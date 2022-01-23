Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 40

Nigeria's Leading Field Sales and Marketing Operations and Customer Experience Provider

Jan. 23, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Marketing

We support Our Clients to grow faster and annex opportunities in the market with an array of integrated Business, Marketing and Sales Solutions.

Given our background as Business, Marketing and Sales leaders in leading companies, we think like and for our clients and support them from ideation through execution to continuing operations of strategic and tactical interventions.

Our team consists of tested executives who had been Managing Directors, Marketing Directors, Sales and Commercial Directors and senior Managers in leading Organisations in Nigeria. We have a field team of close to 1000 associates.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
Get Clients Now! (TM): A 28-Day Marketing Program for Professionals, Consultants, and Coaches C. Hayden
(0/5)
Free
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(5/5)
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
Web Copy That Sells: The Revolutionary Formula for Creating Killer Copy That Grabs Their Attention and Compels Them to Buy Maria Veloso
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Alchemy: The Dark Art and Curious Science of Creating Magic in Brands, Business, and Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life Luke Burgis
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Findaway
(5/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dr. Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
We Are All Weird: The Myth of Mass and The End of Compliance Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free

Nigeria's Leading Field Sales and Marketing Operations and Customer Experience Provider

  1. 1. Our Profile
  2. 2. About Us • We support Our Clients to grow faster and annex opportunities in the market with an array of integrated Business, Marketing and Sales Solutions. • Given our background as Business, Marketing and Sales leaders in leading companies, we think like and for our clients and support them from ideation through execution to continuing operations of strategic and tactical interventions. • Our team consists of tested executives who had been Managing Directors, Marketing Directors, Sales and Commercial Directors and senior Managers in leading Organisations in Nigeria. We have a field team of close to 1000 associates. • We serve our clients through our Four Business Units
  3. 3. Our Companies
  4. 4. Field Sales and Marketing Operations and Customer Experience
  5. 5. Our Solutions • Since 2009, 3D Impact Marketing has been supporting Companies and Brands with Innovative and Cutting-edge Field Sales, Operational and Trade Marketing, Customer Experience, and other Field-Force, Branding, Activation and Promotions Solutions. • Our focus is to help our clients get step-changed results by getting products to the Shopper, Winning the 1st Moment of Truth, Driving Sales Growth and Increasing Market Share. • We have often over delivered. Go To Market Route To Market Field Sales Management Territory Development and Management Outlet Execution/Activation Sales Promotions Shopper Experience (Sampling, Mystery Shopping, Brand Ambassadors) Market and Trade Research Training & Capability Development Field Sales Automation/ Omnichannel Sales & Distribution Solution Strategy & Consulting
  6. 6. Field Sales Automation/ Omnichannel Sales & Distribution Solution • We provide an Omni-Channel Sales & Distribution solution offering Unified Sales Force Automation, B2B Trading, Distribution Management, Direct Store Delivery (DSD) & Retail Execution. • Ensure success of Sales force Operations & 360 degree Primary & Secondary sales on One Single Mobile Platform • Sales Force Automation: Get complete visibility on Sales force productivity, Orders, Sales, Returns, Product Performance with Intelligent alerts. • Distribution Management System: Ensure success of Primary & secondary sales with Mobile first distribution management solution. • B2B Trading: Engage directly with retailers for Real time orders & direct communications like schemes and new product launches • Retail Execution/Merchandising: Track Instore Displays & POSM deployments with mobile first Retail Merchandising management system. Capture images and Share instantly on WhatsApp. • Visual Analytics: Build your own Analytics & Dashboards with advanced dashboard customization tool. Select your chart type, Data field, Graph Colour for in depth Analysis • Incredibly Intuitive: Why waste time with poorly designed apps when you can do more faster! We offer the fastest and most intuitive Field sales app. Marketing and sales reps can get started instantly, perform like pros, and make an impact in no time! • Most Affordable/Value for Money App available. No Installation charges | No Set up charges | No Cloud charges| No Hidden Costs
