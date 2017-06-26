ADEUS QUINTO DE PRIMARIA! Resumo das últimas actividades ceip Barouta, 2016-17 Vanesa, Abel, Guillermo,Owen, Martina, Juli...
DE BAROUTA A PONTEVEDRA Este curso, o alumnado de 5º e 6º de Barouta, fixemos unha saída econaturista, grazas ao departame...
En Lourizán recibíronnos dous guías que nos ían contando a historia do pazo pero, sobre todo, a do xardín. Un cedro impres...
Vaia mesa! Toda unha peza de granito traída desde a illa de Tambo. Ao parecer, estaba asentada á altura do seu dono para f...
Vista da fraga desde dentro da gruta, cunha cortina de auga. Pé de elefante Observando un esquío no bosque. Un teixo
Estes meandros representan as Rías de Galicia Vista do pazo, no medio da vexetación. O hórreo maila eira.
No invernadoiro... Que calor! Unha ra, peixes..!
Despois do longo paseo, vén moi ben repoñer forzas. O pombal e o xardín das Comunidades Autónomas.
Juan, o papá de Miguel, recolleunos na entrada para amosarnos algún dos seus laboratorios. Escola de Enxeñaría Forestal Es...
Miña nai, cantas madeiras diferentes! Unha caixa niño para o noso patio. Grazas!
Xantamos na “Illa das esculturas”, á beira do río Lérez. Esta árbore ten unha curiosidade: as súas follas non rematan en p...
Cotorredondo e Lago Castiñeiras En Cotorredondo fixemos unha ruta a pé para chegar a unha das mámoas e rematamos bordeando...
No paseo, vimos varias mámoas pero esta é a que está reconstruída. Trátase dun dolmen con corredor de entrada.
Depuradora natural. Esta poza filtra a auga antes de chegar á lagoa. Lagoa de Castiñeiras
VISITA Á CIDADE DA CULTURA DA ÁRBORE Á CADEIRA Nesta visita, ademais de asistir á exposición, paseamos polo edificio do mu...
O xardín literario e abaixo , no oco dun edificio fixeron un lago coa auga da chuvia. Ao fondo, a catedral, e aquí, a répl...
Na exposición vimos cadeiras ben curiosas e aprendemos a diferenza entre un bosque e unha plantación de árbores. Á saída a...
APRENDENDO SOBRE NAVES NON TRIPULADAS OS DRONS EN BAROUTA DA MAN DE PABLO GARALOCES Foi unha revolución! O alumnado de 4º,...
As aulas de 5º e 6º, na charla con Pablo. Pablo trouxo 3 drons: o pequeno, para adestrar; o mediano, co que traballa e o g...
Aquí, o alumnado de 4º, 5º e 6º na Biblioteca do Centro, para achegarnos un pouco a este mundo tecnolóxico dos “drons” da ...
E despois chegou a demostración de verdade! Uau!, este Pablo é un fenómeno!
E chegou a hora da despedida. Ooooh! Pero foi xenial telo vivido. Grazas, Pablo!
Esta é unha das fotos que nos fixo, e da que estamos moi orgullosos e orgullosas. Ata se ve o horto!
COCIÑANDO NA ESCOLA UNHA RICA MINESTRA PROBAMOS OS CHÍCHAROS, A CEBOLA E O CABACIÑO DO NOSO HORTO
Primeiro, cortar as verduras e despois, pór a pota ao lume co aceite, a cebola e o xamón. A aula convertida nun obradoiro ...
Parecía moito pero... Culleriña a culleriña foise acabando. Estaba riquísima! O refugallo ao contedor orgánico. Cenoria, p...
Primeiros auxilios UNHA PRÁCTICA IMPRESCINDIBLE ALICIA , PABLO E MARÍA, MÉDICOS EN URXENCIAS NO CHUS Este ano tivemos moit...
Como colocar as mans para masaxear no peito. A postura que axuda a respirar mellor. Como axudar a alguén que se atragoou. ...
COÑECENDO A CONTORNA PAZO DE LENS ou de Ardeleiros Fermoso pazo, na aldea de Lens, amurallado con zona de horta e xardín. ...
A entrada ao pazo. Na fachada norte fixeron esta galería para estar frescos no verán. A zona da horta. Grandes xardíns del...
A entrada á mina, da que sae a auga para a fonte e o lavadoiro. Paseo pola horta, camiño da igrexa. Desde aí viamos a entr...
Por estas escaleiras accédese directamente ao adro.
Este hórreo está catalogado. Mantense tal e como se fixo no seu momento: a estrutura, a cuberta, a madeira, as ménsulas, a...
