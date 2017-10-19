Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Vigilancia en salud pública: Consideraciones para la notificación de gestantes con VIH, sífilis, sus niños expuestos – Pla...
Contenidos 1. Situación Epidemiológica 2. Marco normativo y disposiciones principales 3. Pautas para implementación 4. Pre...
1. Situación Epidemiológica del VIH-SIDA en la Región Huánuco
TendenciaHistóricadelaTIAdeVIH-SIDA-DIRESAHuánuco 2001-2017 Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de VIH-SIDA-Dirección Ejecut...
DistribucióndecasosconfirmadosdeVIH-SIDA porDistritos segúnelGrafico Pareto DIRESAHuánuco 2017(SE-01-41). Fuente :Vigilanc...
VIH-SIDApordistritossegúnTIAx10,000hab.DIRESA Huánuco-2017–(SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de VIH-SIDA-Direcc...
Razón Hombre/Mujer decasosdeVIH-SidaDIRESAHuánuco 2001-2017 Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de VIH-SIDA-Dirección Ejecut...
Pirámide PoblacionaldecasosdeVIH-SIDA-2017(SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de VIH-SIDA-Dirección Ejecutiva de ...
1. Marco normativovigente VIH / ITS NTS N° 115-MINSA/DGE V.01. Norma Técnica de Salud para la Vigilancia Epidemiológica en...
Disposiciones principales referente a la VE de la TMI de la infección por VIH en el Perú
Caso de infección VIH Niño nacido expuesto al VIH Notificación 1° Notificación: Registrar: • Estadio • Inicio TARGA • Gest...
Definiciones de caso I. Caso de infección por VIH: I.1. En personas mayores de 18 meses de edad, y en menores de 18 meses ...
II.DefinicionesdecasorelacionadasaTMN II.1 Caso de gestante con infección por VIH: Toda mujer gestante, puérpera o con abo...
II.3 Caso de infección por VIH en menores de 18 meses de edad, nacidos expuestos al VIH: Si cumple con la definición de Ca...
II.4 Caso de niño nacido expuesto y no infectado por el VIH: Todo niño nacido de madre infectada por VIH o que antes de lo...
Clasificacióndelestadiodela infecciónporVIH Las etapas o estadios de la infección por VIH que se definen en la NTS serán u...
 Todo personal de salud que identifica un caso de VIH o ITS de acuerdo con las definiciones de caso establecidas, deberá ...
De la Vigilancia basadaennotificacióndecasos:  La periodicidad de la notificación será semanal para los casos de ITS, ges...
Disposiciones específicas Sobre notificación de casos de TMI VIH: a) La periodicidad de la notificación será semanal para ...
d) Todo caso de gestante con VIH y de niño nacido expuesto al VIH notificado debe ser investigado en forma obligatoria, ha...
Gestante con VIH Niño nacido expuesto al VIH Caso nuevo de infección: Diagnóstico durante la APN, TP, puerperio /postparto...
• Se notifica todo caso de gestante con VIH, registrando como motivo de notificación Infección por VIH y registrando ademá...
• La Ficha de investigación epidemiológica consta de dos secciones, completarse en los sgtes. plazos: • Sección I (GESTANT...
• En caso de embarazo múltiple, cada niño nacido expuesto se notifica de manera individual. El aplicativo permite el ingre...
INDICADOR FÓRMULA Tasa de transmisión madre- niño (TMN) del VIH, por año Número de niños nacidos en un año calendario de m...
INDICADOR FÓRMULA Porcentaje de gestantes con infección por VIH que recibieron antirretrovirales para prevenir la TMN de V...
Aspectosa Fortalecerenla VigilanciadelVIH-SIDA 1. Las fichas epidemiológicas de los casos no debe omitir el documento de i...
Retos y Perspectivas • Considerando que la principal forma der transmisión del VI es la sexual, y que una proporción impor...
Retos y Perspectivas • Articulación entre los subsistemas del sector salud ( MINSA,ESSALUD, Sanidades de las FF.AA y Polic...
Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Sífilis Materna y Sífilis Congénita
Fuente: Red Nacional de Epidemiología (RENACE)- Centro Nacional de Epidemiología, Prevención y Control de Enfermedades. MI...
TendenciaHistóricadelaTasadeSífilisCongénitaDIRESA Huánuco-2017(SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Sífilis Con...
TasadeSífilisCongénita PorDistritos-DIRESAHuánuco-2017 (SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Sífilis Congénita -...
TasadeSífilisMaternaDIRESAHuánuco-2016-2017*(SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Sífilis Congénita -Dirección E...
SífilisMaternapordistritossegúnTIA-DIRESAHuánuco- 2017*(SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Sífilis Congénita -...
TIAdeSífilisNoespecificada DIRESAHuánuco-2016-2017 *(SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Sífilis Congénita -Dir...
Sifilisnoespecificada segúngéneroDIRESAHuánuco-2016- 2017*(SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Sífilis Congénit...
2. Marco normativo Vigente Ámbito de aplicación: todos los establecimientos prestadores de servicios de salud (públicos, p...