  7. 7. List of Features/Capabilities of our Sales Automation Solution • AI powered Intelligent Sales Force Automation • Field Force Management • Location Tracking on Google Maps • Offline/Online Mobile App • GPS/Network based tracking • Selfie Attendance • One touch Navigation • Customer Geo tagging • Check-in & Check out • Customer Activity Management • Image Capture • Staff Activity tracking • Live Time Clock – Offline • Add New Customer on Mobile • Integrated telephone directory • Leave Management • Digital Catalogues • Customer Maps • Reports & Dashboards • Web Portal & Mobile App • Order Management with Sales Prediction • Route Optimization • Gamification with Auto Notifications • Instore Promoter Management • Order fulfilment by Distributors • Primary & Secondary Orders Management • Retail Branding/ Merchandising Management • Google Map based insights • Schemes/Discounts • Channel Margin & Slab Pricing • Field Force Tracking on Google Maps • Customer Activity Management • Expense Management • Service Complaint Management • Advanced Analytic App • Web Portal & Mobile App • Build your own dashboard tools • Advanced Excel Report builders • MIS Automation with Auto emailers • Real-time 360 Degree Distribution Management • Purchase Order/GRN/ Returns Management • GST Invoicing & Printing • Counter Sales with GST Invoicing • Inventory Management with FIFO • Batch wise Product Management • Sales Return / Damage Return • Scheme & Discounts Management • Auto replenishment of Orders • Loading slip generation • B2B eCommerce with Retailer App • Salesman Ordering Mobile App • Delivery Management • Payment Collection Management • Van Sales Automation • MIS Automation • Claim Management • Build your own dashboard tools • Advanced Excel Report builders
  8. 8. Outsourced Sales, Field Marketing Customer & People Management
  9. 9. Outsourcing Solutions Sales & Marketing Sales Operations Field Marketing Operations Shopper Marketing Operations Outlet Management Market Development People Recruitment Body Shopping/People Management Training & Capability Development Salesforce Management Distribution Last Mile Distribution Distribution Expansion
  10. 10. Research, Insights, Solutions & Execution
  11. 11. Research Solutions Luose Consulting supports Companies, across Industries, with deep-reach Market Research, Surveys, Audits and Census Solutions. • Every Dealer Survey • Retail Audits • On-the-Ground Intelligence (Mystery Shopping) • Consumer/User/Shopper Insights • Customer Feedback/Churn • Marketing & Competitive Intelligence • Customer Satisfaction • Customer Segmentation • Product Development • Pricing • Brand (Brand Health, Usability etc.) • Employee Insights/Staff Engagement • Syndicated Industry Research (FMCGs & Financial Services)
  12. 12. Types of Research we Conduct Primary Secondary Qualitative (interviews, focus groups) Quantitative (Surveys) Observational Online
  13. 13. • Business Services • Call Centre • Telemarketing • Digital Direct Marketing
  14. 14. Our Solutions Business Services Call/Contact Centre ● Enquiries ● Customer Service ● Complaints Management Telemarketing ● Strategic Calls ● Cold Calling ● Lead Generation ● Inbound & Outbound Telemarketing Digital Direct Marketing ● Email Marketing ● SMS Marketing ● Social Media Direct Marketing
  15. 15. Some of Our Work Selected to reflect the breadth and depth of our Capabilities
  16. 16. • Project: Retail Management Outsourcing • Challenge/Brief: Client was unsatisfied with the management and coordination of their field Sales Force and wanted professionals who will be able to drive and manage their field teams. • What we Did: We took over their field teams in Lagos and all North since April 2017 • Put in place strict qualifications for engagement • Candidates must pass set aptitude test before engagement • Agreed conditions of service that would make good people to ‘stick’ including Health Insurance, 100% Company paid Pension schemes • Agreed KPIs and set performance parameters for each position • Put in place a predictable, trackable and managed work and Route/bit `coverage routine • Put in place a rigorous and fair management system • Implemented a coaching and training process for all Pre-Sellers that Airtel has fully adopted • We weeded out all Pre-Sellers who were not delivering and not coachable • Results: Airtel is growing new subscribers ahead of all players in the industry. We were then asked to also take over the management of the Enterprise and the High Value Field teams almost immediately. Client: Airtel
  17. 17. Client: Nestle • Project: Modern Trade Activation • Challenge/Brief: Brand Milo and Maggi wanted to stand out in Modern Trade Executions, and drive off-secondary Display offtake • What we Did: We designed, produced and deployed some unique Display and Activation Materials. • Results: Same stores sales went up by 68%. Very high engagement with several repeat activations across supermarkets in Lagos. Engaged for new concepts for Milo and by other Nestle Brands