Unha vista da horta. Ao fondo, a camelia senlleira pois é a de maior tamaño que se coñece. Cabiamos todos debaixo dela.
A tulla, para almacenar o cereal. O pombal, unha parte importante da casa, para a cría de pichóns. Ollade a cuberta e os n...
E aquí rematou a visita a este espazo marabilloso que hai en Lens, moi pretiño do noso colexio. Grazas, Xabier, pola túa a...
E xa na despedida, unha maceta con caraveis indios do noso horto. Un bonito recordo para o xardín das nosas casas. Que med...
"Adeus quinto de primaria"
"Adeus quinto de primaria"

"Adeus quinto de primaria"

  1. 1. ADEUS QUINTO DE PRIMARIA! Resumo das últimas actividades ceip Barouta, 2016-17 Vanesa, Abel, Guillermo,Owen, Martina, Julia, Eugeny, Pablo, Iria, Manuel G, Christian, Marta, Norah, Jaime, Gloria, Antía, Lucas, Miguel, Esther, Ana, Fofo, Gisela, Nerea, Manuel V, Brais, Rubén e Tere
  2. 2. DE BAROUTA A PONTEVEDRA Este curso, o alumnado de 5º e 6º de Barouta, fixemos unha saída econaturista, grazas ao departamento de Medio Ambiente do Concello de Ames. A idea era visitar Lourizán e o Parque de Cotorredondo, ámbalas dúas guiadas para un mellor aproveitamento. Polo mediodía aproveitamos tamén a visita á Escola de Enxeñaría Forestal en Pontevedra, grazas a Juan Picos, profesor nesa escola e pai do noso compañeiro Miguel. Resultou unha xornada estupenda.
  3. 3. En Lourizán recibíronnos dous guías que nos ían contando a historia do pazo pero, sobre todo, a do xardín. Un cedro impresionante!!!
  4. 4. Vaia mesa! Toda unha peza de granito traída desde a illa de Tambo. Ao parecer, estaba asentada á altura do seu dono para forzar as negociacións. Unha secuoia xigante
  5. 5. Vista da fraga desde dentro da gruta, cunha cortina de auga. Pé de elefante Observando un esquío no bosque. Un teixo
  6. 6. Estes meandros representan as Rías de Galicia Vista do pazo, no medio da vexetación. O hórreo maila eira.
  7. 7. No invernadoiro... Que calor! Unha ra, peixes..!
  8. 8. Despois do longo paseo, vén moi ben repoñer forzas. O pombal e o xardín das Comunidades Autónomas.
  9. 9. Juan, o papá de Miguel, recolleunos na entrada para amosarnos algún dos seus laboratorios. Escola de Enxeñaría Forestal Este tronco veu de Sobrada, Tomiño.
  10. 10. Miña nai, cantas madeiras diferentes! Unha caixa niño para o noso patio. Grazas!
  11. 11. Xantamos na “Illa das esculturas”, á beira do río Lérez. Esta árbore ten unha curiosidade: as súas follas non rematan en punta senón que teñen a punta cadrada.
  12. 12. Cotorredondo e Lago Castiñeiras En Cotorredondo fixemos unha ruta a pé para chegar a unha das mámoas e rematamos bordeando a lagoa artificial de Castiñeiras.
  13. 13. No paseo, vimos varias mámoas pero esta é a que está reconstruída. Trátase dun dolmen con corredor de entrada.
  14. 14. Depuradora natural. Esta poza filtra a auga antes de chegar á lagoa. Lagoa de Castiñeiras
  15. 15. VISITA Á CIDADE DA CULTURA DA ÁRBORE Á CADEIRA Nesta visita, ademais de asistir á exposición, paseamos polo edificio do museo e polo exterior para coñecer, entre outras cousas, o “xardín literario”, obra da paisaxista Isabel Aguirre. Foi unha excursión ben interesante!
  16. 16. O xardín literario e abaixo , no oco dun edificio fixeron un lago coa auga da chuvia. Ao fondo, a catedral, e aquí, a réplica moderna das tres torres. Velas?
  17. 17. Na exposición vimos cadeiras ben curiosas e aprendemos a diferenza entre un bosque e unha plantación de árbores. Á saída apetecía correr un pouco. Non houbo moito tempo pero... Outra vez será!
  18. 18. APRENDENDO SOBRE NAVES NON TRIPULADAS OS DRONS EN BAROUTA DA MAN DE PABLO GARALOCES Foi unha revolución! O alumnado de 4º,5º e 6º de Primaria estaba encantado na Biblioteca vendo, escoitando e facendo preguntas sobre estas naves tan de moda. Pero o mellor foi velo manexar. Grazas a Pablo e á súa empresa, Garacopter.