1. Objetivopaís: Eliminaciónde la transmisiónmaterno infantil (TMI) del VIH y de la sífilis congénita • SC Infección preve...
 Indicadores y metas: a) Indicador de impacto: • Reducir la incidencia de b) Indicadores de procesos: • Cobertura de aten...
• Uno de los pilares de la estrategia de la OMS para la eliminación de la sífilis congénita: Establecer sistemas de vigila...
Gestante con sífilis activa Aborto Mortinato Nacido vivo (expuesto) Sífilis congénita Sano Notificar: Sífilis materna (Fic...
• Caso Probable de Sífilis Materna Toda mujer gestante, puérpera o con aborto reciente con un resultado reactivo en una pr...
PR (-) RPR/VDRL (-) Tamizar 3° trimestre PR (+) RPR/VDRL (+) cualquier dilución Tamizar 3° trimestre Caso probable SM Caso...
Tamizaje 1° trimestre Prueba treponémica RPR o VDRL + + Notificar: Caso Probable de sífilis Materna - - Tamizaje 3° trimes...
• Pruebas de laboratorio no treponémicas: Pruebas de laboratorio de evaluación inicial (tamizaje) que detecta la presencia...
• Caso Probable de Sífilis Materna Toda mujer gestante, puérpera o con aborto reciente con un resultado reactivo en una pr...
• Caso de Sífilis Congénita a. Producto de la gestación (recién nacido, mortinato o aborto espontáneo) de mujer con sífili...
• Todo caso de sífilis materna y sífilis congénita notificado debe ser investigado en forma obligatoria • El personal de s...
60 Registro individual para notificación de SM Y SC
• DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN DE CASOS • Todo caso de Sífilis Materna y Sífilis Congénita debe ser investigado dentro de las 48 ho...
10 Se considera tratamiento adecuado para prevenir sífilis congénita cuando la gestante recibe un régimen completo de peni...
• Las fichas de investigación en formatos impresos, en los establecimientos de salud, Red o DIRESA (según disponibilidad d...
• En los EESS del nivel I de atención que no cuenten con base de datos, se debe realizar la revisión e identificación de l...
4. Aspectos por fortalecer en la Viglancia de SM y SC • Regularizar notificación de casos de SM y SC de todo el 2016 (Noti...
Place your screenshot here Aplicativo NOTI SP Web
Aplicativo NOTI VIH - ITS
Equipo de trabajo – Vig. VIH-ITS- CDC • Mary Reyes Vega (GT ETDN) mreyes@dge.gob.pe 6314500 - anexo 129 • Anibal Urbiola A...
MUCHAS GRACIAS Muchas gracias
Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17
Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17
Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17
Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17
Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17
Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17
Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17
Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17
Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17
Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17
Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17
Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17
Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17
Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17

40 views

Published on

NORA TECNICA DE VIGILANCIAEN SALUD PUBLICA , CONSIDERACIONES PARA LA NOTIFICACIÓN DE GESTANTES CON VIH , SIFILIS , SUS NIÑOS EXPUESTOS - PLATAFORMA DE USO

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Vigilancia tmi vih-sifilis- 19-10-17

  1. 1. Vigilancia en salud pública: Consideraciones para la notificación de gestantes con VIH, sífilis, sus niños expuestos – Plataforma de uso
  2. 2. Contenidos 1. Situación Epidemiológica 2. Marco normativo y disposiciones principales 3. Pautas para implementación 4. Presentación de aplicativos
  3. 3. 1. Situación Epidemiológica del VIH-SIDA en la Región Huánuco
  4. 4. TendenciaHistóricadelaTIAdeVIH-SIDA-DIRESAHuánuco 2001-2017 Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de VIH-SIDA-Dirección Ejecutiva de Epidemiologia
  5. 5. DistribucióndecasosconfirmadosdeVIH-SIDA porDistritos segúnelGrafico Pareto DIRESAHuánuco 2017(SE-01-41). Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de VIH-SIDA-Dirección Ejecutiva de Epidemiologia
  6. 6. VIH-SIDApordistritossegúnTIAx10,000hab.DIRESA Huánuco-2017–(SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de VIH-SIDA-Dirección Ejecutiva de Epidemiologia
  7. 7. Razón Hombre/Mujer decasosdeVIH-SidaDIRESAHuánuco 2001-2017 Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de VIH-SIDA-Dirección Ejecutiva de Epidemiologia
  8. 8. Pirámide PoblacionaldecasosdeVIH-SIDA-2017(SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de VIH-SIDA-Dirección Ejecutiva de Epidemiologia
  9. 9. 1. Marco normativovigente VIH / ITS NTS N° 115-MINSA/DGE V.01. Norma Técnica de Salud para la Vigilancia Epidemiológica en Salud Pública de la Infección por el VIH y de las ITS en el Perú.
