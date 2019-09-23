Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
Monument to Murder horror thriller : Mystery... Thriller And Horror
1.
Monument to Murder horror thriller :
Mystery, Thriller And Horror
Monument to Murder horror thriller : Mystery, Thriller And Horror | Monument to Murder free horror
| Monument to Murder thriller | Monument to Murder free
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
Monument to Murder horror thriller :
Mystery, Thriller And Horror
#25 in Capital Crimes Series
Times are tough in Savannah for former cop and current PI Robert Brixton, so when
he agrees to take on a 20 year-old murder case, he figures he’s got nothing to lose.
It’s not long before the trail leads him deep into the corrupt underbelly of
Savannah’s power elite, and right into the lap of a secret government organization
that’s been offing “troublesome” politicians for decades. The cold case heats up
when he joins forces with former attorneys Mackensie and Annabel Lee Smith to
investigate the organization and the murders they committed in the name of
patriotism. With what he knows, Brixton can bring down Washington, D.C.’s
leading social hostess, if not the administration itself. But can he outwit an
organization that is hell-bent on keeping its secrets—secrets that go all the way back
to the assassinations of Jack and Bobby Kennedy? Margaret Truman brings us into
the corridors of Washington power as only she can, where the end too often justifies
the means, where good people are destroyed by those for whom the only goal is
survival… whatever the cost.
3.
Monument to Murder horror thriller :
Mystery, Thriller And Horror
Written By: Donald Bain, Margaret Truman
Narrated By: Dick Hill
Publisher: Brilliance Audio
Date: March 2015
Duration: 11 hours 34 minutes
4.
Monument to Murder horror thriller :
Mystery, Thriller And Horror
Download Full Version
Monument to MurderAudio
OR
Listen now
Be the first to comment