  19. 19. As aulas de 5º e 6º, na charla con Pablo. Pablo trouxo 3 drons: o pequeno, para adestrar; o mediano, co que traballa e o grande, que está montando.
  20. 20. Aquí, o alumnado de 4º, 5º e 6º na Biblioteca do Centro, para achegarnos un pouco a este mundo tecnolóxico dos “drons” da man de Pablo Garaloces. Logo, un cachiño na nosa aula con Pablo. Que interesante!
  21. 21. E despois chegou a demostración de verdade! Uau!, este Pablo é un fenómeno!
  22. 22. E chegou a hora da despedida. Ooooh! Pero foi xenial telo vivido. Grazas, Pablo!
  23. 23. Esta é unha das fotos que nos fixo, e da que estamos moi orgullosos e orgullosas. Ata se ve o horto!
  24. 24. COCIÑANDO NA ESCOLA UNHA RICA MINESTRA PROBAMOS OS CHÍCHAROS, A CEBOLA E O CABACIÑO DO NOSO HORTO
  25. 25. Primeiro, cortar as verduras e despois, pór a pota ao lume co aceite, a cebola e o xamón. A aula convertida nun obradoiro de cociña. Canta precisión e coidado! Parabéns!
  26. 26. Parecía moito pero... Culleriña a culleriña foise acabando. Estaba riquísima! O refugallo ao contedor orgánico. Cenoria, pataca, cabaciño e chícharos á pota. E agora calma e a esperar.
  27. 27. Primeiros auxilios UNHA PRÁCTICA IMPRESCINDIBLE ALICIA , PABLO E MARÍA, MÉDICOS EN URXENCIAS NO CHUS Este ano tivemos moita sorte pois contamos cun grupiño de familias que nos viñeron falar da súa experiencia profesional. Nesta ocasión foi María, nai de Jorge, a que nos trouxo esta charla-práctica sobre primeiros auxilios. Foi ben interesante e seguro que non esquecemos a idea principal: sempre pedir axuda.
  28. 28. Como colocar as mans para masaxear no peito. A postura que axuda a respirar mellor. Como axudar a alguén que se atragoou. Unha práctica.
  29. 29. COÑECENDO A CONTORNA PAZO DE LENS ou de Ardeleiros Fermoso pazo, na aldea de Lens, amurallado con zona de horta e xardín. Moito espazo pensado para descansar e gozar da natureza. Ten hórreo, pombal, tulla, unha mina de auga á que se pode acceder por un túnel... En fin, unha xoia do noso patrimonio que nos amosou con moita dedicación o seu dono Xabier. Lens > palabra sueva que significa “lugar feraz”. Fértil, preto dun río.
  30. 30. A entrada ao pazo. Na fachada norte fixeron esta galería para estar frescos no verán. A zona da horta. Grandes xardíns delimitados con buxo, ao estilo francés.
  31. 31. A entrada á mina, da que sae a auga para a fonte e o lavadoiro. Paseo pola horta, camiño da igrexa. Desde aí viamos a entrada da mina. Zona de descanso no xardín. Hai moita camelia.
  32. 32. Por estas escaleiras accédese directamente ao adro.
  33. 33. Este hórreo está catalogado. Mantense tal e como se fixo no seu momento: a estrutura, a cuberta, a madeira, as ménsulas, a pechadura... Só se cambiou a madeira da cara norte. Xabier, o seu dono, díxonos que cada 2 anos reparan a madeira con aceite de liñaza e trementina, para conservala. O interior Madeira inicial, labrada á man. Madeira renovada. Está labrada con serra. O HÓRREO
  34. 34. Unha vista da horta. Ao fondo, a camelia senlleira pois é a de maior tamaño que se coñece. Cabiamos todos debaixo dela.
  35. 35. A tulla, para almacenar o cereal. O pombal, unha parte importante da casa, para a cría de pichóns. Ollade a cuberta e os niños mailo comedeiro. O pombal
  36. 36. E aquí rematou a visita a este espazo marabilloso que hai en Lens, moi pretiño do noso colexio. Grazas, Xabier, pola túa amabilidade e paciencia e por tantas historias que nos contaches.
  37. 37. E xa na despedida, unha maceta con caraveis indios do noso horto. Un bonito recordo para o xardín das nosas casas. Que medren ben! Moita xente pequena, en moitos lugares pequenos, cultivarán pequenos hortos... que alimentarán ao mundo. Proverbio africano

×