  10. 10. Disposiciones principales referente a la VE de la TMI de la infección por VIH en el Perú
  11. 11. Caso de infección VIH Niño nacido expuesto al VIH Notificación 1° Notificación: Registrar: • Estadio • Inicio TARGA • Gestante • Fallecido 2° Notificación: Cuando se determina su estado serológico Flujograma general para la notificación de casos de VIH Niño nacido expuesto , no infectado por VIH Instrumento: Ficha de notificación individual de caso de infección por VIH/SIDA 1° Notificación: Cuando nace niño de madre con VIH Infectado No Infectado Notificación: Cuando se determina que el niño no está infectado por VIH Seguimiento Motivos de siguiente notificación (según corresponda): • Cambio de estadio (avanzado, SIDA) • Inicio TARGA • Cada gestación • Fallecimiento (evento final)
  12. 12. Definiciones de caso I. Caso de infección por VIH: I.1. En personas mayores de 18 meses de edad, y en menores de 18 meses sin evidencia de transmisión madre-niño (TMN): Si cumple con alguno de los siguientes 3 criterios: a) Dos pruebas diagnósticas para VIH reactivas o positivas, según lo siguiente: - Un resultado reactivo de una prueba de tamizaje para VIH, y - Un resultado positivo o reactivo posterior de una prueba para VIH, diferente de la prueba inicial. Se aceptan las siguientes combinaciones de pruebas: - Una prueba de tamizaje + una prueba confirmatoria - Dos pruebas de tamizaje de diferente tipo (PR + ELISA). - Dos pruebas de tamizaje del mismo tipo pero de diferente fabricante. b) Un resultado positivo o una cantidad detectable (según límites establecidos de la prueba), en una prueba confirmatoria de tipo virológica para VIH (que detecta o aísla material genético del VIH). c) Una prueba de tamizaje reactiva asociada a la presencia de al menos una enfermedad oportunista que define estadio SIDA (Anexo 1), que no pueda ser explicada por otra condición.
  13. 13. II.DefinicionesdecasorelacionadasaTMN II.1 Caso de gestante con infección por VIH: Toda mujer gestante, puérpera o con aborto reciente, con diagnóstico de infección por VIH previo a la gestación, o que cumple con los criterios de Caso de infección por VIH durante la gestación. II.2 Caso de niño nacido expuesto al VIH: Todo niño menor de 18 meses de edad, que haya nacido de madre infectada por el VIH o que tenga un resultado positivo en una prueba de anticuerpos para VIH si el estado serológico de la madre es desconocido.
  14. 14. II.3 Caso de infección por VIH en menores de 18 meses de edad, nacidos expuestos al VIH: Si cumple con la definición de Caso de niño nacido expuesto al VIH y además cumple alguno de los siguientes criterios: 1. Tener dos resultados positivos de PCR-ADN-VIH-1, a partir de muestras tomadas con al menos 30 días de diferencia (en muestras sanguíneas que no provengan de cordón umbilical). De no contar con lo anterior, los resultados positivos también pueden corresponder a las sgtes. pruebas virológicas: Prueba de antígeno p24 para VIH-1, aislamiento del VIH (cultivo viral) o PCR- ARN-VIH-1. 2. Niño con enfermedad oportunista que define estadio SIDA (Anexo 1).
  15. 15. II.4 Caso de niño nacido expuesto y no infectado por el VIH: Todo niño nacido de madre infectada por VIH o que antes de los 18 meses de edad tenga un resultado positivo en una prueba de anticuerpos para VIH, y que además cumpla con alguno de los siguientes criterios: 1. Niño menor de 18 meses de edad, con dos PCR DNA VIH-1 negativas en dos determinaciones separadas. 2. Niño ≥ 18 meses de edad, con prueba de anticuerpos para VIH no reactiva.
  16. 16. Clasificacióndelestadiodela infecciónporVIH Las etapas o estadios de la infección por VIH que se definen en la NTS serán utilizadas solo con fines de vigilancia en salud pública. Toda persona que cumple con la definición de caso de infección por el VIH se debe clasificar en uno de los cuatro estadios de infección por VIH (1, 2, 3, o desconocido). Tener en cuenta lo siguiente:  Las etapas 1, 2, y 3 se basan en el recuento de linfocitos T CD4+.  Los casos que no cuentan con alguna información sobre recuento de linfocitos T CD4+ se clasifican como estadio desconocido.  Si al caso de infección por VIH se le diagnostica una enfermedad oportunista que define estadio SIDA (Anexo N° 1), se clasifica como estadio 3 (SIDA) independientemente del recuento de linfocitos T CD4+.
