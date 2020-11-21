Successfully reported this slideshow.
ΔΕΚΑΔΙΚΟΙ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΙ Δ΄ ΤΑΞΗ ΕΚΠΑΙΔΕΥΤΙΚΟΣ: ΧΡΥΣΑ ΚΟΚΟΡΙΚΟΥ
ΔΕΚΑΔΙΚΟΙ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΙ Δεκαδικός είναι ο αριθμός που αποτελείται από ακέραιο και και δεκαδικό μέρος. Για να γράψω έναν δεκαδικό...
ΔΕΚΑΔΙΚΟΙ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΙ Το ακέραιο μέρος-πριν την υποδιαστολή-μπορεί να αποτελείται από τα ψηφία των χιλιάδων, των εκατοντάδων, ...
ΔΕΚΑΔΙΚΟΙ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΙ Στο τέλος του δεκαδικού αριθμού τα μηδενικά ΔΕΝ επηρεάζουν την αξία του. Δηλαδή: 9,8 =9,80 =9,800 Αν θέλ...
ΔΕΚΑΔΙΚΟΙ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΙ Για να συγκρίνω δεκαδικούς αριθμούς πρώτα συγκρίνω το ακέραιο μέρος τους. Μεγαλύτερος είναι ο δεκαδικός ...
Κλάσμα είναι ο αριθμός που έχει την εξής μορφή: 2.342 56 αριθμητής κλασματική γραμμή παρανομαστής Δεκαδικό κλάσμα είναι το...
Για να μετατρέψω έναν δεκαδικό αριθμό σε δεκαδικό κλάσμα ακολουθώ τα εξής βήματα: Φτιάχνω την κλασματική γραμμή. Γράφω τον...
Για να μετατρέψω ένα δεκαδικό κλάσμα σε δεκαδικό αριθμό ακολουθώ τα εξής βήματα: Γράφω ΜΟΝΟ τον αριθμητή. Αν το δεκαδικό κ...
Εκπαιδευτικός: Χρύσα Κοκορίκου «Προσθέτω ή αφαιρώ δεκαδικούς αριθμούς» Για να προσθέσω ή να αφαιρέσω δεκαδικούς αριθμούς β...
Εκπαιδευτικός: Χρύσα Κοκορίκου «Προσθέτω ή αφαιρώ δεκαδικούς αριθμούς» Όταν προσθέτω (ή αφαιρώ) δεκαδικό αριθμό με ακέραιο...
ΔΕΚΑΔΙΚΟΙ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΙ ΠΟΛΛΑΠΛΑΣΙΑΣΜΟΣ Παράδειγμα 1ο Έστω ότι έχω να πολλαπλασιάσω τους αριθμούς: 23,2 × 12 δεκαδικό με ακέραιο...
ΔΕΚΑΔΙΚΟΙ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΙ ΠΟΛΛΑΠΛΑΣΙΑΣΜΟΣ Παράδειγμα 2ο Έστω ότι έχω να πολλαπλασιάσω τους αριθμούς: 23,2 × 1,2 δεκαδικοί Εκτελώ τ...
ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΑ

  2. 2. ΔΕΚΑΔΙΚΟΙ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΙ Δεκαδικός είναι ο αριθμός που αποτελείται από ακέραιο και και δεκαδικό μέρος. Για να γράψω έναν δεκαδικό αριθμό γράφω πρώτα το ακέραιο μέρος, βάζω υποδιαστολή-κόμμα και μετά γράφω το δεκαδικό μέρος. Π.χ. 198,34 Εκπαιδευτικός: Χρύσα Κοκορίκου
  3. 3. ΔΕΚΑΔΙΚΟΙ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΙ Το ακέραιο μέρος-πριν την υποδιαστολή-μπορεί να αποτελείται από τα ψηφία των χιλιάδων, των εκατοντάδων, των δεκάδων και των μονάδων. Το δεκαδικό μέρος-μετά την υποδιαστολή- αποτελείται από δέκατα, εκατοστά και χιλιοστά. Π.χ. 1.234,345 Εκπαιδευτικός: Χρύσα Κοκορίκου Χιλιάδες Χ Εκατοντάδες Ε Δεκάδες Δ Μονάδες Μ Δέκατα δ εκατοστά ε χιλιοστά x 1 2 3 4 , 3 4 5 ακέραιο μέρος δεκαδικό μέρος
  4. 4. ΔΕΚΑΔΙΚΟΙ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΙ Στο τέλος του δεκαδικού αριθμού τα μηδενικά ΔΕΝ επηρεάζουν την αξία του. Δηλαδή: 9,8 =9,80 =9,800 Αν θέλουμε να μετατρέψουμε έναν μονοψήφιο αριθμό σε δεκαδικό, γράφουμε τον αριθμό, βάζουμε υποδιαστολή και προσθέτουμε ένα μηδενικό. Π.χ. 7  7,0 Εκπαιδευτικός: Χρύσα Κοκορίκου
  5. 5. ΔΕΚΑΔΙΚΟΙ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΙ Για να συγκρίνω δεκαδικούς αριθμούς πρώτα συγκρίνω το ακέραιο μέρος τους. Μεγαλύτερος είναι ο δεκαδικός με το μεγαλύτερο ακέραιο μέρος. Π.χ. 7,01>3,98 γιατί 7 > 3 Αν τα ακέραια μέρη είναι ίδια συγκρίνουμε τα δεκαδικά μέρη ξεκινώντας από τα δέκατα. Π.χ. 7,23 <7,33 γιατί 2<3 . Αν το ψηφίο των δεκάτων είναι ίδιο συγκρίνουμε τα ψηφία των εκατοστών…. Εκπαιδευτικός: Χρύσα Κοκορίκου
  6. 6. Κλάσμα είναι ο αριθμός που έχει την εξής μορφή: 2.342 56 αριθμητής κλασματική γραμμή παρανομαστής Δεκαδικό κλάσμα είναι το κλάσμα που έχει για παρανομαστή το 10, το 100, το 1.000 κλπ. 2.342 100 Εκπαιδευτικός: Χρύσα Κοκορίκου ΔΕΚΑΔΙΚΟΙ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΙ Δ΄ ΤΑΞΗ
  7. 7. Για να μετατρέψω έναν δεκαδικό αριθμό σε δεκαδικό κλάσμα ακολουθώ τα εξής βήματα: Φτιάχνω την κλασματική γραμμή. Γράφω τον αριθμό ΧΩΡΙΣ υποδιαστολή στον αριθμητή. Μετρώ τα ψηφία μετά την υποδιαστολή: Αν είναι 1 ψηφίο μετά την υποδιαστολή βάζω 10 στον παρανομαστή. Π.χ. 234,2  2.342 10 Αν είναι 2 ψηφία μετά την υποδιαστολή βάζω 100 στον παρανομαστή. Π.χ. 23,42  2.342 100 Αν είναι 3 ψηφία μετά την υποδιαστολή βάζω 1.000 στον παρανομαστή. κ.ο.κ Π.χ. 2,342  2.342 1.000 Εκπαιδευτικός: Χρύσα Κοκορίκου
