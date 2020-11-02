Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SON Series: Introduction An Introduction to Self-Organizing Networks (SON) @3g4gUK 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8...
Typical Network Deployment Process ©3G4G Planning Deployment Optimization / Maintenance Cost Time
Typical Network Deployment Process ©3G4G Planning Deployment Optimization / Maintenance OpEx CapEx Cost Time
What is SON? ©3G4G • Self-Organizing Networks (often referred to as Self-Optimizing Networks but Self-Optimization is part...
A bit of SON History ©3G4G
SON Architecture: Centralized ©3G4G 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # Counters/KPIs ...
SON Architecture: Distributed ©3G4G 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # High level rep...
SON Architecture: Hybrid ©3G4G 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # Counters / KPIs Hig...
Three stages of SON ©3G4G Self- Configuration
Self-Configuration Example ©3G4G
Three stages of SON ©3G4G •Plug and Play (PnP) •Faster Rollout •Consistency •Licensees, Hardware Inventory and Software bu...
Self-Optimization Example ©3G4G
Three stages of SON ©3G4G •Plug and Play (PnP) •Faster Rollout •Consistency •Licensees, Hardware Inventory and Software bu...
Self-Healing Example ©3G4G
Self-Healing Example ©3G4G
Three stages of SON ©3G4G •Plug and Play (PnP) •Faster Rollout •Consistency •Licensees, Hardware Inventory and Software bu...
References for further study ©3G4G • Research Paper – From 4G to 5G: Self-organized Network Management meets Machine Learn...
Thank You To learn more, visit: 3G4G Website – https://www.3g4g.co.uk/ 3G4G Blog – https://blog.3g4g.co.uk/ Telecoms Infra...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3GPP SON Series: An Introduction to Self-Organizing Networks (SON)

13 views

Published on

This SON tutorial is part of the 3GPP Self-Organizing Networks series (#3GPPSONSeries). This is the introduction part that sets the stage for further tutorials on specific topics.
The introduction looks at the network deployment process, different types of SON architecture and then explains self-configuration, self-optimization and self-healing with some basic examples.

All our #3G4G5G slides and videos are available at:
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/3G4G5G
Slides: https://www.slideshare.net/3G4GLtd
5G Page: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/5G/
Free Training Videos: https://www.3g4g.co.uk/Training/

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

3GPP SON Series: An Introduction to Self-Organizing Networks (SON)

  1. 1. SON Series: Introduction An Introduction to Self-Organizing Networks (SON) @3g4gUK 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # SON
  2. 2. Typical Network Deployment Process ©3G4G Planning Deployment Optimization / Maintenance Cost Time
  3. 3. Typical Network Deployment Process ©3G4G Planning Deployment Optimization / Maintenance OpEx CapEx Cost Time
  4. 4. What is SON? ©3G4G • Self-Organizing Networks (often referred to as Self-Optimizing Networks but Self-Optimization is part of SON) are designed to: • Make network deployments simpler & faster • Make network optimization easier • Make network issues identification & maintenance more efficient • SON: • Improves the end-user Quality of Experience (QoE) • Reduces Capital Expenditure (CapEx) and Operational Expenditure (OpEx)
  5. 5. A bit of SON History ©3G4G
  6. 6. SON Architecture: Centralized ©3G4G 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # Counters/KPIs Sector-specific settings SON
  7. 7. SON Architecture: Distributed ©3G4G 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # High level reports High level SON policies
  8. 8. SON Architecture: Hybrid ©3G4G 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 * 0 # Counters / KPIs High level reports Sector-specific settings High level SON policies SON
  9. 9. Three stages of SON ©3G4G Self- Configuration
  10. 10. Self-Configuration Example ©3G4G
  11. 11. Three stages of SON ©3G4G •Plug and Play (PnP) •Faster Rollout •Consistency •Licensees, Hardware Inventory and Software build •Efficient resource utilization Self- Configuration Self- Optimization
  12. 12. Self-Optimization Example ©3G4G
  13. 13. Three stages of SON ©3G4G •Plug and Play (PnP) •Faster Rollout •Consistency •Licensees, Hardware Inventory and Software build •Efficient resource utilization Self- Configuration •Mobility Robustness Optimization (MRO) •Mobility Load Balancing (MLB) •Minimization of Drive Testing (MDT) •Fast and proactive parameter optimization •Increased Network performance Self- Optimization Self- Healing
  14. 14. Self-Healing Example ©3G4G
  15. 15. Self-Healing Example ©3G4G
  16. 16. Three stages of SON ©3G4G •Plug and Play (PnP) •Faster Rollout •Consistency •Licensees, Hardware Inventory and Software build •Efficient resource utilization Self- Configuration •Mobility Robustness Optimization (MRO) •Mobility Load Balancing (MLB) •Minimization of Drive Testing (MDT) •Fast and proactive parameter optimization •Increased Network performance Self- Optimization •Fast, autonomous failure mitigation •Continuous performance monitoring •Faster Network maintenance •More efficient resource utilization, less effort Self- Healing
  17. 17. References for further study ©3G4G • Research Paper – From 4G to 5G: Self-organized Network Management meets Machine Learning by Jessica Moysen and Lorenza Giupponi (link) • 3G4G: Self-Organizing Networks / Self-Optimizing Networks (link) • The 3G4G Blog: SON (link)
  18. 18. Thank You To learn more, visit: 3G4G Website – https://www.3g4g.co.uk/ 3G4G Blog – https://blog.3g4g.co.uk/ Telecoms Infrastructure Blog – https://www.telecomsinfrastructure.com/ Operator Watch Blog – https://www.operatorwatch.com/ Connectivity Technology Blog – https://www.connectivity.technology/ Free 5G Training – https://www.free5gtraining.com/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/3g4gUK Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/3g4gUK/ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3g4g Follow us on SlideShare: https://www.slideshare.net/3G4GLtd Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/3G4G5G ©3G4G

×