  17. 17.  Todo personal de salud que identifica un caso de VIH o ITS de acuerdo con las definiciones de caso establecidas, deberá comunicarlo al responsable de Vigilancia Epidemiológica y al responsable de la ESNITSS o los que hagan sus veces en el EESS. Esto incluye a los servicios de Laboratorio y Bancos de Sangre de los EESS.  El responsable de la atención del caso, en coordinación con la ESNITSS y el responsable de Epidemiologia en el EESS, o los que hagan sus veces, deberá llenar la ficha de notificación de caso dentro de las 48 horas de detectado del caso. Luego la ficha deberá ser entregada al Responsable de Epidemiología o el que haga sus veces en el EESS. Disposiciones específicas De la Vigilancia basada en notificación de casos:
  18. 18. De la Vigilancia basadaennotificacióndecasos:  La periodicidad de la notificación será semanal para los casos de ITS, gestantes con VIH y niños nacidos expuestos al VIH. Para los demás casos de VIH será mensual.  Formatos establecidos para la notificación e investigación epidemiológica: • Ficha de Notificación Individual de Caso de Infección por VIH y SIDA (Anexo N°2). • Ficha de Investigación Epidemiológica de Caso de la Gestante con VIH y el Niño Nacido Expuesto al VIH (Anexo N° 5).
  19. 19. Disposiciones específicas Sobre notificación de casos de TMI VIH: a) La periodicidad de la notificación será semanal para los casos de gestantes con VIH y niños nacidos expuestos al VIH. b) Los casos relacionados a TMI del VIH (gestante con VIH, niño nacido expuesto al VIH, niño expuesto infectado o no infectado por VIH), se notifican de manera individual, utilizando la Ficha de notificación individual de caso de infección por VIH y sida. c) Posteriormente, debe completarse la Ficha de investigación epidemiológica de caso de la gestante con VIH y el niño nacido expuesto al VIH.
  20. 20. d) Todo caso de gestante con VIH y de niño nacido expuesto al VIH notificado debe ser investigado en forma obligatoria, hasta la determinación del estado serológico del niño. e) La notificación se debe realizar en tres momentos:  Cuando la gestante es diagnosticada de infección por VIH, o si acude a su primera APN con un Dx de infección por VIH previo a la gestación.  Cuando nace el niño expuesto al VIH (por el EESS que atendió el parto).  Cuando se determina el estado serológico del niño nacido expuesto al VIH (por el EESS que realizó el seguimiento).
  21. 21. Gestante con VIH Niño nacido expuesto al VIH Caso nuevo de infección: Diagnóstico durante la APN, TP, puerperio /postparto Diagnóstico previo a la gestación actual Notificación Investigación epidemiológica Registro automático en Ficha TMN Responsable de la notificación: Establecimiento que realiza el diagnóstico confirmatorio / atiende el parto y/o es responsable del seguimiento de la gestante con VIH y/o el niño nacido expuesto al VIH 1°) Notificación de la gestante con VIH: Ficha de notificación individual de caso de infección por VIH/SIDA Instrumentos: APN: Atención prenatal; TP: Trabajo de parto Instrumentos: Completar: Ficha de Investigación Epidemiológica de Caso de la Gestante con VIH y el Niño Nacido Expuesto al VIH Responsable: Establecimiento que atiende el parto y/o es responsable del seguimiento de la gestante con VIH y/o el niño nacido expuesto al VIH, hasta la determinación del estado serológico del niño Registro automático en Ficha TMN 2°) Notificación del niño que nace expuesto al VIH: Ficha de notificación individual de caso de infección por VIH/SIDA 3°) Notificación del niño nacido expuesto cuando se determina su estado serológico: Ficha de notificación individual de caso de infección por VIH/SIDA Vinculación del par madre - niño Flujograma para la notificación e investigación epidemiológica de casos de TMI del VIH
  22. 22. • Se notifica todo caso de gestante con VIH, registrando como motivo de notificación Infección por VIH y registrando además su condición de gestante.
  23. 23. • La Ficha de investigación epidemiológica consta de dos secciones, completarse en los sgtes. plazos: • Sección I (GESTANTE): no mayor a 2 meses luego del parto. • Sección II (NIÑO): no mayor a 20 meses luego de nacido el niño. Esto debe acompañarse de la notificación del estado serológico definitivo del niño. (Idealmente, no más de 6 meses luego de nacido)
  24. 24. • En caso de embarazo múltiple, cada niño nacido expuesto se notifica de manera individual. El aplicativo permite el ingreso de uno o más niños por gestación. • En caso de aborto o muerte fetal, solo se notifica a la gestante con VIH y se completa la Sección I de la Ficha de investigación epidemiológica de caso.