  8. 8. Για να μετατρέψω ένα δεκαδικό κλάσμα σε δεκαδικό αριθμό ακολουθώ τα εξής βήματα: Γράφω ΜΟΝΟ τον αριθμητή. Αν το δεκαδικό κλάσμα έχει 1 μηδενικό προχωρώ μία θέση αριστερά από το τέλος και βάζω υποδιαστολή. Π.χ. 2.342  234,2 10 Αν το δεκαδικό κλάσμα έχει 2 μηδενικά προχωρώ δύο θέσεις αριστερά από το τέλος και βάζω υποδιαστολή. Π.χ. 2.342  23,42 100 Αν το δεκαδικό κλάσμα έχει 3 μηδενικά προχωρώ τρεις θέσεις αριστερά από το τέλος και βάζω υποδιαστολή. Π.χ. 2.342  2,342 1.000 Εκπαιδευτικός: Χρύσα Κοκορίκου
  9. 9. Εκπαιδευτικός: Χρύσα Κοκορίκου «Προσθέτω ή αφαιρώ δεκαδικούς αριθμούς» Για να προσθέσω ή να αφαιρέσω δεκαδικούς αριθμούς βάζω τα δέκατα κάτω από τα δέκατα, τα εκατοστά κάτω από τα εκατοστά και τα χιλιοστά κάτω από τα χιλιοστά. Η υποδιαστολή πρέπει να βρίσκεται στην ίδια στήλη.Η πρόσθεση και η αφαίρεση γίνονται κανονικά, όπως έχουμε μάθει (με κρατούμενα ή χωρίς).Το μόνο που αλλάζει είναι ότι τώρα "κατεβάζουμε" την υποδιαστολή στο αποτέλεσμά μας. Στις κενές θέσεις μπορώ να βάλω το 0. Παραδείγματα: 23,15+17,123 30,4-17,801 Εκπαιδευτικός: Χρύσα Κοκορίκου
  10. 10. Εκπαιδευτικός: Χρύσα Κοκορίκου «Προσθέτω ή αφαιρώ δεκαδικούς αριθμούς» Όταν προσθέτω (ή αφαιρώ) δεκαδικό αριθμό με ακέραιο τότε εκτός από μηδενικά στις κενές θέσεις βάζω και μια υποδιαστολή μετά τις μονάδες του ακέραιου. Π.χ.: 321+ 5,3 = ;
  11. 11. ΔΕΚΑΔΙΚΟΙ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΙ ΠΟΛΛΑΠΛΑΣΙΑΣΜΟΣ Παράδειγμα 1ο Έστω ότι έχω να πολλαπλασιάσω τους αριθμούς: 23,2 × 12 δεκαδικό με ακέραιο Εκτελώ την πράξη του πολλαπλασιασμού κανονικά, ξεχνώντας για λίγο την υποδιαστολή. 23,2 × 12 464 +2320 2784 Εκπαιδευτικός: Χρύσα Κοκορίκου Θυμάμαι την υποδιαστολή!!! Κοιτάζω πόσες φορές υπάρχει. Υπάρχει 1 φορά. Μετρώ πόσα ψηφία υπάρχουν στα δεξιά της-μετά την υποδιαστολή-υπάρχει ένα ψηφίο. Πηγαίνω στο αποτέλεσμα- γινόμενο και μετρώ ένα ψηφίο από το τέλος προς τα αριστερά, προχωρώ και βάζω την υποδιαστολή. 23,2 × 12 464 +2320 278,4
  12. 12. ΔΕΚΑΔΙΚΟΙ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΙ ΠΟΛΛΑΠΛΑΣΙΑΣΜΟΣ Παράδειγμα 2ο Έστω ότι έχω να πολλαπλασιάσω τους αριθμούς: 23,2 × 1,2 δεκαδικοί Εκτελώ την πράξη του πολλαπλασιασμού κανονικά, ξεχνώντας για λίγο την υποδιαστολή. 23,2 × 1,2 464 +2320 2784 Εκπαιδευτικός: Χρύσα Κοκορίκου Θυμάμαι την υποδιαστολή!!! Κοιτάζω πόσες φορές υπάρχει. Υπάρχει 2 φορές. Μετρώ πόσα ψηφία υπάρχουν στα δεξιά της-μετά την υποδιαστολή-υπάρχει ένα ψηφίο στον πρώτο δεκαδικό και ακόμη ένα στον δεύτερο. Πηγαίνω στο αποτέλεσμα -γινόμενο και μετρώ δύο ψηφία από το τέλος προς τα αριστερά, προχωρώ και βάζω την υποδιαστολή. 23,2 × 1,2 464 +2320 27,84
