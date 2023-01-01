Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Engineering Major for College_ Civil Engineering by Slidesgo.pptx

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
12 Days of Productivity
12 Days of Productivity
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Classification of optimization Techniques
shelememosisa
Introduction to Source Coding.pdf
Jimma University
Waves on Transmission Lines (2).pptx
KittyTripathi1
Absorption Refrigeration System (ARS).pptx
ssuserd2ad60
VoLTE.pptx
Sunesh N.V
isometric drawing.ppt
Farhan Salad
valvetimingdiagramfordieselpetrolengine-116010319094-170517191819 (1).pptx
AbidKamal15
Jute Batching.pptx
Alid Mahmud
1 of 56 Ad

Engineering Major for College_ Civil Engineering by Slidesgo.pptx

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering


Engineering Major for College tamplete Power point


Engineering Major for College tamplete Power point

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
84.7k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
86.5k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
84.4k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.3k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
483.7k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.6k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.6k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Classification of optimization Techniques
shelememosisa
0 views
Introduction to Source Coding.pdf
Jimma University
0 views
Waves on Transmission Lines (2).pptx
KittyTripathi1
0 views
Absorption Refrigeration System (ARS).pptx
ssuserd2ad60
0 views
VoLTE.pptx
Sunesh N.V
0 views
isometric drawing.ppt
Farhan Salad
0 views
valvetimingdiagramfordieselpetrolengine-116010319094-170517191819 (1).pptx
AbidKamal15
0 views
Jute Batching.pptx
Alid Mahmud
0 views
ARC WELDING.pptx
NurhudaHayati1
0 views
LOAD_FLOW_STUDY.pptx
KittyTripathi1
0 views
lecture25_fpga-conclude.ppt
Sourav Roy
0 views
valvetimingdiagramfordieselpetrolengine-116010319094-170517191819 (1).pdf
AbidKamal15
0 views
CS8651 IP Unit 3.pptx
Vigneshkumar Ponnusamy
0 views
CH4 Photovoltaics.pptx
ibrahimirhoma
0 views
Windo
HongMnhTng6
0 views
ASPHALT_MQC2.ppt
OpaonBeaClaudelS
0 views
IP Unit 2.pptx
Vigneshkumar Ponnusamy
0 views
Crack_width.pptx
sriram177640
0 views
BCH CODES.pdf
Jimma University
0 views
Nanosensors.ppt
DrDeepakBhatia
0 views
Classification of optimization Techniques
shelememosisa
0 views
26 slides
Introduction to Source Coding.pdf
Jimma University
0 views
61 slides
Waves on Transmission Lines (2).pptx
KittyTripathi1
0 views
23 slides
Absorption Refrigeration System (ARS).pptx
ssuserd2ad60
0 views
20 slides
VoLTE.pptx
Sunesh N.V
0 views
12 slides
isometric drawing.ppt
Farhan Salad
0 views
19 slides

Featured (20)

5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.3k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.6k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.7k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
390.9k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
748.9k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
2.5M views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.3k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
27 slides
Advertisement