  25. 25. INDICADOR FÓRMULA Tasa de transmisión madre- niño (TMN) del VIH, por año Número de niños nacidos en un año calendario de madres infectadas por el VIH, diagnosticados como VIH-positivos / Número de niños nacidos de madres infectadas por el VIH en el año calendario definido* x 100 Número de gestantes con infección por VIH, por año Número de mujeres embarazadas atendidas durante la atención prenatal, el parto o el puerperio, con diagnóstico de infección por VIH, en un año calendario definido Se considerarán en el boletín los indicadores del plan de ETMI aprobado IndicadoresdeVE dela TMIdelVIH
  26. 26. INDICADOR FÓRMULA Porcentaje de gestantes con infección por VIH que recibieron antirretrovirales para prevenir la TMN de VIH, por año Número de gestantes con infección por VIH que recibieron terapia antirretroviral para reducir el riesgo de TMN de VIH** y que dieron a luz en un año calendario definido / Número de gestantes con diagnóstico de infección por VIH que dieron a luz en un año calendario definido x 100 Porcentaje de niños nacidos expuestos al VIH que han recibido antirretrovirales para prevención de la TMN , por año Número de niños nacidos de mujeres infectadas por el VIH en un año calendario definido y que recibieron un régimen profiláctico antirretroviral para reducir la TMN de VIH ** / Número de niños expuestos al VIH que nacieron en un año calendario definido x 100 Porcentaje de niños nacidos expuestos al VIH, cuyo estado serológico no ha sido determinado a los 24 meses de edad, por año Número de niños expuestos al VIH que nacieron en un año calendario definido, cuyo estado serológico a los 24 meses de edad no ha sido determinado (por abandono al seguimiento, fallecimiento, traslado) / Número de niños expuestos al VIH que nacieron en un año calendario definido x 100 Porcentaje de Fichas de Investigación Epidemiológica completas en el tiempo establecido Fichas de investigación epidemiológica completas /Total de fichas de investigación epidemiológica que deberían estar completas en el tiempo establecido x 100 ** Según documento normativo aprobado por el Ministerio de Salud.
  27. 27. Aspectosa Fortalecerenla VigilanciadelVIH-SIDA 1. Las fichas epidemiológicas de los casos no debe omitir el documento de identidad . 2. Actualizar la notificación de casos de gestantes con VIH, niños nacidos expuestos al VIH, y niños expuestos infectados del 2016 y 2017. 3. Trabajo coordinado Epidemiología, ESSSR y ESPCITS-VIH. 4. Control de calidad de las fichas según flujo de notificación, por el responsable de epidemiologia.
  28. 28. Retos y Perspectivas • Considerando que la principal forma der transmisión del VI es la sexual, y que una proporción importante se expone a la infección antes de los 20 años, es importante que los escolares y adolescentes tengan mayor acceso a educación en salud sexual y reproductiva, sobre medidas preventivas del contra las ITS- VIH. • Desarrollo de estrategias que incrementen la prueba de tamizaje en la población, principalmente en los más expuestos a fin de que conozcan su seroestado para adoptar medidas de prevención . • Fortalecimiento de las Estrategias para ampliar la cobertura de servicios de prevención y atención a las poblaciones clave con mayor riesgo de exposición (HSH , TS), integrando en estas estrategias a los actores comunitarios. • Realizar estudios de investigación en poblaciones indígenas amazónicas y de la región andina del país para un mejor análisis de la epidemia y la orientación de los servicios a esta población. .
  29. 29. Retos y Perspectivas • Articulación entre los subsistemas del sector salud ( MINSA,ESSALUD, Sanidades de las FF.AA y Policiales, con el fin de estandarizar las intervenciones , e incrementar la eficacia de los recursos, con un sistema de información sanitario integral. • Fortalecimiento del sistema de información del VIH, que permita un óptimo monitoreo de las intervenciones y la toma de decisiones basada en evidencias. • En el marco de la descentralización es importante es importante el fortalecimiento de estrategias de acuerdo a la realidad regional y local • Vigilancia laboratorial de genoptipos virales del VIH, ( el más prevalente en el Perú es el subtipo B.) pero se han evidenciado otros subtipos como la A, C y H.dado que nuevos subtipos tendrían mayor facilidad de transmisión en poblaciones de bajo riesgo como la población heterosexual,por otro lado la introducción de subtipos resistentes al AR, Podrian hacer fracasar los esfuerzos del Pais, por proveer el trtamiento ARV a las personas con VIH.
  30. 30. Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Sífilis Materna y Sífilis Congénita
  31. 31. Fuente: Red Nacional de Epidemiología (RENACE)- Centro Nacional de Epidemiología, Prevención y Control de Enfermedades. MINSA-Perú. No incluye mortinatos
  32. 32. TendenciaHistóricadelaTasadeSífilisCongénitaDIRESA Huánuco-2017(SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Sífilis Congénita -Dirección Ejecutiva de Epidemiologia
  33. 33. TasadeSífilisCongénita PorDistritos-DIRESAHuánuco-2017 (SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Sífilis Congénita -Dirección Ejecutiva de Epidemiologia
  34. 34. TasadeSífilisMaternaDIRESAHuánuco-2016-2017*(SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Sífilis Congénita -Dirección Ejecutiva de Epidemiologia
  35. 35. SífilisMaternapordistritossegúnTIA-DIRESAHuánuco- 2017*(SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Sífilis Congénita -Dirección Ejecutiva de Epidemiologia
  36. 36. TIAdeSífilisNoespecificada DIRESAHuánuco-2016-2017 *(SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Sífilis Congénita -Dirección Ejecutiva de Epidemiologia
  37. 37. Sifilisnoespecificada segúngéneroDIRESAHuánuco-2016- 2017*(SE.01-41) Fuente :Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Sífilis Congénita -Dirección Ejecutiva de Epidemiologia
  38. 38. 2. Marco normativo Vigente Ámbito de aplicación: todos los establecimientos prestadores de servicios de salud (públicos, privados y otros) en todo el territorio nacional. Sífilis materna y congénita DIRECTIVA SANITARIA N° 062 -MINSA/DGE V.01. Directiva Sanitaria para la Vigilancia Epidemiológica de Sífilis Materna y Sífilis Congénita.