  18. 18. Client: Nestle • Project: Nescafe 3in1 Launch • Challenge/Brief: Design new and innovate platforms to Launch of Nescafe 3in1. • What we Did: Designed, Produced and Executed Stairgraphics at Adeniran Ogunsanya Mall. We also designed and produced Table Top Dispensers for the Product • Results: Testimonial of very strong engagement with the Stairgraphics (many groups were seen taking pictures with on the staircase), and Less than 7 days pay back on the Table Top Dispensers
  19. 19. Client: Coca-Cola • Project: Modern Trade and Vehicle Activation of Coke Zero Launch • Challenge/Brief: We were briefed to come up with 3D Solutions to support the launch of Coke Zero in Modern Trade, QSRs and their Trucks • What we Did: We designed 3D Trade and Vehicle Branding Materials, including floor, Glass Door Merchandisers, Aisle and Truckbacks activation • Results: A high impact launch was achieved. Contributed to other Coca-Cola initiatives to make Coke Zero launch, probably, the most successful product launch it ever had in Nigeria
  20. 20. Client: P&G • Project: Traditional Trade Activation • Challenge/Brief: Ariel Detergent had issues with visibility in Traditional Trade and engaged us to design stand out Trade POS Materials. • What we Did: We studied the markets and realised that a Market activation involving the use of utility signage materials would resonate better and last longer. We designed and produced, utility signage and POS materials like Tables (including branding existing outlet assets like tables), 48” custom designed umbrellas, Product Hangers and gratuitous signage. • Results: Results were very strong both in terms of Visibility, sales and customer relationship. We were re-engaged to design 3D Holographic Branding and Advertising materials
  21. 21. Client: GSK Plc • Project: Cold Drinks Development Program • Challenge/Brief: Client wanted to understand the workings of Retail Cold Drinks Management and put in place a system to ensure Cold Availability in Modern Trade. • What we Did: We synopsised the workings of an efficient Cold Drinks System and designed a comprehensive Field Cold Drinks Management System. We were engaged to manage the system. • Results: Sales grew by more than 120% in Modern Trade. On the strength of our consulting, we were engaged to procure Chillers for client. This proved to be well outside our competencies – one key business lesson we learnt – stick to what we are very good at. We were also engaged to handle Modern Trade Executions
  22. 22. Client: NASCON Allied Industries • Project: South-East/ South-South “Attack” Program • Challenge/Brief: Client was significantly underperforming in the South-South and South East Regions with only 27% Retail availability and 28% Market Share. Our Brief was to grow availability and double volumes within 6 months • What we Did: We proposed, designed and implemented 5 Step process to win in the South a. Route to Market Redesign/Optimisation b. Drive Pervasive Penetration (massive outlet creation) c. Fight for Display share d. Outlet Signage and Branding e. Market Developers/Open Market Merchandisers. We then: a. Carried out a Retail and Wholesale Dealer Census b. Conducted Market Impact Activities in all states in the south c. Activated and Branded more than 8000 Outlets d. Opened more than 5000 New Outlets e. Recruited and managed 110 Market Developers and 14 Cluster Coordinators • Results: Grew Sales by more than 650%, increased availability from 27% to 78% and moved market Share by 18 points to 62% We were then engaged to replicate in other Zones. Client eventually ran out of production Capacity and just (in 2021) concluded a major capacity upgrade in Apapa.
  23. 23. Client: NASCON Allied Industries • Project: Route to Market and Market Expansion • Challenge/Brief: Client had a commodity model RTM and no visibility to the Point of Retail. Client also desired to better understand Retail dynamics • What we Did: We comprehensively studied NASCON’s RTM as it then was, and studied Nigerian and International Best Practices. We then designed an RTM that took into consideration NASCON’s strengths and weakness, and suited to the peculiarities of their Southern and Northern Markets. We established a Market Development Framework built heavily on Retail Expansion and Dominance. We developed and designed a Retail Look of Success framework for them. • Results: NASCON doubled their PY volumes in focus Markets. We were reengaged to conduct a National Retail Census, Carry out a National Trade Branding Program, and handle Retail Management and expansion in the South-East and South-South Markets (for a start). We were recommended to and now support other companies in the Dangote group
