutions. This use case aims at discovering the coverage and capacity problems automatically through the measurements at the eNB and those reported by UEs. It minimizes the human intervention and reduces the feedback delay. Objective: Expected results: Possible Solutions: • Optimization of network coverage • Maximize the system capacity • Continuous coverage • Increased capacity of the system • Interference reduction • Controlled cell edge performance • Savings on drive tests • Minimized human intervention in network management and optimization tasks • Self-healing in case of equipment (e.g., eNodeB) failure by automatic reconfiguration of surrounding eNodeBs. The input of Coverage of Capacity Optimization function can be: • UE measurements on the signal strength of current cell and its neighbours • UE signaling/reporting • Timing Advance (TA) • Radio Link Failure counters • Coverage triggered mobility counters • Traffic load distribution measurements The output is optimized radio configuration parameters, which may include: • Downlink transmit power • Downlink Reference Signal Power Offset • Antenna tilt The procedure can be as follows: 1. Measurements are collected from inside eNB and UE reports. 2. Problems are detected concerning the coverage and capacity. 3. Problems are described and given to Planning Tool. The Planning Tool adjusts the radio related parameters to solve the problems and optimize the coverage and capacity of the system. 4. Adjusted parameters are given to Coverage and Capacity Optimization function. 5. The Optimization function updates the parameters, which are used to deploy and operate the system. Source: Reference [1]
  5. 5. Further Reading on MRO ©3G4G • Self-Organizing Networks (SON) in 3GPP Long Term Evolution by Sujuan Feng and Eiko Seidel, Nomor Research (link) • From 4G to 5G: Self-organized Network Management meets Machine Learning by Jessica Moysen and Lorenza Giupponi (link) • 3G4G: Self-Organizing Networks / Self-Optimizing Networks (link) • The 3G4G Blog: SON (link)
  6. 6. Thank You To learn more, visit: 3G4G Website – https://www.3g4g.co.uk/ 3G4G Blog – https://blog.3g4g.co.uk/ Telecoms Infrastructure Blog – https://www.telecomsinfrastructure.com/ Operator Watch Blog – https://www.operatorwatch.com/ Connectivity Technology Blog – https://www.connectivity.technology/ Free 5G Training – https://www.free5gtraining.com/ Free 6G Training – https://www.free6gtraining.com/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/3g4gUK Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/3g4gUK/ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3g4g Follow us on SlideShare: https://www.slideshare.net/3G4GLtd Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/3G4G5G ©3G4G

This SON tutorial is part of the 3GPP Self-Organizing Networks series (#3GPPSONSeries). In this part we will look at how Coverage and Capacity Optimization (CCO) helps solve coverage issues and improves the network capacity. All our #3G4G5G slides and videos are available at: Videos: https://www.youtube.com/3G4G5G Slides: https://www.slideshare.net/3G4GLtd SON Page: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/SON/ 5G Page: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/5G/ Free Training Videos: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/Training/

Views

Total views

44

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×