  39. 39. 1. Objetivopaís: Eliminaciónde la transmisiónmaterno infantil (TMI) del VIH y de la sífilis congénita • SC Infección prevenible: la detección de la sífilis materna en el embarazo temprano y el tratamiento oportuno de las madres seropositivas con un régimen efectivo cura la sífilis en la madre y el bebé y previene la mayoría de las complicaciones asociadas. • La comunidad mundial se ha comprometido a eliminar la TMI del VIH y de la sífilis como una prioridad de salud pública. • 2010: los países de la Región de las Américas se comprometieron a eliminar la TMI del VIH y la sífilis para el 2015. (OMS Fast track 2016- 2021) • El objetivo es reducir la TMI del VIH y la sífilis a un nivel muy bajo, de modo que ya no se constituya en un problema de salud pública.
  40. 40.  Indicadores y metas: a) Indicador de impacto: • Reducir la incidencia de b) Indicadores de procesos: • Cobertura de atención prenatal (al menos una visita) ≥ 95% • Cobertura de tamizaje para sífilis en gestantes ≥ 95% • Tratamiento de gestantes seropositivas para sífilis ≥ 95%.
  41. 41. • Uno de los pilares de la estrategia de la OMS para la eliminación de la sífilis congénita: Establecer sistemas de vigilancia, seguimiento y evaluación. Intensificar la vigilancia del VIH y de la sífilis en los servicios de salud materno-infantiles. Desarrollar indicadores y reforzar los sistemas de seguimiento y evaluación.
  42. 42. Gestante con sífilis activa Aborto Mortinato Nacido vivo (expuesto) Sífilis congénita Sano Notificar: Sífilis materna (Ficha Individual Noti) Notificar: Sífilis congénita (Ficha Individual Noti) Tam. 1° y 3° trim. Ficha única de investigación epidemiológica Madre Producto Reportar EPIDEMIOLOGÍA - ESNITSS ESNSSR / Gin-Obst. Neonatología - Pediatría
  43. 43. • Caso Probable de Sífilis Materna Toda mujer gestante, puérpera o con aborto reciente con un resultado reactivo en una prueba de tamizaje o pruebas rápidas para sífilis, con o sin evidencia clínica de sífilis primaria (úlcera genital, chancro duro) o lesiones compatibles con sífilis secundaria. • Caso Confirmado de Sífilis Materna (Sífilis Activa) Caso probable que tenga al menos una prueba tamizaje reactiva RPR o VDRL con títulos iguales o mayores a 8 diluciones (Dils) y prueba confirmatoria reactiva (TPHA, FTA-ABs, TP-PA). • Caso Descartado de Sífilis Materna Caso probable con prueba rápida no reactiva o prueba de tamizaje reactiva (RPR o VDRL) cuantitativa con títulos menores a 8 diluciones (Dils), además de prueba confirmatoria no reactiva (TPHA, FTA-ABs, TP-PA).  Definiciones de caso
  44. 44. PR (-) RPR/VDRL (-) Tamizar 3° trimestre PR (+) RPR/VDRL (+) cualquier dilución Tamizar 3° trimestre Caso probable SM Caso probable SM RPR/VDRL (≥ 8 dil) Prueba confirmatoria (+)* Caso confirmado SM activa y *Considerar PR como confirmatorio en escenarios de 1° nivel de atención, con dificultad para remitir muestra a Lab. regional o INS para prueba confirmatoria **Considerar en pacientes sin antecedentes de diagnóstico y tratamiento previo para sífilis, evaluar cuadro clínico *** Considerar sífilis memoria si tienen antecedentes de diagnóstico y tratamiento previo para sífilis, evaluar cuadro clínico Caso descartado SM (sífilis memoria)*** Caso descartado SM (falso positivo) RPR/VDRL (< 8 dil) Prueba confirmatoria (+)* y RPR/VDRL (+) cualquier dilución Prueba confirmatoria (-)* y Caso confirmado SM activa**
  45. 45. Tamizaje 1° trimestre Prueba treponémica RPR o VDRL + + Notificar: Caso Probable de sífilis Materna - - Tamizaje 3° trimestre < 8 dil ≥ 8 dil Prueba treponémica Prueba treponémica - - Notificar: Caso Descartado de Sífilis Materna (falso positivo) Notificar: Caso Confirmado de Sífilis Materna activa + RPR o VDRL < 8 dil ≥ 8 dil + Notificar: Caso Descartado de Sífilis Materna (Memoria)
  46. 46. • Pruebas de laboratorio no treponémicas: Pruebas de laboratorio de evaluación inicial (tamizaje) que detecta la presencia de anticuerpos no específicos contra Treponema pallidum. Los más comúnmente utilizados son RPR ( Pruebas de Reaginas Rápidas) y VDLR. (Laboratorio de Investigación de Enfermedad Venérea) El reporte de la titulación en las pruebas no treponémicas semi-cuantitativas debe ser en diluciones (Dil o Dils). Por ejemplo, los sueros que reaccionen en las siguientes diluciones: 1:1, 1:2, 1:4, 1:8, 1:16, etc.; el reporte del resultado debe ser: REACTIVO: 1 Dil, 2 Dils, 4 Dils, 8 Dils, 16 Dils, respectivamente. • Pruebas de laboratorio treponémicas: Son pruebas de laboratorio confirmatorio que evalúa anticuerpos específicos y diagnósticos contra Treponema pallidum. Los más comúnmente utilizados son: TPHA, (Microhemaglutinación). Solo homologada para suero) el TP-PA, (Prueba de aglutinación pasiva de partículas de gelatina como soporte sensibilizadas con Treponema pallidum patógeno purificado cepa Nichols). el FTA-Abs. (Inmunofluorescencia indirecta con absorción del suero) La Prueba Rápida de Sífilis (PRS), ELISA Sífilis y las pruebas duales para VIH y Sífilis son también pruebas treponémicas usadas como pruebas de tamizaje para sífilis.  