  24. 24. National Outlet Branding and Activation (26 States) • Conducted Market Impact Activities in 26 states • We recruited, trained and deployed: • 412 Brand Ambassadors • 24 Supervisors • We ➢ Branded and Activated more than 30,000 Outlets ➢ Opened 17,000 new outlets Briefs/Assignments Project(s) • We proposed and aligned to group Nigeria into 3 Markets based on Strategy and opportunities to optimize Marketing Resources; • Must Win (Model), • Grow and • Make Available. • We defined execution standards that guided investment levels for these markets • We also developed and produced an Outlet Look of Success by Channel Type and Classification (Gold, Silver or Bronze) • During Activation, we took “before and after” pictures of every activation, got every beneficiary to sign detailed acknowledgement and we collected detailed data of each retailer and developed a rich data base for client, while leaving an audit trail of our activities Client: NASCON Allied Industries
  25. 25. Client: Dangote Flour • Project: Retail Distribution Expansion • Challenge/Brief: Client was concerned about its Retail reach especially to cottage Bakers and home buyers • What we Did: We bidded against Deloitte and Accenture and won. We proposed the placement of Micro Distribution Centres across the Country that will serve as local distribution and Retail hubs. After we won, we executed 26 pilots which included Prospecting for suitable candidates, determining right locations, and setting up the centres. • Results: Company was so thrilled by the result of the pilot project in 26 locations that it approved expansion to more than 4000 outlets
  26. 26. Client: Dangote Cement Plc • Project: National Outlet Census & Trade Development • Challenge/Brief: Client wanted to understand the Cement Retail Universe and then provide TSAs to support their Distribution & Retail Partners • What we Did: We established essential retail Universe for Cement with outlet names, addresses, Telephone numbers and Geo-location. We established a searchable and queryable Outlet Data base. We more than quadrupled DCN’s Retail base. We also deployed Trade Support materials and Branded their outlets across Nigeria • Results: Sales grew by more than 60%. We established DCN’s Market Share, Numeric and Weighted Availability. • We were re-engaged • To design, develop and implement their Retail Expansion Program (involving the established of Micro Distribution centres across Nigeria). • Manage the branding of their Outlets in all of their key Markets in Nigeria • Design and manage the operations of their National Consumer Promotions Screen shots of some of the reports
  27. 27. National Retail Outlet Branding and Activation (18 States) • Conducted Market Impact Activities in 18 states • We recruited, trained and deployed: • 412 Brand Ambassadors • 14 Supervisors • We ➢ Branded and Activated 11,000 Cement Retailers Briefs/Assignments Project(s) • Cement business in Nigeria has traditionally focused on the Wholesale Leg… with Cement Manufacturers not being involved with Retail Trade • We proposed and aligned to identify, capture and activate all Cement Retail Outlets in Nigeria beginning with the Tier 1 and Tier 2 Markets. • We defined execution standards that guided investment levels for these markets • During Activation, we took “before and after” pictures of every activation, got every beneficiary to sign detailed acknowledgement and we collected detailed data of each retailer and developed a rich data base for client, while leaving an audit trail of our activities Client: Dangote Cement Plc
  28. 28. Some Pictures of Execution
  29. 29. Client: Dangote Cement Plc • Project: National Micro Distribution Centres • Challenge/Brief: Client had an RTM that went ‘dark’ beyond the Distributor. It also had limited reach especially in the New Development areas and suburbs • What we Did: We recommended a rule of Thumb that No one should drive for more than 1 Kilometere in urban areas and 3 Kilometres elsewhere to find Dangote Cement. We recommended and helped to implement a 3 step Market Transformation program 1. Cement Outlet Universe Census 2. Winning in Retail a) Micro Distribution Centres (to increase retail footprint) b) Retail Activation c) Market Developers 3. Competitive Stronghold Attack • Results: Through the outsourced Market Activation Program, we activated 15,000 outlets • We placed more than 418 MDCs (stymied by Containers paucity) • We provided detailed “decision ready” information
  30. 30. National Consumer/ User Promotion (Dangote Mega Millions Dash - DMMD) • Operational Conceptualisation & Design • National Operations Set Up and Management • Recruit, Train and Manage ➢ 7 Regional Coordinators ➢ 37 State Coordinators ➢ 166 City Coordinators • Drop/Redemption Set up and Management 1. Client, working with us, determined that the Market needed some excitement, and we could claw share from Competition. 2. So, we worked with Client to develop and operationalise the Dangote Mega Millions Dash • Though National, we targeted winnings and activations at Competitive strongholds 3. This was the first ever Consumer/User Promotion in the Cement industry in Nigeria Briefs/Assignments Project(s) Client: Dangote Cement Plc