Engineering Major for College_ Civil Engineering by Slidesgo.pptx

  1. 1. ENGINEERING MAJOR FOR COLLEGE: CIVIL ENGINEERING Here is where your presentation begins
  2. 2. CONTENTS OF THIS TEMPLATE This is a slide structure based on a presentation for education You can delete this slide when you’re done editing the presentation FONTS To view this template correctly in PowerPoint, download and install the fonts we used USED AND ALTERNATIVE RESOURCES An assortment of graphic resources that are suitable for use in this presentation THANKS SLIDE You must keep it so that proper credits for our design are given COLORS All the colors used in this presentation INFOGRAPHIC RESOURCES These can be used in the template, and their size and color can be edited CUSTOMIZABLE ICONS They are sorted by theme so you can use them in all kinds of presentations For more info: SLIDESGO | SLIDESGO SCHOOL | FAQS You can visit our sister projects: FREEPIK | FLATICON | STORYSET | WEPIK | VIDFY
  3. 3. 01 You can describe the topic of the section here 02 You can describe the topic of the section here 03 You can describe the topic of the section here 04 You can describe the topic of the section here TABLE OF CONTENTS PRESENTATION INTRODUCTION REQUIREMENTS PRACTICAL LEARNING
  4. 4. This can be the part of the presentation where you introduce yourself, write your email… WHOA!
  5. 5. PRESENTATION 01 You can enter a subtitle here if you need it
  6. 6. ABOUT CIVIL ENGINEERING Do you know what helps you make your point clear? Lists like this one: ● They’re simple ● You can organize your ideas clearly ● You’ll never forget to buy milk! And the most important thing: the audience won’t miss the point of your presentation
  7. 7. ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES AEROSPACE SHIPBUILDING Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and the smallest one in the Solar System Venus has a beautiful name and is the second planet from the Sun. It’s terribly hot
  8. 8. INTERNSHIPS AND JOBS MERCURY VENUS MARS Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun Venus is extremely hot, even more than Mercury Despite being red, Mars is a very cold planet
  9. 9. Images reveal large amounts of data, so remember: use an image instead of a long text. Your audience will appreciate it A PICTURE ALWAYS REINFORCES THE CONCEPT
  10. 10. DESIGN Despite being red, Mars is actually a cold place Venus is the second planet from the Sun WHAT YOU’LL LEARN BUSINESS Jupiter is the biggest planet in the Solar System Saturn is a gas giant and has several rings CONSTRUCTION ADMINISTRATION
  11. 11. STRUCTURAL Jupiter is the biggest planet of them all Saturn is composed of hydrogen and helium Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun CONSTRUCTION TYPES OF ENGINEERING ENVIRONMENTAL GEOTECHNICAL Venus is the second planet from the Sun Mars is actually a very cold place Neptune is the farthest planet from the Sun TRANSPORTATION WATER RESOURCES
  12. 12. AWESOME WORDS
  13. 13. —SOMEONE FAMOUS “This is a quote, words full of wisdom that someone important said and can make the reader get inspired.”
  14. 14. A PICTURE IS WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS
  15. 15. 330,000 Big numbers catch your audience’s attention
  16. 16. 330,000 The Sun’s mass compared to Earth’s 9h 55m 23s Jupiter's rotation period 386,000 km Distance between Earth and the Moon
  17. 17. LET'S USE SOME PERCENTAGES BRIDGES AUTOMOTIVE Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and the smallest of them all Venus has a beautiful name and is the second planet from the Sun Despite being red, Mars is actually a cold place. It's full of iron oxide dust ELECTRIC POWER 15% 30% 45%
  18. 18. COMPUTER MOCKUP You can replace the image on the screen with your own work. Just right- click on it and select “Replace image
  19. 19. You can replace the image on the screen with your own work. Just right-click on it and select “Replace image” TABLET MOCKUP
  20. 20. You can replace the image on the screen with your own work. Just right-click on it and select “Replace image” PHONE MOCKUP
  21. 21. You can speak a bit about this person here OUR TEACHERS SOFIA HILL ANDRÉS HARRIS You can speak a bit about this person here
  22. 22. SCHOOL LOCATIONS MANHATTAN Venus is the second planet from the Sun BOGOTÁ Saturn is a gas giant and has several rings
  23. 23. CIVIL ENGINEERING EVOLUTION 1892 2000 2021 Venus is the second planet from the Sun It’s the closest planet to the Sun Jupiter is the biggest planet of them all VENUS MERCURY JUPITER
  24. 24. CIVIL ENGINEERING BENEFITS Jupiter is the biggest planet of them all RECOGNITION Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun COMPANIES Despite being red, Mars is a cold place DIVERSITY Neptune is the farthest planet from the Sun LEADERSHIP Venus is the second planet from the Sun TRIPS Saturn is composed of hydrogen and helium BIG SALARY
  25. 25. TEST DATE ADMISSIONS CALENDAR SUN MON TUES WED THU FRI SAT 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 REGISTRATION DEADLINE
  26. 26. STUDENT STATISTICS Follow the link in the graph to modify its data and then paste the new one here. For more info, click here Earth is the third planet from the Sun WOMEN Venus is the second planet from the Sun MEN
  27. 27. ENROLLMENT PROCESS Mercury is the smallest planet of them all DOCUMENTATION Despite being red, Mars is a very cold place ADMISSION Earth is the third planet from the Sun and has life PAYMENT Venus is the second planet from the Sun REVISION 01 02 03 04
  28. 28. IMPORTANT SUBJECTS WATERWORKS Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and the smallest of them all Venus has a beautiful name and is the second planet from the Sun Despite being red, Mars is actually a cold place. It’s full of iron oxide dust Jupiter is a gas giant and the biggest planet in the Solar System MATERIALS GEOLOGY CURRENT LAWS
  29. 29. WORK AREAS CONSTRUCTION AND MANAGEMENT Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun STRUCTURES Jupiter is a gas giant and the biggest planet GEOTECHNICS Saturn is not the only planet with rings ENVIRONMENT Mars is actually a cold place WATER RESOURCES Venus is the second planet from the Sun MOBILITY AND TRANSPORTATION Ceres is located in the main asteroid belt