Definiciones operativas: Pruebas no treponemicas : RPR ( Pruebas de Reaginas Rápidas) y VDLR. (Laboratorio de Investigación de Enfermedad Venérea) TPHA, (Microhemaglutinación). Solo homologada para suero) el TP-PA, (Prueba de aglutinación pasiva de partículas de gelatina como soporte sensibilizadas con Treponema pallidum patógeno purificado cepa Nichols). el FTA-Abs. (Inmunofluorescencia indirecta con absorción del suero)
  47. 47. • Caso Probable de Sífilis Materna Toda mujer gestante, puérpera o con aborto reciente con un resultado reactivo en una prueba de tamizaje o pruebas rápidas para sífilis, con o sin evidencia clínica de sífilis primaria (úlcera genital, chancro duro) o lesiones compatibles con sífilis secundaria; y que no ha recibido tratamiento adecuado para sífilis durante la presente gestación. • Caso Confirmado de Sífilis Materna (Sífilis Activa) Caso probable que tenga al menos una prueba tamizaje reactiva RPR o VDRL con títulos iguales o mayores a 8 diluciones (Dils) y prueba confirmatoria reactiva (TPHA, FTA-ABs, TP-PA). • Caso Descartado de Sífilis Materna Caso probable con prueba rápida no reactiva o prueba de tamizaje reactiva (RPR o VDRL) cuantitativa con títulos menores a 8 diluciones (Dils), además de prueba confirmatoria no reactiva (TPHA, FTA-ABs, TP-PA).  Definiciones de caso
  48. 48. • Caso de Sífilis Congénita a. Producto de la gestación (recién nacido, mortinato o aborto espontáneo) de mujer con sífilis materna (activa) sin tratamiento o tratamiento inadecuado. b. Neonato con un resultado de títulos de análisis no treponémicos (RPR o VDRL cuantitativo) cuatro veces más altos que los títulos maternos o lo que equivale a un cambio en dos diluciones o más de los títulos maternos (por ejemplo, madre: 4 Dils (1:4) y niño: 16 Dils (1:16). c. Niño con una o varias manifestaciones clínicas sugestivas de sífilis congénita (ver anexo 1 de DS) al examen físico o evidencia radiográfica de sífilis congénita y un resultado positivo de la prueba de tamizaje y/o confirmatoria (FTA-Abs-IgM). d. Niño mayor de 2 años de edad; con signos clínicos de sífilis secundaria en el que se ha descartado el antecedente de abuso sexual o contacto sexual. e. Demostración de Treponema pallidum en estudios histológicos, provenientes de lesiones, placenta, cordón umbilical o material de autopsia.  Definiciones de caso
  49. 49. • Todo caso de sífilis materna y sífilis congénita notificado debe ser investigado en forma obligatoria • El personal de salud responsable de la ES SSR y/o el responsable de la ESPC ITS VIH/SIDA o los que hagan sus veces, reportan todo caso de sífilis materna y sífilis congénita, según definiciones de la presente directiva sanitaria, al responsable de epidemiología o el que haga sus veces en el EESS. • “Ficha de Investigación de Caso de Sífilis Materna y Sífilis Congénita” consta de 2 partes: 1) Gestante y 2) Producto (aborto, natimuerto o neonato/ niño): • Sección 1: se llena para todo caso de gestante con sífilis materna notificada (desde caso probable) • Sección 2: se llena si gestante es caso confirmado (no deberían quedar gestantes como caso probable) • La sífilis materna y la sífilis congénita son condiciones clínicas de notificación obligatoria, en todos los establecimientos del sector salud, públicos y privados del ámbito nacional.  Disposiciones principales:
  50. 50. 60 Registro individual para notificación de SM Y SC
  51. 51. • DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN DE CASOS • Todo caso de Sífilis Materna y Sífilis Congénita debe ser investigado dentro de las 48 horas de conocido el caso. • Caso de Sífilis Materna es investigado por el responsable de epidemiología en coordinación con el responsable de la ESSSR y el responsable de la ES PC ITS VIH/SIDA. • Caso de Sífilis Congénita es investigado por el responsable de epidemiología en coordinación con el médico neonatólogo o pediatra que atiende el caso y el responsable de la ES PC ITS VIH/SIDA. • “Ficha de Investigación de Caso de Sífilis Materna y Sífilis Congénita” (Anexo 4), que debe ser llenada por el responsable de epidemiología o el que haga sus veces en el establecimiento de salud y remitida al nivel inmediato superior. Dos partes: 1) Gestante o madre y 2) Producto (aborto, natimuerto o neonato/ niño). Ambas secciones deben completarse, sea que el caso se identifique durante la atención prenatal, parto, puerperio, o posteriormente en los servicios de neonatología o pediatría.