  31. 31. Solomon Itegboje (Group CEO) with DCP Execs at DMMD Winners Presentation One of the Collection Centres we set up and managed across Nigeria Winners Campaign Client: Dangote Cement Plc
  32. 32. Client: Gionee • Project: Innovative Outlet Advertising • Challenge/Brief: Design new and innovate In-Outlet Advertising. • What we Did: Designed, Produced and Executed Stairgraphics Century 21 Mall, Victoria Island. We also designed and produced Table Top Dispensers for the Product • Results: Though Feedback from shoppers was very strong and positive. There was dissonance as the Product was not available in the Outlet
  33. 33. Client: MTN • Project: Branding of Flagship Experience Centre • Challenge/Brief: Create Unique Branding and Engagement Platform in Flagship Experience Centre (Pitched against Huawei, Cisco System and two other international companies and won) • What we Did: With our international partners, we designed 6 engagement points including 3D Floor Posters, Window Tactile Solutions, Flip MotionPrints, 3D without Glasses Holographic and Autostereoscopic Displays • Results: Very strong engagement and interactions of and traffic by Customers. Some of our Solutions were deployed to more than 20 other MTN experience centres
  34. 34. Client: Mobil Producing • Project: Internal Engagement Communication • Challenge/Brief: Mobil Launched an internal engagement communication on Teamwork and engaged us to design and execute solutions to drive and reinforce message. • What we Did: We designed and produced 4 sets of Floor Posters that were deployed in all their offices and locations across Nigeria • Results: We were re-engaged to develop engagement solutions to Drive Productivity and Profitability, and then re- engaged to develop materials for their safety campaigns
  35. 35. Our Key Practice Leaders Solomon Itegboje Kayode Okuwa • Managing Partner • Ex Country Director of Marketing, Coca-Cola Hellenic Nigeria • Ex Coordinating Director, Commercial, Coca-Cola Hellenic • Ex Head of Customer Marketing & Key Accounts at The Nigeria and Equatorial Africa Division of The Coca- Cola Company • Operating Partner • Ex Managing Director, Meyer Paints • Ex Business Manager, Mouka Limited • Ex Regional General Manager, Nigerian Bottling Company. • Ex Plant General Manager, Nigerian Bottling Company. Funmi Adetunbi • COO, LBH Consulting • Head of Client Management, LBH Consulting • Client Manager, LBH Consulting • Administrator, Bright International Group of Schools Agatha Omoigberale • COO, Matrix Outsourcing • Debt Management Analyst, MTN Nigeria • Debt Prevention Officer, MTN Nigeria • Customer Care Lead, MTN Nigeria. • Associate, Ehimika Sunny Ohiro & Co Tobi Odusanya • COO - 3D Impact Marketing • Group Head of Operations, 3D Impact Marketing • Operations Manager, 3D Impact Marketing • Client Solutions Manager, 3D Impact Marketing Blaise Madumere • COO Luose Consulting • Head of Research 3DIM Group • Project Manager, 3DIM Group • Ex Admissions Officer/Counsellor LBH Consulting • Ex Account Manager, Citadel MFB
  36. 36. Our Key Practice Leaders Debbie Ijie • Head, Business Development • Head, Business Development; 3DIM Group • Corporate Services Manager, Avantgarde Management Services Gloria Osayomore • Head, Shared Services • Chief Operating Officer, 3D Impact Marketing Limited • General Manager, Shared Services, 3D Impact Marketing Moses Chiabua • CFO • Head of Finance, 3D Impact Marketing Limited • Purchasing Manager - The Nigerian Bag Manufacturing Company Plc (BAGCO) Samuel Johnson • Head of Direct Digital Marketing • Head of Email & SMS Marketing. • Business Development officer – Best way Telecommunication & securities LTD • Client Manager - Frontiers Consulting Hope Bala Field Operations Lead •Operations Management – 3DIM •Operations Management – LBH •Client Servies - LBH Ocheche Johnson Social Media Lead • Accountant| Blogger|Spoken word Poet| Social Media • LBH Social Media Lead
  37. 37. … Supported by almost 1000 other associates including Field Managers, Supervisors, Market Developers, Sales Canvassers, Brand Ambassadors, Tele-Marketers and Auditors.
  38. 38. We support and have supported Brands and Companies across most Industry Groups and we have achieved (mostly) spectacular results. Food and Beverage Industrials & Pharmaceuticals GSM/ Telecoms Mobile Phones Education Multi- Categories A Cross-Section of Some Clients we work/have worked for.
  39. 39. 39 5 Dele Adedayo Street Off Ramat Crescent Ogudu G.R.A., Lagos. Contacts: SOLOMON ITEGBOJE Managing Partner 0805 519 9009 sitegboje@3dimgroup.com KAYODE OKUWA Operating Partner 0708 920 5612 kokuwa@3dimgroup.com Debbie Ijie Head, Business Development 0806 543 7354 dijie@3dimgroup.com

×