Orientation Class RCC.pptx

Jan. 05, 2023
Orientation Class RCC.pptx

Jan. 05, 2023
Engineering

Training on RCC Building Design
01922114863

Training on RCC Building Design
01922114863

Engineering
Orientation Class RCC.pptx

  1. 1. Orientation Class on RCC Design by ETABS & SAFE Presented by S. M. Tahmidur Rahman BSc. (KUET), MSc. Structure (UAP), MEngg Geotech (BUET).
  2. 2. Syllabus ✔Introduction to RCC Building Design. ✔Vertical & Lateral Load Calculation. ✔ Lateral Load Serviceability Check, Criteria for Static & Dynamic (Code Guideline, P-delta check) ✔Analysis & Building Irregularity check (Soft story, Torsional irregularity. ✔Balanced/Compression/Tension Controlled Section & Their ✔Strength Reduction factors, Basic Formula ✔Derivation for RCC Design formulas. ✔Water Tank.
  3. 3. Syllabus ✔One Way Slab, Two Way Slab, Flat Plate, Flat Slab, Rib/Waffle Slab Design. ✔Beam Design with Seismic Detailing ✔Deflection check of beam, Torsion design, ✔Combined shear & torsion design. ✔Column Design with Seismic Detailing. ✔Shear Wall & Coupling Beam Design. ✔Stair Design.
  4. 4. Syllabus ✔SMRF calculation ✔Static Analysis of 10 Storied Building by ETABS. ✔Bearing Capacity, Pile Capacity. ✔Single Column Footing, Combined Footing, Strap, Pile, Pile Cap, ✔Mat Design. ✔Pile Cap & Mat Analysis by SAFE. ✔Basement Wall
  5. 5. BNBC 2020  Chapter 1  Chapter 2  Chapter 3  Chapter 5  Chapter 6  Chapter 8