  52. 52. 10 Se considera tratamiento adecuado para prevenir sífilis congénita cuando la gestante recibe un régimen completo de penicilina consistente en 3 dosis durante 3 semanas (una dosis semanal) y la última dosis debe haber sido administrada a la gestante hasta antes de 30 días previos al parto (Norma Técnica de Salud vigente para la Profilaxis de TMI de VIH y la Sífilis Congénita en el Perú). 12 Descartado por ser falso positivo (prueba de tamizaje reactiva (RPR o VDRL) cuantitativa con títulos menores a 8 diluciones (Dils) y prueba confirmatoria no reactiva (TPHA, FTA-ABs, TP-PA). Descartado por ser una sífilis de memoria (prueba de tamizaje reactiva (RPR o VDRL) cuantitativa con títulos menores a 8 diluciones (Dils) y prueba confirmatoria reactiva (TPHA, FTA-ABs, TP-PA).
  53. 53. • Las fichas de investigación en formatos impresos, en los establecimientos de salud, Red o DIRESA (según disponibilidad de internet), serán ingresadas al aplicativo informático de “Vigilancia de Sífilis Materna y Sífilis Congénita” que se encuentra en la intranet de la página web del CDC MINSA (http://www.dge.gob.pe). • La ficha de investigación de caso deberá completarse máximo en 01 mes de la culminación del parto (primera parte) y en dos meses de notificado el caso de Sífilis Congénita (segunda parte). • BÚSQUEDA ACTIVA INSTITUCIONAL DE CASOS DE SÍFILIS CONGÉNITA • Cada DISA/DIRESA/GERESA (Responsables de epidemiología), realiza trimestralmente una búsqueda activa de casos en los registros disponibles en los EESS de su ámbito. • En los EESS que cuentan con base de datos de consulta externa, emergencia y hospitalización, realizar el filtrado de los códigos CIE10 de Sífilis Materna y Sífilis Congénita: A50, O98.1, P37.8: Otras enfermedades neonatales infecciosas o parasitarias especificadas (Síndrome de TORCH). A51: Sífilis precoz, A52: Sífilis tardía, A53: Otras sífilis y las no especificadas.
  54. 54. • En los EESS del nivel I de atención que no cuenten con base de datos, se debe realizar la revisión e identificación de los diagnósticos de Sífilis Materna, Sífilis Congénita y síndrome de TORCH en los registros de atención en consulta externa, emergencia y hospitalización. • Una vez identificados los casos, verificar si se encuentran o no notificados en el sistema de vigilancia epidemiológica. Utilizar “Tabla de registro de casos de Sífilis Materna y Sífilis Congénita identificados por búsqueda activa institucional” (anexo 6). • Todos los casos identificados que no fueron notificados al sistema de vigilancia se registrarán en la tabla del Anexo 6, la cual será enviada al nivel inmediato superior trimestralmente.
  55. 55. 4. Aspectos por fortalecer en la Viglancia de SM y SC • Regularizar notificación de casos de SM y SC de todo el 2016 (Noti Web). • Reducir subnotificación de abortos y natimuertos por SC. • Silencio epidemiológico en algunos distritos . • Mantener un trabajo articulado entre ESSSR, ESPCITS-VIH y Epidemiología. • Control de calidad de las fichas epidemiológicas en según flujo de notificación. • Seguimiento de resultados a través del NET-LAB.Para su clasificación oportuna.
  56. 56. Place your screenshot here Aplicativo NOTI SP Web
  57. 57. Aplicativo NOTI VIH - ITS
  58. 58. Equipo de trabajo – Vig. VIH-ITS- CDC • Mary Reyes Vega (GT ETDN) mreyes@dge.gob.pe 6314500 - anexo 129 • Anibal Urbiola Ayquipa (GDSI) aurbiola@dge.gob.pe • Rosa Prada Ahón (GDSI) rprada@dge.gob.pe 6314500 - anexo 123 DIRESA Huánuco : Adela Celis Trujillo celista50@hotmail.com #962519118 Brindisi Paulino Cespedes #962531888
  59. 59. MUCHAS GRACIAS Muchas gracias

×