  30. 30. TEACHERS 0RG. CHART Venus is the second planet from the Sun TIMMY JIMMY Mars is actually a very cold place PEPE CONROY Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun JENNA DOE Saturn is composed of hydrogen and helium SUSAN BONES Neptune is the farthest planet from the Sun JAMES KING
  31. 31. THE TWO BEST UNIVERSITIES MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and the smallest of them all Venus is terribly hot and its atmosphere is extremely poisonous 01 02
  32. 32. ACADEMIC CALENDAR 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 26 25 26 27 28 29 30 AUGUST 2022 Earth is the third planet from the Sun EXAMS Venus is the second planet from the Sun CLASSES
  33. 33. FIRST SEMESTER TIMETABLE TIME MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY 7:00 - 8:00 Venus Jupiter Planet 8:00 - 9:00 Mars Sun Star Mercury 9:00 - 10:00 BREAKFAST 10:00 - 11:00 Saturn Moon Neptune 11:00 - 12:00 LUNCH 12:00 - 13:00 Earth Satellite Planet Pluto Atmosphere 13:00 - 14:00 Sky Ceres
  34. 34. TOP RECRUITERS TOP RECRUITERS FOR CIVIL ENGINEERING NY State Department of Transportation Venus has a toxic atmosphere NYC Transit Authority Earth is the only planet that harbors life NYC Dept. of Design and Construction Mars is full of iron oxide dust NYC Dept. of Transportation Jupiter doesn’t have a solid surface Environmental Protection Agency Saturn is a gas giant and has several rings
  35. 35. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, and includes icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik THANKS! Do you have any questions? youremail@freepik.com +91620421838 yourwebsite.com Please keep this slide for attribution
  36. 36. ICON PACK: ENGINEERING
  37. 37. ALTERNATIVE RESOURCES Here’s an assortment of alternative resources whose style fits that of this template: VECTORS ● Gradient texture technology sale background
  38. 38. RESOURCES Did you like the resources on this template? Get them for free at our other websites: VECTORS ● Futuristic honeycomb background ICONS ● Icon Pack: Engineering | Lineal PHOTOS ● Crop architect opening blueprint ● Selfie portrait for videocall ● Portrait of a young woman engineer ● Selfie portrait for videocall ● Medium shot smiley man holding tablet
  39. 39. For more information about editing slides, please read our FAQs or visit Slidesgo School: https://slidesgo.com/faqs and https://slidesgo.com/slidesgo-school Instructions for use If you have a free account, in order to use this template, you must credit Slidesgo by keeping the Thanks slide. Please refer to the next slide to read the instructions for premium users. As a Free user, you are allowed to: - Modify this template. - Use it for both personal and commercial projects. You are not allowed to: - Sublicense, sell or rent any of Slidesgo Content (or a modified version of Slidesgo Content). - Distribute Slidesgo Content unless it has been expressly authorized by Slidesgo. - Include Slidesgo Content in an online or offline database or file. - Offer Slidesgo templates (or modified versions of Slidesgo templates) for download. - Acquire the copyright of Slidesgo Content.
  40. 40. As a Premium user, you can use this template without attributing Slidesgo or keeping the "Thanks" slide. You are allowed to: ● Modify this template. ● Use it for both personal and commercial purposes. ● Hide or delete the “Thanks” slide and the mention to Slidesgo in the credits. ● Share this template in an editable format with people who are not part of your team. You are not allowed to: ● Sublicense, sell or rent this Slidesgo Template (or a modified version of this Slidesgo Template). ● Distribute this Slidesgo Template (or a modified version of this Slidesgo Template) or include it in a database or in any other product or service that offers downloadable images, icons or presentations that may be subject to distribution or resale. ● Use any of the elements that are part of this Slidesgo Template in an isolated and separated way from this Template. ● Register any of the elements that are part of this template as a trademark or logo, or register it as a work in an intellectual property registry or similar. For more information about editing slides, please read our FAQs or visit Slidesgo School: https://slidesgo.com/faqs and https://slidesgo.com/slidesgo-school Instructions for use (premium users)
  41. 41. #ffffff This presentation has been made using the following fonts: Allerta Stencil (https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Allerta+Stencil) Assistant (https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Assistant) #1b1b21 #ffbd33 #60bbf5 Fonts & colors used
  42. 42. Create your Story with our illustrated concepts. Choose the style you like the most, edit its colors, pick the background and layers you want to show and bring them to life with the animator panel! It will boost your presentation. Check out how it works. Storyset Pana Amico Bro Rafiki Cuate
  43. 43. You can easily resize these resources without losing quality. To change the color, just ungroup the resource and click on the object you want to change. Then, click on the paint bucket and select the color you want. Group the resource again when you’re done. You can also look for more infographics on Slidesgo. Use our editable graphic resources...
  44. 44. JANUARY FEBRUARY MARCH APRIL PHASE 1 Task 1 Task 2 JANUARY FEBRUARY MARCH APRIL MAY JUNE PHASE 1 PHASE 2 Task 1 Task 2 Task 1 Task 2
  45. 45. You can resize these icons without losing quality. You can change the stroke and fill color; just select the icon and click on the paint bucket/pen. In Google Slides, you can also use Flaticon’s extension, allowing you to customize and add even more icons. ...and our sets of editable icons
  46. 46. Educational Icons Medical Icons
  47. 47. Business Icons Teamwork Icons
  48. 48. Help & Support Icons Avatar Icons
  49. 49. Creative Process Icons Performing Arts Icons
  50. 50. Nature Icons
  51. 51. SEO & Marketing Icons

×